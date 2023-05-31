Where to Celebrate Pride Month During the Month of June

“Pride,” or “Gay Pride,” as it is also known, has transformed from a “day,” or a “weekend,” or a “month” of celebration to Pride 365!

For those who ask, when is Pride Month? It’s typically considered to be in June (the first Pride Parade took place in New York City on June 28, 1970).

Below is the full spectrum of events for 2023.

JUNE 2023

Pittsburgh Pride, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania: June 2 – 4

Pittsburgh Pride 2023 will be the first Pride in Pittsburgh thrown in collaboration between LGBTQ+ organizations across Pittsburgh and the Western Pennsylvania region.

One Magical Weekend, Orlando, Florida: June 1 – 5

The first weekend of June each year – for the 30th year – thousands of LGBTQIA travelers from around the world will descend on Orlando at Walt Disney World® Resorts for One Magical Weekend.

RIPTIDE, at Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon Waterpark | Friday, June 2, 2023

WeHo Pride, West Hollywood, California: June 2 – 4

This Pride weekend features a free Street Fair, the WeHo Pride Parade, the annual Dyke March, the Women’s Freedom Festival, and the OUTLOUD Music Festival.

Provincetown Pride, Provincetown, Massachusetts: June 3 – 5

The third annual Pride celebration highlights what Provincetown has always been known for LGBTQ+ awareness, empowerment, and diversity.

Circuit Asia Weekend, Pattaya, Thailand: June 3 – 5

Following the success of its premiere in June 2018, the world’s biggest international gay event will return to Pattaya, Thailand featuring top international DJs, sexy go-go dancers, and the hottest men in Asia.

Annapolis Pride Parade & Festival, Annapolis: June 4

Now in its second year, welcoming and embracing diversity while bringing together locals and business communities.

Paris Tournament, Paris, France: June 4 – 6

Promoting a respectful and humanistic practice of sport, this event is open to all and brings together more than 2,300 athletes from all over the world each year.

Middletown Pride, Middletown, Connecticut: June 4

Middletown Pride has planned two socially distant Middletown Pride Showcases which will feature drag queens, show choirs, dancers, and other special guests.

Drag Bingo, Moxy Chelsea: June 7 and 14, 8:00 pm

A unique bingo experience hosted by Sparkle Monster featuring music, mayhem, and marvelous prizes.

Key West Pride, Key West, Florida: June 7 – 11

Celebrate pride on a tropical island that is legendary for its laid-back style and its open and accepting atmosphere.

LA Pride, Los Angeles, California: June 9 – 10

LA Pride, also known as the LA Pride Festival and Parade, is an annual LGBTQ+ pride event that takes place in LA State Historic Park.

Pride Palooza, Binghamton, New York: June 10

Presented by The PrEP Program, Pride Palooza will be held at Otsiningo Park. Activities include drag shows and live entertainment.

BOB THE DRAG QUEEN – Virgin Hotels Las Vegas: June 12

The winner of season 8 of RuPaul’s Drag Race, will be performing inside 24 Oxford at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas! Two performances that night – one at 7:00 pm and the other at 9:30 pm.

West Pride Gothenburg, Gothenburg, Sweden: June 13 – 19

Each year the West Pride festival is held in Gothenburg. An art and culture festival that creates safe spaces for LGBTQI people and emphasizes norm-criticism and LGBTQI person’s lives.

Sao Paulo Gay Pride, São Paulo, Brazil: June 15 – 19

Sao Paulo Gay Pride is listed by Guinness World Records as the biggest pride parade in the world in 2006 with 2.5 million people. They broke the Guinness record in 2009 with four million attendees.

Drag Me to the St. Francis, The Westin St. Francis San Francisco: June 16

Celebrate #SFPRIDE52 with an evening of legendary drag and entertainment, benefitting the San Francisco Gay Men’s Chorus.

Tri-State Black Pride, Memphis, Tennessee: June 16 – 19

Tri-State Black Pride’s mission showcases unity and pride by promoting equality, human rights, education, outreach, arts, and culture of the Memphis and Mid-South LGBTQ community and allies.

Chasing Rainbows, New York City Gay Men’s Chorus, Hostos Community College, June 17, 2023

Chasing Rainbows is an evening of music reminding us that the journey to self-love is unique and revolutionary. From pop anthems like “Love Yourself” by Billy Porter to more intimate songs like “Love Like You” by Rebecca Sugar, the concert will celebrate the ways our community is constantly evolving.

Zurich Pride Festival, Zürich, Switzerland: June 17 – 18

Every June, the festival site on the Sechseläutenplatz and next to Bürkliplatz is transformed into a party hotspot. The parade and concerts are the highlights of the Zurich Pride Festival.

Stonewall Columbus Pride, Columbus, Ohio: June 17 – 18

Stonewall’s annual Pride Festival and March welcomes over 700,000 visitors to Columbus and the Central Ohio region.

Iowa City Pride, Iowa City, Iowa: June 18

The Iowa City Pride Festival returns with the Pride Parade, the vendors in the Ped Mall, a fun-filled day of entertainment on the Linn Street Stage, and more.

Chicago Pride Fest, Chicago, Illinois: June 18 – 19

The Chicago Pride Fest® is an iconic street festival that features live music, drag shows, games, parade, and more. It is a celebration of diversity and the LGBTQ+ community on Halsted Street.

Oslo Pride, Oslo, Norway: June 18 – 27

Oslo Pride is Norway’s largest festival for the LGBTIQ population, offering a varied program with concerts, art exhibits, shows, film screenings, parties, and political debates.

Cologne Gay Pride, Cologne, Germany: June 18 – July 3

Cologne Gay Pride is the biggest LGBTQ demonstration in Germany and one of Europe’s largest. The two highlights of Cologne Gay Pride are the CSD Street Festival and the Pride Parade.

Dick’s Sporting Goods Open Golf Tournament, Binghamton, New York, June 19 – 25

Celebrating over 50 years of professional golf and their 13th anniversary on the Champions Tour, this event attracts fan-favorite golfers to our area. En-Joie Golf Course, Endicott. (607) 205-1500 www.dsgopen.com

Barcelona Gay Pride, Barcelona, Spain: June 19 – 26

PRIDE Barcelona is an event for everyone, a space where the LGBT community can be collectively heard and become visible, and a place to celebrate and make a stand.

Lisbon Gay Pride, Lisbon, Portugal: June 20 – 28

The Lisbon Gay Pride is one of the largest LGBT events in Portugal. It takes place in June each year at Jardim do Principe Real. Lisbon Pride 2022 is expected to attract over 70,000 people.

Drag Queen Makeup Workshop, Moxy Chelsea: June 21, 7:00 pm

Revelers are invited to find their inner queens with an interactive Drag Queen Makeup Workshop hosted by Sparkle Monster. “Students” can learn the fundamentals of altering the facial structure, exaggerating the eyes, and how to work your new persona firsthand from the queen herself for a small “tuition” fee. Tickets available here.

Fresh Towels – A Comedy Show (PRIDE) Edition, Moxy East Village: June 22, 8:00 pm

A standup comedy showcase hosted by resident funnyman Mark “Jiggy” Jigarjian. Guests can sip on the original Stonewall Inn IPA from Brooklyn Brewery between laughs. Two complimentary drinks are included with admission, and a portion of the proceeds will be donated to the Stonewall Inn Gives Back Initiative. Tickets available here.

PRIDE Variety Show!, Moxy Times Square: June 24, 9:00 pm

Hosted by the fabulous Queen Sparkle Monster and her friends in the heart of Manhattan. Attendees are in for a night of singing, dancing, comedy, toasts, and more.

Pride Toronto, Toronto, Canada: June 24 – 26

Gay Pride Toronto is one of Canada’s premier arts and cultural festivals and one of the largest parades of its kind in North America.

Raleigh Pride, Raleigh, North Carolina: June 25

Raleigh Pride is now in its 12th year and has changed its name to Out Raleigh Pride.

Mexico City Gay Pride, Mexico City, Mexico: June 25

Marcha del Orgullo de la Ciudad de Mexico is one of the wildest and largest gay pride events in Latin America. Over one million people join the streets to celebrate the diversity of the LGBTQ+ community.

San Francisco Pride, San Francisco, California: June 25 – 26

This year’s theme, “Love Will Keep Us Together,” is meant to celebrate a sense of return and shared presence.

Tulsa Pride, Tulsa, Oklahoma: June 25 – 26

Tulsa Pride is the longest-running LGBT Pride festival in Oklahoma. This 2022, Tulsa Pride celebrates its 40 years with a whole weekend of pride, with the Tulsa Pride Parade, Tulsa Pride Celebration, and Picnic in the Park.

Nashville Pride, Nashville, Tennessee: June 25 – 26

Nashville Pride Festival is the largest LGBTQ event in Tennessee. The festival will move to Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park in downtown Nashville in 2022.

Oklahoma City Pride, Oklahoma: June 25 – 27

Each year, thousands make their way to Oklahoma City for an annual celebration of OKC’s LGBTQ+ community. The OKC Pride Week calendar is packed with exciting and artistic events, like OKC Pride Fest and Pride on 39th.

Madrid Gay Pride, Madrid, Spain: June 25 – July 3

Madrid Pride, also known as Orgullo Gay Madrid, is the biggest gay pride in Spain and one of the biggest in Europe, attracting more than 2 million people over the five days of pride.

Budapest Gay Pride, Budapest, Hungary: June 24 – July 24

Pride march on Saturday, 24 July, following the month-long Budapest Pride Festival.

Denver PrideFest, Denver, Colorado: June 25 – 26

The 2022 Denver PrideFest promotes the heritage and culture of the LGBTQ+ community of Colorado. It typically draws more than 450,000 attendees over two days, making it the largest Pride event in the Rocky Mountain Region.

Seattle Gay Pride, Seattle, Washington: June 25 – 26

Seattle Pride is one of the oldest of its kind in the country and has been coloring the city streets each summer since 1974.

Twin Cities Pride, Minneapolis, Minnesota: June 25 – 26

The Twin Cities Pride brings the greater LGBT community together to educate and create awareness of issues and to celebrate achievements.

Bristol Pride, Bristol, United Kingdom: June 25 – July 10

Pride Day starts with the Pride Parade then a massive outdoor multi-stage festival with music and performances, community and family areas, silent disco, bars, food, markets, and lots more.

Helsinki Gay Pride, Helsinki, Finland: June 27 – July 3

Helsinki Pride is the biggest LGBTQ event in Finland and also the largest cultural event focusing on human rights in the country. Helsinki Pride highlights and rejoices everyone’s right to openly be as they are.

Guess Who, Bitch!?, Moxy Chelsea: June 30, 7:00 pm

A surprising twist on a nostalgic childhood game, guests can guess their favorite drag queens instead of Anita, Bernard, and Susan, with prizes and performances throughout the night. Tickets available here.

Read more about Pride Month on Gaytravel.com