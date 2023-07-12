By John Register CSP

Have you ever sat in an audience and listened to a powerful speech and thought, “I could do that.” Well, you can. Becoming a professional speaker is many people’s dream, but it takes more than just talent to make it in this competitive market. So, where do you start? How do you develop the right skills? How do you market yourself?

Don’t worry; I will share the ins and outs of becoming a professional speaker in this article, focusing on the unique challenges and opportunities Black people can expect. Whether you are interested in motivational speaking, industry-specific presentations or anything in between, this article will help you reach your dream of becoming a professional speaker.

First, now is the ideal time to consider going into the speaking profession. The speaking industry is lucrative with several in-demand topics. According to All American Entertainment (AAE) speaker bureau, the most requested topics are diversity, equity and inclusion, leadership and motivation, mental health and mindset, future of work, corporate culture and technology.

They go on to cite that the average fee for in-person events is $15,551, while speakers with 10 or more years of experience command an average of $16,559.

Think about that. If you make $100,000 a year on your 9-5 job, you only need to sell seven speeches to equal that paycheck. But don’t quit your day job immediately, because it takes a strategy to get there.

Second, one must have a burning desire to share a solution to a client’s problem by utilizing your story. A compelling story alone will not sustain your career. Your story must make a point, connect with the audience, offer a solution and be coupled with a tangible action step. There are ways to find your story quickly. One way might be to invest in a speaker coach. I am strongly committed to teaching professional speakers how to find their story by identifying the story archetype. Jennifer Xue, a corporate content specialist for Power Writing Aid, writes, “In literature, an archetype is a common character, action, theme, symbol, setting or situation that represents the universal patterns of human nature and shapes the structure of a story.” Understanding your archetype allows you to see the universal truth you will eventually share with your audience.

Third, it is essential to hone your DNA when crafting your story. You must ask yourself, “What makes me distinct?” There is nothing new under the sun, just different ways to share the information. If you can share old information in a new way and link it to a teachable process, you will set yourself apart.

People have come to me and shared that their distinct story is surviving cancer, or raising children as a single parent, being blown up in the war or surviving something horrific. These are great places to start, but to an audience, they need to be distinct. Many people have overcome these situations. We must look at why our specific story is unique. What new insight(s) do you bring to the conversation?

In my story, I share that I did not overcome the amputation of my left leg, because had I overcome the amputation, I would have my leg back.

When I share this line, audience members always share an audible pause. Why? Because people think the amputation is what I overcame? It wasn’t. It was my mindset around the amputation. When you get the audience to think differently, you are on your way to becoming distinct.

Fourth, once you have your distinct story, you must put it into a sequence and practice to find your rhythm. A great place to begin practicing is with Toastmasters International. There are many local chapters around the world. This environment is very safe to try out new material and get feedback. Consider practicing at a local chamber of commerce. Ask for feedback.

The people I coach often ask me, “How do you know when you are ready for the speech to go live and begin setting a cash value?”

My response is, “when someone comes up to you after your speech and says, ‘That is the most amazing speech I have ever heard. You must come and speak to my organization. How much do you charge?’”

When this happens, you know you have a speech that has become a commodity.

The very next thing you should consider is joining the National Speakers Association (NSA). This organization helps you be a better speaker and build a better business. They are hyper-business-focused and will shorten your learning curve to build your business.

Fifth, now you must market the speech to potential buyers. These days speaking bureaus or meeting planners will always verify your value by looking on social media. Make it easy for them to find you. Ensure all of your material online, to the best of your ability, is positive. Organizational leadership does not want a loose cannon. And, if your social media page suggests that you are a loose cannon, you might not lose the present opportunity, but you may be in jeopardy of losing the next.

Ways to market your speech are building a strong online presence, attending networking events, leveraging media outlets and using referrals and testimonials.

Finally, if you have a passion for professional speaking and are flexible, if you know you have a story that will make an impact and you can relate that story to an audience to cause significant change, then you are perfect for becoming a professional speaker. Change your career from the humdrum to the holy cow!

John Register is a Certified Speaking Professional (CSP). He is the founder of Pro Speaker Society, which is hosted on Mighty Networks. He also serves on the board of directors for the National Speakers Association.

Website: johnregister.com

Join Pro Speakers Society: prospeakerssociety.mn.co/share