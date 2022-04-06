Rihanna Says Pregnancy Has ‘Unlocked New Levels of Love’ for Her Mom in Birthday Shoutout Post

The 34-year-old music superstar, who is expecting her first child with boyfriend A$AP Rocky, posted a throwback photo from her own baby days in an Instagram tribute for her mom Monica Braithwaite’s birthday Tuesday.
Sharing a snap of the mom and daughter matching in white dresses and hair accessories in church, the Anti artist opened up about how pregnancy has made her appreciate her mom even more.
“Today is my Queen’s birthday!!! Being on the verge of motherhood, unlocked new levels of love and respect I have for my mommy in a way that I could never explain!” Rihanna wrote.
“She’s the true MVP and I wanna give her her flowers every second I can!” she continued. “Love you mumzzzz!!! Happy Birthday! We gon celebrate on da link up!”
Rihanna revealed last month that she is in her third trimester, telling PEOPLE in February that she’s enjoying having fun with fashion as her body changes.
“I’m enjoying not having to worry about covering up my tummy,” the star said. “If I feel a little chubby, it’s like, whatever! It’s a baby!”
The Fenty Beauty founder also said that style gives her an extra shot of confidence when she needs it.
“Right now, being pregnant, some days you just feel like, ‘Ugh, I just want to lay here on this couch all day.’ But when you put on a little face and a little lipstick, you transform,” she said. “You put some clothes on, and it’s like, when you look good, you feel good. I’ve heard that for a very long time, but it’s true. It really can get you up off that couch and make you feel like a bad bitch.”
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky, 33, revealed in January that they are expecting their first child together with photos taken in the rapper’s neighborhood of Harlem.
Soon after the news broke, a source close to the couple told PEOPLE that the fashion mogul “couldn’t be happier” to become a mom and that the couple can’t wait to meet their little one.
At the 64th Grammy Awards, which took place Sunday in Las Vegas, the major prizes were spread among a number of winners, including Jon Batiste, Silk Sonic and Olivia Rodrigo.By the numbers, the night’s biggest winner was Jon Batiste, who took home the majority of his five awards in what the Grammys call the premiere ceremony, the pre-telecast event during which the vast majority of prizes are given out annually. In a group of 10 heavy-hitting contenders, Batiste won album of the year for We Are.
Batiste also won best American roots performance, best American roots song, best score soundtrack for visual media (which tied with Carlos Rafael Rivera’s score for The Queen’s Gambit) and best music video for “Freedom.” Batiste had led the Grammys this year with 11 wide-flung nominations including best contemporary classical composition.
“I just put my head down and work on the craft everyday … It’s more than entertainment for me, it’s a spiritual practice,” Batiste said in his acceptance speech for album of the year, shouting out the other performers nominated in the category. “Be you, that’s it.” He also stressed that there are no “best” artists or albums, rather that “it’s like a song or an album is made and it almost has a radar to find a person when they need it the most.”
Before picking up the album of the year prize, Batiste also gave a jubilant, technicolored performance of his song “Freedom,” dancing and leading performers off the stage and into the audience, where he finished the song jumping atop the table where Billie Eilish was seated.
The throwback R&B act Silk Sonic — led by the duo of Anderson .Paak and Bruno Mars — won four awards: record of the year, song of the year, best R&B performance (in a tie with Jazmine Sullivan) and best R&B song of the year. Mars is a Grammy favorite. This was his third win for record of the year, and his last solo album, 24K Magic, swept the top categories four years ago. Silk Sonic made its television debut at last year’s Grammys with “Leave the Door Open,” which would accumulate awards throughout 2022’s awards show.
“Because of you guys, me and Andy are going to be singing this song forever!” Mars said in his speech accepting the first award of the night for song of the year. “Rest of our lives,” echoed Anderson .Paak, who later joked, when accepting another award for the same song, that it was hard for the duo to “stay humble.” Silk Sonic opened the Grammys with their performance of “777,” a fitting ode to the ceremony’s 2022 location: Las Vegas.
Singer Olivia Rodrigo took home the prizes for best new artist, best pop vocal album and best pop solo performance. She had been nominated for seven awards. Rodrigo performed her hit “drivers license” during the show, set against the backdrop of a suburban street fit with a real car. The 19-year-old singer-songwriter teared up during her acceptance speech as she accepted her best new artist award, telling the audience it was her “biggest dream come true.”
Jazmine Sullivan took home two Grammys, including best R&B album for her album Heaux Tales, after being nominated for Grammy Awards twelve times before winning at this year’s ceremony. “I don’t know what I heard, I almost didn’t believe it,” Sullivan said in her acceptance speech, appearing stunned after her name was called for best R&B album.
Foo Fighters won three Grammys, sweeping all the non-metal rock categories. But the band, who had previously been scheduled to perform during the telecast, retreated from public view after the sudden death of its drummer, Taylor Hawkins, at age 50 on March 25 while on tour in Colombia.
The telecast of the 64th Grammy Awards was, in general, a zippy, good-humored evening lightly peppered with awards presentations and generally filled with feel-good performances. But the evening took two serious turns, with a heartfelt In Memoriam segment that began with an extended tribute to Hawkins followed by a medley of songs written by Stephen Sondheim and a taped appearance by Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
In his emotional message, Zelenskyy spoke about the plight of his people and of his country’s musicians, “who have traded their tuxedos for body armor.”
President Zelenskyy’s remarks were followed by John Legend’s performance of “Free,” which also featured Ukrainian musicians Siuzanna Iglidan and Mika Newton as well as poet Lyuba Yakimchuk.
There was no singular theme running through the night’s wins and losses, and while there were a few quick nods to the intensity of last week’s Academy Awards, the Grammy’s rolled out smoothly. With only nine awards given out during the televised ceremony, the show gave a heavy focus to its wide-ranging performances.
J. Balvin performed a medley of his hits “Qué Más Pues?” with Argentine singer Maria Becerra and “In da Getto.” And boyband BTS delivered a spy-themed performance for their song “Butter,” with seamless choreography and audience participation from Rodrigo.
Lil Nas X, in a variety of glittering costumes, performed three of the biggest songs from his 2021 album MONTERO: “Dead Right Now,” “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)” and “Industry Baby” with rapper Jack Harlow. Both Lil Nas X and Doja Cat, known for their viral, conversation-starting antics as artists and performers, appeared on stage during the night. Lil Nas X’s performance was ambitious but almost demure compared to the incendiary acts the star’s fans and critics may have come to expect, and Doja Cat’s acceptance speech for best pop duo/group performance, which began with her noting she almost missed her win due to being in the bathroom, ended with the rapper choking up with gratitude.
Billie Eilish, who swept the four top categories in 2020 and picked up record of the year in 2021, was nominated for seven awards but won none. Still, she delivered the night’s hardest moment of rock and roll spectacle with her song “Happier Than Ever” alongside brother and artistic collaborator FINNEAS. During her performance, Eilish wore a t-shirt featuring the late Foo Fighters’ drummer Taylor Hawkins.
Too often Black men are seen as threatening. Over the generations, whether they are boys like Emmett Till, Tamir Rice or Trayvon Martin, or adults like Philando Castille, Eric Garner or George Floyd, or the thousands of victims of lynching in the 19th and 20th centuries, their deaths were made to seem justified by a fear based solely on their race. Only on rare occasions is someone held accountable. It’s even evident with the recent murder of Ahmaud Arbery, killed by three men while he was out for a run, that the “lynching” of Black men is still happening today.
The Smithsonian traveling exhibition, “Men of Change: Power, Triumph, Truth,” now on view at the Reginald F. Lewis Museum of Maryland African American History & Culture, delivers a world of ideas about who Black men actually are and works to dismantle myths. The show supports the diversity of Black male identities in their capacity as role models, and amplifies the many positive ways their work and endeavors impact the Black community and the world.
Unfortunate, as it is, that there is a need for such an exhibition, Marquette Folley, who is content director for the Smithsonian Institution Traveling Exhibition Service, hopes the show is not only affirming for Black men, but that the messaging is potent enough to shift the cultural experience for all visitors. “Hard dialogues are occurring in the galleries,” she says.
Powerful personalities like Kendrick Lamar, Muhammad Ali and James Baldwin are featured because their work in music, sports and literature, appeals to a larger audience and is very much concerned with how their struggles and undertakings impact freedom and rights for all Americans, but especially African Americans.
“We’re reckoning, looking at a broad landscape of what is human, which humans are worth looking at, and noting excellence without stereotyping what that excellence looks like,” Folley says.
While there are countless Black men in our world impacting many sectors and industries, the men were especially chosen, not solely because of their achievements, but because they made conscious decisions to help the world and uplift us all, and there is no one right way to do that.
The larger society from diverse backgrounds can also witness the variety of Black male identities possible. As our country becomes more diverse every day, the stories that we tell ourselves about strangers we live with have an impact on the collective. An exhibition such as this one is a chance for people unfamiliar with the history of the United States to educate themselves and their families about pivotal members of our society—Black men.
“It’s an affirmation of truth for African Americans. There is not one African American who doesn’t recognize a reality that was interesting and remains interesting within the exhibition, it is that those truths remain almost fairy tale to people who are not raised Black in America. And so there was the moment for culture’s storytellers to ask, can we effectively start changing the dialog,” Folley says.
Though this exhibition features just a few of the countless people who have impacted the world, the lightbox displays interspersed throughout the galleries includes the names, images, quotes and writing of Black men and some women.
“It’s not a story necessarily for African Americans. It’s a story for Americans,” Folley says.
Sarah Nelson Jackson and Jonathan Jackson, the founders of WeShouldDoItAll, a contemporary design studio in Brooklyn, New York, were enlisted to aid with the exhibition. In addition to the lightboxes that house photographic images and text, they suggested that the exhibition include artworks by Black visual artists in dialogue with the Black male personalities featured in the exhibition.
Each artist interpreted the assignment of creating an artwork about Black men differently. The artwork about the award-winning journalist and author, Ta-Nahesi Coates, was created by the New York-based artist Robert Pruitt, known for his figurative drawings. The image of a woman with a map depicting redlining on her head is based on the critically acclaimed article, “The Case for Reparations” that Coates wrote for The Atlantic in 2014.
These are not traditional portraits. An artwork about the Pulitzer-prize winning playwright August Wilson by Radcliffe Bailey is an assemblage of disparate items of locusts, dirt and a book.
Ryan Coogler is a global phenomenon. The writer and director of the film Black Panther created another world, one where for the first time, Black people were central to its narrative. His portrait created by the Atlanta-based artist Alfred Conteh is painted with the artist’s signature style of destressed colorful figures against a patterned backdrop. In this instance, Conteh is not painting Black people he identified on Atlanta streets to represent economic disparity, he’s painting one of the most influential filmmakers of today.
Kehinde Wiley, the artist who did Barack Obama’s official presidential portrait, uses visual art to explode representation of the Black image into largely white spaces. Wiley has been painting portraits of everyday Black men and women from cities around the world including, Harlem, South Central LA, Mumbai, Senegal, Dakar and Rio de Janeiro, and positions their bodies in a manner similar to that of the Old Masters. In this way, he makes the claim on the worth and importance of the Black body.
Now Wiley is himself the subject of a portrait painted by Devan Shimoyama whose signature style of bright colors, bejeweled with rhinestones and sequins and other mixed media, speaks to queerness in the Black community and challenges the myths surrounding Black masculinity.
Andrew Young, who worked alongside Martin Luther King, Jr., was a leader in the Civil Rights Movement, U.S. Congressman from Georgia, U.S. Ambassador at the United Nations, and 55th Mayor of Atlanta. His portrait, angular with a cartoonish feel, was created by Nina Chanel Abney as if in juxtaposition of the gravity and seriousness of Young’s accomplishments. But she is employing symbols to represent the many aspects of Young’s efforts.
Click here to read the full article on The Smithsonian.
Beyoncé’s 10-year-old daughter, Blue Ivy, joined her mom onstage at the 2022 Academy Awards on Sunday night while performing her Oscar-nominated song “Be Alive.”
Blue Ivy was spotted in the group of dancers performing alongside the singer live from Compton, Calif. — the hometown of “King Richard” subjects Venus and Serena Williams.
Fans immediately took to Twitter to talk about the singer and her daughter, who opened this year’s show donning tennis-inspired outfits.
“Beyonce always setting the bar high for performances,” wrote one fan, with another adding, “Of course Beyonce looks beautiful ! 💖💖💖 #Oscars #KingRichard.”
“Beyoncé is rocking out in this performance! I loveeee it! 👏😊,” one more Beyhive member tweeted, with another of the star’s loyal followers adding, “I can’t get over how beautiful Beyoncé is oh my GOD #Oscars.”
One fan of Award-winning daughter Blue joked on Twitter, “Her manager Blue Ivy is probably the one that pushed Beyoncé to perform for us 😭 look at ha front and center #Oscars.”
Fans of the Houston diva were thrilled to see the “Lemonade” singer back onstage during her sixth performance for The Academy.
Beyoncé made her Oscar debut in 2005 when she performed three of the Best Original Song nominees from that year: “Vois Sur Ton Chemin” from the French film “Les Choristes,” “Learn to Be Lonely” from “Phantom of the Opera,” (originally sung for the film by Minnie Driver) and “Believe” from “The Polar Express,” which she performed alongside Josh Groban.
“Be Alive” marks Beyoncé’s first Oscar nomination, even while many expected the superstar to receive a nomination for her work on 2019’s “Spirit,” featured on “The Lion King” soundtrack after receiving a Golden Globe nomination.
Other performances for the night include “Dos Oruguitas” by Sebastián Yatra from “Encanto,” “No Time To Die” by Billie Eilish and FINNEAS from “No Time To Die,” and “Somehow You Do” by Reba McEntire from “Four Good Days.”
The House of Representatives passed legislation on Friday, March 18, in a vote of 235-189, that would ban hair-related discrimination.
The CROWN (Creating a Respectful and Open World for Natural Hair) Act, first introduced to Congress in March 2019, prohibits prejudicial treatment towards individuals on the basis of their hair texture or hairstyle. This is the first step on a federal level needed to officially get the bill signed into law. The bill now goes to the Senate.
“Routinely, people of African descent are deprived of educational and employment opportunities because they are adorned with natural or protective hairstyles in which hair is tightly coiled or tightly curled, or worn in locs, cornrows, twists, braids, Bantu knots, or Afros,” according to the bill.
Personal style and grooming choices do have negative educational and employment consequences for Black people in ways that are not consistent for white individuals. For example, in clinical settings, Black nurses have been told to cut their hair for the sake of ‘infection control’ whereas their white peers are merely told to tie their hair up. “Black nurses worldwide have experienced ‘racial gaslighting’ through the profiling and policing of their hair, to the point of being driven out of nursing,” according to the Journal of Nursing Management.
Black nurses are not the only professionals who have been threatened with dismissal over “looking unprofessional,” when they show up to work with their hair in its natural state. In 2016, a Black woman was allegedly fired from her position as a waitress for wearing her natural hair in a bun. In 2019, a Black news anchor was fired over wearing a natural style, because of a company policy which stated on-air talent could not have “shaggy and unkempt,” hair. In 2021, a Black woman who stopped wearing wigs over her afro-textured hair was fired promptly from her sales position at American Screening.
Studies show that Black women with “Afrocentric hairstyles” are viewed as less professional than their counterparts who wear Eurocentric hairstyles, that are rooted in European standards of beauty which often emphasize straight hair. Whether it’s corporate America or the service industry, Black people have historically been expected to change their appearances to fit into the aesthetic norms of white professional settings. Echoing this sentiment, in a Feb. 28 statement in support of the CROWN Act, House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler cited a 2019 study conducted by the JOY Collective in which 80% of Black women said they believed they had to alter their natural hair to gain acceptance in the office.
“While this study illustrates the prevalence of hair discrimination, it is the people behind those numbers that make this legislation so vital,” Nadler said. “For example, a Texas student was told that he would not be allowed to walk at graduation because his dreadlocks were too long; a Florida boy was turned away from his first day of school because his hair was too long; and a New Orleans-area girl was sent home from school for wearing braids.”
Nadler’s point about how hair racism affects school aged children is apparent in the petition of Latrenda Rush, which has gained over 89,000 signatures as of Mar. 21.
Rush was preparing for her son Joshua’s graduation from Abeka Academy, a Florida-based Christian school, when she was informed that he would be barred from walking during the graduation ceremony because of his hair. Abeka Academy’s grooming policy required male students not to have hair that exceeded their ears and specifically banned Black hairstyles such as braids and dreadlocks.
Abeka Academy has since apologized on Facebook, stating regret over their “insensitive rule,” and removing their ban on dreadlocks. However, the fact remains that without Rush’s vigilance, and the social pressure of a public outcry, Joshua and other Black students like him may have been excluded from walking during their graduation ceremony because of implicit bias against their racial hairstyles.
If passed in the Senate, the CROWN Act could potentially rectify the ongoing discrimination Black people face for wearing their hair in natural styles, by adding legal consequences for schools and employers alike. The social media response was that inclusive work and academic environments that do not chastise people of color for their natural hair are long overdue.
Rihanna and her pregnant belly may be setting a new standard for maternity fashion. The singer and fashion mogul has been out and about in bold fashion, proving that moms-to-be can still be haute. “It’s been me personally saying, I’m not going to buy maternity clothes,” Rihanna recently told Bustle. I’m not gonna buy maternity pants, jeans, dresses, or [do] whatever society told me to do before.” Her maternity style is more “rebellious” she said.”When I saw women dress during their pregnancy [in the past], I’d think that that was the only way. So I challenged myself to push it further and really just have fun with [maternity style],” Rihanna said. “Because there’s nothing more fun than a challenge for me. That’s where I get creative. That’s where I’m forced to come up with new ideas and new ways to make it work.” This is the first baby for Rihanna and her boyfriend, rapper A$AP Rocky, and her looks have won raves from others.
E! online reported that Kim Kardashian recently shared a photo on Instagram of a very pregnant Rihanna wearing a silver bralette with matching black leather jacket and mini skirt, sunglasses and thigh high boots captioned, “best pregnancy style ever.”
Instagram announced Monday that it will introduce a special tag for professional accounts and influencers that ensures they receive credit for their content, an attempt to address complaints that Black users are not credited for starting trends or are shut out from profiting from them.
The tag is available to business and creator accounts, and comes on the heels of nationwide discussions and content strikes by Black content creators who pushed out viral posts saying they do not receive credit for their work.
Alexis Michelle Adjei, a data analyst, and Cameryn Boyd, an engineer, envisioned and created the label with these disparities and Black creators in mind, particularly that creators make a living off producing social media content and that Black creators should share equally in that, too, they said.
Adjei said, “Black creators and addressing that inequity in the creator ecosystem” was top-of-mind when developing the new feature.
Twice as many white influencers are making upward of $100,000 a year as are Black ones who are making similar content to similarly sized audiences, according to a study published in December by MSL, a communications company, and The Influencer League, an educational organization. The report also found a 29 percent pay gap between white creators and all creators of color.
“We want to ensure that as Black creators’ content is being distributed as it already is, they are getting the proper attribution so that they have the opportunity to get all of those growth and monetization and career-starting opportunities like their contemporaries are,” said Boyd, a Spelman College graduate. “It’s really critical, as we’re moving towards this new age where creators are so important and creators are really able to use their craft to support themselves in their lives, that Black creators are getting the same opportunity, as they’re already creating the content.”
Adjei and Boyd joined Meta in August 2020 before landing on the idea the following February. They worked on it with colleague Alexandra Zaoui, building it out together and pitching it across different teams at Instagram’s parent company, Meta, until eventually getting their own team, which prepared the feature to launch this week under the pair’s leadership.
Adjei, a Stanford University graduate, said the need for a formal credit was apparent, and it just took the right set of eyes at Meta to see it.
“I think we were just so close to the need that we were able to see and we kind of had that same situation of like, why doesn’t this exist? And then we went the next step of like, let’s make it exist.”
As one of the biggest rising stars on the planet, Zendaya is a massively talented individual with plenty of upcoming projects for fans to get excited about. From continuing a massive HBO series and dystopian sci-fi franchises to starring in original works, the young actress is widely expanding her repertoire to more and more formidable roles.
While many people’s most anticipated Zendaya role is as MJ in Spider-Man: No Way Home’s sequel, she has some work in the near future that’s possibly even more exciting than her turn as the iconic comic book heroine.
Challengers
Zendaya will soon be teaming up with director Luca Guadagnino, who inspired wanderlust with his film Call Me By Your Name.
Challengers is a romantic drama that takes place in the world of professional tennis. Zendaya will play Tashi, a player-turned-coach who trains her husband, Art, to become the next great tennis legend. She makes him play a “Challenger” event, which is near to the level of a pro tour tournament. Soon, though, Art is facing his former best friend and Tashi’s ex-boyfriend, Patrick.
Finest Kind
Payback director Brian Helgeland is in the midst of directing his first film in quite some time, and it looks to feature Zendaya.
Finest Kind will also star Jake Gyllenhaal and Ansel Elgort, and the plot will follow two brothers who get dragged down into the muck of a Bostonian crime syndicate. It’s unclear what role Zendaya will play, but it stands to reason that she’ll be attached in some way to Elgort’s character, should his casting come to fruition.
Megalopolis
Despite not having starred in very many movies, Zendaya has worked with some seriously reputable auteurs. Soon, though, she’ll be working with a director even more revered than Spider-Man‘s Jon Watts or Dune‘s Denis Villeneuve: The Godfather‘s Francis Ford Coppola.
The director doesn’t make mistakes, so it stands to reason that Zendaya will be another perfectly cast role in one of Francis Ford Coppola’s movies. The film’s plot follows an architect who wishes to build a future utopia, a place where people do what they want when they want, and how they want to do it.
Euphoria: Season 3
As one of Zendaya’s best projects overall, Euphoria has become just as pop-culturally revered as it is critically acclaimed, and given the overall reaction to the recently concluded second season, it’s obvious that the series shows no signs of slowing down anytime soon.
According to Variety, euphoria is now HBO’s second most-watched show of all time, so season 3 is very much on its way. It will continue to follow the same group of high school students, led by Zendaya, Maude Apatow, Sydney Sweeney, and Angus Cloud, as they navigate their way through life’s temptations: love, sex, drugs, alcohol, and toxic relationships.
A White Lie
Zendaya will be teaming with Hello Sunshine—the media brand founded by Reese Witherspoon—to bring audiences White Lie.
The movie follows Zendaya as a young, light-skinned African-American woman who convinces Vassar College’s tough admissions board that she’s White, all just to be admitted. Not many details are known of the film, but it will both star and be produced by Zendaya. However, this isn’t her first time wearing the producer’s shoes, as she’s also executive produced six episodes of Euphoria as well as her 2021 film Malcolm & Marie.
Click here to read the full article on Screen Rant.
ICYMI, Rihanna is ready to expand. Expand her retail offerings for Fenty Beauty, that is. In a recent Instagram post, the singer posed with a hefty Ulta shopping bag, captioning the post, “bout to be in my Ulta bag! Dats right, I can finally confirm that @fentybeauty is officially joining the @ultabeauty fam! March 6th.”
We love to see it. Everyone knows how accessible shopping at Ulta is, which means the Fenty love is going to hit the masses in a major way, starting today. The big-box beauty retailer will carry the full range of glamorous goodies that have attracted plenty of famous fans (lest we forget that Mary J. Blige wore a face full of Fenty for her iconic Super Bowl LVI performance) since their inception. ICYMI, Rihanna is ready to expand. Expand her retail offerings for Fenty Beauty, that is. In a recent Instagram post, the singer posed with a hefty Ulta shopping bag, captioning the post, “bout to be in my Ulta bag! Dats right, I can finally confirm that @fentybeauty is officially joining the @ultabeauty fam! March 6th.”
We love to see it. Everyone knows how accessible shopping at Ulta is, which means the Fenty love is going to hit the masses in a major way, starting today. The big-box beauty retailer will carry the full range of glamorous goodies that have attracted plenty of famous fans (lest we forget that Mary J. Blige wore a face full of Fenty for her iconic Super Bowl LVI performance) since their inception.
“I created Fenty Beauty with a global vision in mind, and that vision transcends everything from our shade ranges and products to where and how people can shop the brand. I want everyone to truly be included and Ulta Beauty’s amazing community shares the same passion for beauty that I do,” Rihanna said in an official press release.
It’s this unwavering commitment to inclusion and diversity that sets the brand apart in an overly saturated market filled with celebrity-backed lines; and if we had to guess, likely why every new product launch of hers is received with instantaneous praise from industry pros, celebrities, and real people everywhere.
Rihanna’s complexion products (namely her best-selling Pro Filt’r Soft Matte Longwear Foundation) feel light as air on the skin, last for hours on end, and come in an impressive 50 gorgeous shades to reach her global audience; while her Gloss Bomb Luminizer is a bona fide hit on and off social media thanks to its indescribable shine and light-reflecting formula. Safe to say that pretty much everything RiRi touches turns to gold, which is why this bold move to offer her goods at Ulta is pure genius.
She’s the first in the company’s 100+ year history!
Pamela Culpepper is making history as the first Black woman to sit on the board of Prada, Essence reports.
Culpepper is the co-founder of Have Her Back, a woman-owned culture consultancy that takes an authentic and holistic approach to diversity, equity and inclusion. Their mission is equity for all, Culpepper previously leading Human Resources and D&I departments at leading companies across a variety of sectors.
Now, the DEI veteran is taking her talents to Prada, the company’s parent company, S.p.A., recently appointing Culpepper to the board. She makes history as the first Black woman to ever sit on the board of Prada since its founding more than a century ago. Culpepper was hired alongside Anna Maria Rugarli as one of two independent Non-Executive Directors.
Both women were chosen for their backgrounds in Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG), a strong focus for Prada’s next iteration. In her new role, Culpepper will be supporting the Board of Directors in their sustainability assessments and decisions as it pertains to Prada’s ESG strategy of people, environment and culture. Culpepper said joining Prada’s board just made sense given her expertise. She’s excited to help them navigate this new frontier.
“People who know me and know what Prada stands for, quickly see what connects us – status quo is simply not an option. I’m proud to be a part of that challenge. One of Prada’s principles is to go where the risk is. Prada has stepped out front to lead the industry in ESG. It would be easier to fast follow, but that would be counter to both of our instincts. Prada is at the intersection of authentically connecting their values and purpose with the needs and will of their key stakeholders. My role is to help strategically navigate that intersection,” said Culpepper.
Click here to read the full article on Because Of Them We Can.
There is something nourishing about seeing your realities reflected back onscreen. Multidimensional stories that don’t force you to settle for bits and pieces of yourself in characters who don’t experience the world like you do. Films that carefully and tenderly explore the interior lives of Black women and girls — our happiness and sadness, our friendships and romances, our varied relationships to our mental health and our bodies, our undoings and rebirths and all the messiness that comes with being human in a deeply imperfect world. While these kinds of stories have long been told, they’re rare and often underappreciated in mainstream Hollywood because, well, Hollywood.
Fortunately, there are resources that make finding dynamic stories much easier: Black Women Directors, an ever-growing digital library founded by Danielle A. Scruggs, spotlights Black women and nonbinary filmmakers across the diaspora. Maya Cade’s Black Film Archive is a growing register of Black films from 1915-1979. Transgender Media Portal features Black filmmakers, as well as other artists of color, with stories that center trans and queer people in front and behind the camera. And film festivals like Black Femme Supremacy, founded by Nia Hampton, are great for finding new stories and connecting with other film lovers.
While this curated watch list doesn’t scratch the surface of what’s out there, these 20 films centering Black girls and women are a great starting point of stories for us and by us.
Guided by filmmaker-writer Nijla Mu’min, this tender coming-of-age story set in the Crenshaw community of Los Angeles follows 17-year-old Summer (Zoë Renee) as she experiences first love, a deepening relationship with Islam, and the ups and downs of a mother and daughter’s clashing self-discovery.
I Like It Like That (1994)
Director Darnell Martin and lead Lauren Vélez are a union that continue to shine on screen almost 28 years later. If you’ve got a soft spot for seeing New York City on film — the stoop hangouts, confrontations in the bodega, ruminations on the train — then this tale of a fly working mom struggling and persevering in the Bronx will feel like a hug.
The Watermelon Woman (1996)
Filmmaker Cheryl Dunye wrote and starred in this seminal mockumentary that’s now a must-watch part of the queer-cinema canon. The story centers a filmmaker and video store clerk, who is also a Black lesbian in ’90s Philadelphia, as she searches for information about a mystery queer Black woman from a silent film. Expect a delightful dose of nostalgia — hello, video-store connections!
Abundance (2021)
Amber J. Phillips is a filmmaker and art director whose hilarious sharp cultural commentary “imagines a world where Black womanhood is an abundant overwhelming experience of safety, pleasure, and joy.” Her latest project, which she wrote, produced, and stars in, is a 31-minute meditation on identity divided into three parts — fat, angry, queer. Abundance is directed by Kym Allen, with cinematography by Sade Ndya.
Baldwin Beauty (2020)
This 11-minute gem of a short film follows Farrah (Raven Goodwin), a new-to-Los-Angeles hairstylist who makes a house call and meets a lively group of friends pregaming before an outing. The film was written and directed by Thembi Banks and was a 2019 Sundance selection.
Jezebel (2019)
A young woman (Tiffany Tenille)enters the realm of cam modeling with encouragement from her big sister, who works as a phone-sex operator. The film is inspired by the lived experience of writer-director-co-star Numa Perrier (hay, Black & Sexy fans!), and explores stepping into one’s womanhood and the realities of survival for two sisters as they simultaneously process grief.
Miss Juneteenth (2020)
Writer-director Channing Godfrey Peoples honors the Fort Worth, Texas, community she was born and raised in with Miss Juneteenth. The film follows Turquoise (Nicole Beharie), a single mother and past Miss Juneteenth pageant winner, as she pushes through hard times and trying to establish her independence while dreaming big for her teen daughter (Alexis Chikaeze).
Pure (2021)
17-year-old Celeste (Mikayla Lashae Bartholomew) grapples with her queerness and the traditions of her affluent community on the eve of her cotillion. Writer-director Natalie Jasmine Harris, who brings the authenticity of a third-generation debutante, is currently adapting the short film into a feature-length script.
The 40-Year-Old Version (2020)
Photo: Netflix/Courtesy Everett Collection
Finding your groove at any age can be tough. Add in being an artist who is sensitive about your shit in an industry full of white nonsense, grieving a parent, a younger Brooklyn boo, and casually being roasted by NYC teens from your drama class, and whew! Radha Blank’s black-and-white dramedy — which she also wrote, produced, directed, and starred in — is a delight. Bonus incentive to watch: We get to see Blank rap-ping!
A Luv Tale (1999)
In 1999, Sidra Smith wrote, produced, and directed a film centered around a photographer (Gina Ravera) and a work-consumed magazine editor (Michele Lamar Richards) who find themselves increasingly drawn to each other. It’s a fun and sensual portrayal of romantic love between Black women, friendship, and taking a leap of faith in the name of love. Expect to see familiar faces like Tichina Arnold, MC Lyte, Ajai Sanders, and Angela Means.
Happy Birthday, Marsha! (2018)
A shining aspect of artist Tourmaline’s creative output is her archival work of Marsha P. (“Pay it no mind”) Johnson and her experimental film portraiture of Black trans and queer elders. In this short, which was co-directed by Sasha Wortzel and stars Mya Taylor as Marsha, viewers get to go back in time hours before the pioneer sparked the 1969 Stonewall riots in New York City.
Just Another Girl on the I.R.T. (1992)
Filmmaker Leslie Harris’s tale of a high-school junior, Chantel (Ariyan A. Johnson), from Brooklyn with big dreams is a classic. The headstrong teen’s life plan is set: Graduate early, keep on the path to becoming a doctor, and leave the projects — but as life often reminds us, things rarely play out exactly how we envisioned it.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were recognized on Saturday for their distinguished public service and philanthropic contributions, accepting the President’s Award at the NAACP Image Awards.
The royal couple made an in-person appearance at the awards ceremony to accept the honor, which in the past has gone to notable Black public figures such as Muhammad Ali, Jesse Jackson, Colin Powell, Condoleezza Rice, LeBron James, and Rihanna. Meghan and Harry were given the award in celebration of the work they’ve done over the last two years through their Archewell Foundation, including focusing on global vaccine equity, women’s equality, and the Black Lives Matter movement. The Duchess also brought her mother, Doria Ragland, to the awards show.
During their acceptance speech, Meghan said: “It’s inspiring to think about the legacy of the Image Awards, which began shortly after the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and the Voting Rights Act of 1965 were passed into law. Today, we can continue that legacy by re-establishing federal voting protections in our country and fulfilling the work of civil rights giants, like the late John Lewis. We are so deeply humbled to be here in the company of so many illustrious awardees.”
Harry then took a moment to speak on the situation in Ukraine. “Before I begin, we would like to acknowledge the people of Ukraine, who urgently need our continued support as a global community,” he said. “I also echo the immense gratitude for tonight, both for this award and this community for welcoming me so warmly. I think it’s safe to say that I come from a very different background from my incredible wife, yet our lives were brought together for a reason. We share a commitment to a life of service, a responsibility to combat injustice and a belief that the most often overlooked are the most important to listen to.”
Meghan added: “And I couldn’t be prouder that we’re doing this work together. We moved to California, my home state, shortly before the murder of George Floyd. For Black America, those nine minutes and 29 seconds transcended time, invoking centuries of our unhealed wounds. In the months that followed, as my husband and I spoke with the civil rights community, we committed ourselves and our organization, Archewell, to illuminating those who are advancing racial justice and progress.”
The couple also took the opportunity to announce that they have partnered with the NAACP on a brand new award, the NAACP Archewell Digital Civil Rights Award. This honor is meant to celebrate those leaders who are merging social justice with technology to advance civil and human rights. The inaugural award was presented by NAACP president Derrick Johnson to Dr. Safiya Noble, the cofounder of the UCLA Center for Critical Internet Inquiry and a well-respected author and scholar.
Harry said of the award’s first recipient: “Safiya’s work speaks to a new chapter in the movement for civil rights. This community knows what it means to speak up for what is right and to march for what is just. As this fight for justice still remains, it’s time to extend this march to the world online, a place where hate and discrimination are fueled instantly, propagated globally and felt deeply.”
Meghan concluded, “We are proud to partner with NAACP and each of you to translate the vital efforts of those who came before us to the modern challenges that exist ahead of us. Thank you so much for joining us in this work, and thank you again for this incredible honor. Truly.”
Click here to read the full article on Vanity Fair.
Gabrielle Union couldn’t have a more perfect name. The actor understands that the most important part of her job is not the glitz and glam (though she’s pretty incredible at that part too) but the power of unity. Throughout her career, she’s made it a point to uplift others—especially other Black women—through charity work, her production company I’ll Have Another, and her platform, which she uses to speak out against racism in the industry.
Union’s latest project is participating on panel of Black female founders hosted by Taraji P. Henson and Sally Beauty on February 22. The roundtable will feature not only the two celebrity brand owners, but the founders of smaller hair brands including The Doux, True + Pure Texture, and Mielle Organics. It may seem strange that these women who are technically competitors are coming together, but according to Union, at the end of the day, it’s bigger than selling shampoo and edge control.
“When I started my hair line, one of the first people to reach out was Taraji,” Union tells Glamour. “She was like, ‘Send me products. I’ll promote it.’ And always in the back of your mind, you’re like, But you have a hair line—are you sure?” But then Henson pointed out: Union had been one of the very first people to post Henson’s line when it launched. “That’s what we do because there’s enough space for all of us. And so we’re like, ‘Okay, how do we take what we do for each other, and expand that?’ And so, at Taraji’s behest, we created this roundtable of founders.
“You just wish that you could have done things sooner to make sure that everyone got included in these kinds of projects,” Union continues. “But what I love about how Taraji and I have always moved through Hollywood and the world, is this world is big enough for all of us to thrive. And sometimes when we put ourselves or we get put in little boxes, we can’t always see what the others are doing, or what they’ve demanded and gotten, or what worked, or why something didn’t work. And sharing those resources, sharing that information, being mentors—it just wasn’t always encouraged. But the way it’s always worked with us is we are our brothers’ and sisters’ keepers. And if I have information, you have information. And if I have a platform, you have a platform. How can we expand that? And that’s what we’ve come up with with the founder’s roundtable.”
She continues, “It’s easy to support people as they’re winning an Oscar or winning the Super Bowl or whatever. It’s easier to be a fan and support them. But when people are at their darkest moment, who really shows up?” she asks. “And when it’s time for real solidarity, who really shows up? And, luckily we walk the walk, and that we talk. So hopefully it inspires more people to do the same.”
Ahead of the roundtable—streaming live on February 22 at 7 p.m. C.T.—we caught up with Union for a quick round of Glamour’s Big Beauty Questions. Read on for her beauty essentials, self-care secrets, and thoughts on toxic beauty standards.
Glamour: In addition to Taraji, you’re hosting the roundtable in partnership with Sally’s Beauty. Why is this partnership important to you?
Gabrielle Union: Well, they’re everywhere. That’s first and foremost. And they’re in all communities. There are times when I am in search of specific products, geared toward more melanated folks, and it’s impossible when I’m on the road to find products. But Sally’s is in pretty much every major community; they’re there and they’ve always been there. There’s a respect for their customers. And they truly do embrace diversity and inclusion. It shows in the way that their customers are not demonized or profiled just for screwing off a top, or going to feel the consistency of something, or smell something. That’s encouraged. That was the biggest deciding factor when we were looking for distribution partners.
What’s one beauty trend you are obsessed with right now?
Ooh, those magnetic lashes. Full disclosure, I didn’t get how it was going to stay on. I tried it and it worked. And if you’re like me, somebody who has a hard time putting on fake eyelashes, it’s a lot easier. I can’t remember the brand I use, but the ad popped up—and clearly that kind of stuff works, because my ass bought it! I’m also one of those people who doesn’t normally follow directions, but I followed the directions and it actually worked. Fancy that!
What is the best beauty advice either your mom or someone else in your life has given you?
Make sure to take your makeup off at the end of the night and wash your face. Because what it looks like the next day is that you’re making poor life choices. And of course that is not exactly the words that they used, but that has proven to be true.
Fill in the blank. I love my hair when…
I love my hair when the big, beautiful, luscious curls are just doing what they’re supposed to do on the first try. That’s when I probably love my hair most.
Since you do travel a lot, is there a city or a country that gives you the greatest beauty inspiration?
Oh, there’s so many. Probably the women in Paris, Parisian women of all races. I mean, it’s a different level. We went there this summer, and I just started following a bunch of these women on Instagram. And I go to one account, it leads you to five more, and it leads you to, “Well, if you like this, you’ll love these.” And now I’m just obsessed with these French beauty and fashion influencers. I’m all the way in.