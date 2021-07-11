Zendaya Responds to Space Jam 2 Lola Bunny Redesign Controversy

Zendaya, shares her thoughts on the unexpected controversy surrounding the redesign of her character, Lola Bunny

BY Michelle Mehrtens, Screen Rant

Space Jam: A New Legacy star, Zendaya, shares her thoughts on the unexpected controversy surrounding the redesign of her character, Lola Bunny. The original 1996 comedy was a live-action/animated hybrid that starred basketball icon, Michael Jordan. In the film, he joins a basketball team led by the Looney Tunes in order to help them win a game against a group of nefarious aliens. It was a blockbuster hit, earning over $250 million worldwide and spawning a beloved following that has endured since its initial release. The highly anticipated upcoming sequel follows basketball champion, LeBron James, as he tries to save his son, Dom (Cedric Joe), from the Warner 3000 Server-Verse. To do this, he teams up with Looney Tunes favorites, including Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck, and Lola Bunny, who has become a member of the Amazons.

During production of Space Jam 2, director Malcolm D. Lee decided to rework the character design of Lola Bunny after finalizing the ensemble cast. In prior interviews, he shared his surprise when he first watched Space Jam, explaining his unease when he witnessed the sexual objectification of Lola Bunny. As a result, Lee focused on adding greater depth to her character by emphasizing her skills as an athlete and leader. He also sought to remove any type of unnecessary sexualization when it came to her animation design. However, when EW released its first look cover of the Space Jam 2 cast a few months ago, many online commenters reacted negatively to the change in Lola Bunny’s appearance.

While speaking to EW, Zendaya responded to the online disputes regarding Lola Bunny’s redesign. Acknowledging her personal admiration of the character, she recognized the ways in which Lola has left her mark on the Space Jam universe. Read what Zendaya said below:

“I didn’t know that was going to happen either! I definitely know we love her, but I didn’t know it was going to be as much of a focus as it was. But I understand, because she’s a lovable character. She’s very important, so I get it.”

In his own interview with EW, Lee described his disbelief when he saw the online fervor about Lola Bunny. He added, “I had no idea that people would be that up in arms about a bunny not having boobs.” As Lee noted, it was important for him that Space Jam 2 highlighted Lola’s personal and professional evolution without reducing her to an object. He explained that he hoped young female viewers would admire Lola and her abilities as a basketball player. Moreover, the director reached out to Zendaya for the role because he respected her business acumen and confidence, which he believed were similar attributes embodied by Lola.

Click here to read the full article on Screen Rant.

Tennis-Wimbledon ends in tears for injured Serena

Tennis- Wimbledon ends in tears for injured Serena as she is cheered on by the crowd

By Alan Baldwin, Yahoo! Sports

Tennis great Serena Williams limped out of Wimbledon in tears on Tuesday after her latest bid for a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam singles crown ended in injury. The American sixth seed and seven-times Wimbledon winner was clearly in pain on a slippery Centre Court and sought treatment while 3-2 up in her first-round match against unseeded Belarusian Aliaksandra Sasnovich.

Williams returned after a lengthy break but the distress was evident. She grimaced and wiped away tears before preparing to serve at 3-3 after Sasnovich had pulled back from 3-1 down. The 39-year-old, who had started the match with strapping on her right thigh, then let out a shriek and sank kneeling to the grass sobbing, before being helped off the court.

“I was heartbroken to have to withdraw today after injuring my right leg,” Williams wrote on Instagram. “My love and gratitude are with the fans and the team who make being on centre court so meaningful. Feeling the extraordinary warmth and support of the crowd today when I walked on – and off – the court meant the world to me.”

GREAT CHAMPION

Sasnovich, who practised her serve while Williams was getting treatment, commiserated with an opponent who had never gone out in the first round at Wimbledon in her previous 19 visits.

“I’m so sad for Serena, she’s a great champion,” said the world number 100. “It happens sometimes.”

Eight-times men’s singles champion Roger Federer expressed shock at Williams’ departure and voiced concern about the surface, with the roof closed on Centre Court on a rainy afternoon.

His first-round opponent Adrian Mannarino of France also retired with a knee injury after a slip in the match immediately before Williams’.

“I do feel it feels a tad more slippery maybe under the roof. I don’t know if it’s just a gut feeling. You do have to move very, very carefully out there. If you push too hard in the wrong moments, you do go down,” Federer said.

Click here to read the full article on Yahoo! Sports.

How Taraji P. Henson Honored Tina Turner, Diana Ross and More Black Women at 2021 BET Awards

BET Awards host Taraji P. Hensen posed in front of the camera while wearing a blue dress

By Zach Seemayer‍, WKYC

After a high-energy opening performance featuring Kirk Franklin and Lil Baby, Henson took the stage in a stylish gold ensemble that was a clear tribute to Diana Ross. “It’s 2021, and we are celebrating the year of the Black woman,” Henson declared with a smile. “Celebrating Black women isn’t a fad or a trend it’s a forever mood.”

“There is more than enough room for all of us to thrive, because can’t nobody be me like me and can’t nobody be you like you,” she continued, before having roses handed out to a number of women in the room, including Zendaya, Jazmine Sullivan, Isa Rae and “Queen” Maxine Waters. She also used the opening to tease that she’d be coming out throughout the night dressed as “some of my favorite women” and hinted that she’d be honoring some female Black icons over the course of the show.

Henson didn’t disappoint with her fashion tributes, donning various ensembles throughout the show that honored and celebrated the styles and looks of some groundbreaking artists. She donned a burgundy velvet ensemble and dark shades while sitting behind a drum set to pay her respects to H.E.R. Later — while giving a lesson on the history of twerking — she donned a little black dress and short, curly ‘do as a tribute to Ester Jones — the Black entertainer who is credited for inspiring the legendary cartoon character Betty Boop.

Click here to read the full article on WKYC.

Gabby Thomas wins women’s 200 meters at U.S. Olympic trials with second-fastest time ever, Allyson Felix fails to qualify

Gabby Thomas running before the olympics

By Tyler Dragon, USA TODAY

Gabby Thomas ran a world-leading 21.94 seconds in the semifinals of the women’s 200 meters on Friday — and her momentum carried over to Saturday. Thomas eclipsed her previous career-best as she crossed the finish line in 21.61 to win the women’s 200 meters at the U.S. Olympic trials. Her time is the second-fastest in the history of the women’s 200 meters and puts her in illustrious company. Only Florence Griffith-Joyner’s world-record 21.34 seconds from 1988 is faster. “I’ve been working so hard,” Thomas said. “I moved to Austin, Texas to train for this. I still just cannot believe it. I’m so, so happy. I’ve been working so hard. I’m really grateful.” Jenna Prandini ran a personal-best 21.89 to finish second, and Anavia Battle crossed the line in 21.95 to finish third.

Thomas, a Harvard graduate, has propelled herself to a serious gold-medal contender in Tokyo after speeding through the preliminary rounds and running one of the best times ever. “Since coming here my expectations for myself have gotten even higher,” Thomas said. “Now when I step on the track, I do expect to run sub-22, which is something I love for myself and I’m really excited about.”

Thomas has valid reasons to be excited after her performance in Eugene. She ran sub-22 seconds in the opening round, semifinal and final of the 200 meters. Leading up to the trials, though, Thomas had a harrowing experience. After winning the 200 meters at the Golden Games on May 9, Thomas underwent an MRI to diagnose what had seemed to be a nagging hamstring injury. The results of the MRI revealed a tumor on her liver.

“The more and more I spoke to people, the more the word ‘cancer’ was used. I was scared,” Thomas said on social media on June 7.

Thankfully, though, Thomas received news from doctors that the tumor is benign and won’t need to be operated on.

“I am so excited to compete – feeling much lighter with this weight off of my shoulders! One of the greatest gifts in life is our health,” Thomas said prior to the trials on social media.

“I remember telling God, ‘If I am healthy, I’m gonna go out and win trials,’ ” she said.

Thomas did in emphatic fashion. Now she is off to Tokyo healthy and running better than she ever has.

Click here to read the full article on USA Today.

Little Mermaid Set Photos Reveal Halle Bailey In Ariel’s Iconic Burlap Look

Disney's live-action adaptation of The Little Mermaid show Halle Bailey recreate an iconic Ariel

BY ABIGAIL ONG-PIZARRO, SCREEN RANT

New set photos from Disney’s live-action adaptation of The Little Mermaid show Halle Bailey recreate an iconic Ariel scene from the 1989 animated classic. The upcoming movie is the latest live-action remake of a beloved Disney film following Cinderella, Beauty and the Beast, The Lion King, Aladdin, and Mulan. In an exciting step forward for the company, Grown-ish star and singer Bailey was chosen to play the lead role of Ariel. Other The Little Mermaid cast members include Javier Bardem as King Triton and Melissa McCarthy as Ursula.

The Little Mermaid is currently in the middle of production in Sardinia, Italy after many months of delays due to the coronavirus pandemic. Previous set images seem to confirm the live-action reboot will make several updates to the animated movie. While filming the shipwreck scene, Bailey was spotted wearing a full wetsuit instead of a sea-shell bikini top. The Little Mermaid actress also showed off a new hairdo for Ariel, trading in the character’s bright red and wavy look for braids. However, new photos from the filming location reveal Disney is also keen on keeping some of the character’s distinct looks as well.

New pictures from the set have surfaced, showing Bailey recreating a key scene in The Little Mermaid. Obtained by Just Jared, they reveal the 21-year-old actress wearing Ariel’s iconic makeshift burlap dress in the photos. Bailey’s hair also seems to be more clearly dyed in a reddish shade than what’s been noticeable in past photos. The images look to be from the scene when the mermaid princess finally gets her legs and surfaces from the water. She hides herself by making a dress out of scrap fabric she found on the shore. It’s also the moment when she meets Prince Eric for the first time. Check out the set photos below:

In the cartoon, Prince Eric whisks Ariel off to his castle after this first encounter. However, the live-action adaptation of The Little Mermaid seems to deviate from this narrative. Bailey was snapped hitching a ride on the back of a local villager’s wagon. One picture shows the actress peeking from a blanket to peer at the seaside townspeople.

These contrasts to the 1989 animated film prove Disney intends to give the new Little Mermaid a major update. Audiences can likely expect relevant social themes will be subtly injected into the remake to make it more contemporary. However, it’s hard to tell if these changes will pay off to make a blockbuster hit. The studio has tried changes with previous remakes like Mulan, which only drew the ire of Disney loyalists for its decision to omit the popular character Mushu, for example. The Little Mermaid certainly has big shoes to fill as the original movie was a huge success and went on to usher in the Disney renaissance of the ’90s. Hopefully, the live-action adaptation finds the perfect way to modernize the classic tale without losing the magic of its past.

Click here to read the full article on Screen Rant.

Will Smith To Go Full Wordsmith With New Memoir

Will Smith smiling away from the camera

, Huffpost

While the Smith family typically leaves most things for the Red Table, Will Smith has apparently saved a few juicy stories for himself over the years. The two-time Academy Award nominee announced the release of his new memoir, “Will,” on Instagram Saturday, revealing that his first book is due to hit shelves Nov. 9. “I know this is weird but this is my book,” the actor, using a Pixar-style Instagram filter, shared in a video over the weekend, as he showed off the memoir’s vibrant cover. “It’s been a labor of love. I’ve been working on it for the past two years and it’s finally ready.”

While fans are likely already familiar with some of the actor’s backstory, the “brave and inspiring book” will dive deep into his rise from a Philadelphia teen to global superstar and chronicle the highs and lows of his trailblazing and decades-spanning career.

Smith first broke onto the scene as part of the hip-hop duo DJ Jazzy Jeff & The Fresh Prince in the late ’80s, ultimately picking up a couple of Grammy Awards along the way.

After making his mark with the iconic sitcom “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air,” Smith went on to conquer the big screen and fronted a string of box-office hits, including “Bad Boys,” “Men in Black,” “Hitch” and “Independence Day.”

“In ‘Will,’ one of the most dynamic and globally-recognized entertainment forces of our time opens up fully about his life, tracing his learning curve to a place where outer success, inner happiness, and human connection are aligned. Along the way, ‘Will’ tells the story in full of one of the most amazing rides through the worlds of music and film that anyone has ever had,” Penguin Press said in a press release.

Click here to read the full article on Huffpost.

Sha’Carri Richardson dominates 100 meters in style to clinch trip to Tokyo Olympics

The first sprint secured Sha'Carri Richardson's place at the Tokyo Olympics.

By Tom Schad, USA TODAY

The first sprint secured Sha’Carri Richardson’s place at the Tokyo Olympics. The second one might have been even sweeter. After winning the 100-meter final at the U.S. Olympic track and field trials Saturday with a time of 10.86 seconds, yelling in celebration as she crossed the finish line, Richardson took off into the stands. She scaled the concrete steps at Hayward Field and rounded the corner to Section 119, where her grandmother, Betty Harp, was waiting and smiling.

Then Richardson, one of the fastest American women ever, celebrated in the only way that felt right to her in the moment. She gave her grandmother a hug. “My grandmother is my heart. My grandmother is my superwoman,” Richardson said.”Honestly, that was one of my biggest goals in life – to have her see me compete in one of the highest levels, and be successful.”

Richardson, 21, said Harp has been a constant presence in her life, from her childhood in Dallas to her brief college stint at LSU, when she won a national title. The sprinter has fond memories of the time they spent cooking together, or just watching TV shows. She was always there, Richardson said.

“From Day 1 up until now,” she explained, “always being in my corner, no matter what I did, no matter if it was good, no matter if it was bad.”

Earlier, in a post-race interview with NBC, Richardson said that her family “has kept me grounded.” She also revealed that her biological mother recently died. She declined to go into details about their relationship with reporters in a news conference.

“That’s not anything I want to talk about, so I’m not going to get too much into details,” she said. “… But what I will say is I am grateful for her giving me life, bringing me into this world.”

Click here to read the full article on USA Today.

Pharrell joins Chanel to launch mentorship program for Black and Latinx entrepreneurs

Pharrell standing in a vintage mickey mouse shirt smiling away from the camera

By Sweenie Saint-Vil, Revolt

Pharrell Williams is helping Black and Latinx entrepreneurs with his latest initiative. The two-part program — a collaboration between Chanel and his Black Ambition nonprofit organization — will specifically work toward providing emerging businessmen with “access to knowledge, insights and opportunities from industry-leading experts,” per The Hollywood Reporter.

In part one of the initiative, which is titled “Women Who Lead,” Harper’s Bazaar editor-in-chief, Samira Nasr, moderated a panel that saw Tracee Ellis Ross, Medley co-founder Edith Cooper, Good American CEO Emma Grede and Natalie Massenet, who is the co-founder and partner of Imaginary Ventures, discuss resilience and determination, the importance of clarity of vision and more.

The second part of the program is a series of mentorship workshops. Members will have access to Chanel’s network of experts, who will teach them about the process of launching and sustaining a brand among other things.

“Chanel’s support of Black Ambition is a cornerstone of Black Ambition’s mission and is vital to the success of the next generation of Black and Latinx entrepreneurs,” said Williams. He also noted the brand’s “commitment to investing in human potential and advancing greater representation in culture and society.”

”You may have a great business idea, but that doesn’t mean you know how to run a business,” he added in a statement to Vanity Fair.

“Even when you have a great business plan, you might not find the right operators. [The mentorship program] teaches you all of those things. Success really does have a lot of authors. Usually when you say, ‘Success has a lot of authors,’ it’s a dig at people who didn’t do something but are taking the credit. In this particular sense, when it comes to running a business, success does have a lot of authors — there are a lot of signatures needed to cosign to get a brand new idea off the ground.”

Click here to read the full article on Revolt.

Michael Jordan will make an appearance in ‘Space Jam: A New Legacy,’ Don Cheadle says

Bill Murray, Micheal Jordan, and bugs bunny featured in space jam

By , CBS Sports

Michael Jordan is coming out of retirement again. Movie retirement, that is. MJ will make an appearance in “Space Jam: A New Legacy,” according to actor Don Cheadle, who is also in the movie. In an interview with Access Hollywood, Cheadle, who plays a rogue artificial intelligence named Al-G Rhythm in the film, said that Jordan will be on screen at some point in the movie. However, Cheadle did say that Jordan has a role but, “not in the way you’d expect it.”

“Space Jam: A New Legacy” is slated to be released in theaters and on HBO Max on July 16. It’s the long-anticipated sequel to the original “Space Jam,” which was released back in 1996 with Jordan as the main star. This time around, Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James is stepping in to team up with Bugs Bunny and the rest of the Looney Tunes. The trailer for “Space Jam: A New Legacy” was released last month and the film is expected to feature cameos from other NBA stars, such as Anthony Davis, Damian Lillard, and Klay Thompson, as well as WNBA legend Diana Taurasi and more.

Click here to read the full article on CBS News.

Simone Biles wins record-breaking seventh U.S. all-around title ahead of Tokyo Olympics

Simone Biles holding a bouquet of flowers after a gymnastics competition while waving at fans

By , CBS Sport

Yet again, Simone Biles has done something that no female gymnast has ever done before. Yet again, Biles is going to be representing U.S. Gymnastics in the Olympics. Yet again, Simone Biles is a winner.

On Sunday, Biles claimed her seventh U.S. all-around title at the U.S. Gymnastics Championships in Fort Worth, Texas, setting a new record for the most all-around titles ever for an American woman. According to Olympics.com, Biles breaks a tie she had held with Clara Schroth Lombady, who won six titles in the late 1940s and early 1950s, and is now tied with Alfred Jochim for the most overall titles by a U.S. gymnast.

Biles topped the podium with a two-day total of 119.650, followed by Suni Lee (114.950) and Jordan Chiles (114.450). Biles totaled 60.100 points in the all-around on Sunday, never scoring less than 14.700 in any event. In addition to the all-around title, Biles also took top honors in the vault, balance beam, and floor exercises.

While Biles’ place on the U.S. Olympic team is seemingly assured, there is still a great deal of competition to see who will be joining her at the Tokyo Olympics later this summer. Suni Lee and Jordan Chiles both staked their claims towards that distinction. Lee’s path towards qualifying for the Olympics has been a difficult one, as this weekend marked the first time she has competed on all four apparatus as she’s dealt with an Achilles injury. Meanwhile, Chiles followed up strong performances at the Winter Cup and U.S. Classic with another score of over 57 points in the all-around.

Lee and Chiles appear to be favorites to join Biles on the four-woman Olympic team, but the last spot on the team remains up for grabs. Among those competing for that spot include Leanne Wong, Skye Blakely, and Riley McCusker, with Emma Malabuyo entering the picture with a fourth-place finish on Sunday.

Click here to read the full article on CBS Sports.

Billboard Music Awards: Drake’s son joins him to accept artist of the decade

Drake and his son standing on stage accepting his award at the billboard music awards

By Mark Savage, BBC

Drake’s son Adonis made a surprise appearance at Sunday’s Billboard Music Awards, joining his father onstage as he won an artist of the decade prize. The rapper, 34, gripped his son’s shoulder throughout his speech, before hoisting him into the air and saying: “I want to dedicate this award to you.” The three year old burst into tears, and left the stage clinging to his father’s leg.

Meanwhile, The Weeknd was the night’s big winner, taking home 10 awards. Among his prizes were best artist; top Hot 100 album for After Hours; and top Hot 100 song for Blinding Lights. The star, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, more than doubled his career total of Billboard Music Awards, having previously received nine trophies.

Korean pop band BTS also picked up four prizes, winning best group for the second time in three years; and top social artist for the fifth consecutive year. The band is now just one year short of equalling Justin Bieber’s six-year hold on the social award from 2011- 2016.

Here are some of the other highlights and talking points from the show.

Machine Gun Kelly painted his tongue black

Best rock artist winner Machine Gun Kelly arrived at the ceremony with a rather unusual oral condition: A jet-black tongue. Had he gone overboard with the charcoal toothpaste? Developed a crippling liquorice habit? Been cursed by an evil dentist? Sadly not. A visit to his Instagram reveals that the musician had someone paint his tongue carefully with a cotton bud. On the red carpet, he made sure everyone noticed, sticking his tongue out for fans, sticking his tongue out for the cameras, and (hold your stomachs) touching tongues with his girlfriend, Megan Fox.

His reasons are still unclear. Is it a reference to The Rolling Stones Paint It Black? Or is he simply a big fan of giraffes? We may never know.

Pink admitted her childhood crush

Pink accepted the Icon Award from rock star Bon Jovi, and confessed she’d been obsessed with the star when she was eight – locking herself in her bedroom for a week after he got married.

“I’m very glad you found lasting love, Jon, but you broke my heart. I take this as an apology,” she laughed, indicating her trophy.

To celebrate her prize, the star performed a career-spanning medley of hits, including Who Know, Get The Party Started and Just Give Me A Reason.

But the highlight was a breathtaking aerial acrobatic routine, performed with her nine-year-old daughter Willow, set to their duet Cover Me In Sunshine.

Click here to read the full article on BBC.

The Underground Railroad Team Talks Aaron Pierre’s Distracting Beauty as Caesar — and That Episode 2 Shocker

Underground railroad actor wearing vintage clothing from the time

By , TV Line

To be clear, The Underground Railroad is a serious and thought-provoking work of art. The 10-part limited series, which Oscar winner Barry Jenkins adapted from Colson Whitehead’s Pulitzer Prize-winning novel of the same name, is now streaming on Amazon Prime and is in many ways a visually rich conversation starter on American slavery and race relations. But part of that visual is Krypton‘s Aaron Pierre as Caesar — who, within five minutes of watching Episode 1, has the ability to make viewers focus on little else but him. Or, as one fan on Twitter phrased it, “he reminds me of Javier Bardem — a face that just wants to be looked at. Powerful looking dude.”

Thankfully, Pierre is a wonderful actor, and his ability to convey great depth with just a slow-boiling sidelong glance is in and of itself a reason to pay attention to him opposite star Thuso Mbedu, TVLine’s most recent Performer of the Week.

Speaking of which, Mbedu says she noticed the London native’s charms as much as viewers have and will — but only as herself. As Cora, who initially and quizzically tells Caesar she won’t run away with him to freedom, she can’t see his handsome face and broad shoulders or hear his seductive baritone voice.

“Caesar was friends with the group who called Cora names at every single turn,” Mbedu recalls. “He was part of that crew. So she’s not seeing him for the god that he is. She’s seeing all the ugly. But that’s Cora. As Thuso, I was like, ‘Hey, Aaron!’”

Jenkins agrees and says Cora’s other hurdles as an enslaved Black woman eclipse Caesar’s pretty blue eyes.

“Cora absolutely would question running away with Caesar because I think in that moment, Cora can’t see anything and she cannot see how beautiful he is,” Jenkins contends. “The only thing she can see is that the person who should want her the most, her mother, abandoned her at this plantation. That’s all she can see. Caesar’s job, as handsome as he is, is to very slowly and subtly remind her that ‘I see you. I need you. I want you. You are special.’ I think that’s the role he plays in her life.”

Click here to read the full article on TV Line.

