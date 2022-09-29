Firsts of Firsts: Making Black History – Black History Firsts

Maia Chaka Becomes the First Black Woman to Officiate the NFL

This past season, Maia Chaka made history when she became the first Black woman to officiate an NFL game. Chaka, who has been a part of the NFL Officiating Development Program since 2014, has formally been added to the NFL officiating roster in an accomplishment that Chaka claims not only for herself but for her community. Her first game was on September 12, between the New York Jets and the Carolina Panthers. “But this moment is bigger than a personal accomplishment,” Chaka stated to the press, “It is an accomplishment for all women, my community and my culture.”

Emma Grede is the First Black Woman Investor on Shark Tank

CEO of Khloe Kardashian’s Good American and Co-founder to Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS, Emma Grede has become the first black woman to join the cast of Shark Tank as one of the show’s “sharks.” She will be the 13th season’s guest shark alongside show regulars Mark Cuban, Lori Greiner, Barbara Corcoran, Kevin O’Leary, Robert Herjavic, Daymond John and additional guest shark, Kevin Hart. Of her appearance, Grede simply stated on Instagram, “I’m beyond thrilled to be a guest shark on Season 13 of Shark Tank!”

Michaela Coel Becomes the First Black Woman to Win an Emmy for Writing in a Limited Series

Writer Michaela Coel made history during the 2021 Emmys when she became the first Black Woman to win an Emmy for writing in a Limited Series. Coel’s victory came from her work on the series, I May Destroy You, which she wrote, directed and produced based off of her experiences as a sexual assault survivor. Coel kept her acceptance speech sweet and concise with what she wanted to say: “Write the tale that scares you, that makes you feel uncertain, that is uncomfortable…Do not be afraid to disappear — from it, from us — for a while, and see what comes to you in the silence…I dedicate this story to every single survivor of sexual assault.”

A Black Lady Sketch Show Earns First Emmy for Picture Editing in a Variety Program

Photo Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

The editing team of the comedy series “A Black Lady Sketch Show” took home the award for Outstanding Picture Editing for Variety Programming at the Emmy’s this last year, making them the first editing team of color to win and be nominated in that category. The award came specifically for Season 2, Episode 3 entitled “Sister, May I Call You Oshun?” starring Gabrielle Union and Jesse Williams. Editors Daysha Broadway, Stephanie Filo and Jessica Hernandez were present to accept their physical awards.

Sian Proctor Becomes the First Black Woman Spacecraft Pilot

Photo Credit: Wikipedia

When SpaceX launched its historic Inspiration4 mission, it marked the first time that an all-civilian crew traveled into orbit. But as historic as this feat is, it wasn’t the only “first” that was accomplished that day. Sian Proctor, a geoscientist chosen to be a part of the missions’ crew, was assigned to be the pilot for the flight, making her the first black woman spacecraft pilot in history. Proctor’s position also makes her the oldest black woman to go to space at the age of 51 and the sixth black woman astronaut in history regardless of space travel status.

The First Black Women Inducted into the National Inventors Hall of Fame

Marian Photo: Wikipedia

Bath Photo: Jemal Countess/Getty Images

Dr. Patricia Era Bath (1942-2019), the groundbreaking ophthalmologist who invented one of the most important surgical tools in history, and Marian Croak, one of the astounding pioneers for Voice over IP adaption, will be inducted into the National Investors Hall of Fame in May of next year, making them the first Black female inventors inducted by NIHF in its nearly 50-year history. When asked what it meant to be a part of the 2022 class of inductees and as one of the first black women to do so, Croak stated, “I find that it inspires people when they see someone who looks like themselves on some dimension, and I’m proud to offer that type of representation. People also see that I’m just a normal person like themselves, and I think that also inspires them to accomplish their goals. I want people to understand that it may be difficult but that they can overcome obstacles and that it will be so worth it.”

Bubba Wallace Breaks Record in NASCAR Cup

Photo Credit: Chris Graythen/Getty Images

Racecar driver, Bubba Wallace, broke records this last year when he won the YellaWood 500 NASCAR race, making him the first black driver to win a NASCAR cup since Wendell Scott’s victory in 1963. Wallace took the victory in early October, driving the number 23 Toyota Camry, owned by Michael Jordan’s racing team. The win not only marked Wallace’s first win since becoming a full-time racer in 2018, but named Jordan as the first black owner to win a full-time cup since 1973. When asked what it was like for Wallace to be the first black driver to win a cup since Wendell Scott, Wallace told NBC: “When you say it like that, it obviously brings a lot of joy, a lot of emotion to my family, fans and friends…just proud to be a winner in a Cup Series.”

Jessica Watkins to Be the First Black Woman to Live and Work on the Space Station

Photo Credit: NASA/Bill Ingalls

NASA has assigned astronaut Jessica Watkins to serve as a mission specialist on the agency’s upcoming SpaceX Crew-4 mission, the fourth crew rotation flight of the Crew Dragon spacecraft to the International Space Station. This makes Watkins the first black woman in history to live and work on the space station. The mission will begin in April 2022 and will be Watkins’ first trip to space after her astronaut selection in 2017.

