Beyonce Makes History Winning The Most NAACP Image Awards

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris kicked-off the night in a special recorded message highlighting the importance of the NAACP and saluting its work. The star-studded evening featured appearances from Alicia Keys, Andra Day, Arsenio Hall, Cynthia Erivo, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Martin Lawerence, Michelle Obama, Misty Copeland, Regina King, Samuel L. Jackson, the cast of Tyler Perry’s Sistas, Swizz Beatz, Tracy Morgan, Will Smith, and Mc Lyte.

Following the week-long virtual experience, on Saturday, March 27th, the NAACP celebrated the stellar achievements of the 52nd NAACP Image Awards winners during a special LIVE broadcast on BET and simulcast across ViacomCBS networks including CBS for its first time, as well as BET Her, Comedy Central, Logo, MTV, MTV2, Paramount, Pop, Smithsonian, TV Land, VH1, BET PLUTO, and CMT.

Winners of the night included D-NICE (Entertainer of the Year), Viola Davis (Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series – “How To Get Away With Murder” and Outstanding Actress in a Motion Picture- “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”), Regé-Jean Page (Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series –“Bridgerton”), Issa Rae (Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series – “Insecure”), Stacey Abrams (Social Justice Impact) and “Bad Boys For Life” starring Will Smith and Martin Lawrence (Outstanding Motion Picture).

The late Chadwick Boseman won the award for Outstanding Actor in a Motion Picture – “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”. Chadwick’s wife, Taylor Simone Ledward, accepted the award in his honor, encouraging fans to be proactive about their health and visit StandUpToCancer.org for more information about detecting the signs of colon cancer.

During the ceremony, legendary entertainer, film icon and two-time Image Award recipient Eddie Murphy was inducted into the acclaimed NAACP Image Awards Hall Of Fame. The Hall of Fame Award was presented by Eddie Murphy’s collaborator and long-time friend Arsenio Hall.

NAACP President and CEO, Derrick Johnson, presented NBA superstar, business entrepreneur, and philanthropist, LeBron James, with the President’s Award which was presented in recognition of a special achievement and distinguished public service.

Civil Rights Movement Icon Rev. D. James Lawson, was recognized with the NAACP Chairman’s Award during the ceremony. In his acceptance speech, he recalled a time in High School in 1944, where he went door-to-door soliciting memberships for his local NAACP chapter in Ohio.

Image Award Outstanding Female Artist nominee Jazmine Sullivan, kicked-off the music portion with an electrifying performance of “Pick Up Your Feelings” from her latest album Heaux Tales. Additionally, Grammy Award-winning singer Maxwell took to the stage to celebrate the 25th anniversary of his debut album Urban Hang Suite, performing “Ascension (Don’t Ever Wonder)”.

Additional guest appearances included Alicia Keys, Andra Day, Arsenio Hall, Cynthia Erivo, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Michelle Obama, Misty Copeland, Regina King, Samuel L. Jackson, the cast of Tyler Perry’s Sistas, Swizz Beatz, and Tracy Morgan. MC Lyte served as the night’s Voice Over announcer.

Tonight’s LIVE show followed the week long NAACP Image Awards Virtual Experience, which invited fans to join the Image Awards in a celebration of “Black Excellence”–including the non-televised awards program, virtual red carpet, and a curated conversation series. The Virtual Experience additionally played host to the night’s post-show virtual afterparty which featured classic cuts by DJ Questlove, current cuts by DJ Kiss, and a Jazz Lounge performance by Robert Glasper and Lalah Hathaway. Fans can relive all of the Image Awards moments from the week in the Virtual Experience’s NAACP Theatre at virtualexperience.naacpimageawards.net.

The NAACP Image Awards honors the accomplishments of people of color in the fields of television, music, literature, and film and also recognizes individuals or groups who promote social justice through creative endeavors.

NAACP

Founded in 1909 in response to the ongoing violence against Black people around the country, the NAACP (National Association for the Advancement of Colored People) is the largest and most pre-eminent civil rights organization in the nation. We have over 2,200 units and branches across the nation, along with well over 2M activists. Our mission is to secure the political, educational, social, and economic equality of rights in order to eliminate race-based discrimination and ensure the health and well-being of all persons.

NOTE: The Legal Defense Fund – also referred to as the NAACP-LDF was founded in 1940 as a part of the NAACP but separated in 1957 to become a completely separate entity. It is recognized as the nation’s first civil and human rights law organization, and shares our commitment to equal rights.

About BET:

BET, a subsidiary of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ: VIACA, VIAC), is the nation’s leading provider of quality entertainment, music, news and public affairs television programming for the African-American audience. The primary BET channel is in 90 million households and can be seen in the United States, Canada, the Caribbean, the United Kingdom, sub-Saharan Africa and France. BET is the dominant African-American consumer brand with a diverse group of business extensions including BET.com, a leading Internet destination for Black entertainment, music, culture, and news; BET HER, a 24-hour entertainment network targeting the African-American Woman; BET Music Networks – BET Jams, BET Soul and BET Gospel; BET Home Entertainment; BET Live, BET’s growing festival business; BET Mobile, which provides ringtones, games and video content for wireless devices; and BET International, which operates BET around the globe.

Following is the complete list of winners for the 52nd NAACP Image Awards:

LIVE SHOW CATEGORIES

Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series

Regé-Jean Page – “Bridgerton”

Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series

Viola Davis – “How To Get Away With Murder”

Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series

Issa Rae – “Insecure”

Outstanding Actress in a Motion Picture

Viola Davis – “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

Outstanding Actor in a Motion Picture

Chadwick Boseman – “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

Outstanding Motion Picture

“Bad Boys For Life”

Chairman’s Award

Rev. D. James Lawson

President’s Award

LeBron James

Hall of Fame Award

Eddie Murphy

Entertainer of the Year

D-Nice

Social Justice Impact

Stacey Abrams

NON-TELEVISED AWARDS

Outstanding Social Media Personality

Tabitha Brown

Outstanding Literary Work – Fiction

“The Awkward Black Man” – Walter Mosley

Outstanding Literary Work – Nonfiction

“A Promised Land” – Barack Obama

Outstanding Literary Work – Debut Author

“We’re Better Than This” – Elijah Cummings

Outstanding Literary Work – Biography/Autobiography

“The Dead Are Arising” – Les Payne, Tamara Payne

Outstanding Literary Work – Instructional

“Vegetable Kingdom” – Bryant Terry

Outstanding Literary Work – Poetry

“The Age of Phillis” – Honorée Jeffers

Outstanding Literary Work – Children

“She Was the First!: The Trailblazing Life of Shirley Chisholm” – Katheryn Russell-Brown, Eric Velasquez

Outstanding Literary Work – Youth/Teens

“Before the Ever After” – Jacqueline Woodson

Outstanding Directing in a Documentary (Television or Motion Picture)

Keith McQuirter – “By Whatever Means Necessary: The Times of Godfather of Harlem”

Outstanding Writing in a Documentary (Television or Motion Picture)

Melissa Haizlip – “Mr. SOUL!”

Outstanding Documentary (Film)

“John Lewis: Good Trouble”

Outstanding Documentary (Television – Series or Special)

“The Last Dance”

Special Award – Youth Activist of the Year

Madison Potts

Special Award – Activist of the Year

Reverend Dr. Wendell Anthony

Outstanding Writing in a Comedy Series

Michaela Coel – “I May Destroy You” – Ep. 112 “Ego Death”

Outstanding Writing in a Drama Series

Attica Locke – “Little Fires Everywhere” – Ep. 104 “The Spider Web”

Outstanding Writing in a Television Movie or Special

Geri Cole – “The Power of We: A Sesame Street Special”

Outstanding Writing in a Motion Picture

Radha Blank – “The Forty-Year-Old Version”

Outstanding Directing in a Comedy Series

Anya Adams – “black-ish” – Ep. 611 “Hair Day”

Outstanding Directing in a Drama Series

Hanelle Culpepper – “Star Trek: Picard” – Ep. 101 “Remembrance”

Outstanding Directing in a Television Movie or Special

Eugene Ashe – “Sylvie’s Love”

Outstanding Directing in a Motion Picture

Gina Prince-Bythewood – “The Old Guard”

Outstanding Short Form Series – Comedy or Drama

“#FreeRayshawn“

Outstanding Performance in a Short Form

Laurence Fishburne – “#FreeRayshawn”

Outstanding Short Form Series – Reality/Nonfiction

“Between The Scenes” – The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

Outstanding Short-Film (Live Action)

“Black Boy Joy”

Outstanding Short-Film (Animated)

“Canvas”

Special Award – Spingarn Medal

Misty Copeland

Outstanding Talk Series

Red Table Talk

Outstanding Reality Program/Reality Competition or Game Show

Celebrity Family Feud

Outstanding Variety Show (Series or Special)

VERZUZ

Outstanding News/Information (Series or Special)

The New York Times Presents “The Killing of Breonna Taylor”

Outstanding Children’s Program

Family Reunion

Outstanding Performance by a Youth (Series, Special, Television Movie or Limited-Series)

Marsai Martin – “Black-ish”

Outstanding Animated Series

Doc McStuffins

Outstanding Animated Motion Picture

Soul

Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance (Television)

Laya DeLeon Hayes – “Doc McStuffins”

Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance – Motion Picture

Jamie Foxx – “Soul”

Outstanding Host in a Talk or News/Information (Series or Special) – Individual or Ensemble

Trevor Noah – “The Daily Show with Trevor Noah”

Outstanding Host in a Reality/Reality Competition, Game Show or Variety (Series or Special) – Individual or Ensemble

Steve Harvey – “Celebrity Family Feud”

Outstanding Guest Performance – Comedy or Drama Series

Loretta Devine- “P-Valley”

Outstanding Breakthrough Creative (Television)

Raynelle Swilling – “Cherish the Day”

Special Award – Founder’s

Toni Vaz

Outstanding New Artist

Doja Cat – “Say So”

Outstanding Male Artist

Drake – “Laugh Now, Cry Later”

Outstanding Female Artist

Beyoncé – “Black Parade”

Outstanding Soul/R&B Song

“Do It” – Chloe x Halle

Outstanding Hip Hop/Rap Song

“Savage Remix” – Megan Thee Stallion feat. Beyoncé

Outstanding Duo, Group or Collaboration (Traditional)

Chloe x Halle – “Wonder What She Thinks Of Me”

Outstanding Duo, Group or Collaboration (Contemporary)

Megan Thee Stallion feat. Beyoncé – “Savage Remix”

Outstanding Album

“Chilombo” – Jhené Aiko

Outstanding Producer of the Year

Hit-Boy

Outstanding Music Video/Visual Album

“Brown Skin Girl” – Beyonce’ feat WizKid, SAINt JHN, Blue Ivy Carter

Outstanding Jazz Album – Instrumental

“Music From and Inspired By Soul” – Jon Batiste

Outstanding Jazz Album – Vocal

“Holy Room – Live at Alte Oper” – Somi

Outstanding International Song

“Lockdown” – Original Koffee

Outstanding Soundtrack/Compilation Album

“Soul” Original Motion Picture Soundtrack – Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Jon Batiste and Tom MacDougall

Outstanding Gospel/Christian Song

“Touch from you” – Tamela Mann

Outstanding Gospel/Christian Album

“The Return” – The Clark Sisters

Special Award – Sports Award II

WNBA Player’s Association (Nneka Ogqumike accepting on behalf of WNBAPA)