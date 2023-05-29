DiversityComm’s Black EOE Journal Announces Top LGBTQ+ Friendly Companies Early Results
The Top LGBTQ+ Friendly list was compiled from market research, independent research, diversity conference participation and survey responses that were performed by DiversityComm’s agents and/or affiliates. This year, hundreds of companies participated.
The final results are published in the summer issue of Black EOE Journal and available on digital and print newsstands mid-July. Published by DiversityComm, Black EOE Journal is dedicated to promoting the advancement of Arican-Americans in all aspects of education, business and employment to ensure equal opportunity.
DiversityComm also publishes HISPANIC Network Magazine, Professional WOMAN’s Magazine, U.S. Veterans Magazine, Diversity in STEAM Magazine and DIVERSEability Magazine.
2023 Top LGBTQ+ Friendly Companies:
3M
AARP
Accenture
ADP
Aetna
Allstate Insurance Company
Altria Group Inc.
Amazon.com Inc.
American Airlines
American Family Insurance
AmerisourceBergen
Anthem
Apple Inc.
AT&T Inc.
Bank of America
Barilla
Bayer
Bergen Corp.
Berkshire Hathaway Inc.
Best Buy
Boston Scientific Corporation
Bristol-Myers Squibb
Capco
Capital One
Cardinal Health
Centene
Charles Schwab
Chevron
Citigroup Inc.
Comcast-NBCUniversal
Corning
Corteva Agriscience
Cummins Inc.
CVS Health
Delhaize America
Dell
Deloitte
Dollar General
Dow
DuPont
Eaton Corporation
Elevance Health (aka Anthem Inc.)
Ernst & Young, LLP
ExxonMobil Corporation
EY
Facebook
Fannie Mae
FedEx Corp.
Fidelity Investments
First Data
First National Bank (F.N.B. Corp.)
Food Lion
Ford Motor Company
FOX Corporation
Freddie Mac
General Electric
General Mills
General Motors Company
GlaxoSmithKline
Google
HCSC
Health Group Inc.
Hewlett Packard Enterprise
Hilton
HP
HPE
HRC
Humana
IBM
Ingram Micro
Intel Corporation
Johnson & Johnson
JPMorgan Chase
KeyCorp
KPMG, LLP
Liberty Mutual
LinkedIn
Lockheed Martin
Lowe’s Companies, Inc.
Macy’s Inc.
Marathon Petroleum
Marriott International
McKesson Corp.
Merck
Metlife
Microsoft
Morgan Stanley
MUFG Union Bank, N.A.
Nationwide
New York Life
Northrop Grumman
Northwell Health
Northwestern Mutual
Pacific Gas & Electric Company
PepsiCo
Pfizer
Phillips 66
PNC Financial
PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP
Proctor & Gamble
Prudential Financial
Raytheon Technologies
Robert Half
Salesforce
SC Johnson
Sodexo, USA
Sony Pictures Entertainment
Southern California Edison
Southwest Airlines
State Farm Insurance
State Street
SunTrust Bank
Target
TD Bank
The Coca-Cola Co.
The Hershey Company
The Kellogg Co.
The Kroger Company
The Walt Disney Company
TIAA
Time Warner
T-Mobile USA, Inc.
Toyota Motor North America inc.
Trane Technologies
Travel + Leisure Co.
Truist Financial Corporation
U.S. Bank
Union Pacific
United Airlines
United Technologies Corp.
UnitedHealth Group
UPS
UT Southwestern Medical Center
Valero Energy Corporation
Verizon
Walgreens
Walmart Inc
Waste Management
Wells Fargo & Company
Windstream Holdings
Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc.
The goal of the annual evaluations is to not only bring the latest information and guidance to our readers, but also encourage active outreach and diversity policies among corporations and government agencies.
The 2024 survey will be available in the few months. Announcements will be made in THE INCLUSION bi-monthly newsletter. Sign up to receive these announcements by emailing surveys@diversitycomm.net.