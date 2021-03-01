Here’s Everybody Black Winning At The Golden Globes

Daniel Kaluuya at the online Golden Globes award

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association may be under heat for not having any Black members, however it didn’t stop these Black actors and creatives from winning awards during the 78th Annual Golden Globes.

Within the first 30 minutes of the bicoastal ceremony, Daniel Kaluuya, John Boyega and Soul screenwriter Kemp Powers won awards remotely as the annual glitzy show went hybrid for the first time. Tina Fey and Amy Poehler share hosting duties from New York City and Los Angeles (respectively) and only the presenters appear live; all of the Golden Globe nominees are remote.

Although Black Hollywood has zero representation behind-the-scenes in the HFPA, they are front and center as presenters tonight on both coasts. Stars include: Ava DuVernay, Tracy Morgan, Sterling K. Brown, Cynthia Erivo, Tiffany Haddish. Spike and Tonya Lee’s children Satchel and Jackson Lee are the 2021 Golden Globe Ambassadors.

In the ESSENCE review of Judas and the Black Messiah, Kevin L. Clark writes of Kaluuya’s performance: “Kaluuya’s casting as Hampton caused some questions when the trailer for the film was first released—but in the role, he becomes a visual and spiritual vessel for the slain civil rights leader. The British star has brilliantly tackled issues of race in the majority of his previous works, including Get Out, Black Panther, Widows and Queen & Slim. But in Judas, he captures our attention with an emotional delivery and fiery portrayal of Hampton, channeling strength from the struggle, particularly in his “I Am a Revolutionary” speech leading into the third act.”

Below are the Black actors and creatives who were awarded for their exemplary achievement on-screen and behind-the-scenes. See who won.

Andra Day
For her breakout leading role in The United States vs. Billie Holiday, Andra Day wins Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama.

Chadwick Boseman
Posthumously Chadwick Boseman wins Best Actor in a Movie Drama for his role in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.

John Boyega
For his performance in Small Axe‘s Red, White and Blue, John Boyega wins Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television.

Daniel Kaluuya
As Fred Hampton in Judas and the Black Messiah, Daniel Kaluuya wins for Best Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture.

Jon Batiste
Jon Batiste, along with Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, win for Best Original Score, Motion Picture.

Kemp Powers
When Soul won Best Motion Picture, Animated, Kemp Powers secured a Golden Globe for screenwriting.

Read the full article at Essence.

Golden Globes: Andra Day Becomes First Black Best Actress Winner in 35 Years

Andra Day receiving Golden Globes reward virtually

Andra Day won the Golden Globe best actress in a drama trophy for her performance in Hulu’s The United States vs. Billie Holiday, becoming the second-ever Black actress to win the category and the first to do so in 35 years.

While virtually accepting the award during Sunday’s ceremony, an overwhelmed Day noted of her fellow nominees that she was “in the presence of giants” as she thanked those involved with Lee Daniels’ bio-drama about the immortal jazz singer for being “so engaged in the story.”

She then thanked the “transformative, dynamic Billie Holiday, who just transformed me with this role and with her presence and with her spirit.”

In the press room following her win, Day noted the significance of the awards accolade. “The thing I take from Billie more than anything is the strength of a black woman,” she said. “To know that the last person who won this award was Whoopi Goldberg in The Color Purple is so not representative of how many black women’s stories have been told sensationally and need to be told by the amazing talented actresses who do this.”

She continued, “On set, they’d say, ‘Don’t worry, you’ll never have to go through this again. There’s not that many meaty roles for black women.’ And I go, ‘Who the hell else has meatier roles and meatier stories than black women?’ So I take that strength with me. This woman shouldered all of this all on her own. She is the godmother of civil rights and I take that strength with me.”

Lauryn Hill Becomes First Female Rapper to Have a Diamond Album

Lauryn Hill singing on stage wearing a black hat with pearls

Lauryn Hill’s 1998 debut The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill has sold over 10,000,000 units; making her the first female rapper to have a diamond album. The Recording Industry Association of America announced the impressive feat on Tuesday evening (Feb. 16) and officially welcomed Hill to the elite standing.

“Welcome to the RIAA Diamond Club [Ms. Lauryn Hill]!” the organization wrote on Twitter. “The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill is now a [diamond] (10X) certified album!”

With the certification, Hill joins the likes of Eminem, Tupac, The Notorious B.I.G., OutKast and Beastie Boys whose albums have also achieved diamond status. Other artists’ diamond albums include Michael Jackson’s Thriller, Adele’s 21, Britney Spears’ …Baby One More Time and more.

This isn’t the first time Hill’s debut — and only — solo album has made history. Propelled by hits “Doo Wop (That Thing),” “Everything Is Everything” and “Ex-Factor,” Miseducation shot Hill on the trajectory toward superstardom. The album debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and sold 422,624 copies within its first week, breaking the previous record for first-week sales by a female artist.

Hill made history again at the 41st Annual Grammy Awards, where her album was nominated for 10 awards and earned her five trophies, including Album of the Year, Best R&B Album and Best Female R&B Vocal Performance for “Doo Wop (That Thing).” At the time, no other female artist had ever received that many nominations and awards in a single night. In 2015, Miseducation was also added to the Library of Congress’ National Recording Registry, cementing its status as a cultural icon.

After the record’s staggering success, many expected Hill to follow-up with another solo album. Speaking with Rolling Stone’s “500 Greatest Albums” podcast by email last month, she explained why that never happened.

Read the full article at Revolt.

Rock Hall of Fame: Jay-Z, Foo Fighters, Iron Maiden, Tina Turner Lead Nominees

Collage Rock Hall of Fame Nominees

The nominations for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame’s class of 2021 are in and the list features Jay-ZFoo Fighters, Mary J. Blige, Iron MaidenTina Turner, the Go-Go’s, Rage Against the MachineKate BushDevoChaka KhanCarole KingFela KutiLL Cool JNew York DollsTodd Rundgren, and Dionne Warwick. The top vote-getters will be announced in May and inducted in a Cleveland, Ohio, ceremony in the fall.

To be eligible for this year’s ballot, each nominee’s first single or album had to have been released in 1995 or earlier. Seven of the 16 acts on the ballot (Foo Fighters, the Go-Go’s, Iron Maiden, Jay-Z, Tina Turner, Fela Kuti, and Dionne Warwick) are appearing for the first time, although Carole King was inducted along with Gerry Goffin as a non-performer in 1990 and Tina Tuner entered the institution in 1991 along with Ike Turner.

If King and Turner are inducted, they’ll be the second and third female artists to enter the Hall of Fame twice following Stevie Nicks in 2019. It’s also an opportunity for Dave Grohl to enter the Hall of Fame for a second time following his 2014 induction as a member of Nirvana. Foo Fighters and Jay-Z are the only acts this year to appear on the ballot in their first year of eligibility.

This is the sixth ballot appearance for LL Cool J; a third for Todd Rundgren, Rage Against the Machine, and Chaka Khan; and the second for Kate Bush, Devo, Carole King, and the New York Dolls.

According to the Hall of Fame, this is the most racially diverse ballot since 1996, as nine of the 16 nominees feature people of color.

“This remarkable ballot reflects the diversity and depth of the artists and music the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame celebrates,” Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation Chairman John Sykes says in a statement. “These nominees have left an indelible impact on the sonic landscape of the world and influenced countless artists that have followed them.”

Per the tradition of the past few years, the Hall of Fame named the individual band members that will enter should their group get inducted. For Iron Maiden, they cited the current lineup of singer Bruce Dickinson, bassist Steve Harris, drummer Nicko McBrain, and guitarists Adrian Smith, Dave Murray, and Janick Gers, along with former singer Paul Di’Anno, former drummer Clive Burr, and former guitarist Dennis Stratton.

Read the full article at Rolling Stones.

The Weeknd previews Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show

The Weekend giving a speach wearing black suit and tie for super bowl halftime show

We’re two days out from Super Bowl LV, which means we’re four days and two quarters out from the Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show.

Ahead of the big night, The Weeknd, this year’s Halftime Show headliner, spoke with Variety about what viewers and fans can expect from his performance and appearance on Sunday evening.

After showing up in recent music videos and awards performances in head bandages, The Weeknd addressed the meaning behind the costume and how it relates to the character he plays when he’s performing on stage.

“The significance of the entire head bandages is reflecting on the absurd culture of Hollywood celebrity and people manipulating themselves for superficial reasons to please and be validated,” he told Variety of the signature look from his “After Hours” album.

Asked whether he is still in that bandaged character ahead of Sunday’s Halftime Show, The Weeknd added, “I don’t know, I’d have to ask him.”

We’ll get our full, or not so full, glimpse of The Weeknd at halftime of Super Bowl LV between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, which kicks off from Tampa’s Raymond James Stadium at 6:30 p.m. ET on Sunday and will be broadcast on CBS.

Tiffany Haddish to Host Verizon’s Post-Super Bowl Concert With Alicia Keys, Brandi Carlile and Jazmine Sullivan

Collage of four actors to perform at post super bowl concert

Viola Davis, Tyler Perry and Regina King Up for Entertainer of the Year at 2021 NAACP Image Awards

Photo collage of three African-American actors

D-Nice, Viola DavisRegina King, Trevor Noah and Tyler Perry are nominated for entertainer of the year at the 2021 NAACP Image Awards.

The nominations were virtually announced Tuesday on the NAACP Image Awards’ Instagram by Anika Noni-Rose (“Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey”), Chloe Bailey (“Grown-ish”), Erika Alexander (“John Lewis: Good Trouble”), Nicco Annan (“P-Valley”), and TC Carson (“Living Single”).

 

(Image Credit – Variety)

This is King’s third consecutive nomination for the top award and Perry’s second since 2014. Davis was previously nominated consecutively from 2015-2017. All of them have never won the top category. This is the first nominations for D-Nice and Noah in the category.

Davis also picked up nominations for best actress in a drama series for “How to Get Away with Murder” and best actress in a motion picture for her work in “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom,” while King was among the nominees for directing her debut feature “One Night in Miami.”

In the other film categories, David E. Talbert’s “Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey” led the overall film nominations with 10, with George C. Wolfe’s “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” and Pete Docter and Kemp Powers’ “Soul” right behind with nine each.

There were a few surprising omissions from the film categories, including Leslie Odom Jr. being omitted from the supporting actor category for his portrayal of Sam Cooke in “One Night in Miami.” Aldis Hodge was the only actor recognized from the film. Odom was nominated for his turn in Disney Plus’ “Hamilton,” which netted a modest four nominations in the television categories.

Amazon Studios’ “Time” from Garrett Bradley also failed to be recognized for documentary feature, which has led with critics’ wins so far this awards season.

ABC’s “Black-ish” was the leading television show with 11 nominations, including outstanding television series.

For the music categories, the female artists dominated with leading the field with five nominations, and Alicia Keys, Chloe x Halle and H.E.R. nabbing four apiece.

Many of the young hip-hop artists failed to be recognized in the outstanding male and female artist categories including Da Baby, Lil Baby, Roddy Rich, Pop Smoke and Megan Thee Stallion. Also, surprising is the complete shutout of The Weeknd following the heavily criticized snub at the Grammy awards.

Netflix was the leading studio overall with 53 nominations, with HBO behind at 31.

The 52nd NAACP Image Awards will air on BET on March 27 at 8:00 PM ET. Non-televised award categories will live stream over five nights March 22-26.

Read the full article at Variety.

Issa Rae Appointed To Serve On Television Academy’s Executive Committee

Upclose picture of actress Issa Rae, wearing yellow, at an event

By News One

“We are thrilled to be able to leverage the collective expertise of this talented group of Television innovators as we navigate this extraordinary time in the history of our industry,” said Frank Scherma, Chairman and CEO of the Television Academy.

Whether it’s through her television and film projects or her entrepreneurial moves, Issa Rae has continually used her platform to be a voice for underrepresented communities and now she will bring her knowledge and perspective to

(Image Credit – Issa Rae, News One)

the Television Academy. The academy recently announced that it has selected Rae to join its Executive Committee.

Rae’s well-deserved appointment comes at a time when the Television Academy is putting the focus on addressing the lack of diversity in the industry. Although there has been an increase in representation when it comes to actors, racial and gender diversity among television executives has remained stagnant. UCLA’s Hollywood Diversity Report revealed that 8 percent of CEO and studio chair jobs are held by people of color and 32 percent are held by women. The executive committee will include a collective of thought leaders dedicated to evoking change.

Amongst the new appointees who will serve on the committee alongside Rae are award-winning writer, producer, director and actress Gloria Calderón Kellett, ABC Entertainment Senior Vice President Robert Mills, Co-Head of Television at Amazon Studios Vernon Sanders, CEO and partner of Anonymous Content Dawn Olmstead and Chief content officer and head of worldwide video for Apple TV+ Zack Van Amburg. “We are thrilled to be able to leverage the collective expertise of this talented group of Television innovators as we navigate this extraordinary time in the history of our industry,” Frank Scherma, who serves as the Chairman and CEO of the Television Academy, said in a statement. “Their leadership provides invaluable insight that will allow the Academy to play an integral role in shaping the evolution of the medium.”

Read the full article at News One.

13 things you didn’t know about Shonda Rhimes

Shonda Rhimes photoshoot wearing read

For as long as Twitter’s been around, every Thursday night, the timeline is flooded with tweets cursing Shonda Rhimes’ name, usually, for something devastating that’s happened on “Grey’s Anatomy.”

Even though she hasn’t been the showrunner of “Grey’s” for a few years, she will forever be linked to the hugely successful, 17-season-long (and counting!) medical drama. But Rhimes has done plenty of other things in her career, including writing two films and a memoir.

Rhimes, who now lives in Los Angeles, is so dedicated to her home city that she gets Chicago deep-dish pizza flown in every Christmas Eve, she told Food & Wine in 2017. Her favorite comes from Illinois restaurant chain Aurelio’s, she told the publication.

She’s the youngest of six kids — two older brothers and three older sisters. While growing up in University Park, she shared a room with one of her sisters, Sandie, she wrote in her book, “Year of Yes.” Both of her parents were educators.
Rhimes earned her BA from Dartmouth College.

Much like her own creation Meredith Grey, Rhimes graduated from Dartmouth College. She even cameoed as herself in fellow Dartmouth grad Mindy Kaling’s show “The Mindy Project,” when she attended a Dartmouth alumni beer pong game. After Dartmouth, she earned her MFA from the USC School of Cinema-Television in 1994.

Read ten more interesting facts about Shonda Rhimes at Insider.

Why Tiffany Haddish Turned Down Hosting the Grammys Pre-Telecast

Tiffany Haddish was asked to host the Grammys pre-telecast Premiere Ceremony, but the comedy superstar says she turned down the offer when the Recording Academy told her that she had to pay her own way.

Not only did they ask Haddish to host the three-hour live-streamed event without any compensation, but she tells Variety that they wouldn’t cover hair, makeup, or wardrobe for the three-hour event. “All of that would have to come out of my pocket,” she said, adding, “I don’t know if this might mean I might not get nominated ever again, but I think it’s disrespectful.”

Photo credit – Keith Major, Variety.

Haddish is nominated for her second Grammy this year for best comedy album for Netflix’s “Black Mitzvah” following her first nom last year for spoken word for “The Last Black Unicorn.” The 63rd Grammys will take place Jan. 31, 2021.

Contacted by Variety, a rep for the Recording Academy noted that the Premiere Ceremony is not a CBS program and is hosted by the Academy — a not-for-profit organization — and that all hosts, presenters, and performers have traditionally performed gratis, including this year. The rep also noted that the situation would have no impact on any future nominations for Haddish.

Read the full article at Variety.

Barack Obama Endorses Canadian Star To Play Him In Biopic

STREETER LECKA/GETTY IMAGES

Former President Barack Obama just endorsed the rapper to play him in a biopic, as the “Hotline Bling” artist proclaimed he has wanted to do.


Asked in a Complex News interview posted Tuesday if he would give the thumbs-up to Drake portraying him in a movie about his life, Obama replied: “I will say this. Drake seems to be able to do anything he wants. That is a talented, talented brother. So if the time comes and he’s ready, you know … ”

“Does he have your stamp of approval?” host Speedy Morman interjected. “You know what, Drake has — more importantly, I think — my household’s stamp of approval. I suspect Malia and Sasha would be just fine with it.”

Perhaps Obama and Drake could seal the deal with a hug, like they did at the 2019 NBA Finals. The Toronto-born Drake told Paper in 2010 that portraying Obama would fulfill his goal of acting in a “real meaty project full of substance.”

Continue to the Huffpost to read the full article.

Rihanna Joins ‘Forbes’ List Of America’s Richest Self-Made Women

Rihanna on professional women's magazine cover wonder woman of the year.

Forbes has unleashed its list of America’s Richest Self-Made Women and there are plenty of recognizable names.

According to the outlet, the entire ranking of trailblazers are worth a collective $90 billion and have “have started or helped expand companies that do everything from build rockets to create snowboards to make Covid-19 tests.” At the top of the ranking is roofing entrepreneur Diane Hendricks, co-founder of ABC Supply, one of the country’s largest wholesale distributors of roofing, siding and windows. She tops the list for the third year in a row with her empire, which reportedly exceeds $8 billion.

Meanwhile, Rihanna makes her first appearance on the list at the No. 33 spot, courtesy of her cross-genre ventures. In addition to her Fenty Beauty line, the pop titan also has her Savage x Fenty lingerie line, as well as her music ventures, racking up an estimated $600 million for her earnings across the board in 2019.

Among the other celebrity appearances include Kris Jenner, who nabbed her first entry at the No. 92 spot with a net worth of $190 million. Oprah Winfrey returns to this year’s ranking at the No. 9 spot with a net worth of $2.9 billion, while Kim Kardashian took the No. 24 spot with her net worth of $780 million and little sister Kylie Jenner took the No. 29 position with a net worth of $700 million. Lady Gaga and Jenniffer Lopez both snagged the No. 97 spot with their net worth of $150 million.

Continue on to 1043myfm to read the complete article.

