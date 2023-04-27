Especially coming out of the pandemic, the need for job security has increased for job seekers across the country. While many industries and ways of doing business have changed through the events of 2020 and into 2022, the Bureau of Labor Statistics predicts that there will be a 31 percent increase, at minimum, to 10 career fields in the next 10 years, despite the pandemic’s effects on the economy.
Pursuing a career in a growing field could not only provide job security through unprecedented events but could provide a steady income and a foundation for moving up in the ranks of your career. Check out the 10 fastest-growing jobs.
Wind Turbine Technician
A wind turbine technician, also known as a wind tech, installs, inspects, maintains, operates and repairs wind turbines. They can diagnose and fix any problem that could cause the turbine to shut down unexpectedly.
· Projected Growth Change: 68.2 percent
· Median Annual Wage: $56,260
· Required Education (minimum): Certificate in Wind Energy Technology
Nurse Practitioners
A nurse practitioner (NP) is an advanced practice registered nurse and a type of mid-level practitioner. NPs are trained to assess patient needs, order and interpret diagnostic and laboratory tests, diagnose disease plus formulate and prescribe treatment plans. NP training covers basic disease prevention, coordination of care and health promotion but does not provide the depth of expertise needed to recognize more complex conditions.
· Projected Growth Change: 52.2 percent
· Median Annual Wage: $120,680
· Required Education (minimum): Master’s degree in the field of Advanced Practice Nursing
Solar Photovoltaic Installers
Solar photovoltaic (PV) installers assemble, set up and maintain rooftop or other systems that convert sunlight into energy. Typically, a PV is in charge of measuring, cutting, assembling and installing solar modules, panels and support structures according to building codes and standards. They also work to maintain, test and ensure the productivity of PV systems.
· Projected Growth Change: 52.1 percent
· Median Annual Wage: $47,670
· Required Education (minimum): High School degree and Trade School Knowledge
Statisticians
Statisticians are responsible for analyzing data and applying computational techniques to solve problems. Typical job tasks include designing surveys, experiments and polls; applying mathematical theories and methods to solve practical problems in business, engineering and the sciences; and interpreting data and communicating analyses to technical and non-technical audiences.
· Projected Growth Change: 35.4 percent
· Median Annual Wage: $95,570
· Required Education (minimum): Master’s degree in Statistics
Physical Therapist Assistants
Physical therapist assistants sometimes called PTAs, and physical therapist aides work under the direction and supervision of physical therapists. They help patients recovering from injuries and illnesses regain movement and manage pain. They are directly involved in the care of patients and often aid in patient care, treatment area setup and clerical duties.
· Projected Growth Change: 35.4 percent
· Median Annual Wage: $61,180
· Required Education (minimum): Associate degree from an accredited program and a license or certification
Information Security Analysts
Information security analysts plan and carry out security measures to protect an organization’s computer networks and systems. They are responsible for monitoring an organization’s networks for security breaches, keeping up with information technology trends and are heavily involved with creating their organization’s disaster recovery plan.
· Projected Growth Change: 33.3 percent
· Median Annual Wage: $102,600
· Required Education (minimum): Bachelor’s degree in Computer and Information Technology or a related field
Home Health and Personal Care Aides
Home health and personal care aides monitor the condition of people with disabilities or chronic illnesses and help them with daily living activities. They often help older adults who need assistance. Under the direction of a nurse or other healthcare practitioner, home health aides may be allowed to give a client medication or to check the client’s vital signs.
· Projected Growth Change: 32.6 percent
· Median Annual Wage: $29,430
· Required Education (minimum): Formal training
Medical and Health Services Managers
Medical and health services managers, also called healthcare executives or administrators, plan, direct and coordinate medical and health services. They may manage an entire facility, a specific clinical area/department or a medical practice for a group of physicians. Medical and health services managers must adapt to changes in healthcare laws, regulations and technology.
· Projected Growth Change: 32.5 percent
· Median Annual Wage: $101,340
· Required Education (minimum): Bachelor’s or Master’s degree in related fields
Data Scientists and Mathematical Occupations
A data scientist creates programming code and combines it with statistical knowledge to develop insights from data. Data science is an interdisciplinary field focused on extracting knowledge from data sets, which are typically large, and applying the knowledge and actionable insights from data to solve problems in a wide range of application domains.
· Projected Growth Change: 31.4 percent
· Median Annual Wage: $100,480
· Required Education (minimum): Bachelor’s degree in Data Science in a computer-related field
Physician Assistants
Physician assistants, also known as PAs, practice medicine in teams with physicians, surgeons and other healthcare workers. They examine, diagnose and treat patients through examinations and diagnostic tests. They may also prescribe medication and give treatments.
· Projected Growth Change: 31 percent
· Median Annual Wage: $121,530
· Required Education (minimum): Master’s degree from an accredited educational program
Source: Bureau of Labor Statistics, Department of Energy, Wikipedia, Master’s in Data Science