7 Upcoming Zendaya Projects To Look Out For
As one of the biggest rising stars on the planet, Zendaya is a massively talented individual with plenty of upcoming projects for fans to get excited about. From continuing a massive HBO series and dystopian sci-fi franchises to starring in original works, the young actress is widely expanding her repertoire to more and more formidable roles.
While many people’s most anticipated Zendaya role is as MJ in Spider-Man: No Way Home’s sequel, she has some work in the near future that’s possibly even more exciting than her turn as the iconic comic book heroine.
Challengers
Zendaya will soon be teaming up with director Luca Guadagnino, who inspired wanderlust with his film Call Me By Your Name.
Challengers is a romantic drama that takes place in the world of professional tennis. Zendaya will play Tashi, a player-turned-coach who trains her husband, Art, to become the next great tennis legend. She makes him play a “Challenger” event, which is near to the level of a pro tour tournament. Soon, though, Art is facing his former best friend and Tashi’s ex-boyfriend, Patrick.
Finest Kind
Payback director Brian Helgeland is in the midst of directing his first film in quite some time, and it looks to feature Zendaya.
Finest Kind will also star Jake Gyllenhaal and Ansel Elgort, and the plot will follow two brothers who get dragged down into the muck of a Bostonian crime syndicate. It’s unclear what role Zendaya will play, but it stands to reason that she’ll be attached in some way to Elgort’s character, should his casting come to fruition.
Megalopolis
Despite not having starred in very many movies, Zendaya has worked with some seriously reputable auteurs. Soon, though, she’ll be working with a director even more revered than Spider-Man‘s Jon Watts or Dune‘s Denis Villeneuve: The Godfather‘s Francis Ford Coppola.
The director doesn’t make mistakes, so it stands to reason that Zendaya will be another perfectly cast role in one of Francis Ford Coppola’s movies. The film’s plot follows an architect who wishes to build a future utopia, a place where people do what they want when they want, and how they want to do it.
Euphoria: Season 3
As one of Zendaya’s best projects overall, Euphoria has become just as pop-culturally revered as it is critically acclaimed, and given the overall reaction to the recently concluded second season, it’s obvious that the series shows no signs of slowing down anytime soon.
According to Variety, euphoria is now HBO’s second most-watched show of all time, so season 3 is very much on its way. It will continue to follow the same group of high school students, led by Zendaya, Maude Apatow, Sydney Sweeney, and Angus Cloud, as they navigate their way through life’s temptations: love, sex, drugs, alcohol, and toxic relationships.
A White Lie
Zendaya will be teaming with Hello Sunshine—the media brand founded by Reese Witherspoon—to bring audiences White Lie.
The movie follows Zendaya as a young, light-skinned African-American woman who convinces Vassar College’s tough admissions board that she’s White, all just to be admitted. Not many details are known of the film, but it will both star and be produced by Zendaya. However, this isn’t her first time wearing the producer’s shoes, as she’s also executive produced six episodes of Euphoria as well as her 2021 film Malcolm & Marie.
