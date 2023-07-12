Mastering Interviews: Questions for You, Questions for Them
Interviews are an opportunity for potential employers to get to know you and find out if you’d be a good fit for their company, but we often forget that interviews aren’t just for employers. The interview process is an ideal time to figure out whether this company will be a good fit for you. To best prepare for your interview, you’ll want to consider what your interviewer will ask you and what you will ask them.
Questions for You
Job interviews consist of two types of questions: questions about you and questions about what you know. The latter type, knowledge questions, usually relate to the particular requirements of the job you’re applying for and are very specific. These are the kind of questions that will set you apart when all the candidates are equally knowledgeable. Generally, every interviewer will ask a variation of these questions:
- Tell me about yourself. (Highlights your specialties and experience.)
- Why are you interested in this position? (Describes what you can bring to the table.)
- What are your strengths and weaknesses? (Analyzes your work ethic.)
- Why are you the best person for this position? (Highlights your abilities.)
- Can you tell me about a time when you faced a challenge and how you handled it? (Assesses how you work under pressure.)
To best prepare for these questions, take the time to think of your answers ahead of time and do your research on the company. Find out what this company does, its values and how your expertise would be helpful in their workplace.
Questions for Them
Typically, at the end of the interview, the interviewer will ask if you have any questions for them. This is a fantastic opportunity to ask a few questions that will gauge if you should accept the role should it be offered to you. Especially for your first interview, you’ll want to ask questions that focus on what you can do for them rather than what they can do for you. Insightful questions to utilize in an interview could include:
- What do you think are the most important qualities for someone to do their best in this role? (Analyzes a company’s ideal employee.)
- How would you describe a typical day and week in this position? (Gauges your potential responsibilities and schedule.)
- What’s the most important thing I can accomplish in the first 60 days? (Assesses workplace expectations and if they’re reasonable.)
- What are the biggest challenges facing the company right now? (Predicts your future job tasks and company environment.)
- What do you like best about working for this company? (Establishes the perks of the company and the work ethic of other employees.)
- What are the next steps in the hiring process? (Prepares you for your next steps and if you’d like to take them.)
In the early stages of your interview process, you will want to avoid questions about benefits and salary. These questions can be asked at a later date when the possibility of a job offer becomes more evident.
Remember, whether you’re answering questions or asking them, being prepared is the best way to show you’re serious about the job and help you stand out from the crowd.
Source: Ticket to Work