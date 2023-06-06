Saundra B. Curry Honored As 2023 Women Of Influence Winner By Nashville Business Journal
Saundra B. Curry, co-founder and chief operating officer, BC Holdings of Tennessee, LLC, was recently honored as one of the Nashville Business Journal’s 2023 Women of Influence in the Entrepreneur of the Year category. The annual Women of Influence awards luncheon was held on April 25th at Nissan Stadium for a sold out crowd of nearly 400 attendees.
Curry was selected for this honor due to her commitment to financial education and creating the company’s innovative online platform, Destination: Financial Wellness (DFW). She has a proven track record impacting thousands of employees in federal government, higher education and corporations to improve their financial wellbeing and to build wealth. Curry also served in numerous leadership roles on nonprofit boards and committees throughout the years including Yancey Thigpen Foundation, Eddie George Visions with Infinite Possibilities Foundation, Chris Sanders Foundation, Sister for Sister Foundation, Oasis Center, Jump$tart Financial Literacy Coalition, Nashville Business Incubation Center, Tri-State Minority Supplier Development Council and National Coalition of 100 Black Women among others.
Prior to founding BC Holdings of Tennessee, Curry spent two decades in the financial services industry to include serving as a licensed investment advisor. Her efforts led to being appointed the relationship manager for the Tennessee Titans and Nashville Predators where she developed financial wellness and awareness programs for individuals and business clients. Curry earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Marketing from the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga and an Executive MBA from Vanderbilt University, Owen Graduate School of Management.
“I’m honored and humbled to be selected as a Woman of Influence,” says Saundra B. Curry, co-founder, BC Holdings of Tennessee. “Our mission is to improve the financial wellbeing of others through education and empowerment to build intergenerational wealth. As one of the first African American investment advisors in Nashville, I do not accept this award alone. I honor the blood, sweat and tears of my female ancestors. Without them, there would be no me.”
“We’re incredibly proud of Saundra and her commitment to improving the lives of others through financial education,” says Sidney T. Curry, co-founder and CEO, BC Holdings of Tennessee. “Her daily essence catapults each of us to the highest professional achievement. Her leadership, vision and community involvement raise the bar in financial wellness. We congratulate Saundra on this well-deserved recognition.”
To learn about DFW and BC Holdings of Tennessee’s online workforce training, contact Apryll Adams at aadams@bcholdingsllc.com or 615-826-7861. Read more about Saundra here.
About BC Holdings of Tennessee, LLC
Founded in 2001, BC Holdings of Tennessee, LLC is a nationally certified MBE, SDVOSB and 8(a) firm providing full service financial educational and wellness for workforce training and development. The company educates and empowers employees to create pathways towards self-sufficiency and financial independence. Their proprietary online platform, Destination: Financial Wellness, earned national accreditation by the International Accreditors for Continuing Education and Training. BC Holdings has partnered with more than 125 clients across federal government, higher education and corporations. Learn more at https://www.bcholdingsllc.com/.