Have You Considered a Job in Med Tech?
There will always be a need in the medical field, especially as new technology arises. If you have a passion for helping others, becoming a doctor or nurse isn’t your only option. In fact, there are numerous jobs in med tech that you can pursue that will help enhance the next generation of healthcare. Here are some of the top jobs in med tech:
Nuclear Medicine Technologists
Average Salary: $78,760 per year
Nuclear medicine technologists prepare radioactive drugs and administer them to patients for imaging or treatment. They provide technical support to physicians or others who diagnose, care for and treat patients, and to researchers who investigate uses of radioactive drugs. They also may act as emergency responders in the event of a nuclear disaster. Nuclear medicine technologists also hold vast knowledge in the safety procedures, maintenance and preparation of radioactive drugs and equipment.
They typically need an associate’s degree in nuclear medicine technology to enter the occupation, but bachelor’s degrees also are common. Most nuclear medicine technologists also need to be certified from an accredited nuclear medicine technology program, such as the American Registry of Radiologic Technologies or the Nuclear Medicine Technology Certification. Earning other certifications in CPR, nuclear cardiology and positron emission tomography may also be helpful in securing certain jobs.
Diagnostic Medical Sonographers, Cardiovascular Technologists and Technicians
Average Salary: $75,380 per year
Diagnostic medical sonographers, cardiovascular technologists and technicians operate special equipment to create images or conduct tests. They work closely with physicians and surgeons, who view the images and test results to assess and diagnose medical conditions. Diagnostic medical sonographers, as their name implies, create images, known as sonograms or ultrasounds, that depict the body’s organs and tissues. Cardiovascular tech specialists create images and conduct tests involving the heart and lungs, and often have a specialty in operating EKG machines, catheters or similar equipment.
These careers typically need formal education, such as an associate’s degree or a postsecondary certificate. Employers may prefer to hire diagnostic medical sonographers and cardiovascular technologists and technicians who have professional certification, or they may expect applicants to earn certification shortly after being hired. Certification is available from several organizations, such as the American Registry for Diagnostic Medical Sonographers and the American Registry of Radiologic Technologists. Licensing may also be required depending on the state you intend to work in.
Radiologic and MRI Technologists
Average Salary: $61,980
Radiologic technologists, also known as radiographers, perform x-rays and other diagnostic imaging examinations on patients while MRI technologists operate magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scanners to create diagnostic images. Radiologic technologists are trained in the use of different types of medical diagnostic equipment. They may choose to specialize, such as in x-ray, mammography or computed tomography (CT) imaging. MRI technologists specialize in magnetic resonance imaging scanners, which use magnetic fields to aid physicians in medical problems.
Typically, an associate’s degree is needed for both of these positions. While only a few states require certification for MRI technologists, they do need to complete less than five years of experience in a related occupation, most often from working as a radiologic technologist. Radiologic technologists, however, do need to be licensed or certified according to their state’s requirements. To become licensed, technologists must graduate from an accredited program and either pass a certification exam from the state or obtain certification from a credentialing organization, such as the American Registry of Radiologic Technologists.
Clinical Laboratory Technicians and Technologists
Average Salary: $57,800 per year
Clinical laboratory technologists (also known as medical laboratory technologists) and clinical laboratory technicians (also known as medical laboratory technicians) perform medical laboratory tests for the diagnosis, treatment and prevention of disease. Both occupations perform tests and procedures that physicians and surgeons order. Clinical laboratory technologists and technicians set up, calibrate and maintain the microscopes, cell counters and other equipment they use. Maintenance includes troubleshooting, cleaning and testing sterility to ensure quality control. Technologists have more responsibilities related to overall quality assurance in laboratories than technicians do.
To become a clinical laboratory technician or technologist, both jobs require a bachelor’s degree in medical technology or a related life science, such as biology or chemistry. Specialized programs may be needed depending on what aspect of the field you choose to study. While it is not a requirement in every state, some states require laboratory personnel to be licensed or registered. A number of organizations offer certification, including the American Association of Bioanalysts, American Medical Technologists and the American Society for Clinical Pathology.
Source: U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics