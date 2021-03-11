Eddie Murphy To Be Inducted Into The NAACP Image Awards Hall Of Fame—Awards Show Week Coming Soon!

Entertainment
NAACP Image awards promo poster in purple and black with the date and an award statue

The NAACP recently revealed that legendary entertainer, film icon and two-time Image Award recipient Eddie Murphy will be inducted into the acclaimed NAACP Image Awards Hall of Fame during this year’s ceremony.

Additionally announced, Image Award Outstanding Female Artist nominee Jazmine Sullivan will perform–along with Grammy Award-winning singer Maxwell, who will celebrate the 25th anniversary of his debut album Urban Hang Suite–during  the 52nd NAACP Image Awards airing LIVE on BET and simulcast across ViacomCBS Networks including CBS, BET Her, VH1, MTV, MTV2, and LOGO on Saturday, March 27th, 2021 at 8/7c.

The Hall of Fame Award, which will be presented by Eddie Murphy’s collaborator and long-time friend Arsenio Hall, is bestowed on an individual who is a pioneer in his or her respective field and whose influence will shape the profession for generations to come. As one of the most commercially successful actors in the history of the motion picture business, Murphy has entertained and kept audiences laughing for over 40 years.

He began his career doing stand-up comedy as a teenager and later joined the cast of Saturday Night Live. At age 21, Murphy starred in the box-office hit 48 Hours, and went on to star in more than 70 films including Trading Places, Beverly Hills Cop, Coming to America, Harlem Nights, The Nutty Professor, Dr. Dolittle Shrek, Dreamgirls, Dolemite Is My Name, and Coming 2 America–which secured the #1 opening weekend of any streaming movie in the past year. An Academy Award nominee, he has been recognized for his work with two NAACP Image Awards, as well as Golden Globe, Emmy, Screen Actors Guild, and Grammy Awards.

“We are honored to celebrate one of the most influential comedic geniuses in the entertainment industry and an individual who has inspired a generation of Black talent,” said Derrick Johnson, President and CEO of the NAACP. “To this day, Eddie Murphy’s work continues to bring joy and laughter to individuals around the world, and he is an amazing example of Black excellence, creativity, and artistry.”

Presenters for the LIVE show include Alicia Keys, Andra Day, Arsenio Hall, Cynthia Erivo, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Michelle Obama, Misty Copeland, Regina King, Samuel L. Jackson, the cast of Tyler Perry’s Sistas, Swizz Beatz, and Tracy Morgan.

The non-televised award categories will be announced virtually March 22-26. Presenters include the cast of BET’s Bigger (Tanisha Long, Angell Conwell, Rasheda Crockett, Tristen J. Winger, and Chase Anthony,) CeCe Winans, Damson Idris, Daymond John, Javicia Leslie, JB Smoove, Leslie Jones, Madalen Mills, MAJOR., Marcus Scribner, Method Man, Nicole Beharie, Retta, Reno Wilson, Susan Kelechi Watson, Tamar Braxton and Terrence Terrell.

Earlier this week, nominees for the inaugural Outstanding Social Media Personality award were announced, which included Desi Banks (@iamdesibanks), Karlton Humes (@notKarltonBanks), Kevin Fredricks (@KevOnStage), Tabitha Brown(@iamtabithabrown), and Tiffany Aliche (@thebudgetnista).

The 52nd NAACP Image Awards is presented by Wells Fargo, and sponsored by AT&T, FedEx, Nike, Bank of America, Alaska Airlines.

The NAACP Image Awards honors the accomplishments of people of color in the fields of television, music, literature, and film and also recognizes individuals or groups who promote social justice through creative endeavors.

For all information and the latest news, please follow NAACP Image Awards on Instagram @NAACPImageAwards.

Founded in 1909 in response to the ongoing violence against Black people around the country, the NAACP (National Association for the Advancement of Colored People) is the largest and most pre-eminent civil rights organization in the nation. We have over 2,200 units and branches across the nation, along with well over 2M activists. Our mission is to secure the political, educational, social, and economic equality of rights in order to eliminate race-based discrimination and ensure the health and well-being of all persons.

NOTE: The Legal Defense Fund – also referred to as the NAACP-LDF was founded in 1940 as a part of the NAACP but separated in 1957 to become a completely separate entity. It is recognized as the nation’s first civil and human rights law organization, and shares our commitment to equal rights.

BET, a subsidiary of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ: VIACA, VIAC), is the nation’s leading

provider of quality entertainment, music, news and public affairs television programming for the African-American audience. The primary BET channel is in 90 million households and can be seen in the United States, Canada, the Caribbean, the United Kingdom, sub-Saharan Africa and France. BET is the dominant African-American consumer brand with a diverse group of business extensions including BET.com, a leading Internet destination for Black entertainment, music, culture, and news; BET HER, a 24-hour entertainment network targeting the African-American Woman; BET Music Networks – BET Jams, BET Soul and BET Gospel; BET Home Entertainment; BET Live, BET’s growing festival business; BET Mobile, which provides ringtones, games and video content for wireless devices; and BET International, which operates BET around the globe.

Shaquille O’Neal becomes founding partner, investor in new ad agency focused on diversity

Shaquille O'Neil looking off to his right with his hand pointed forward speaking and wearing a suit and tie

By Alexandra Bruell The Wall Street Journal

Basketball legend Shaquille O’Neal has become known since retiring from the game for his prolific work as a celebrity pitchman, working in front of the camera to help brands including Papa John’s and Frosted Flakes win customers.

In his latest venture, he’ll be working with marketers behind the scenes.

Mr. O’Neal is becoming a founding partner and investor in Majority, a new ad agency focused on serving up talent of diverse backgrounds. The agency arrives as Madison Avenue grapples with a history of inequity amid the nation’s renewed call for social justice, large agencies increasingly take measures to diversify their ranks, and some marketers press agencies to increase the diversity of the teams that work on their accounts.

“Most agencies still struggle to meet a 25% diversity target,” Mr. O’Neal said in a telephone interview. “We want to flip that diversity ratio to turn the minority into the majority.”

The agency plans to hire a diverse pool of talent defined by “black and brown people, women and LGBTQ,” said Omid Farhang, co-founder and chief executive of Majority.

“The goal for our company is to show how creative output changes when you flip that ratio,” Mr. Farhang said. “It’s as much about social equity as a shrewd business decision. Diversity is a competitive advantage. Diversity leads to different kinds of ideas that create different types of cultural discussions.”

The American Association of Advertising Agencies, or 4As, issued a report in September showing that Black and African-American employees make up just 5.8% of the agency business, and of that portion 68% held administrative or entry-level roles. The study, which looked at 165 agencies representing more than 40,000 employees, also found that 8.7% of the sample identified as Hispanic or Latino.

Mr. O’Neal won’t handle day-to-day agency tasks but will support the shop by joining meetings, networking and reaching out to brands and celebrity contacts as needed, he said.

“I’m just motivated to do this in a way to create new opportunities,” said Mr. O’Neal. “A lot of people talk about it. I’m tired of talking about it. I want to do something about it. I just want to make progress.”

Mr. O’Neal has worked with brands for decades, through both endorsement and investment deals. He owns many Papa John’s Pizza and Auntie Anne’s pretzel franchises.

He is also looking to purchase Reebok with Authentic Brands Group, where he is a partner, from Adidas AG to revive the brand, he said. In December, Adidas said it is exploring a sale of the U.S. fitness brand.

And last fall he helped form a special-purpose acquisition company, or SPAC, to make acquisitions in the media and technology industries.

Read the original article at Fox Business.

How to Watch ‘Oprah With Meghan and Harry: A CBS Primetime Special’

Meghan and Harry standing on veranda smiling with Prince William and Princess Kate in the foreground laughing

By Alex Ungerman‍, ET Online

It’s almost time to watch Oprah Winfrey‘s interview with Prince Harry and Meghan MarkleOprah With Meghan and Harry: A CBS Primetime Special promises to be an intimate, wide-ranging conversation with the couple in their first televised sit-down since their engagement, airing on Sunday, March 7.

“There is no subject that’s off limits,” Oprah said in the trailer for the upcoming special, released on Sunday, which previewed some of the topics, from their decision to step down as senior members of the royal family, to their marriage, to how they’ve handled life under intense public pressure.

When and what time is Oprah With Meghan and HarryThe 90-minute interview airs on CBS on Sunday, March 7 at 8 p.m. ET/PT and 7 p.m. CT.

How to watch without cable: The interview will air on CBS, but if you need a way to stream, there are a number of services where you can do so. You can watch CBS on Paramount+ — currently called CBS All Access, but will have relaunched by the time of the special — which costs as little as $5 per month. You can sign up for CBS All Access now, and be all set for Sunday.

Alternatively, several live TV streaming services offer CBS, including Hulu with Live TVfuboTVAT&T TV Now and YouTube TV. Usually, most of these services have specials offering free trials for first-time subscribers.

Where can I see the trailer for Oprah’s interview with Harry and Meghan? Right here! Watch below for a first look.

Read the full article at ET Online.

Golden Globes: Andra Day Becomes First Black Best Actress Winner in 35 Years

Andra Day receiving Golden Globes reward virtually

Andra Day won the Golden Globe best actress in a drama trophy for her performance in Hulu’s The United States vs. Billie Holiday, becoming the second-ever Black actress to win the category and the first to do so in 35 years.

While virtually accepting the award during Sunday’s ceremony, an overwhelmed Day noted of her fellow nominees that she was “in the presence of giants” as she thanked those involved with Lee Daniels’ bio-drama about the immortal jazz singer for being “so engaged in the story.”

She then thanked the “transformative, dynamic Billie Holiday, who just transformed me with this role and with her presence and with her spirit.”

In the press room following her win, Day noted the significance of the awards accolade. “The thing I take from Billie more than anything is the strength of a black woman,” she said. “To know that the last person who won this award was Whoopi Goldberg in The Color Purple is so not representative of how many black women’s stories have been told sensationally and need to be told by the amazing talented actresses who do this.”

She continued, “On set, they’d say, ‘Don’t worry, you’ll never have to go through this again. There’s not that many meaty roles for black women.’ And I go, ‘Who the hell else has meatier roles and meatier stories than black women?’ So I take that strength with me. This woman shouldered all of this all on her own. She is the godmother of civil rights and I take that strength with me.”

Here’s Everybody Black Winning At The Golden Globes

Daniel Kaluuya at the online Golden Globes award

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association may be under heat for not having any Black members, however it didn’t stop these Black actors and creatives from winning awards during the 78th Annual Golden Globes.

Within the first 30 minutes of the bicoastal ceremony, Daniel Kaluuya, John Boyega and Soul screenwriter Kemp Powers won awards remotely as the annual glitzy show went hybrid for the first time. Tina Fey and Amy Poehler share hosting duties from New York City and Los Angeles (respectively) and only the presenters appear live; all of the Golden Globe nominees are remote.

Although Black Hollywood has zero representation behind-the-scenes in the HFPA, they are front and center as presenters tonight on both coasts. Stars include: Ava DuVernay, Tracy Morgan, Sterling K. Brown, Cynthia Erivo, Tiffany Haddish. Spike and Tonya Lee’s children Satchel and Jackson Lee are the 2021 Golden Globe Ambassadors.

In the ESSENCE review of Judas and the Black Messiah, Kevin L. Clark writes of Kaluuya’s performance: “Kaluuya’s casting as Hampton caused some questions when the trailer for the film was first released—but in the role, he becomes a visual and spiritual vessel for the slain civil rights leader. The British star has brilliantly tackled issues of race in the majority of his previous works, including Get Out, Black Panther, Widows and Queen & Slim. But in Judas, he captures our attention with an emotional delivery and fiery portrayal of Hampton, channeling strength from the struggle, particularly in his “I Am a Revolutionary” speech leading into the third act.”

Below are the Black actors and creatives who were awarded for their exemplary achievement on-screen and behind-the-scenes. See who won.

Andra Day
For her breakout leading role in The United States vs. Billie Holiday, Andra Day wins Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama.

Chadwick Boseman
Posthumously Chadwick Boseman wins Best Actor in a Movie Drama for his role in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.

John Boyega
For his performance in Small Axe‘s Red, White and Blue, John Boyega wins Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television.

Daniel Kaluuya
As Fred Hampton in Judas and the Black Messiah, Daniel Kaluuya wins for Best Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture.

Jon Batiste
Jon Batiste, along with Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, win for Best Original Score, Motion Picture.

Kemp Powers
When Soul won Best Motion Picture, Animated, Kemp Powers secured a Golden Globe for screenwriting.

Read the full article at Essence.

Lauryn Hill Becomes First Female Rapper to Have a Diamond Album

Lauryn Hill singing on stage wearing a black hat with pearls

Lauryn Hill’s 1998 debut The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill has sold over 10,000,000 units; making her the first female rapper to have a diamond album. The Recording Industry Association of America announced the impressive feat on Tuesday evening (Feb. 16) and officially welcomed Hill to the elite standing.

“Welcome to the RIAA Diamond Club [Ms. Lauryn Hill]!” the organization wrote on Twitter. “The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill is now a [diamond] (10X) certified album!”

With the certification, Hill joins the likes of Eminem, Tupac, The Notorious B.I.G., OutKast and Beastie Boys whose albums have also achieved diamond status. Other artists’ diamond albums include Michael Jackson’s Thriller, Adele’s 21, Britney Spears’ …Baby One More Time and more.

This isn’t the first time Hill’s debut — and only — solo album has made history. Propelled by hits “Doo Wop (That Thing),” “Everything Is Everything” and “Ex-Factor,” Miseducation shot Hill on the trajectory toward superstardom. The album debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and sold 422,624 copies within its first week, breaking the previous record for first-week sales by a female artist.

Hill made history again at the 41st Annual Grammy Awards, where her album was nominated for 10 awards and earned her five trophies, including Album of the Year, Best R&B Album and Best Female R&B Vocal Performance for “Doo Wop (That Thing).” At the time, no other female artist had ever received that many nominations and awards in a single night. In 2015, Miseducation was also added to the Library of Congress’ National Recording Registry, cementing its status as a cultural icon.

After the record’s staggering success, many expected Hill to follow-up with another solo album. Speaking with Rolling Stone’s “500 Greatest Albums” podcast by email last month, she explained why that never happened.

Read the full article at Revolt.

Rock Hall of Fame: Jay-Z, Foo Fighters, Iron Maiden, Tina Turner Lead Nominees

Collage Rock Hall of Fame Nominees

The nominations for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame’s class of 2021 are in and the list features Jay-ZFoo Fighters, Mary J. Blige, Iron MaidenTina Turner, the Go-Go’s, Rage Against the MachineKate BushDevoChaka KhanCarole KingFela KutiLL Cool JNew York DollsTodd Rundgren, and Dionne Warwick. The top vote-getters will be announced in May and inducted in a Cleveland, Ohio, ceremony in the fall.

To be eligible for this year’s ballot, each nominee’s first single or album had to have been released in 1995 or earlier. Seven of the 16 acts on the ballot (Foo Fighters, the Go-Go’s, Iron Maiden, Jay-Z, Tina Turner, Fela Kuti, and Dionne Warwick) are appearing for the first time, although Carole King was inducted along with Gerry Goffin as a non-performer in 1990 and Tina Tuner entered the institution in 1991 along with Ike Turner.

If King and Turner are inducted, they’ll be the second and third female artists to enter the Hall of Fame twice following Stevie Nicks in 2019. It’s also an opportunity for Dave Grohl to enter the Hall of Fame for a second time following his 2014 induction as a member of Nirvana. Foo Fighters and Jay-Z are the only acts this year to appear on the ballot in their first year of eligibility.

This is the sixth ballot appearance for LL Cool J; a third for Todd Rundgren, Rage Against the Machine, and Chaka Khan; and the second for Kate Bush, Devo, Carole King, and the New York Dolls.

According to the Hall of Fame, this is the most racially diverse ballot since 1996, as nine of the 16 nominees feature people of color.

“This remarkable ballot reflects the diversity and depth of the artists and music the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame celebrates,” Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation Chairman John Sykes says in a statement. “These nominees have left an indelible impact on the sonic landscape of the world and influenced countless artists that have followed them.”

Per the tradition of the past few years, the Hall of Fame named the individual band members that will enter should their group get inducted. For Iron Maiden, they cited the current lineup of singer Bruce Dickinson, bassist Steve Harris, drummer Nicko McBrain, and guitarists Adrian Smith, Dave Murray, and Janick Gers, along with former singer Paul Di’Anno, former drummer Clive Burr, and former guitarist Dennis Stratton.

Read the full article at Rolling Stones.

The Weeknd previews Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show

The Weekend giving a speach wearing black suit and tie for super bowl halftime show

We’re two days out from Super Bowl LV, which means we’re four days and two quarters out from the Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show.

Ahead of the big night, The Weeknd, this year’s Halftime Show headliner, spoke with Variety about what viewers and fans can expect from his performance and appearance on Sunday evening.

After showing up in recent music videos and awards performances in head bandages, The Weeknd addressed the meaning behind the costume and how it relates to the character he plays when he’s performing on stage.

“The significance of the entire head bandages is reflecting on the absurd culture of Hollywood celebrity and people manipulating themselves for superficial reasons to please and be validated,” he told Variety of the signature look from his “After Hours” album.

Asked whether he is still in that bandaged character ahead of Sunday’s Halftime Show, The Weeknd added, “I don’t know, I’d have to ask him.”

We’ll get our full, or not so full, glimpse of The Weeknd at halftime of Super Bowl LV between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, which kicks off from Tampa’s Raymond James Stadium at 6:30 p.m. ET on Sunday and will be broadcast on CBS.

Tiffany Haddish to Host Verizon’s Post-Super Bowl Concert With Alicia Keys, Brandi Carlile and Jazmine Sullivan

Collage of four actors to perform at post super bowl concert

Viola Davis, Tyler Perry and Regina King Up for Entertainer of the Year at 2021 NAACP Image Awards

Photo collage of three African-American actors

D-Nice, Viola DavisRegina King, Trevor Noah and Tyler Perry are nominated for entertainer of the year at the 2021 NAACP Image Awards.

The nominations were virtually announced Tuesday on the NAACP Image Awards’ Instagram by Anika Noni-Rose (“Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey”), Chloe Bailey (“Grown-ish”), Erika Alexander (“John Lewis: Good Trouble”), Nicco Annan (“P-Valley”), and TC Carson (“Living Single”).

 

(Image Credit – Variety)

This is King’s third consecutive nomination for the top award and Perry’s second since 2014. Davis was previously nominated consecutively from 2015-2017. All of them have never won the top category. This is the first nominations for D-Nice and Noah in the category.

Davis also picked up nominations for best actress in a drama series for “How to Get Away with Murder” and best actress in a motion picture for her work in “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom,” while King was among the nominees for directing her debut feature “One Night in Miami.”

In the other film categories, David E. Talbert’s “Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey” led the overall film nominations with 10, with George C. Wolfe’s “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” and Pete Docter and Kemp Powers’ “Soul” right behind with nine each.

There were a few surprising omissions from the film categories, including Leslie Odom Jr. being omitted from the supporting actor category for his portrayal of Sam Cooke in “One Night in Miami.” Aldis Hodge was the only actor recognized from the film. Odom was nominated for his turn in Disney Plus’ “Hamilton,” which netted a modest four nominations in the television categories.

Amazon Studios’ “Time” from Garrett Bradley also failed to be recognized for documentary feature, which has led with critics’ wins so far this awards season.

ABC’s “Black-ish” was the leading television show with 11 nominations, including outstanding television series.

For the music categories, the female artists dominated with leading the field with five nominations, and Alicia Keys, Chloe x Halle and H.E.R. nabbing four apiece.

Many of the young hip-hop artists failed to be recognized in the outstanding male and female artist categories including Da Baby, Lil Baby, Roddy Rich, Pop Smoke and Megan Thee Stallion. Also, surprising is the complete shutout of The Weeknd following the heavily criticized snub at the Grammy awards.

Netflix was the leading studio overall with 53 nominations, with HBO behind at 31.

The 52nd NAACP Image Awards will air on BET on March 27 at 8:00 PM ET. Non-televised award categories will live stream over five nights March 22-26.

Read the full article at Variety.

Issa Rae Appointed To Serve On Television Academy’s Executive Committee

Upclose picture of actress Issa Rae, wearing yellow, at an event

By News One

“We are thrilled to be able to leverage the collective expertise of this talented group of Television innovators as we navigate this extraordinary time in the history of our industry,” said Frank Scherma, Chairman and CEO of the Television Academy.

Whether it’s through her television and film projects or her entrepreneurial moves, Issa Rae has continually used her platform to be a voice for underrepresented communities and now she will bring her knowledge and perspective to

(Image Credit – Issa Rae, News One)

the Television Academy. The academy recently announced that it has selected Rae to join its Executive Committee.

Rae’s well-deserved appointment comes at a time when the Television Academy is putting the focus on addressing the lack of diversity in the industry. Although there has been an increase in representation when it comes to actors, racial and gender diversity among television executives has remained stagnant. UCLA’s Hollywood Diversity Report revealed that 8 percent of CEO and studio chair jobs are held by people of color and 32 percent are held by women. The executive committee will include a collective of thought leaders dedicated to evoking change.

Amongst the new appointees who will serve on the committee alongside Rae are award-winning writer, producer, director and actress Gloria Calderón Kellett, ABC Entertainment Senior Vice President Robert Mills, Co-Head of Television at Amazon Studios Vernon Sanders, CEO and partner of Anonymous Content Dawn Olmstead and Chief content officer and head of worldwide video for Apple TV+ Zack Van Amburg. “We are thrilled to be able to leverage the collective expertise of this talented group of Television innovators as we navigate this extraordinary time in the history of our industry,” Frank Scherma, who serves as the Chairman and CEO of the Television Academy, said in a statement. “Their leadership provides invaluable insight that will allow the Academy to play an integral role in shaping the evolution of the medium.”

Read the full article at News One.

13 things you didn’t know about Shonda Rhimes

Shonda Rhimes photoshoot wearing read

For as long as Twitter’s been around, every Thursday night, the timeline is flooded with tweets cursing Shonda Rhimes’ name, usually, for something devastating that’s happened on “Grey’s Anatomy.”

Even though she hasn’t been the showrunner of “Grey’s” for a few years, she will forever be linked to the hugely successful, 17-season-long (and counting!) medical drama. But Rhimes has done plenty of other things in her career, including writing two films and a memoir.

Rhimes, who now lives in Los Angeles, is so dedicated to her home city that she gets Chicago deep-dish pizza flown in every Christmas Eve, she told Food & Wine in 2017. Her favorite comes from Illinois restaurant chain Aurelio’s, she told the publication.

She’s the youngest of six kids — two older brothers and three older sisters. While growing up in University Park, she shared a room with one of her sisters, Sandie, she wrote in her book, “Year of Yes.” Both of her parents were educators.
Rhimes earned her BA from Dartmouth College.

Much like her own creation Meredith Grey, Rhimes graduated from Dartmouth College. She even cameoed as herself in fellow Dartmouth grad Mindy Kaling’s show “The Mindy Project,” when she attended a Dartmouth alumni beer pong game. After Dartmouth, she earned her MFA from the USC School of Cinema-Television in 1994.

Read ten more interesting facts about Shonda Rhimes at Insider.

Why Tiffany Haddish Turned Down Hosting the Grammys Pre-Telecast

Tiffany Haddish was asked to host the Grammys pre-telecast Premiere Ceremony, but the comedy superstar says she turned down the offer when the Recording Academy told her that she had to pay her own way.

Not only did they ask Haddish to host the three-hour live-streamed event without any compensation, but she tells Variety that they wouldn’t cover hair, makeup, or wardrobe for the three-hour event. “All of that would have to come out of my pocket,” she said, adding, “I don’t know if this might mean I might not get nominated ever again, but I think it’s disrespectful.”

Photo credit – Keith Major, Variety.

Haddish is nominated for her second Grammy this year for best comedy album for Netflix’s “Black Mitzvah” following her first nom last year for spoken word for “The Last Black Unicorn.” The 63rd Grammys will take place Jan. 31, 2021.

Contacted by Variety, a rep for the Recording Academy noted that the Premiere Ceremony is not a CBS program and is hosted by the Academy — a not-for-profit organization — and that all hosts, presenters, and performers have traditionally performed gratis, including this year. The rep also noted that the situation would have no impact on any future nominations for Haddish.

Read the full article at Variety.

