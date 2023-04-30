Five Ways to Gain Work Experience

Most employers want to hire people with experience. But how do you get experience if you can’t get hired? It’s a classic bind.

One solution is to volunteer or do other unpaid work. You’ll gain skills and practical experiences. You’ll also gain references and a better understanding of your work preferences and talents. And all of those will improve your chances of getting hired.

Here are five types of unpaid (usually—sometimes you can get paid) work experiences:
 

Volunteer work

To volunteer actually means to work without being paid. There are opportunities to volunteer in every community, typically at nonprofit organizations and schools. You can gain skills like writing, childcare, teaching, coaching, fundraising, mentoring, sales, phone answering, organizing materials, construction, arts, and much more. Many organizations provide training to volunteer positions.

Get started by thinking about organizations you’d like to support. You can also search the Business Finder for businesses and non-profits in your area. Check organizations’ websites for volunteer opportunities,or call or email them directly.

Internship

An internship is a short-term job that can be paid or unpaid and gives students or job seekers experience in a real-world work environment. Usually if an internship is unpaid, it does provide some college or classroom credit. Internships are available in government, private businesses, and non-profit organizations. Interns, unlike volunteers, usually have a specific mentor or co-worker who helps them navigate the experience.

Apply for an internship through a college or high school internship office, by using an internship finder service, or by contacting the human resources office of a business directly. You can also use the Business Finder to locate companies and search their websites—or contact them directly—for internship opportunities.

Apprenticeship

Apprenticeships combine a full-time job with training—and prepare workers to enter in-demand careers. They are formal programs designed to provide affordable pathways to high-paying jobs and careers without the typical student debt associated with college. Apprenticeship opportunities are typically available in industries such as information technology, finance and business, healthcare, hospitality, transportation, and manufacturing.

To find apprenticeship opportunities that match your interests and skills, visit the new Apprenticeship Finder on Apprenticeship.gov—a one-stop source to connect career seekers, employers, and education partners with apprenticeship resources.

Job shadowing

Ranging from a few hours to a few days, job shadowing allows you to learn about the real, day-to-day work of an occupation by following someone as they work. You can arrange a shadow experience by asking to observe someone you know through your network, or requesting a contact through a professional association or school program. Read accounts of job shadow experiences.

School and community activities

You gain skills when you participate in clubs, sports, theatre, music, dance, parent organizations, religious affiliations, and other community activities. Include these on your resume. To develop skills in a specific area, join a group involved in that field. Find opportunities through school districts, community education, local arts groups, religious organizations, and the public library.

Source: Career One Stop

Resume Do’s and Don’ts

By Rhonisha Ridgeway, Yahoo!Life.

While job hunting, be aware that employers come across thousands of resumes. According to Indeed, “On average, employers look at resumes for six to seven seconds. However, the amount of time that an employer spends looking at a resume varies from company to company.”

A well-written resume can significantly affect your chances of landing a job.

Conversely, you could miss out on an opportunity if your resume is filled with errors at first glance. We compiled a list of things to avoid and essential resume characteristics you’ll want to include when submitting for your next opportunity.

Do’s

  • Do ensure that your resume contains essential information. Include contact information, a summary statement, work experience, skills, education, and references according to worldwide standards. Resumes should be one page with brief and to-the-point information. A LinkedIn profile or any other professional platform is also necessary for your contact information. The summary statement on your resume should also complement your cover letter. A summary of your skills will increase your chances of being noticed by employers.
  • Do adapt your resume to each job application. Your resume should list the skills, accomplishments, and qualifications most relevant to the job. Often, companies examine resumes with software designed to look for keywords from the job posting that is relevant to your resume.
  • Do emphasize past accomplishments. Do more than copy and paste job descriptions when adding your work experience. Instead, take advantage of this opportunity to discuss your core responsibilities and accomplishments in that position.
  • Do include a summary statement. The summary statement should appear at the top of your resume and highlight your relevant qualifications and skills. It should be concise and contain no personally identifiable information.
  • Do add awards and special recognitions. If you have received any awards, be sure to include them. In addition, describe any volunteer service, workshops you’ve attended, certificates earned, or if you’re a part of any organizations. By listing these items, you will demonstrate your commitment to a cause while also giving them a glimpse of your values.

Don’ts

  • Don’t make your resume layout complex. At first glance, your resume should stand out. Make the page look manageable; bullets are always helpful when formatting outlines. Most companies use applicant tracking systems that only read words, so avoid designing with columns, boxes and tables, graphics, and icons.
  • You don’t need to give a reason for leaving your job. You should focus on your work while at your previous employers and not on why you left. But be sure to mention anything relevant and necessary for the position you are applying for.
  • Don’t include unrelated activities or topics. If you mention organizations or clubs you may belong to, be concise about whether your employer should know about them. When considering whether or not to include an organization or club on your resume, ensure that it relates to an important skill or responsibility in the job description.
  • Don’t forget to let your references know they can expect a call. Let your references know you will be in touch with them during this process before beginning the job search. It’s helpful to email your resume to your references. It also helps them gain a better understanding of your work experience and what you’ve been up to since then.
  • Don’t forget to proofread your resume. Check your writing several times to ensure there are no spelling or grammatical errors. Even if your resume looks great and you check every box for the job, spelling, and grammatical errors can make a huge difference.

    • You will surely gain an employer’s attention by following these dos and don’ts. Be concise, proofread everything, and avoid complex layouts.

    Continue here to read more from Yahoo!Life.

    The Hottest Remote Jobs of 2023

    Especially after the events of the COVID-19 pandemic, remote work is flourishing now more than ever. Whether you need to work from home for accessibility and comfort’s sake or you simply prefer to stay at home as opposed to going to an office, here are the top remote job opportunities you should consider:

    Copywriter

    If you have a knack for writing and marketing, then a career in copywriting may be for you. As a copywriter, you would be responsible for preparing advertisements to promote the sales of goods and services. Copywriters may work through agencies, in-house for a specific company, or through freelancing. They often work directly with a brand or company to develop company slogans, print advertisements, mailing services, social media posts, marketing communications, billboards, jingles and more.

    • Average Salary: $60,748
    • Education: Bachelor’s degree in writing, communication, marketing or a similar degree is recommended but not required. Most training can be done on the job and through experience.
    • Skillset: Writing, editing, organization, research, effective communication
    • Highest Paid Specialties: User Experience (UX) Copywriter, Travel Copywriter, Senior Pharmaceutical Copywriter, Fintech Copywriter

    Social Media Managers

    For those who have a knack for social media, you could be the perfect candidate for managing a business’s online presence. Social media managers are in charge of running their employers’ social media accounts and increasing their brand reputation. They create and post content, interact with the public as a brand representative, and ensure media posts are being discovered and interacted with.

    • Average Salary: $54,360
    • Education: Bachelor’s degree in public relations, communications, marketing or business is recommended.
    • Skillset: Knowledge of social media platforms, marketing, technology, public relations, creativity, communication
    • Highest Paid Specialties: Social Media Sr. Strategy Manager, Director of Social Media Strategy, Senior Social Media Analyst

    Business Development Managers

    Do you want to help a business to reach its full potential? Business development managers are in charge of enhancing a business’s success through client recruitment and relations. They are responsible for creating a business plan that a company can use to enhance its recruitment and retention methods and work in just about any industry.

    • Average Salary: $70,503
    • Education: Bachelor’s in business, communications or social sciences is recommended but not required. Master’s degrees may be preferable for higher-level positions.
    • Skillset: Business, customer relations, leadership, organization, collaboration
    • Highest Paid Specialties: VP/SVP of Sales and Business Development, International Business Development Manager, Technical Development Manager

    Front End Developer

    As a front-end developer, you would not only be a part of one of the fastest in-demand fields in the job circuit but in a position that is famous for its remote capabilities. As a front-end developer, you would be responsible for web development’s technical features and visual aspects. Front-end developers work to develop a website’s layout and graphics, convert files into HTML and JavaScript programs, and create website applications. Most of their work can be done remotely and in various fields.

    • Average Salary: $97,148
    • Education: Training in HTML and computer programming. A bachelor’s degree in programming or computer science can be preferable but is not required.
    • Skillset: Programming, multimedia tool knowledge, creativity, detail-oriented, communication
    • Highest Paid Specialties: Front End Architect, Front End Engineer

    Curriculum Designer

    Teaching the next generation is critical, and curriculum designers can ensure they receive a well-rounded education. Also known as instructional designers, curriculum designers are responsible for creating educational materials teachers and institutions use to teach students. They create the material and ensure it is implemented effectively, edited when necessary, and fulfills educational standards. They also write syllabi and create online learning course content.

    • Average Salary: $66,800
    • Education: Master’s degree in education or curriculum and instruction. Licensing may also be required depending on the workplace.
    • Skillset: Writing, educational background, communication, analytics, interpersonal skills
    • Highest Paid Specialties: Instructional Designer, Senior Service Designer, E&I Designer

    Sources: Flexjobs, ZipRecruiter, U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Wikipedia

    Want to Promote — or Hire — the Best Candidate? Follow the Rule of Skill Over Talent

    By Jeff Haden

    Years ago, I facilitated a promotion committee made up of shop-floor employees who used performance evaluation data to rank all the eligible employees for a machine operator opening.

    Even though Mike (not his real name) was the top candidate, many in the room still had doubts.

    “He looks good on paper,” one person said, “but I don’t think he has what it takes.”

    Others agreed. Early on, Mike had struggled in his current position. He wasn’t quick to learn. He sometimes needed to be shown multiple times. He wasn’t a “natural.”

    I pushed back. It wasn’t fair to bypass him based on feelings rather than objective reasoning.

    For a while, it looked like I was wrong. Once promoted, he was slow to pick up basic skills. Worryingly, he made a few of the same mistakes several times.

    But once he did know how to do something? He really knew how to do it. Within a few years he was an outstanding machine operator whose skills surpassed those of his doubters. He even went on to earn several different machinist licenses, and later opened his own machine shop.

    Mike wasn’t a natural. Nor was he talented.

    But that didn’t matter.

    Because Mike was exceptionally skilled.

    The Difference Between Talent and Skill

    Talent and skill are often used interchangeably since the outcome performing a particular task, hopefully at a high level is the same. The difference lies in how you acquired that ability, and how quickly.

    Think of talent as natural aptitude. My best friend growing up was a natural athlete; he could, to an irritating degree to less talented me, pick up any new sport in no time. (Within the first ten minutes of playing tennis he was already hitting topspin forehands.)

    In simple terms, talents are things you have.

    Skills, on the other hand, are things you learn. I had to be taught to put topspin on a ball. I had to practice. I had to acquire that skill. It didn’t come quickly.

    Again, that’s where the line between talent and skill can blur. We both ended up at roughly the same place in terms of skill, but talent allowed my friend to get there much quicker.

    The rate of acquisition is one way to distinguish talent from skill. Mike took longer to learn; he wasn’t as talented as most.

    But that didn’t keep him from acquiring exceptional skills.

    And Why It Matters

    Even so, for years most people couldn’t see past Mike’s initial lack of talent. Since he had started slowly, they underestimated him. First impressions lingered. He was rarely asked to help repair other operator’s equipment. He wasn’t chosen to train new employees, even though he would have been an excellent trainer. (The last person you want to teach you to do something is a person for whom that skill came easily.)

    In the eyes of most, he was forever tarred by a “lack of talent” brush.

    The opposite also happens. People who pick things up quickly are often assumed to be rated highly for that skill even if others eventually eclipse their skill. “Naturals” were usually chosen to train new employees, with predictably poor results. They couldn’t understand why trainees were slow to learn. They couldn’t explain the steps they performed instinctively.

    And they were usually the ones people assumed “have what it takes” to deserve promotions.

    Even though the rate at which you acquire a skill is, in the end, irrelevant. What matters is how well you can perform.

    Not how long it took you to become a high performer.

    Especially for Promotions

    Granted, talent often results in a higher ceiling for aptitude. No matter how hard I tried, had he put in the work my friend could have been better than me at tennis, or really any sport.

    Even so, assuming people who pick up things quickly have greater long-term growth potential is often misguided. Plenty of talented people top out fairly quickly, if only because innate talent tends to foster a fixed rather than growth mindset.

    Plus, your other employees are less concerned with potential than actual. That’s one reason employees are more likely to be happy if their boss was promoted from within, rather than hired from the outside. A Joblist study showed that nearly 70 percent of respondents prefer to be managed by an internal hire  a seasoned company veteran who climbed the ranks than an external hire.

    They know the skills she has. They know the work she put in to acquire those skills.

    Again, because what matters is what someone can do, not how long it took them to learn to do it.

    The same is also true for you. Don’t have a “talent” for sales? Sales skills can be learned. Don’t have a “talent” for leading people? Most leadership skills  like giving feedback, building teams, setting expectations, showing consideration for others, seeking input, focusing on meaningful priorities, etc. can be learned.

    Granted, talent and skill are necessary to perform at a high level in some pursuits, like music, or sports or acting … but most pursuits — like starting a small business only require skills.

    And with the willingness to put in the work to acquire those skills.

    ‘Quiet’ is the workplace word of 2023

    It seems fair to say that “quiet” is the workplace word for this year. “Quiet quitting,” “quiet hiring,” and “quiet firing” have all entered the work lexicon in the last several months, each marking a trend in how workers and employers are continuing to adapt to changes in how work works three years after the start of the pandemic. Experts think those “quiet” trends and more are set to continue throughout 2023 and beyond.

    While not everything in today’s workplace are related to these quiet terms — there’s also rage applying, career cushioning, and chaotic working to name a few — there are a lot of quiet trends happening at work.

    Quiet hiring

    According to Vicki Salemi, career expert for Monster, quiet hiring involves shuffling workers into new roles within a company and “happens when people internally are being asked to move to another area internally.”

    “Quiet hiring” is one of the “biggest workplace buzzwords” of 2023 per Insider’s reporting. That’s based on Gartner research, which considered it one of nine “Future of Work Trends for 2023.”

    Emily Rose McRae of Gartner’s HR Practice said per reporting from GMA that quiet hiring is a workplace trend in 2023 in part because of a shortage in talent.

    “We do not have enough talent for the roles that are available,” McRae said. “The jobs report that just came out said we had the lowest number of job seekers in months, so we’re not in a situation where we’re easily finding lots more talent.”

    Salemi noted a few other reasons as to why quiet hiring may happen, including that it can be a strategy to get around having to lay off workers. She added that it could be the case too that “the company realizes that the employee’s talent are being underutilized.”

    She pointed out that there can be pros to these internal moves like acquiring new skills, but some may find out they aren’t happy with this change. Salemi pointed out a Monster poll that half of those impacted by quiet hiring are in roles that actually don’t match their skills. This could lead to people joining the ongoing Great Resignation.

    “Companies are redeploying resources and employees are — depending on their situation — it could be a move or stepping stone to a bigger opportunity or they could feel perhaps like they’re not in alignment with their goals,” Salemi said.

    Quiet quitting

    As Insider’s Samantha Delouya reported, “quiet quitting,” or just doing a minimum workload, was one prominent trend last year, and according to Payscale’s new 2023 Compensation Best Practices Report, it “isn’t going away.”

    Today’s high inflation of over 6% may also be one reason people are not going above and beyond in their roles.

    “In the midst of inflation, these employees who stayed, they’re being asked to take on more and more work for what feels like less pay if they haven’t got a raise or promotion,” Bonnie Chiurazzi, director of market insights at Glassdoor, told Insider. “So when you think of it through their eyes, it seems more of a natural response to the context that they’ve been living through.”

    And layoffs, such as those at companies like Spotify and BlackRock, may not help this trend.

    Amid those kinds of layoffs, “there is the likelihood that there’ll be increased responsibility for the employees that are left behind,” Ruth Thomas, pay equity strategist at Payscale, told Insider. “And that may potentially exacerbate that quiet quitting movement where employees become more frustrated at the fact that they’re having to take on more responsibility, so that’s a dynamic we see potentially happening.”

    ​​Salemi also said she thinks quiet quitting is still taking place in the labor market. Similarly, Chiurazzi thinks the “quiet quitting trend will persist until employers are ready to turn up the volume on employee feedback and really dig into these conversations.”

    “I do think quiet quitting will remain prevalent until some of the underlying issues are addressed,” Chiurazzi said.

    Chiurazzi pointed to Glassdoor findings that suggest some workers aren’t too happy with their employer. Chiurazzi said about a third “of employees feel a lack of transparency with their current employer,” but also about a third aren’t happy “with how their employer engages employees” and about a third are unhappy with “how their employers follow up on employee feedback.”

    Other buzzwords of the year from Insider’s reporting relate to quiet quitting even if they don’t use the word quiet. That includes resenteeism, which Glamour UK’s Bianca London described as “the natural successor to ‘quiet quitting.'”

    Another related buzzword of 2023 is Bare Minimum Monday — or as Insider’s Rebecca Knight and Tim Paradis wrote: “the TikTokian progeny of ‘quiet quitting.'” While this involves doing just the minimum on Mondays, it’s similar given quiet quitting includes not doing more than you are required to. However, not all buzzwords are about quiet things in the workplace. Newsweek reported that “loud layoffs” will be a trend this year, and Salemi told Insider “rage applying” is also happening usually because people want to leave “toxic workplaces.”

    Quiet firing, thriving, and promotions

    Quiet firing is another trend describing what has been taken place for some in the workplace. As Insider’s Britney Nguyen wrote, this quiet term means “employers treat workers badly to the point they will quit, instead of the employer just firing them.”

    Read the complete article originally posted on Business Insider.

    How to Make Boards More Diverse

    By Dr. Apollo Emeka

    The consequences of the status quo have never been clearer. Decades of pollution created a climate disaster. Political power struggles are eroding trust between individuals and leading to war between countries. Multiple diseases present public health challenges. Increasingly frequent financial disasters have caused some to question the viability of capitalism itself. Status quo thinking got us here. Only innovative, critical and diverse thinking will get us out.

    There’s no easy fix to the problems we face but there are a couple of big levers we can pull that will shift things in a positive direction. Where can we find these levers, you ask?

    So much of the human experience is shaped by big companies and big companies are shaped by their board of directors. A change at the board level will change companies and the companies will impact societal outcomes. Change is never easy, but it’s nearly impossible when the people responsible for enacting the change don’t see any reason to. This article is for you if you’re being asked (or compelled) to change, or if you’re the one trying to compel folks.

    Why are Corporate Boards so Important?

    Corporate boards influence company strategy and determine both institutional and individual relationships in and out of the company. Corporate boards choose the C-suite: the people who control the most powerful, non-governmental organizations on earth. Boards composed of people who all have the same priorities, values and blind spots (which has historically been the case in America) are limited in their ability to affect change.

    There have been efforts in recent years to increase board diversity. Motivations for this push range from economic self-interest (some studies show that diverse groups make better decisions) to social justice (shouldn’t the powerful institutions of America reflect its multicultural population?). However, meaningful changes to board makeup have not yet been achieved. Not even close. Instead, according to a 2022 New York Times article, “directors from underrepresented groups occupy 17 percent of board seats, up from 14 percent in 2020.” Not only is a 3 percent increase insignificant, it is telling that someone would think to combine all non-white males into a single group and consider it meaningful. This tells me perspectives on what representation looks like need to change.

    There are concrete steps we can take to make meaningful changes to board diversity. Here are a few to keep in mind.

    “Critical Mass” is Critical

    In order for us to realize the moral, cultural and economic benefits of diversity, equity and inclusion, we need to reach a critical mass of distinct perspectives within the boardroom. Including one person with a diverse identity is unlikely to turn the tide of status quo thinking. No one woman can speak for all women. No one Black person can speak for all Black people (besides maybe Beyoncé?). Expecting someone to be the sole representative of the identities they embody is unfair. Expecting them to bring the perspectives of all the “other” identities is outright irresponsible.

    Ongoing research has suggested that a minimum percentage of representation is required in any group in order for minority voices to be heard. While research is ongoing, an excellent article by Konrad et al. titled “The Impact of Three or More Women on Corporate Boards,” published in Organizational Dynamics, Vol. 37, 2008, puts critical mass in the boardroom at 30 percent. If there is minority representation below 30 percent, outcomes are generally indistinguishable from those of a homogeneous group. A board with 10 seats, needs a minimum of two or three people from every identity group (e.g., Black, Chinese, gay, woman, Rural, Brazilian, etc.) you want to have representative influence. That means our diversity target should not be 20-30 percent total, but 20-30 percent times the number of groups that we care about including. With typical sizes between 4 and 12 directors, it may not be possible to represent all groups meaningfully on every board. But we can strive for representation that aligns with the priorities of each corporation. For example, a large, national company might be best served by a board that reflects the diversity of the American population. Whereas a company with a more specific niche would do well to include representation from their specific customer (or supplier) base.

    Here’s how to get to that 20 to 30%

    First, seek out innovators. Grab people after their first press release, not because they have been in the industry for decades. Populating a board with people who all come from the same backgrounds, career paths, educational pedigree and lists of “diverse board” members does not meet the bar of true diversity.

    Second, elevate and protect dissenting voices starting now. At the beginning of my 6-year stint in the FBI, we learned about the intelligence failures of 9/11 and the U.S. invasion of Iraq. The FBI wanted to understand why and how the intelligence community failed so we wouldn’t repeat past mistakes. We were taught to seek divergent thinking by presenting our assessments to non-subject matter experts. These outside perspectives always forced me to think about my own assessments in a different, more rigorous light. We made a habit of process in the FBI. In the context of a board that’s growing more diverse, including systems that explicitly elevate the voices of diverse members would combat some of the cultural biases that have, for so long, maintained the status quo.

    Without real change to existing power structures, our future is just going to be a bleaker version of our present. Elevating those with diverse identities can enact that change if it is done deliberately and without compromise. And no matter how it is done, we would do well to remember the wisdom of De La Soul: the stakes is high.

    7 Ways HR Gives Bad Job References Without Giving Bad Job References

    Have you ever heard the following mantra, it is repeated so often it almost sounds like a truism?

    “Former employers direct all reference checks to their Human Resources departments, and those people won’t say anything negative about me.”

    Not only does this statement frequently prove untrue, it sometimes misrepresents what HR can – and will – divulge about former employees.
    7 Ways HR Can Give a Bad Reference without giving a bad job reference:

    1. Stating that someone is not eligible for rehire, without offering details.
    2. Suggesting that a legal file or similar venue would have to be examined to offer an opinion.
    3. Offering employment dates/title and adding that they don’t wish to discuss the former employee further.
    4. Explicitly offering negative commentary that – depending on the laws of that state – could conceivably be considered as legally legitimate.
    5. Acting surprised / shocked and asking if we are certain they gave this contact as a reference.
    6. Suggesting we check this person’s job references very carefully
    7. Offering commentary in a tone of voice indicating hesitancy, guarded remarks, or otherwise implying unrevealed negativity.

    Here’s How HR Can Give a Good Reference without Giving a Good Reference:
    1. We really miss xxx – wish he / she would return.

    The Truth:
    Most Human Resources professionals will follow proper protocol in confirming employment dates and title (only). However, in addition to WHAT is said, reference checkers also evaluate HOW something is said. In other words, they listen to tone of voice and note the HR staffer’s willingness to respond to their questions. Both are critical factors in reference checks – how will your employment be reflected in their responses?

    Note there are no federal laws that address what an employer can – or cannot say – about a former employee. As mentioned above, some states allow “qualified immunity” to employer commentary provided it is considered truthful and unbiased.

    About Allison & Taylor, The Reference Checking Company

    Critical when seeking a job or promotion.
    Consider checking and validating your former employment references. Don’t lose a promotion or job opportunity due to mediocre or bad job references.

    JobReferences.com, powered by Allison & Taylor, The Reference Checking Company will call your former employer to obtain your references, document the results and provide a report to you.

    3 Ways to Maintain Balance When Your Work World Shifts

    You may have heard of “quiet quitting,” a term that is creating a lot of buzz around setting boundaries at work. The idea is that rather than leave a job, some workers are deciding to keep doing their duties but not go above and beyond, sparking debates about what’s “normal” when roles shift and more responsibilities are presumed to be assumed.

    “Quiet quitting” is making its rounds on social media and web forums everywhere for good reason. Imagine that your manager wants you to take on more responsibility at work, but doesn’t give you a promotion.

    (It’s not an uncommon story. After all, according to the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), U.S. workers work an average of 1,791 hours per year versus an OECD country average of 1,716.)
     
    You can do one of the following:

    1. Grin and bear it.
    2. Demand perks, a salary bump or a bonus for your work.
    3. Desperately search for guidance because no one told you how to handle this situation.

     

    Your answer will likely vary depending on what led to the change.

    Team dynamics can shift for any number of reasons. A coworker could be taking leave or a new job, the company might be downsizing or your employer could simply decide to change your role. Whatever the catalyst, you’ll want to have a chat with your manager to define your new responsibilities, set boundaries and ensure that you’re treated fairly.

    Understand the terms

    Before deciding whether or not to ask for more money or a better title, find out if your new responsibilities are permanent and what prompted them.

    For example, if you’re shouldering the workload of a coworker who will be out for parental leave, you might be able to negotiate an interim salary adjustment or bonus for your temporary workload adjustment. On the other hand, if your company is cutting costs after a round of layoffs, it’s probably not a good time to ask for a raise.

    Read the room and think about how your needs and the company’s needs overlap and then you can make your move.

    Ask for more

    No matter how much you like to think of yourself as a “team player,” you don’t work for free. If your increased workload is due to temporary changes, like a colleague taking a sabbatical or medical leave, you should be paid for the additional work you’ll be doing. Be sure to ask for a specific number, whether it’s a raise or a bonus, and quantify that number with data.

    If your workload is increasing because a colleague is leaving permanently, find out if the company is planning to fill the vacancy. If you’re absorbing duties for a vacant role that could be a promotion, ask for the promotion or even an “acting” title to demonstrate your skills.

    In situations where a raise or a title change are out of the question, get creative. Explore perks like additional paid time off or even a one-time bonus. If the company offers educational reimbursement, you could even request more tuition or training reimbursement.

    In either situation, don’t let negotiations continue indefinitely. If your manager asks for more time to figure out a plan, schedule a follow-up meeting right away.

    Define expectations

    Your employer shouldn’t expect you to do the jobs of two or three people in the same amount of time for the same pay. It’s neither fair nor sustainable. Setting reasonable expectations up front for your redefined role can help you avoid burnout later.

    As you discuss your workload with your manager, try to create realistic estimates for how much time you’ll need to perform each task well and ask about reassigning some of your existing workload — or pieces of the new workload — to other team members. Before leaving the meeting, set a check-in date so you can reassess the situation after you’ve had time to adapt to your new role. Some of your new duties may be easier than you expected, but you may need more training or mentorship to thrive in other areas.

    Put it in writing

    Ideally, you’ll be completely aligned with your manager on expectations, but it’s always best to have written terms that you can reference. That doesn’t mean you have to ask your manager to draft a to-do list for you. Instead, take notes as you discuss expectations and new assignments — plus any changes to your compensation, benefits or title — and send your manager a follow-up email outlining what you discussed. If the company tries to renege later, you can point back to your email documenting the terms you agreed to.

    Carpe diem

    While taking on extra work is challenging, it’s also a chance to show that you’re ready for bigger roles. Setting expectations and boundaries with your manager before you jump into an expanded role can help position you for success.

    Whether you use the opportunity to move up the ranks within your current company or seek another position with a new employer, shifts in your workload can sometimes be stepping stones to advance your career. Embrace the change.

    Source: Glassdoor

    Top Questions to Expect in a Job Interview

    Job interviews consist of two types of questions — questions about you and questions about what you know. The latter type, knowledge questions, are usually related to the particular requirements of the job you’re applying for and are very specific. Here are the top questions to expect:

    Tell me about yourself.

    This may be your best opportunity to highlight what you believe are your most important characteristics related to the job. Maybe you have a passion for a particular part of the position. For example, “In my previous role as a customer service representative, I enjoyed helping people solve their problems.” Or maybe you were recognized for a special talent. For example, “I won several awards for training new employees at my last job.”

    You may also consider explaining large resume gaps when responding to this question. If you’ve decided to disclose your disability during the interview, you can explain medical leave. You can also use this as a chance to talk about any hobbies or volunteer work you pursued during the employment gap that helped you build your skills and gain experience.

    Why are you interested in this position?

    Before your interview, learning more about the company or the job is prudent. Is there something about the job requirements that you think is a good fit for your strengths? Maybe your skill set aligns well with the job tasks or company goals. Perhaps it’s their reputation for how well they treat their employees. Answering this question with facts about the company or the job tells the interviewer that you care enough to have done your homework.

    What are your strengths? What are your weaknesses?

    Talking about your assets can be tricky. Make sure you’ve thought about how your strengths will relate to the job requirements and come up with an example of how you’ve used your skills.

    If the interviewer asks about a weakness, indicate that you’ve thought about that question and identify a particular trait that will not affect the job position. For example, if you’re applying for a programming position, acknowledging that you aren’t a skilled public speaker may not hurt your chances if the job doesn’t require public speaking. It is also good to mention what you are doing to address your weakness or provide an example of how you learned from it.

    Why are you the best person for this position?

    As you prepare for the interview, reread the job description to see how your skills match the job requirements and responsibilities. During the interview, discuss how you’ve used the same skills in previous jobs or had similar duties during training, volunteer work or internships. As you detail why your background is a good match for the position, explain what excites you about the job and how you think you can make a difference for the company.

    Can you tell me about a time when you faced a challenge and how you handled it?

    Many employers use this question to seek concrete examples of skills and experiences that relate directly to the position. This type of question is based on the idea that your success in the past is a good gauge of your success in the future.

    It may be hard to answer a question like this “on the spot,” so take some time before your interview to prepare. Think of an actual situation you faced that had a successful outcome. Describe the situation and give details on what you did and why. Then describe how it turned out. You may even want to add what you learned from the experience and how you might apply that to future challenges.

    Do you have any questions for me?

    It’s always a good idea to have a few questions prepared to ask the interviewer. It allows you to learn more about the position and responsibilities, the person interviewing you and the company. It also shows the interviewer that you’re enthusiastic about the job. However, this is not the time to ask about salary or benefits. Instead, ask questions about the company or position to demonstrate your interest.

    Keep in mind that an interview helps hiring managers determine that your skills and experience match well with the responsibilities of the job, but also that your personality would fit well with the other employees on the team. Preparing to answer questions about yourself and your professional experience may help you feel confident and leave a lasting impression during your next interview.

    Consider practicing your responses with family members and friends. Going over your answers with someone else may help you find a more conversational tone and cadence, which can help you relax when answering questions during an interview.

    Source: Ticket to Work

    The Mentor Match – Would You Be Swiped Left?

    By Allison Struber

    Recently, a friend shared with me she was meeting a lot of great people by swiping right. I was a bit taken aback because she is, what appears to be, happily married. My response caused her to grin and clarify she was not looking for romance. She was using a new app to find mom-friends. It has similar features to the infamous Tinder dating app, but the purpose is to narrow down the vast number of moms in an area to those who share similar interests.

    As she further explained how the app worked and her success, my opinion of this swipe left/swipe right function began to change. With correct intentions, the technology could be helpful.

    HOW TO SWIPE FOR NETWORKING SUCCESS

    Consider all of the factors that go into choosing a mentor or mentee. It would be great to quickly swipe through professional profiles to find a good match. I would look for things like: integrity, honesty, enthusiasm, skills and experience. I would want someone who was passionate about growing new leaders and committed to investing the time it takes to do so. But just like the popular dating app, a swipe right on a mentor’s professional profile would not mean a match. My profile would also need to reflect good mentee status.

    If you were seeking a mentor, here are a few things you would need to get swiped right.

    Availability

    Good mentors and good mentees use their time intentionally. It can be difficult to find coordinating availability, so be accommodating. Make this opportunity a priority and accept the meeting time offered.

    Prepared questions

    Good mentors have a wealth of knowledge, and a good mentee is going to pull out that great information. Think about what you admire in this mentor and ask questions to discover how he/she developed that skill or ability.

    Teachable

    Nothing is worse than a person who ‘knows it all’ except a person wanting to be mentored who ‘knows it all.’ If the conversation turns to a topic you feel confident about, pivot the discussion to something else with a new question or ask for feedback about a time you have utilized that specific knowledge.

    Listener

    It is ok and important to open up and share about yourself, but give your mentor the chance to lead the conversation. If you are doing most of the talking at every meeting, the balance is off.

    Willing to take advice

    No mentor is perfect, but there is an assumption their role has been given because he/she has been successful in an area. There is no expectation that a mentee must mirror the mentor’s experience, however, if instruction/advice/guidance is continually being disregarded, you will be right on track to find yourself without a mentor.

    Willing to be a mentor

    A good mentor has a goal to inspire and teach others. It is a reward to see the investment of their time multiplied by their mentee becoming a mentor. Honor your mentor and give yourself the joy of pouring into someone else. Swipe right on your own mentee.

    Source: ClearanceJobs

    3 Steps to a Great Elevator Pitch

    By T. Johnson

    Imagine you step into an elevator, and someone you professionally admire is standing inside. You exchange pleasantries, and she casually says, “So tell me about yourself.” It’s a broad question we’ve all heard, and a great answer can create new opportunities in both your professional and personal life. But you only have 30 seconds to impress your abilities upon this influential person. Are you able to articulate your strengths and accomplishments in that time? And can you naturally integrate an “ask” into the conversation?

    Perfecting a response to such a general inquiry can be quite challenging, and it requires some thoughtful preparation. Having a solid answer to this question can help in many settings — in interviews, networking events, etc. — not just elevators.

    To help you draft and complete an exceptional elevator pitch, here are three key steps you need to consider:

    Step One: Brainstorm Your Skills

    Let’s brainstorm your best qualities, skills and past performance highlights that you should mention in your elevator pitch. What comes to mind first? This is not exclusively for professional experience — maybe you are highly organized and efficient in your personal life. Perhaps you volunteer regularly in your community. List everything that you’re proud of or passionate about.

    1. What do you enjoy doing? What are you great at?
    2. What positive feedback have you received from an employer and/or teacher?
    3. What are your greatest accomplishments?

    Step Two: Personalize Your Answer

    A personalized elevator pitch will make you memorable and relatable. Think about how you can stand out and look special amongst a large candidate pool. What makes you special and worth investing in over another applicant? We can refer to this as your “unique value proposition (UVP).”

    Your UVP can be a professional qualification or certification, but it can also be a personal characteristic, such as intellect. Just make sure you quantify your claim with detailed, factual information. For example, if your UVP is that you are highly intelligent, make sure you follow that claim with quantifiable and relevant proof.

    To develop your UVP, answer the following questions:

    1. What does a hiring manager desire? Whether applying to an actual position or imagining your dream position, what is that professional position’s objective and/or purpose? Think about why the position exists and how it functions. What is the goal of someone in that position? You can follow an actual job description or imagine what a hiring manager would desire from such a candidate.
    2. What do qualified candidates offer? What type of skills or abilities does a person need in this position? This can be anything from education to professional and life experiences. Think about what the perfect candidate would embody. You can follow the requirements listed in an actual job description or imagine what an ideal candidate would provide.
    3. What unique abilities do you offer? What do you want to mention that is not detailed through your general qualifications and skills but makes you unique? While only listing skills, talents and/or hobbies relevant to the desired position, make sure to include extra details about yourself beyond the requirements contained in the job description.

    When answering these questions, your overlapping answers are the best qualities to focus on for your UVP. 

    Step Three: Define Your Goal or “Ask”

    What is the professional goal that you are currently working towards? This is a pivotal part of your elevator pitch. If the person to whom you are speaking is a hiring manager, your boss or someone who can help you attain your professional goals, what would you like to ask of them?

    While your goal can be hugely aspirational, your “ask” requires someone else’s assistance, so remember to keep it reasonable. Ask for an informational interview to explore potential opportunities, rather than directly asking for a job, which could be seen as requesting preferential treatment. An elevator pitch is not an opportunity to set an expectation of another person; it’s an opportunity to prove yourself!

    1. What is your short-term professional goal? What is your long-term professional goal? If you need more help defining goals, check out the YALI Network Online Course lesson “Setting and Achieving Goals.”
    2. What is the career objective or your dream job?
    3. What will help you achieve your objective or attain your dream job (e.g., internship, job, advice, reference, mentor)?

    Put It All Together

    Once complete, go back through these three exercises and highlight or circle the top points you want to emphasize in your elevator pitch. Pick one top point from each step, then place each part together in a smooth and natural dialogue. While having a written script helps draft what you wish to say, you won’t always have a precise script in front of you, so try to keep things conversational and light. Be sure to practice giving your elevator pitch in front of a mirror and with friends, family or colleagues.

    Here are a couple of examples of strong elevator pitches. Make sure you tailor yours to speak about your own experiences, strengths, skills and goals!

    Example 1: Hi, my name is [insert name]. I’m currently studying education, and I’m interested in securing a job that will allow me to continue teaching and developing lessons. One of my greatest strengths is my ability to make my courses very practical for my students, helping them apply these lessons in their communities. Because my former volunteer work with nonprofit programs was key to my success, it’s important for me to help others develop to their highest potential. Do you know of any education nonprofits where they are looking for someone like me to help others reach their potential?

    Example 2: Hi, I’m [insert name]. I’m a Human Resources Manager at [insert company] looking for more experience in the field. I’m looking for advice on further expanding my expertise in this field because my ultimate goal is to help organizations develop more tolerant workplace cultures. My supervisors frequently compliment me for being able to see different sides of the same story and negotiate with different personalities.

    So, you gave your elevator pitch? Great work! Don’t forget to exchange contact information with your new professional acquaintance, and always follow up with a thank-you note (if the acquaintance did you a favor).

    Source: Young Africans Leaders Initiative

    Your first career move, powered by Netflix

    Netflix is partnering with Formation to build a world where people from every walk of life have a seat at the table in tech.

    Our program will be completely free of charge for students accepted. It is designed to unlock your engineering potential with personalized training and world-class mentorship from the best engineers across the tech industry.

    The below information will be required, and adding why you want to land a New Grad Engineering role at Netflix.

    The application requires:

    Info about your experience, education, and background

    Info regarding your eligibility for the program

    A one minute video telling us about yourself

    Apply today at https://formation.dev/partners/netflix

    Application deadline is March 5, 2023.

    4 Tips to Nail a Virtual Job Interview

    by Ben Laker, Will Godley, Selin Kudret and Rita Trehan

    If you’re job hunting right now, chances are you’re also interviewing remotely. There are some serious upsides to this. You can avoid tardiness (no traffic snarls), reference notes without being too obvious and if you’re located in a rural area, you now have access to the same opportunities as city dwellers, saving you money.

    There are also downsides. Combined with technical problems — like forgetting you’re unmuted or having a cat filter stuck on your face — virtual interviews can go horribly wrong.

    Through our latest research on remote hiring, we wanted to know, given these pros and cons, how can job candidates really stand out during the virtual interview process?

    Here are four practices you can use to turn your next virtual interview into a job offer.

    1) Set up your space.

    • Have a clean, uncluttered background: Our advice here is not for you to start rearranging your entire room. Just find a spot that is simple and free of distractions. You can even choose a simple virtual background instead of propping yourself in front of a messy bookshelf. Contrary to previous research, we found that unconscious biases were less likely to creep into the decision-making process when candidates had a clean backdrop. 97 percent of the recruiters we spoke to preferred virtual backgrounds of office settings over beaches, mountains or outer space.

    2) Prepare for the unexpected.

    • Keep notes handy, but don’t refer to them too often: During job interviews, it’s standard for recruiters to ask candidates for examples of their most impactful work. Don’t let this unnerve you in the moment. Create a printout or Word document of notes with crisp bullet points highlighting a few projects you want to share. Sort your projects under two or three headers: accomplishments, research and volunteer work.

    We suggest no more than one page of notes. The goal is to refer to your notes minimally.

    3) Rehearse.

    • Use hand gestures: In our study, 89 percent of successful candidates used wide hand gestures for big and exciting points, while moving their hands closer to their heart when sharing personal reflections. Your body language can impact what you’re saying and how you come across. Our research also found that you can connect to your interviewer just by keeping an open posture and remembering not to cross your arms. Look into your webcam, not at your reflection. We recommend framing yourself in a way where you’re not too far from the camera (we suggest no more than two feet). Make sure your head and top of your shoulders dominate the screen, and as you’ve heard before, look into the camera when you speak.

    4) Don’t perform a monologue; spark conversations.

    • Ask questions: There’s always an opportunity to ask questions about the office and the culture in an interview, but when you interview remotely, you’re going to be left with more questions than usual. Whatever you want to know, ask. Don’t worry about looking silly. The recruiter will appreciate your curiosity.

    We suggest asking questions about the kind of technology you’ll have access to when working remotely, if you’d be working in a hybrid team or how success is measured at the organization. 85 percent of successful candidates asked these kinds of questions to demonstrate their values and priorities, while revealing vital bits of information about their personality. For example, you could ask, “Do you have a flexible work policy?” Then bookend your question with, “I’ve been volunteering as an English teacher for marginalized communities twice a week, and it would be great to be able to continue doing that.”

    For better or worse, remote hiring is here to stay. While there are many unrivaled benefits to this, you need to do your bit to ace this relatively new process. Remember, trousers are optional, outstanding delivery is not.

    Source: Harvard Business Review

