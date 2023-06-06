Saundra B. Curry Honored As 2023 Women Of Influence Winner By Nashville Business Journal

Saundra B. Curry headshot

Saundra B. Curry, co-founder and chief operating officer, BC Holdings of Tennessee, LLC, was recently honored as one of the Nashville Business Journal’s 2023 Women of Influence in the Entrepreneur of the Year category. The annual Women of Influence awards luncheon was held on April 25th at Nissan Stadium for a sold out crowd of nearly 400 attendees.

Curry was selected for this honor due to her commitment to financial education and creating the company’s innovative online platform, Destination: Financial Wellness (DFW). She has a proven track record impacting thousands of employees in federal government, higher education and corporations to improve their financial wellbeing and to build wealth. Curry also served in numerous leadership roles on nonprofit boards and committees throughout the years including Yancey Thigpen Foundation, Eddie George Visions with Infinite Possibilities Foundation, Chris Sanders Foundation, Sister for Sister Foundation, Oasis Center, Jump$tart Financial Literacy Coalition, Nashville Business Incubation Center, Tri-State Minority Supplier Development Council and National Coalition of 100 Black Women among others.

Prior to founding BC Holdings of Tennessee, Curry spent two decades in the financial services industry to include serving as a licensed investment advisor. Her efforts led to being appointed the relationship manager for the Tennessee Titans and Nashville Predators where she developed financial wellness and awareness programs for individuals and business clients. Curry earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Marketing from the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga and an Executive MBA from Vanderbilt University, Owen Graduate School of Management.

“I’m honored and humbled to be selected as a Woman of Influence,” says Saundra B. Curry, co-founder, BC Holdings of Tennessee. “Our mission is to improve the financial wellbeing of others through education and empowerment to build intergenerational wealth. As one of the first African American investment advisors in Nashville, I do not accept this award alone. I honor the blood, sweat and tears of my female ancestors. Without them, there would be no me.”

“We’re incredibly proud of Saundra and her commitment to improving the lives of others through financial education,” says Sidney T. Curry, co-founder and CEO, BC Holdings of Tennessee. “Her daily essence catapults each of us to the highest professional achievement. Her leadership, vision and community involvement raise the bar in financial wellness. We congratulate Saundra on this well-deserved recognition.”

To learn about DFW and BC Holdings of Tennessee’s online workforce training, contact Apryll Adams at aadams@bcholdingsllc.com or 615-826-7861. Read more about Saundra here.

About BC Holdings of Tennessee, LLC

Founded in 2001, BC Holdings of Tennessee, LLC is a nationally certified MBE, SDVOSB and 8(a) firm providing full service financial educational and wellness for workforce training and development. The company educates and empowers employees to create pathways towards self-sufficiency and financial independence. Their proprietary online platform, Destination: Financial Wellness, earned national accreditation by the International Accreditors for Continuing Education and Training. BC Holdings has partnered with more than 125 clients across federal government, higher education and corporations. Learn more at https://www.bcholdingsllc.com/.

5 Things To Remember About Being an Effective Leader

woman seated in chair with bright orange blazer and stacks of books behind her

By Belva Anakwenze

Given the current state of life as we know it, finances are top of mind for everyone right now. The accounting industry, known for its quick burnout, is included in that conversation. My career started in corporate America, working long days and nights, to ensure the company’s months would fiscally close on time. In addition to the long hours as month-end neared, I felt like a cog in a wheel and undervalued.

Before I decided to leave the corporate machine, I saw numerous peers promoted into leadership roles for reasons like length of service or technical skill. Obviously, technical skills are necessary in a role of leadership, but just as important is emotional intelligence. Very young in my career, it seemed insulting to report to individuals without the interpersonal soft skills to actually lead, inspire and guide human capital in an organization.

As I began to envision my next chapter beyond the corporate machine, I vowed to honor that I was more than my work product or career choice. I approach everything in my personal and professional life by looking at the whole person. I support small businesses to lend to the growth of local entrepreneurs and communities. When I was looking at schools for my children, I wanted an environment that nurtured them socially and emotionally. I have carried this with me throughout my entrepreneurial career.

My greatest test as a leader came in my years as an income tax franchisee. My partners and I operated five locations and dealt with a myriad of obstacles. Some of our challenges were high employee attrition due to seasonal employment, specialized skill set and more. In addition to the core staff, we also hired an array of positions that all needed to be filled at the same time; store managers, experienced tax preparers, outdoor sign wavers who danced and brought visibility to our stores.

We struggled as business owners and leaders until we began to understand that our staff, regardless of role, were not a monolith. We began to lean into the interpersonal side of our staff members. We got to know our employees as the humans they were outside of work. We took the time to understand the personal needs of our high-performing employees. Taking the time to understand the motivators in our team members’ individual lives allowed us to meet them where they needed us.

One person may have been motivated by money, while another would be looking for professional development, and another would be looking just to be seen as a member of the team. Others may have been looking for simple concessions that allowed them to start their shift 20 minutes later than normal one day a week or a host of small asks that could make the world of difference in their personal lives.

Diversity is diverse in the true essence of the word. There was diversity in life experiences, thoughts, desires and more that all led to each person’s unique lens through which they approached life and their job. The diversity in the needs of staff allowed me to grasp the true diversity of a team. I began leading with care and affection, as a mother would.

As leaders, we have to meet those who we lead where they are. That does not mean inserting our wishes or desired outcomes on them, but truly understanding what our team members want, how they show up as their best selves and more.

Some of the key lessons I learned from my experience as a franchisee that I still use and follow to this day are:

Understand what motivates each staff member and use that as a reward

  • Money
  • Professional Development
  • Work-Life Balance
  • Flexibility

Our team members perform at their best and desire to exceed expectations when they are valued and rewarded in ways that matter to them.

Give team members autonomy to create their own path

Self-efficacy is the best way to have individuals perform up to their potential. When a team member truly believes in their ability and capacity it is easier to reach specific goals.

Work in collaboration

When developing workflow, especially during change and transition, a leader needs buy-in from the team. Give your team space to offer suggestions, feedback and improvements. They will be open about current bottlenecks and improve business efficiency.

Make your team’s job as easy as possible

Invest in technology, training and human capital to help your team. Duplicative work, inefficiencies or stagnation in workflow processes can be extremely frustrating and anxiety-inducing for your team; especially if they want to do well.

Create a company culture where your team can show up authentically

Be kind and nurturing to your team. Remember we all have lives outside of work that are consuming. Have a physiological safe space, so your staff can show up as themselves. The more accepted they are as individuals, the better they will be at work.

A true leader understands the power of undergirding human capital. The most important thing to remember as a leader is that change is inevitable. It is important to handle changes with grace, dignity and humanity.

DiversityComm’s Black EOE Journal Announces Top LGBTQ+ Friendly Companies Early Results

skyscraper lit up with pride colors

The Top LGBTQ+ Friendly list was compiled from market research, independent research, diversity conference participation and survey responses that were performed by DiversityComm’s agents and/or affiliates. This year, hundreds of companies participated.

The final results are published in the summer issue of Black EOE Journal and available on digital and print newsstands mid-July. Published by DiversityComm, Black EOE Journal is dedicated to promoting the advancement of Arican-Americans in all aspects of education, business and employment to ensure equal opportunity.

DiversityComm also publishes HISPANIC Network Magazine, Professional WOMAN’s Magazine, U.S. Veterans Magazine, Diversity in STEAM Magazine and DIVERSEability Magazine.

2023 Top LGBTQ+ Friendly Companies:
3M
AARP
Accenture
ADP
Aetna
Allstate Insurance Company
Altria Group Inc.
Amazon.com Inc.
American Airlines
American Family Insurance
AmerisourceBergen
Anthem
Apple Inc.
AT&T Inc.
Bank of America
Barilla
Bayer
Bergen Corp.
Berkshire Hathaway Inc.
Best Buy
Boston Scientific Corporation
Bristol-Myers Squibb
Capco
Capital One
Cardinal Health
Centene
Charles Schwab
Chevron
Citigroup Inc.
Comcast-NBCUniversal
Corning
Corteva Agriscience
Cummins Inc.
CVS Health
Delhaize America
Dell
Deloitte
Dollar General
Dow
DuPont
Eaton Corporation
Elevance Health (aka Anthem Inc.)
Ernst & Young, LLP
ExxonMobil Corporation
EY
Facebook
Fannie Mae
FedEx Corp.
Fidelity Investments
First Data
First National Bank (F.N.B. Corp.)
Food Lion
Ford Motor Company
FOX Corporation
Freddie Mac
General Electric
General Mills
General Motors Company
GlaxoSmithKline
Google
HCSC
Health Group Inc.
Hewlett Packard Enterprise
Hilton
HP
HPE
HRC
Humana
IBM
Ingram Micro
Intel Corporation
Johnson & Johnson
JPMorgan Chase
KeyCorp
KPMG, LLP
Liberty Mutual
LinkedIn
Lockheed Martin
Lowe’s Companies, Inc.
Macy’s Inc.
Marathon Petroleum
Marriott International
McKesson Corp.
Merck
Metlife
Microsoft
Morgan Stanley
MUFG Union Bank, N.A.
Nationwide
New York Life
Northrop Grumman
Northwell Health
Northwestern Mutual
Pacific Gas & Electric Company
PepsiCo
Pfizer
Phillips 66
PNC Financial
PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP
Proctor & Gamble
Prudential Financial
Raytheon Technologies
Robert Half
Salesforce
SC Johnson
Sodexo, USA
Sony Pictures Entertainment
Southern California Edison
Southwest Airlines
State Farm Insurance
State Street
SunTrust Bank
Target
TD Bank
The Coca-Cola Co.
The Hershey Company
The Kellogg Co.
The Kroger Company
The Walt Disney Company
TIAA
Time Warner
T-Mobile USA, Inc.
Toyota Motor North America inc.
Trane Technologies
Travel + Leisure Co.
Truist Financial Corporation
U.S. Bank
Union Pacific
United Airlines
United Technologies Corp.
UnitedHealth Group
UPS
UT Southwestern Medical Center
Valero Energy Corporation
Verizon
Walgreens
Walmart Inc
Waste Management
Wells Fargo & Company
Windstream Holdings
Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc.

The goal of the annual evaluations is to not only bring the latest information and guidance to our readers, but also encourage active outreach and diversity policies among corporations and government agencies.

The 2024 survey will be available in the few months. Announcements will be made in THE INCLUSION bi-monthly newsletter. Sign up to receive these announcements by emailing surveys@diversitycomm.net.

Five Ways to Gain Work Experience

woman with notepad and pen woking at her desk

Most employers want to hire people with experience. But how do you get experience if you can’t get hired? It’s a classic bind.

One solution is to volunteer or do other unpaid work. You’ll gain skills and practical experiences. You’ll also gain references and a better understanding of your work preferences and talents. And all of those will improve your chances of getting hired.

Here are five types of unpaid (usually—sometimes you can get paid) work experiences:
 

Volunteer work

To volunteer actually means to work without being paid. There are opportunities to volunteer in every community, typically at nonprofit organizations and schools. You can gain skills like writing, childcare, teaching, coaching, fundraising, mentoring, sales, phone answering, organizing materials, construction, arts, and much more. Many organizations provide training to volunteer positions.

Get started by thinking about organizations you’d like to support. You can also search the Business Finder for businesses and non-profits in your area. Check organizations’ websites for volunteer opportunities,or call or email them directly.

Internship

An internship is a short-term job that can be paid or unpaid and gives students or job seekers experience in a real-world work environment. Usually if an internship is unpaid, it does provide some college or classroom credit. Internships are available in government, private businesses, and non-profit organizations. Interns, unlike volunteers, usually have a specific mentor or co-worker who helps them navigate the experience.

Apply for an internship through a college or high school internship office, by using an internship finder service, or by contacting the human resources office of a business directly. You can also use the Business Finder to locate companies and search their websites—or contact them directly—for internship opportunities.

Apprenticeship

Apprenticeships combine a full-time job with training—and prepare workers to enter in-demand careers. They are formal programs designed to provide affordable pathways to high-paying jobs and careers without the typical student debt associated with college. Apprenticeship opportunities are typically available in industries such as information technology, finance and business, healthcare, hospitality, transportation, and manufacturing.

To find apprenticeship opportunities that match your interests and skills, visit the new Apprenticeship Finder on Apprenticeship.gov—a one-stop source to connect career seekers, employers, and education partners with apprenticeship resources.

Job shadowing

Ranging from a few hours to a few days, job shadowing allows you to learn about the real, day-to-day work of an occupation by following someone as they work. You can arrange a shadow experience by asking to observe someone you know through your network, or requesting a contact through a professional association or school program. Read accounts of job shadow experiences.

School and community activities

You gain skills when you participate in clubs, sports, theatre, music, dance, parent organizations, religious affiliations, and other community activities. Include these on your resume. To develop skills in a specific area, join a group involved in that field. Find opportunities through school districts, community education, local arts groups, religious organizations, and the public library.

Source: Career One Stop

Two 21-Year-Old College Dropouts Just Raised $5M To Rival Ticketmaster With Its Live Events Platform

two black college students looking confident city street background

Samantha Dorisca, AfroTech

It looks like Ticketmaster may have some competition on its hands. Two Black founders, 21, dropped out of New York University (NYU) because they were confident in their ability to improve the event planning industry, which is expected to grow to more than $2 trillion by 2028, according to Statista.

As professionals themselves within the sector, Avante Price and Eli Taylor-Lemire are leading POSH and have a deep understanding of the challenges facing industry professionals.

Price was a DJ, starting at age five and has spun records for over 15 years. Then there’s Taylor-Lemire, who runs a freelance photo-video agency that produces content for major fashion magazines as well as Sony and Roc Nation artists.

“After speaking with thousands of event industry professionals, we’ve learned that their stories are largely the same,” Price told AfroTech in an email interview. “They began as frequent attendees of events, became passionate about providing the same experiences they loved to their friends, started a brand, and scaled from there. POSH was born to democratize the ability for any fan with a passion for live events to get involved in the space with as little friction as possible. Simply put, our mission is to democratize the ability for anyone to earn capital through live experiences.”

POSH initially bolstered the duo’s efforts and allowed them to scale their events before COVID-19 hit. The formula seems to have worked. As a result, they examined the state of the event planning industry. They indicated POSH would be a valuable tool for event management solutions in the growing sector.

“We initially built POSH as an in-house tool that solved our primary needs for white-labeled event pages and more insight into customer data,” Taylor-Lemire explained. “Utilizing our own in-house tool for 2 events, we scaled from 200 attendees to 500 attendees per event — right before the pandemic. Given the state of the events space, we took the time to further understand the space and build out what’s now the Shopify for Events. We knew we were onto something and dropped out of NYU in 2020 to build POSH.”

Price told AfroTech, “The existing events industry is extremely monopolistic. Incumbent brands use a pay-to-play model to keep corporate event organizers exclusive to their products. They put their brand before their organizers’ and make it extremely difficult to manage and scale the communities that event organizers work so hard to build.”

He continued, “Other existing platforms have limited functionality, offer little or no marketing tools, and have weak financial infrastructure that require organizers to wait up to 2 weeks after their event to receive their capital. We built POSH to make it the best platform to find what to do as an attendee, make money as an affiliate, and manage an event as a host.”

The founders also pointed out that larger ticketing companies embrace a pay-to-play model, but they realize this does not give smaller or independent organizers an equal chance.

By using POSH, organizers can “manage the entire lifecycle of a live experience,” regardless of whether the event is tailored for a small private gathering or a large music festival.

Among the platform’s key features are white-labeled event pages, ticketing and RSVP tools, marketing tools (email, SMS, affiliate), instant payouts, dispute resolution, community management, and kickback offers for attendees to become paid affiliates, among others.

Read the complete article here originally posted on AfroTech.

Resume Do’s and Don’ts

hand reaching out with resume

By Rhonisha Ridgeway, Yahoo!Life.

While job hunting, be aware that employers come across thousands of resumes. According to Indeed, “On average, employers look at resumes for six to seven seconds. However, the amount of time that an employer spends looking at a resume varies from company to company.”

A well-written resume can significantly affect your chances of landing a job.

Conversely, you could miss out on an opportunity if your resume is filled with errors at first glance. We compiled a list of things to avoid and essential resume characteristics you’ll want to include when submitting for your next opportunity.

Do’s

  • Do ensure that your resume contains essential information. Include contact information, a summary statement, work experience, skills, education, and references according to worldwide standards. Resumes should be one page with brief and to-the-point information. A LinkedIn profile or any other professional platform is also necessary for your contact information. The summary statement on your resume should also complement your cover letter. A summary of your skills will increase your chances of being noticed by employers.
  • Do adapt your resume to each job application. Your resume should list the skills, accomplishments, and qualifications most relevant to the job. Often, companies examine resumes with software designed to look for keywords from the job posting that is relevant to your resume.
  • Do emphasize past accomplishments. Do more than copy and paste job descriptions when adding your work experience. Instead, take advantage of this opportunity to discuss your core responsibilities and accomplishments in that position.
  • Do include a summary statement. The summary statement should appear at the top of your resume and highlight your relevant qualifications and skills. It should be concise and contain no personally identifiable information.
  • Do add awards and special recognitions. If you have received any awards, be sure to include them. In addition, describe any volunteer service, workshops you’ve attended, certificates earned, or if you’re a part of any organizations. By listing these items, you will demonstrate your commitment to a cause while also giving them a glimpse of your values.

Don’ts

  • Don’t make your resume layout complex. At first glance, your resume should stand out. Make the page look manageable; bullets are always helpful when formatting outlines. Most companies use applicant tracking systems that only read words, so avoid designing with columns, boxes and tables, graphics, and icons.
  • You don’t need to give a reason for leaving your job. You should focus on your work while at your previous employers and not on why you left. But be sure to mention anything relevant and necessary for the position you are applying for.
  • Don’t include unrelated activities or topics. If you mention organizations or clubs you may belong to, be concise about whether your employer should know about them. When considering whether or not to include an organization or club on your resume, ensure that it relates to an important skill or responsibility in the job description.
  • Don’t forget to let your references know they can expect a call. Let your references know you will be in touch with them during this process before beginning the job search. It’s helpful to email your resume to your references. It also helps them gain a better understanding of your work experience and what you’ve been up to since then.
  • Don’t forget to proofread your resume. Check your writing several times to ensure there are no spelling or grammatical errors. Even if your resume looks great and you check every box for the job, spelling, and grammatical errors can make a huge difference.

    • You will surely gain an employer’s attention by following these dos and don’ts. Be concise, proofread everything, and avoid complex layouts.

    Continue here to read more from Yahoo!Life.

    Beyoncé to donate $2 million to students and small business owners during Renaissance tour

    Beyonce onstage at the 2023 grammys acceptance speech

    By Randi Richardson, today.com

    Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour is doubling as a philanthropic tour. Her charity foundation, BeyGood, announced on April 20 that it is donating $2 million to entrepreneurs and students while the most-Grammy-winning artist tours the country for her latest album “Renaissance.”

    Half of the donation will go to entrepreneurs. The day before Beyoncé’s scheduled concert in a city, BeyGOOD will host luncheons for entrepreneurs who have the chance to win a grant from the 100 allocated for each networking event. BeyGOOD plans to support a thousand small businesses with a total donation of $1 million.

    The foundation said it is prioritizing organizations that support or serve marginalized and under-resourced communities. Applications to apply for a spot are now open.

    The other half of the funds will establish the Renaissance Scholarship Fund. BeyGood will give $1 million to colleges and universities in 10 cities across the country with each institution receiving $100,000. The institution will then select student recipients.

    “We are keenly aware of the barriers to access, opportunity, and resources that disproportionately impact BIPOC communities,” McGregor said. “Our work is rooted in the belief that education, pathways for employment and support of entrepreneurship are vehicles that help drive sustainable outcomes.”

    Beyoncé founded BeyGood in 2013 during her Mrs. Carter Show World Tour. Since then, the charitable initiative has donated to educational efforts, disaster relief, food, water and housing security, mental health resources and career development in the US and abroad.

    “I am hugely proud of the work we have done over a decade at BeyGOOD, here in the US and around the world,” Beyoncé said in a statemetn. “From scholarships to the water crisis in Burundi, to helping families during Hurricane Harvey in my hometown, Houston, it has been beyond fulfilling to be of service.

    “Now, as a foundation, we will continue the work of engaging partners through innovative programs to impact even more people,” she continued.

    The Hottest Remote Jobs of 2023

    black man tying on computer keyboard

    Especially after the events of the COVID-19 pandemic, remote work is flourishing now more than ever. Whether you need to work from home for accessibility and comfort’s sake or you simply prefer to stay at home as opposed to going to an office, here are the top remote job opportunities you should consider:

    Copywriter

    If you have a knack for writing and marketing, then a career in copywriting may be for you. As a copywriter, you would be responsible for preparing advertisements to promote the sales of goods and services. Copywriters may work through agencies, in-house for a specific company, or through freelancing. They often work directly with a brand or company to develop company slogans, print advertisements, mailing services, social media posts, marketing communications, billboards, jingles and more.

    • Average Salary: $60,748
    • Education: Bachelor’s degree in writing, communication, marketing or a similar degree is recommended but not required. Most training can be done on the job and through experience.
    • Skillset: Writing, editing, organization, research, effective communication
    • Highest Paid Specialties: User Experience (UX) Copywriter, Travel Copywriter, Senior Pharmaceutical Copywriter, Fintech Copywriter

    Social Media Managers

    For those who have a knack for social media, you could be the perfect candidate for managing a business’s online presence. Social media managers are in charge of running their employers’ social media accounts and increasing their brand reputation. They create and post content, interact with the public as a brand representative, and ensure media posts are being discovered and interacted with.

    • Average Salary: $54,360
    • Education: Bachelor’s degree in public relations, communications, marketing or business is recommended.
    • Skillset: Knowledge of social media platforms, marketing, technology, public relations, creativity, communication
    • Highest Paid Specialties: Social Media Sr. Strategy Manager, Director of Social Media Strategy, Senior Social Media Analyst

    Business Development Managers

    Do you want to help a business to reach its full potential? Business development managers are in charge of enhancing a business’s success through client recruitment and relations. They are responsible for creating a business plan that a company can use to enhance its recruitment and retention methods and work in just about any industry.

    • Average Salary: $70,503
    • Education: Bachelor’s in business, communications or social sciences is recommended but not required. Master’s degrees may be preferable for higher-level positions.
    • Skillset: Business, customer relations, leadership, organization, collaboration
    • Highest Paid Specialties: VP/SVP of Sales and Business Development, International Business Development Manager, Technical Development Manager

    Front End Developer

    As a front-end developer, you would not only be a part of one of the fastest in-demand fields in the job circuit but in a position that is famous for its remote capabilities. As a front-end developer, you would be responsible for web development’s technical features and visual aspects. Front-end developers work to develop a website’s layout and graphics, convert files into HTML and JavaScript programs, and create website applications. Most of their work can be done remotely and in various fields.

    • Average Salary: $97,148
    • Education: Training in HTML and computer programming. A bachelor’s degree in programming or computer science can be preferable but is not required.
    • Skillset: Programming, multimedia tool knowledge, creativity, detail-oriented, communication
    • Highest Paid Specialties: Front End Architect, Front End Engineer

    Curriculum Designer

    Teaching the next generation is critical, and curriculum designers can ensure they receive a well-rounded education. Also known as instructional designers, curriculum designers are responsible for creating educational materials teachers and institutions use to teach students. They create the material and ensure it is implemented effectively, edited when necessary, and fulfills educational standards. They also write syllabi and create online learning course content.

    • Average Salary: $66,800
    • Education: Master’s degree in education or curriculum and instruction. Licensing may also be required depending on the workplace.
    • Skillset: Writing, educational background, communication, analytics, interpersonal skills
    • Highest Paid Specialties: Instructional Designer, Senior Service Designer, E&I Designer

    Sources: Flexjobs, ZipRecruiter, U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Wikipedia

    NMSDC: The Certification Every Minority-Owned Business Enterprise Needs

    businessman filling out an online form

    According to national surveys, basic financial literacy in the United States is generally low, and federal surveys reveal gaps among racial groups and ethnicities. Financial literacy and access to capital don’t impact all businesses equally. Unsurprisingly, there are significant disparities across racial and socioeconomic segments. According to the U.S. Small Business Administration less than 10% of all federal contracts went to minority-owned businesses in fiscal year 2020.

    If your company wants to connect with America’s top publicly-owned, privately-owned, foreign-owned corporations, and other large purchasing organizations, National Minority Supplier Development Council (NMSDC)’s certification can be a real asset. The organization has an impressive list of corporate members that includes IBM, Microsoft, and Google. The council helps these companies connect with the more than 15,000 minority-owned suppliers in its database. Seventeen states and 25 cities also accept NMSDC certification for programs designed to help minorities win public-sector contracts.

    Who is eligible: For-profit enterprises of any size that are in the United States and are owned, operated, and controlled by minority group members who are U.S. citizens.  For the purposes of NMSDC’s program, a minority group member is an individual who is a U.S. citizen with at least 25% Asian-Indian, Asian-Pacific, Black, Hispanic, or Native American heritage. Documentation to support the claim is required. Additionally, at least 51% of the business or the company’s stock must be owned by such individuals, and the management and operations must also be controlled by such individuals.

    How to apply: Start by contacting one of the NMSDC’s regional councils close to your business. Your council will provide you with a standardized application and request documents to support your minority status claim through a combination of government documentation. You will also need to sign an affidavit or declaration, provide current financial statements, submit tax returns, a bank signature card and more. Unlike most minority-owned certification programs, the organization will make a virtual office visit to your company to verify the information on your application.

    The process of obtaining, coordinating, and submitting all the requirements can be time-consuming, however, the good news is that once you have completed the work for your initial certification, the subsequent renewals are typically much more streamlined.

    Business Benefits of Certification

    Access to capital and capacity building: Certification is a door opener and potentially give minority business enterprises (MBEs) an edge over non-certified MBEs with whom you are competing for contracts. The great news is that the largest U.S. corporations purchase more than $100 billion in products, services and solutions supplied by MBEs. NMSDC facilitates business connections between corporate members and MBEs through Check—Mate®, which sets the foundation for future partnering and business opportunities. Furthermore, NMSDC has created capital access opportunities for MBEs throughout the life cycle of its partnership with the Business Consortium Fund, the Growth Initiative Program, Corporate Plus® Membership Program, and Capital Managers’ Program.

    Unique networking opportunities: Networking is key to the success of any minority business enterprise. By getting NMSDC certification, you’ll join a network of powerful, influential leaders who are eager to share their wisdom and expertise. MBEs have exposure to over 15,000 other MBEs, through the MBE2MBE Search Tool, to engage in business opportunities and the ability to form partnering relationships, strategic alliances or joint ventures for success. Most importantly, NMSDC holds the largest U.S. conference focused on minority business development, where MBEs connect with hundreds of prospective buyers, government agencies, and procurement professionals.

    Stand out from competitors: MBEs have to deal with a lot of competition, and it can be tough to cut through the clutter and noise. A minority owned business certification provides unique opportunities as many corporations seek out diverse-owned businesses to spend their money. Once you are certified, spread the word on all your marketing vehicles, including your website, brochures, email newsletters, social media channels and anywhere else you can. NMSDC certification helps communicate your minority business status, not only to prospective clients but also to vendors and the broader business community. It communicates that diversity is a core value of your enterprise, making you a more attractive business partner through values alignment.

    If you’re a minority business owner, don’t wait longer and pursue the certification that will unlock new opportunities to grow and scale your business. For more information, visit https://nmsdc.org.

    Thanks To Help From Tabitha Brown, This Black-Owned Business’ Sales Went From $200 In A Week To Over $23K

    Tabitha Brown and husband wearing matching sweatshirts smiling

    Ngozi Nwanji, AfroTech

    The power of an influential social media platform has transformed this couple’s business.

    Earlier in March, Tabitha Brown and her husband, Chance Brown, posted an episode of their YouTube series, “Fridays with Tab and Chance.” In the video, the two were wearing a sweater set from Brand Avenue — a marriage lifestyle apparel brand.

    Within a short period of time, the Black-owned business’ revenue started booming.

    Co-founded and launched in 2014 by Marc and Ima Carnelus, the two shared that prior to being featured on Brown’s channel their business had been struggling for six months. From March 3 to March 9, the brand only made around $200 for the week.

    “We even considered shutting the business down altogether,” Marc openly shared in an Instagram post. “This is our main source of income and it’s been super tough.”

    Ima added, “We have been praying in the midst of all that for a breakthrough, for a sign to keep going, a miracle. We’ve had people really rallying around us, supporting us, praying for us, helping us financially because we still got bills to pay. And God answered our prayers.”

    A week after their flatline in sales, their business blew up overnight from the Browns’ video posting.

    From March 10 to March 16, the entrepreneurs made over $23,000 — and the sales are still going up.

    “This is the Tabitha effect,” Marc emphasized.

    “I love this so much and it’s just another reason I can’t wait to bring back Very Good Mondays!!! So happy for you guys @brandaveclothing,” Tabitha Brown shared on Instagram. “Keep believing and keep trusting God, he got you!!!!”

    Back in 2020, she started the Very Good Mondays series to feature and support small businesses.

    The video that sparked Brand Avenue’s sales isn’t the first time Brown has shown love to Brand Avenue.

    View Tabita Brown’s exclusive cover story in Professional WOMAN’s Magazine!

    Want to Promote — or Hire — the Best Candidate? Follow the Rule of Skill Over Talent

    man looking at laptop screen wearing buttoned down white shirt and tie

    By Jeff Haden

    Years ago, I facilitated a promotion committee made up of shop-floor employees who used performance evaluation data to rank all the eligible employees for a machine operator opening.

    Even though Mike (not his real name) was the top candidate, many in the room still had doubts.

    “He looks good on paper,” one person said, “but I don’t think he has what it takes.”

    Others agreed. Early on, Mike had struggled in his current position. He wasn’t quick to learn. He sometimes needed to be shown multiple times. He wasn’t a “natural.”

    I pushed back. It wasn’t fair to bypass him based on feelings rather than objective reasoning.

    For a while, it looked like I was wrong. Once promoted, he was slow to pick up basic skills. Worryingly, he made a few of the same mistakes several times.

    But once he did know how to do something? He really knew how to do it. Within a few years he was an outstanding machine operator whose skills surpassed those of his doubters. He even went on to earn several different machinist licenses, and later opened his own machine shop.

    Mike wasn’t a natural. Nor was he talented.

    But that didn’t matter.

    Because Mike was exceptionally skilled.

    The Difference Between Talent and Skill

    Talent and skill are often used interchangeably since the outcome performing a particular task, hopefully at a high level is the same. The difference lies in how you acquired that ability, and how quickly.

    Think of talent as natural aptitude. My best friend growing up was a natural athlete; he could, to an irritating degree to less talented me, pick up any new sport in no time. (Within the first ten minutes of playing tennis he was already hitting topspin forehands.)

    In simple terms, talents are things you have.

    Skills, on the other hand, are things you learn. I had to be taught to put topspin on a ball. I had to practice. I had to acquire that skill. It didn’t come quickly.

    Again, that’s where the line between talent and skill can blur. We both ended up at roughly the same place in terms of skill, but talent allowed my friend to get there much quicker.

    The rate of acquisition is one way to distinguish talent from skill. Mike took longer to learn; he wasn’t as talented as most.

    But that didn’t keep him from acquiring exceptional skills.

    And Why It Matters

    Even so, for years most people couldn’t see past Mike’s initial lack of talent. Since he had started slowly, they underestimated him. First impressions lingered. He was rarely asked to help repair other operator’s equipment. He wasn’t chosen to train new employees, even though he would have been an excellent trainer. (The last person you want to teach you to do something is a person for whom that skill came easily.)

    In the eyes of most, he was forever tarred by a “lack of talent” brush.

    The opposite also happens. People who pick things up quickly are often assumed to be rated highly for that skill even if others eventually eclipse their skill. “Naturals” were usually chosen to train new employees, with predictably poor results. They couldn’t understand why trainees were slow to learn. They couldn’t explain the steps they performed instinctively.

    And they were usually the ones people assumed “have what it takes” to deserve promotions.

    Even though the rate at which you acquire a skill is, in the end, irrelevant. What matters is how well you can perform.

    Not how long it took you to become a high performer.

    Especially for Promotions

    Granted, talent often results in a higher ceiling for aptitude. No matter how hard I tried, had he put in the work my friend could have been better than me at tennis, or really any sport.

    Even so, assuming people who pick up things quickly have greater long-term growth potential is often misguided. Plenty of talented people top out fairly quickly, if only because innate talent tends to foster a fixed rather than growth mindset.

    Plus, your other employees are less concerned with potential than actual. That’s one reason employees are more likely to be happy if their boss was promoted from within, rather than hired from the outside. A Joblist study showed that nearly 70 percent of respondents prefer to be managed by an internal hire  a seasoned company veteran who climbed the ranks than an external hire.

    They know the skills she has. They know the work she put in to acquire those skills.

    Again, because what matters is what someone can do, not how long it took them to learn to do it.

    The same is also true for you. Don’t have a “talent” for sales? Sales skills can be learned. Don’t have a “talent” for leading people? Most leadership skills  like giving feedback, building teams, setting expectations, showing consideration for others, seeking input, focusing on meaningful priorities, etc. can be learned.

    Granted, talent and skill are necessary to perform at a high level in some pursuits, like music, or sports or acting … but most pursuits — like starting a small business only require skills.

    And with the willingness to put in the work to acquire those skills.

    ‘Quiet’ is the workplace word of 2023

    keeping a secret or asking for silence

    It seems fair to say that “quiet” is the workplace word for this year. “Quiet quitting,” “quiet hiring,” and “quiet firing” have all entered the work lexicon in the last several months, each marking a trend in how workers and employers are continuing to adapt to changes in how work works three years after the start of the pandemic. Experts think those “quiet” trends and more are set to continue throughout 2023 and beyond.

    While not everything in today’s workplace are related to these quiet terms — there’s also rage applying, career cushioning, and chaotic working to name a few — there are a lot of quiet trends happening at work.

    Quiet hiring

    According to Vicki Salemi, career expert for Monster, quiet hiring involves shuffling workers into new roles within a company and “happens when people internally are being asked to move to another area internally.”

    “Quiet hiring” is one of the “biggest workplace buzzwords” of 2023 per Insider’s reporting. That’s based on Gartner research, which considered it one of nine “Future of Work Trends for 2023.”

    Emily Rose McRae of Gartner’s HR Practice said per reporting from GMA that quiet hiring is a workplace trend in 2023 in part because of a shortage in talent.

    “We do not have enough talent for the roles that are available,” McRae said. “The jobs report that just came out said we had the lowest number of job seekers in months, so we’re not in a situation where we’re easily finding lots more talent.”

    Salemi noted a few other reasons as to why quiet hiring may happen, including that it can be a strategy to get around having to lay off workers. She added that it could be the case too that “the company realizes that the employee’s talent are being underutilized.”

    She pointed out that there can be pros to these internal moves like acquiring new skills, but some may find out they aren’t happy with this change. Salemi pointed out a Monster poll that half of those impacted by quiet hiring are in roles that actually don’t match their skills. This could lead to people joining the ongoing Great Resignation.

    “Companies are redeploying resources and employees are — depending on their situation — it could be a move or stepping stone to a bigger opportunity or they could feel perhaps like they’re not in alignment with their goals,” Salemi said.

    Quiet quitting

    As Insider’s Samantha Delouya reported, “quiet quitting,” or just doing a minimum workload, was one prominent trend last year, and according to Payscale’s new 2023 Compensation Best Practices Report, it “isn’t going away.”

    Today’s high inflation of over 6% may also be one reason people are not going above and beyond in their roles.

    “In the midst of inflation, these employees who stayed, they’re being asked to take on more and more work for what feels like less pay if they haven’t got a raise or promotion,” Bonnie Chiurazzi, director of market insights at Glassdoor, told Insider. “So when you think of it through their eyes, it seems more of a natural response to the context that they’ve been living through.”

    And layoffs, such as those at companies like Spotify and BlackRock, may not help this trend.

    Amid those kinds of layoffs, “there is the likelihood that there’ll be increased responsibility for the employees that are left behind,” Ruth Thomas, pay equity strategist at Payscale, told Insider. “And that may potentially exacerbate that quiet quitting movement where employees become more frustrated at the fact that they’re having to take on more responsibility, so that’s a dynamic we see potentially happening.”

    ​​Salemi also said she thinks quiet quitting is still taking place in the labor market. Similarly, Chiurazzi thinks the “quiet quitting trend will persist until employers are ready to turn up the volume on employee feedback and really dig into these conversations.”

    “I do think quiet quitting will remain prevalent until some of the underlying issues are addressed,” Chiurazzi said.

    Chiurazzi pointed to Glassdoor findings that suggest some workers aren’t too happy with their employer. Chiurazzi said about a third “of employees feel a lack of transparency with their current employer,” but also about a third aren’t happy “with how their employer engages employees” and about a third are unhappy with “how their employers follow up on employee feedback.”

    Other buzzwords of the year from Insider’s reporting relate to quiet quitting even if they don’t use the word quiet. That includes resenteeism, which Glamour UK’s Bianca London described as “the natural successor to ‘quiet quitting.'”

    Another related buzzword of 2023 is Bare Minimum Monday — or as Insider’s Rebecca Knight and Tim Paradis wrote: “the TikTokian progeny of ‘quiet quitting.'” While this involves doing just the minimum on Mondays, it’s similar given quiet quitting includes not doing more than you are required to. However, not all buzzwords are about quiet things in the workplace. Newsweek reported that “loud layoffs” will be a trend this year, and Salemi told Insider “rage applying” is also happening usually because people want to leave “toxic workplaces.”

    Quiet firing, thriving, and promotions

    Quiet firing is another trend describing what has been taken place for some in the workplace. As Insider’s Britney Nguyen wrote, this quiet term means “employers treat workers badly to the point they will quit, instead of the employer just firing them.”

    Read the complete article originally posted on Business Insider.

    How to Make Boards More Diverse

    A diverse board of directors sitting around a table

    By Dr. Apollo Emeka

    The consequences of the status quo have never been clearer. Decades of pollution created a climate disaster. Political power struggles are eroding trust between individuals and leading to war between countries. Multiple diseases present public health challenges. Increasingly frequent financial disasters have caused some to question the viability of capitalism itself. Status quo thinking got us here. Only innovative, critical and diverse thinking will get us out.

    There’s no easy fix to the problems we face but there are a couple of big levers we can pull that will shift things in a positive direction. Where can we find these levers, you ask?

    So much of the human experience is shaped by big companies and big companies are shaped by their board of directors. A change at the board level will change companies and the companies will impact societal outcomes. Change is never easy, but it’s nearly impossible when the people responsible for enacting the change don’t see any reason to. This article is for you if you’re being asked (or compelled) to change, or if you’re the one trying to compel folks.

    Why are Corporate Boards so Important?

    Corporate boards influence company strategy and determine both institutional and individual relationships in and out of the company. Corporate boards choose the C-suite: the people who control the most powerful, non-governmental organizations on earth. Boards composed of people who all have the same priorities, values and blind spots (which has historically been the case in America) are limited in their ability to affect change.

    There have been efforts in recent years to increase board diversity. Motivations for this push range from economic self-interest (some studies show that diverse groups make better decisions) to social justice (shouldn’t the powerful institutions of America reflect its multicultural population?). However, meaningful changes to board makeup have not yet been achieved. Not even close. Instead, according to a 2022 New York Times article, “directors from underrepresented groups occupy 17 percent of board seats, up from 14 percent in 2020.” Not only is a 3 percent increase insignificant, it is telling that someone would think to combine all non-white males into a single group and consider it meaningful. This tells me perspectives on what representation looks like need to change.

    There are concrete steps we can take to make meaningful changes to board diversity. Here are a few to keep in mind.

    “Critical Mass” is Critical

    In order for us to realize the moral, cultural and economic benefits of diversity, equity and inclusion, we need to reach a critical mass of distinct perspectives within the boardroom. Including one person with a diverse identity is unlikely to turn the tide of status quo thinking. No one woman can speak for all women. No one Black person can speak for all Black people (besides maybe Beyoncé?). Expecting someone to be the sole representative of the identities they embody is unfair. Expecting them to bring the perspectives of all the “other” identities is outright irresponsible.

    Ongoing research has suggested that a minimum percentage of representation is required in any group in order for minority voices to be heard. While research is ongoing, an excellent article by Konrad et al. titled “The Impact of Three or More Women on Corporate Boards,” published in Organizational Dynamics, Vol. 37, 2008, puts critical mass in the boardroom at 30 percent. If there is minority representation below 30 percent, outcomes are generally indistinguishable from those of a homogeneous group. A board with 10 seats, needs a minimum of two or three people from every identity group (e.g., Black, Chinese, gay, woman, Rural, Brazilian, etc.) you want to have representative influence. That means our diversity target should not be 20-30 percent total, but 20-30 percent times the number of groups that we care about including. With typical sizes between 4 and 12 directors, it may not be possible to represent all groups meaningfully on every board. But we can strive for representation that aligns with the priorities of each corporation. For example, a large, national company might be best served by a board that reflects the diversity of the American population. Whereas a company with a more specific niche would do well to include representation from their specific customer (or supplier) base.

    Here’s how to get to that 20 to 30%

    First, seek out innovators. Grab people after their first press release, not because they have been in the industry for decades. Populating a board with people who all come from the same backgrounds, career paths, educational pedigree and lists of “diverse board” members does not meet the bar of true diversity.

    Second, elevate and protect dissenting voices starting now. At the beginning of my 6-year stint in the FBI, we learned about the intelligence failures of 9/11 and the U.S. invasion of Iraq. The FBI wanted to understand why and how the intelligence community failed so we wouldn’t repeat past mistakes. We were taught to seek divergent thinking by presenting our assessments to non-subject matter experts. These outside perspectives always forced me to think about my own assessments in a different, more rigorous light. We made a habit of process in the FBI. In the context of a board that’s growing more diverse, including systems that explicitly elevate the voices of diverse members would combat some of the cultural biases that have, for so long, maintained the status quo.

    Without real change to existing power structures, our future is just going to be a bleaker version of our present. Elevating those with diverse identities can enact that change if it is done deliberately and without compromise. And no matter how it is done, we would do well to remember the wisdom of De La Soul: the stakes is high.

