The Hottest Remote Jobs of 2023
Especially after the events of the COVID-19 pandemic, remote work is flourishing now more than ever. Whether you need to work from home for accessibility and comfort’s sake or you simply prefer to stay at home as opposed to going to an office, here are the top remote job opportunities you should consider:
Copywriter
If you have a knack for writing and marketing, then a career in copywriting may be for you. As a copywriter, you would be responsible for preparing advertisements to promote the sales of goods and services. Copywriters may work through agencies, in-house for a specific company, or through freelancing. They often work directly with a brand or company to develop company slogans, print advertisements, mailing services, social media posts, marketing communications, billboards, jingles and more.
- Average Salary: $60,748
- Education: Bachelor’s degree in writing, communication, marketing or a similar degree is recommended but not required. Most training can be done on the job and through experience.
- Skillset: Writing, editing, organization, research, effective communication
- Highest Paid Specialties: User Experience (UX) Copywriter, Travel Copywriter, Senior Pharmaceutical Copywriter, Fintech Copywriter
Social Media Managers
For those who have a knack for social media, you could be the perfect candidate for managing a business’s online presence. Social media managers are in charge of running their employers’ social media accounts and increasing their brand reputation. They create and post content, interact with the public as a brand representative, and ensure media posts are being discovered and interacted with.
- Average Salary: $54,360
- Education: Bachelor’s degree in public relations, communications, marketing or business is recommended.
- Skillset: Knowledge of social media platforms, marketing, technology, public relations, creativity, communication
- Highest Paid Specialties: Social Media Sr. Strategy Manager, Director of Social Media Strategy, Senior Social Media Analyst
Business Development Managers
Do you want to help a business to reach its full potential? Business development managers are in charge of enhancing a business’s success through client recruitment and relations. They are responsible for creating a business plan that a company can use to enhance its recruitment and retention methods and work in just about any industry.
- Average Salary: $70,503
- Education: Bachelor’s in business, communications or social sciences is recommended but not required. Master’s degrees may be preferable for higher-level positions.
- Skillset: Business, customer relations, leadership, organization, collaboration
- Highest Paid Specialties: VP/SVP of Sales and Business Development, International Business Development Manager, Technical Development Manager
Front End Developer
As a front-end developer, you would not only be a part of one of the fastest in-demand fields in the job circuit but in a position that is famous for its remote capabilities. As a front-end developer, you would be responsible for web development’s technical features and visual aspects. Front-end developers work to develop a website’s layout and graphics, convert files into HTML and JavaScript programs, and create website applications. Most of their work can be done remotely and in various fields.
- Average Salary: $97,148
- Education: Training in HTML and computer programming. A bachelor’s degree in programming or computer science can be preferable but is not required.
- Skillset: Programming, multimedia tool knowledge, creativity, detail-oriented, communication
- Highest Paid Specialties: Front End Architect, Front End Engineer
Curriculum Designer
Teaching the next generation is critical, and curriculum designers can ensure they receive a well-rounded education. Also known as instructional designers, curriculum designers are responsible for creating educational materials teachers and institutions use to teach students. They create the material and ensure it is implemented effectively, edited when necessary, and fulfills educational standards. They also write syllabi and create online learning course content.
- Average Salary: $66,800
- Education: Master’s degree in education or curriculum and instruction. Licensing may also be required depending on the workplace.
- Skillset: Writing, educational background, communication, analytics, interpersonal skills
- Highest Paid Specialties: Instructional Designer, Senior Service Designer, E&I Designer
Sources: Flexjobs, ZipRecruiter, U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Wikipedia