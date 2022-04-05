Black Women Influencers Were Being Left Out, so This Marketer Built an Agency for Them

La Toya Shambo founded her influencer agency, Black Girl Digital, in 2016

By Emmy Liederman, Ad Week

LaToya Shambo was used to being the only Black woman in rooms that advocated for the same faces in marketing campaigns—the typical white, thin determinants of beauty and success. But it wasn’t until 2011, when she was hit by a vehicle while crossing the street and holding her newborn, that she decided to do something about it.

Surviving that accident, spending months in rehab and her entire maternity leave in a cast changed Shambo’s life forever. “During that process, there was a lot of self-reflection,” she said. “I decided that I had to give back to the culture.”

A lifelong singer, Shambo had briefly flirted with the idea of working in music before settling on marketing. Following that, she transferred to the Fashion Institute of Technology, switched majors from music business to marketing and spent her spare time in the library sifting through career books. After landing on the radio ad sales page and snagging an internship at 106.7 Lite FM, Shambo decided what she really wanted to do was work in media planning and buying.

Shambo has made stops at companies including SpikeDDB, Complex and Condé Nast, with each new role deepening her understanding of how to package and sell media while building a sustainable business model. At Complex, she got to observe the publishing business and connect with Black female bloggers who struggled to monetize their platforms.

Then came the accident. A few months after it, Shambo stopped by the Complex office to sign some paperwork. Her boss asked her why she had a smile on her face given all she had endured, and Shambo replied that she had “figured it all out.” Her vision was to build her own Complex, which led Shambo to found Black Girl Digital in 2016.

The shop’s mission is to address the equity and wage discrepancies for Black and multicultural women in the marketing industry through meaningful action, such as the launch of its own app, iLinkr. The program is a tool for brands and agencies that are looking to book and manage talent of color.

“At the time, there were no ad networks specifically for Black female bloggers,” she said. “That birthed Black Girl Digital, which was originally designed as a service to the Black community from the perspective of bloggers. All my bloggers then became influencers, and Black Girl Digital is my contribution to the culture.”

JPMorgan Chase Launches Diverse Supplier Grant Initiative to Address Barriers to Opportunity for Underrepresented Businesses

Businesswoman analyzing investment graph and discussing plan in m

JPMorgan Chase (NYSE: JPM) launched the Diverse Supplier Grant Initiative, a program aimed at providing Black-, Hispanic-, and Latino-owned businesses with the access to capital they need to secure corporate contracts.

Small and diverse businesses often find it cost-prohibitive to meet industry requirements like cyber security, insurance, and bonding when bidding for new corporate business. Satisfying these prerequisites can cost a typical small business somewhere between $100,000 and $500,000, creating a very real barrier to entry to doing business with the financial services industry.

JPMorgan Chase has partnered with the Local Initiatives Support Corporation (LISC), a Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI) and certified 501(c)(3), to manage the program. LISC will administer the initiative end-to-end and report on the impact of this capital assistance on participating businesses. Impact metrics will include new contracts with corporations; new RFPs for which businesses qualify; the number of jobs created and retained; and revenue growth.

“Far too many otherwise-qualified diverse businesses are prevented from securing contract opportunities due to the high cost of compliance,” says Ted Archer, Global Head of Business Partner Diversity at JPMorgan Chase. “We’re proud to join LISC, our top suppliers and other corporate partners to create an industry-wide solution that will remove common obstacles to doing business, and contribute to building generational wealth in diverse communities across the country.”

This initiative, which supports the firm’s global commitment to advance racial equity, creates an alternative financial resource enabling business owners to meet the high minimum standards of most corporations.

The Diverse Supplier Grant Initiative is structured to attract corporate donations, which JPMorgan Chase will match dollar-for-dollar. The firm has initially made $5 million available to match corporate contributions in 2022.  So far, over $1.2 million in pledges has been committed by 28 corporations.

Over the past 30 years LISC has partnered with JPMorgan Chase to support inclusive growth initiatives in communities across the US – from affordable housing programs at the municipal level to national lending programs supporting entrepreneurs of color and marginalized business owners. Last year, JPMorgan Chase selected LISC to lead the national expansion of its Entrepreneurs of Color Fund.

“In our on-going commitment to entrepreneurs, LISC wants to establish market opportunities for aspiring businesses looking to work with supplier diversity initiatives nationwide, said Steve Hall, vice president of small business and economic development lending at LISC. “LISC investments will be catalytic to support entrepreneurs, employees, and communities.”

LISC will evaluate applicants and select eligible recipients which will typically be US based certified
Black-, Hispanic-, or Latino-owned businesses with an established track record and annual revenues above $5 million. While open to companies nationwide, JPMorgan Chase has a particular interest in  suppliers based in Chicago, Dallas, Houston, Los Angeles and New York, as these cities present immediate opportunities for the firm to support  its enhanced spending commitment with Black Hispanic and Latino businesses. Funds can be utilized for tangible business and operational costs including technology; cyber or networking remediation; operational control enhancements such as disaster recovery; increases to insurance and bonding coverage. Depending on business needs, typical grants would start at $25,000 but not exceed $200,000.

The Diverse Supplier Grant Initiative’s built-in, pay-it-forward component is unique in making it self-sustaining. Businesses that receive funds and successfully secure new corporate contracts are required to return the funds to the original pool so they may be awarded to the next wave of eligible diverse businesses. Those that do not gain new corporate contracts as a result of the program can request to have the loans forgiven or repay the dollar amount they received at no interest. Criteria for forgiveness is tied to a diverse business’s access to new corporate contracts and business growth.

“Lowering barriers to corporate-readiness by bridging a common financial gap enables JPMorgan Chase and other participating corporations to develop a larger pool of capable diverse businesses to incorporate into their supply chains.” said Doug Roginson, program director and architect of the initiative for JPMorgan Chase.

Corporations that invest in the initiative can refer potential diverse business applicants for capital, which in turn helps expand and diversify their supply chain. At the same time, diverse businesses that access capital through the program will be in a better position to grow, as they qualify for a greater number of corporate contracts across multiple industries.

Roginson continues, “Through this initial grant, we could potentially transform as many as 100 diverse businesses in the short-term, positioning them not only for contracts with JPMorgan Chase, but for opportunities with the whole Fortune 500.”

About JPMorgan Chase:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) is a leading financial services firm based in the United States of America (“U.S.”), with operations worldwide. JPMorgan Chase had $3.7 trillion in assets and $294.1 billion in stockholders’ equity as of December 31, 2021. The Firm is a leader in investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing and asset management. Under the J.P. Morgan and Chase brands, the Firm serves millions of customers in the U.S. and many of the world’s most prominent corporate, institutional and government clients globally.

Information about JPMorgan Chase & Co. is available at www.jpmorganchase.com

About LISC:

LISC is one the country’s largest community development organizations, helping forge vibrant, resilient communities across America. We work with residents and partners to close systemic gaps in health, wealth and opportunity and advance racial equity so that people and places can thrive. Since our founding in 1979, LISC has invested $24 billion to create more than 436,320 affordable homes and apartments and develop 74.4 million square feet of retail, community and educational space. For more, visit www.lisc.org.

Lizzo’s New Shapewear Brand Will Change the Industry Forever

lizzo modeling her new shapewear collection with four other women

By SHelcy Joseph, Popsugar

In addition to her upcoming album and her new reality show, “Watch Out for the Big Grrrls,” on Amazon Prime, Lizzo has been working on a shapewear line called YITTY in partnership with activewear brand Fabletics. She teased the new venture in an Instagram post, writing, “I’m about to announce the biggest thing YET. Bigger than anything I’ve ever done. 3 years in the making. A Dream Come True. Stay tuned bitch. ❤️”

It makes sense that Lizzo, a longtime advocate for body positivity and destigmatizing being fat and healthy, would get in the business of empowering people to love themselves. She has championed a series of boundary-pushing looks that promote radical self-acceptance and new beauty standards. “I’m selling a mentality that ‘I can do what I want with my body, wear what I want and feel good while doing it,'” she told the New York Times in an interview, adding that her pieces will “give everyone the opportunity to speak for themselves when it comes to how their body should look and how they feel in their body.”

YITTY, named after the award-winning star’s childhood moniker, makes second-skin shapewear based on the principles of inner confidence, self-love, and effortless everyday wear. The inclusive brand is revolutionizing the concept of sizing, providing options for every single body type. Per an official statement, “Instead of thinking about size in this linear way, we’re thinking about it on a spectrum where everyone is included. Everyone’s size is just their size. It’s not high, it’s not low. It’s not big, it’s not small. It’s just your size.”

The brand will debut three distinct collection launches: Nearly Naked, Mesh Me, and Major Label — assortments of comfortable, curve-hugging shapewear; functional and fashionable mesh styles; and everyday lifestyle pieces that are “super soft, super bossy, and super YITTY,” respectively.

“I was tired of seeing this sad, restrictive shapewear that literally no-one wanted to wear,” Lizzo said in the YITTY press release. “I had an epiphany like, ‘who can actually do something about this?’ I decided to take on the challenge of allowing women to feel unapologetically good about themselves again.”

Keke Palmer Partners With Amazon To Amplify Support For Black Women Business Owners

keke palmer wearing all red

By Ngozi Nwanji, Afto Tech

In April 2021, Keke Palmer landed a deal with Amazon after her Instagram sketch videos went viral, as previously shared by AfroTech. Now, the actress has teamed up with the e-commerce giant for a new partnership that shines the spotlight on other Black women bosses like herself.

According to Essence, Palmer and Amazon partnered to support Black women business owners in honor of Women’s History Month. Within the collaboration, the duo worked to put together a selection of Black-owned brands to highlight, as well as speak to two of the founders for Amazon’s conversation series.

After becoming an entrepreneur and launching her record label, Big Boss Entertainment, in 2018 — her own personal experience has led her to help women who look like her kickstart their ideas, too.

“It’s time to put the spotlight back on Black businesses to remind people that we gotta support each other. Also, to understand that when you are buying Black, you’re sometimes buying into a newer business,” Palmer shared with Essence. “So they need proper support, encouragement, and tools to be able to even get to some of the places as these other corporations. It’s just the only way that we continue to create not only generational wealth for our community. To me, it just makes sense — it’s to counteract all of the systemic injustices. We have to go that much harder to push back businesses to the forefront.”

Keke Palmer’s Curated List Of Black-Owned Brands
Below are the brands and people selected by Palmer:

Culture Tags
Obia Naturals
EPIC Everyday
Orijin Bees
Darlyng and Co.
LIVE BY BEING
Crystal Swain-Bates
Kanda Chocolates
Bossy Cosmetics

Words Of Advice For Entrepreneurs From Keke “Keep A Bag” Palmer
“Take it day by day and don’t be so hard on yourself. Understand that it’s a process and that Rome wasn’t built in a day and yes, you are gonna run into issues and things aren’t gonna go. Right. But all of it is a stepping stone. It’s not meant to make you give up. It’s meant to help you.”

Diversity in the Healthcare Industry, at Every Step

business woman seated at desk smiling with hand on laptop

Abbott and Local Initiatives Support Corporation (LISC) recently announced a $37.5 million initiative to empower diverse small businesses to help create a more diverse healthcare supply chain. The initiative will provide diverse small-business owners with the tailored solutions, support and resources they need to grow, compete and create jobs – enabling greater diversity in healthcare and a more inclusive supply chain for Abbott and other healthcare companies.

This work advances Abbott and LISC’s shared commitment to create a more diverse healthcare industry and generate jobs and stronger economies in underinvested communities.

This funding opportunity is open to qualified diverse small businesses and offers support through:

  • Growth capital: interest-free capital to help businesses overcome hurdles to expansion, such as investing in management systems to comply with regulatory and environmental requirements
  • Business loans: flexible, affordable loans that would not typically be available through conventional lenders
  • Tailored coaching and technical assistance: targeted, customized support, including help with fulfilling investment and loan requirements and identifying and addressing specific business challenges

Eligible diverse small businesses for program participation and funding must be:

  • Diverse-owned, defined as those that are majority owned by people of color (including Black, Latino, Asian and Native Americans), women, veterans, people with disabilities, people who identify as LGBTQ, and other historically underrepresented groups;
  • In business for more than two years and are based in the U.S. with an annual revenue of $250,000 or more; and
  • Focused on manufacturing nutrition, diagnostics, medical devices or other health technologies, or offering business-to-business products and services that the healthcare industry can use.
  • Sole proprietors are not eligible for the program.

4 Essential Resume Tips For 2022

group of candidates ditting in chairs outside hiring managers office

Getting ready to job search? Use these tips to infuse your resume with energy and communicate a clear story about what you can bring to your next job.

Create a personal brand to show employers your uniqueness.

Personal branding is about communicating your identity and showing what sets you apart from others in your field. It combines the personal with the professional since a brand encompasses your skills and talents, along with personality and style.

When competing for a job, you need to stand out. Besides helping you identify your strengths, having a brand can pull your resume to the top of the pile, make you shine in interviews and leave your social media readers positively wowed.

 

Are you ready to start thinking — or re-thinking — your branding strategy?

Consider several of your best work experiences and how you contributed to them. What skill or characteristic is reflected in your best work stories? How did you use it? With what result? Ask yourself: “Why do people like to work with me or employ me?” What earns you compliments or accolades? Why do people depend on you?

Here are two examples to get you started:

  • Do you take exceptional care to ensure details are thoroughly thought through and accurate? Your brand could be “willing to take on the precision that scares others away.”
  • You might be an outstanding supervisor who makes operations flow and brand yourself “a problem-solver who excels at developing talent.”

Your transferable skills are a major selling point; make sure to highlight them.

An important part of what makes you valuable to an employer is your skillset. There are probably some skills unique to your work history; take time to note these and include them in your resume.

Transferable skills are used in many different careers and help make you an attractive job candidate. If you have a hard time coming up with a list of skills, take a Skills Assessment on a website such as CareerOneStop. You can also list the key tasks from your previous jobs and highlight the verbs — or action words — you wrote down.

Promote your accomplishments to advertise what you can achieve.

The first thing an employer wants to learn from a resume is “how could this person help my organization?” Your resume should give the employer a clear answer by including your accomplishments.

Think about what you did in past jobs. What problems did you solve? What solutions did you come up with? What benefits did this provide for the business, customers or employees? Think about the challenge you confronted, the action you took to resolve it, the result and how it benefitted the employer.

Tailor your resume to get through the initial resume review conducted by applicant tracking systems software.

Many employers use applicant tracking system (ATS) software to make an initial sort of resumes; the software indicates whether or not a resume should move on to human resources staff for further review.

For a given position, employers specify in the ATS the skills, education and training, years of experience and other details needed to qualify candidates for a job. As applications are received, the ATS scores each one and puts it in rank order based on how well it meets the employer’s list of criteria.

But unlike a human reader, the software is likely to reject resumes because:

  • Qualified candidates fail to use the employer’s chosen keywords
  • The system doesn’t recognize unusual fonts or formatting
  • Candidates lack the preferred experience but may have qualifications that could make up for what’s missing

Next steps

Once you complete your resume, be sure to post it on your state’s job bank to extend your reach to as wide a variety of job openings as possible.

Creating — or recreating — a personal brand through your resume may, at first, feel daunting, but following theses simple steps can be the next step to the career growth you’ve been looking for.

Black women start to talk about uterine fibroids, a condition many get but few speak about

Uterine Fibroids patient Daye Covington after treatment

By Claretta Bellamy, NBC News

When Daye Covington visited her doctor for a routine physical last year, she expressed concern about weight gain in her belly that she said made her look seven months pregnant. But she knew she wasn’t pregnant, and she had a healthy lifestyle. An MRI revealed that she had multiple uterine fibroids — noncancerous growths in the uterus — the size of cantaloupes.

“First, I was relieved to know that I was not pregnant because I was not trying to be pregnant,” she told NBC News, “and then I was scared because I didn’t know much about fibroids.”

Uterine fibroids are rarely discussed, despite being a common condition, particularly for Black women. Experts say that by age 35, about half of Black women have had them, and by age 50, 80 percent of Black women have them, compared to 70 percent of white women. Black women are also more likely to have higher fibroid growth than other racial groups. While most cases require no treatment, in some instances, they can cause weight gain, heavy periods, frequent urination or pelvic pain, and they may require surgery.

Now, some Black women, like Covington, who shared her experience on are speaking up about their struggles and are encouraging others to educate themselves about the condition, so they can identify the symptoms and seek treatment, if necessary. Former star of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” Cynthia Bailey, 55, recently shared her experience with uterine fibroids with People, saying she endured heavy bleeding during periods, fatigue and an expanded belly, which led fans to assume she was pregnant. She also said her mental health took a toll.

 

31-year-old Daye Covington’s stomach is shown before and after her myomectomy.
31-year-old Daye Covington’s stomach is shown before and after her surgery to remove fibroids. Daye Covington

“It’s very hard to be in a good space mentally when you’re bleeding all the time and when you don’t have any energy, and you’re anemic,” she told the magazine.

While all women are at risk for developing uterine fibroids, Black women are disproportionately affected, with one study showing that Black women are three times more likely to develop them than white women and that Black women are more likely to need surgical treatment.

The reasons for this disparity, however, are less clear, said Eric Hardee, a physician and co-founder of Houston Fibroids and Texas Endovascular Associates. A family history of fibroids increases a woman’s risk. Obesity, diet and environmental factors may also play a role. Hair relaxers have also been linked to increased risk of uterine fibroid development.

Black women may also be less likely to seek help.

Cynthia Talla, 28, said despite her severe symptoms, she felt like she had to endure her pain alone. When she did seek help after dealing with fibroid symptoms as a teen, Talla said the medical professionals made her feel that Black women are able to bear the pain.

After Talla had surgery in 2020, she recalled telling her mother how good she was finally feeling.

“I remember crying, like, ‘I can’t believe I didn’t feel like this for years,’” she said. “So it’s very bad.”

Sara Harris, who serves on the board of the reproductive health organization Resilient Sisterhood Project, agreed.

“I do think there’s that superwoman phenomena, that Black women can do it all,” she said, “and speaking from my own personal experience, not wanting to ask for help because you know that you can take care of your own stuff, and you have to take care of everyone else around you at the same time.”

Harris added that many Black women also feel a taboo talking about these issues. Resilient Sisterhood Project offers support groups and virtual webinars with Black health experts to answer questions about topics on endometriosis, infertility and HPV, as well as training for universities and health care organizations about reproductive health and Black women’s needs in accessing health care.

Another issue with uterine fibroids, Harris said, is that they’re often misdiagnosed.

“Black women might be misdiagnosed for having an STI [sexually transmitted infection] or misdiagnosed for being pregnant or treated for preventing pregnancy, rather than looking at sort of what could be a deeper cause of the same symptoms that a Black woman is facing — like pelvic pain or prolonged menstrual bleeding,” Harris said.

The CROWN Act highlights years of workplace hair discrimination finally being legally reprehensible

Linda Husser modeling Zoom meeting crown (hair)

By Amiah Taylor, Fortune

The House of Representatives passed legislation on Friday, March 18, in a vote of 235-189, that would ban hair-related discrimination.

The CROWN (Creating a Respectful and Open World for Natural Hair) Act, first introduced to Congress in March 2019, prohibits prejudicial treatment towards individuals on the basis of their hair texture or hairstyle. This is the first step on a federal level needed to officially get the bill signed into law. The bill now goes to the Senate.

“Routinely, people of African descent are deprived of educational and employment opportunities because they are adorned with natural or protective hairstyles in which hair is tightly coiled or tightly curled, or worn in locs, cornrows, twists, braids, Bantu knots, or Afros,” according to the bill.

Personal style and grooming choices do have negative educational and employment consequences for Black people in ways that are not consistent for white individuals. For example, in clinical settings, Black nurses have been told to cut their hair for the sake of ‘infection control’ whereas their white peers are merely told to tie their hair up. “Black nurses worldwide have experienced ‘racial gaslighting’ through the profiling and policing of their hair, to the point of being driven out of nursing,” according to the Journal of Nursing Management.

Black nurses are not the only professionals who have been threatened with dismissal over “looking unprofessional,” when they show up to work with their hair in its natural state. In 2016, a Black woman was allegedly fired from her position as a waitress for wearing her natural hair in a bun. In 2019, a Black news anchor was fired over wearing a natural style, because of a company policy which stated on-air talent could not have “shaggy and unkempt,” hair. In 2021, a Black woman who stopped wearing wigs over her afro-textured hair was fired promptly from her sales position at American Screening.

Studies show that Black women with “Afrocentric hairstyles” are viewed as less professional than their counterparts who wear Eurocentric hairstyles, that are rooted in European standards of beauty which often emphasize straight hair. Whether it’s corporate America or the service industry, Black people have historically been expected to change their appearances to fit into the aesthetic norms of white professional settings. Echoing this sentiment, in a Feb. 28 statement in support of the CROWN Act, House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler cited a 2019 study conducted by the JOY Collective in which 80% of Black women said they believed they had to alter their natural hair to gain acceptance in the office.

“While this study illustrates the prevalence of hair discrimination, it is the people behind those numbers that make this legislation so vital,” Nadler said. “For example, a Texas student was told that he would not be allowed to walk at graduation because his dreadlocks were too long; a Florida boy was turned away from his first day of school because his hair was too long; and a New Orleans-area girl was sent home from school for wearing braids.”

Nadler’s point about how hair racism affects school aged children is apparent in the petition of Latrenda Rush, which has gained over 89,000 signatures as of Mar. 21.

Rush was preparing for her son Joshua’s graduation from Abeka Academy, a Florida-based Christian school, when she was informed that he would be barred from walking during the graduation ceremony because of his hair. Abeka Academy’s grooming policy required male students not to have hair that exceeded their ears and specifically banned Black hairstyles such as braids and dreadlocks.

Abeka Academy has since apologized on Facebook, stating regret over their “insensitive rule,” and removing their ban on dreadlocks. However, the fact remains that without Rush’s vigilance, and the social pressure of a public outcry, Joshua and other Black students like him may have been excluded from walking during their graduation ceremony because of implicit bias against their racial hairstyles.

If passed in the Senate, the CROWN Act could potentially rectify the ongoing discrimination Black people face for wearing their hair in natural styles, by adding legal consequences for schools and employers alike. The social media response was that inclusive work and academic environments that do not chastise people of color for their natural hair are long overdue.

The first Black woman CEO in the Fortune 500 on work-life balance: You don’t have ‘to go to all your kids’ games’

female ceo leading a conversation at a conference table

By Jade Scipioni, CNBC

The pressure of “having it all” is still alive and well: Many working mothers bear a heavier burden when it comes to balancing their careers and family. But former Xerox CEO Ursula Burns — who became the first Black CEO of a Fortune 500 company in 2009 — says she never bought into that narrative. Rather, she says, she relied on her late husband Lloyd Bean to help take care of their two children, missing activities for work while scaling the career ladder. And she credits her career success to the strategy.

“I would not be able to be CEO of the company unless I outsourced the caring for my kids,” Burns, 63, tells CNBC Make It. “I was not a believer that you had to go to all your kids’ games. I just don’t understand what that’s all about.”

That mindset, Burns says, sometimes prompted negative feedback from other parents — but it worked for her. Even when she attended a game, she says, she didn’t watch “every second” of it. Instead, she used the time to relax and do a crossword puzzle.

“I [wasn’t] a helicopter mom,” she says. “We did what we had to do.”

Burns led Xerox from 2009 to 2016, when the company split into two corporate entities: Xerox and Conduent. She remained Xerox’s chairman until 2017.

She says that when she started to rise up the corporate ranks, Bean — a research scientist at the same company — retired early to become a stay-at-home dad. Burns’ sister also lived nearby, and sometimes helped out, Burns says.

She credits the collective approach to her ability to lead Xerox while simultaneously having multiple kids in the house. “It takes a village, and we had the village,” she says.

In 2009, Burns was also appointed by President Barack Obama to help lead the White House National STEM program, which encourages students to pursue STEM-related careers. She was later appointed as vice-chair of the President’s Export Council, a role she held from 2015 to 2016.

She has also served on the board of directors of multiple corporations including Uber, American Express and ExxonMobil. In 2014, Forbes rated her the 22nd most powerful woman in the world.

Inflation Busting Recipes and Money-Saving Grocery Shopping Tips

Big Shake poses in chef's uniform smiling

One trip to the grocery store to do the week’s shopping, and it’s clear to see inflation in action. The price of just about every item has risen, some by a little and others by quite a bit. The final bill asks for a total above what a family is used to spending on groceries. Now is when families need to get serious about shopping smart and choosing recipes that will stretch their dollars further. The good news is that this can be done with a bit of effort, and people will still be eating well at every meal.

“Everyone is feeling the pinch of the higher prices at the grocery store and everywhere else,” explains Shawn Davis, otherwise known as Chef Big Shake, owner of Big Shake’s restaurants. “We have to take steps to keep the bill down and still be able to enjoy the food we eat. It can be done, and I’m happy to offer tips on how to make it happen.”

According to the latest Consumer Price Index Summary issued by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, compared to a year ago, people pay around 7.4% more for groceries and 6.4% more for takeout food. While the cost of food has been steadily rising, this represents the most significant increase since July 1981. Prices are expected to continue to increase as gas prices continue to rise.

Here are some ways families can save money on food for the family:

  • Plan the meals ahead of time each week. Make a list of what meals will be made that week and a grocery list of the ingredients needed to make them. Before making the grocery list, take a look in the pantry and freezer to see what can be used to make meals that week.
  • Use the sales flyers to help determine the weekly meals purchasing things on sale. Watch for special deals on items that will be used that week or the next.
  • Stick to the grocery list when doing the shopping. It’s easy to be enticed by all the things at the store, but adding just a few of them to the cart will push the bill up past the budget.
  • Download an instant rebate app, such as ibotta, and watch for items that offer an instant rebate. The funds can be transferred to a Paypal account or added to a gift card. After shopping, upload the receipt to get instant savings.
  • Choose budget-friendly meals. Now is a good time to incorporate more plant-based meals in the weekly rotation because they are typically cheaper to make. Rather than opting for just Meatless Monday, include a second day that the family eats meatless each week, too.
  • When shopping, be sure to check generic brands. Compare the labels to ensure that the products are similar and the ingredients list passes the family standards, and if so, give them a try. Generic brands are often equal in taste but save money.
  • Reducing food waste is an excellent way to save money, and it’s better for the planet. Purchase produce at the farmer’s market, if possible, or buy what is on sale at the store. If it’s not being used right away, wash and freeze it for future use.
  • Save any dinner leftovers to eat in the next day or two, or freeze them to eat at another time. If there are leftovers each night, plan one night during the week that will be a meal of using up all the leftovers.
  • Consider shopping at a different store to try and save money on the weekly shopping. Doing a quick comparison of what store has the best prices in the area may save money each week.
  • If bringing the kids along to shop tends to push the bill up because they ask for items not on the grocery list, consider shopping alone or trying curbside pickup. A few items per week are added by the kids as impulse purchases will add up quickly.

“Even if you feel you can’t implement all of these tips, just adding in a few will help to save money on food each week,” added Davis. “We still need to eat, but there’s no reason why we can’t sit down and plan things out a bit so that we save during this period of high inflation.”

Here are some inflation-busting recipes for the family to try:

Black Bean Cilantro Soup with White Lime Cilantro Rice

Cost $8.72

Feeds family of 4

Black Beans 1lb $1.49

1 Lime .69 cents

Diced onion 1 whole yellow onion $1.29

1 Avocado Sliced $1.59

Green onion $.99

1 lb white rice $1.19

Cilantro $.49

Corn Tortilla Chips for dipping. $.99

Cabbage and Turkey Sausage with cornbread
Cabbage and Turkey Sausage with Cornbread

Cabbage & Turkey Sausage / with cornbread

Total Cost $6.43

2 Head of cabbage $2.46 a head

Butterball 13oz turkey sausage $2.72

Cornbread Mix complete $1.25

Mushroom Chicken & Rice with Peas/Carrots

Total cost $7.38

Chicken thighs 2.50lbs $3.96

1 can cream of mushroom soup $1.26

1 Lb white rice $1.38

1 Can of carrots and peas medley .78

 

Spaghetti and Meat Sauce

Total cost $7.14

1 Pound of linguine $1.48

Jar of marinara $1.78 for 24oz

Ground chuck $3.88 per pound

Big Shake’s offers Nashville hot chicken meal kits shipped to the home and comes with simple re-heat instructions. They also provide a variety of additional merchandise, including red dust fish fry, shrimp burgers, coffee mugs, popcorn, sweet cornbread mix, seasoning salts, bottled hot sauces, and more. It also offers an ultimate gift box to send to someone who loves hot chicken. It also offers a variety of clothing items, including sneakers, shirts, and backpacks. To get information about Big Shake’s franchise opportunities, visit the site: https://www.bigshakesfranchise.com.

Big Shake’s currently has four locations in Franklin, Tenn., Columbia, Tenn., Huntsville, Ala., and Madison, Ala. Additional locations in Nashville and Tuscaloosa are underway. Chef Big Shake became famous for his signature shrimp burgers featured on the hit show “Shark Tank.” His chain has sold hundreds of thousands of them. The restaurant has also become famous for its hot chicken plates, chicken sandwiches, hot chicken and waffles, hot chicken tacos, and more. It also features a variety of fish entrees, including whiting and catfish. Diners can choose their level of heat, ranging from “cry baby” to “executioner.”

To learn more about Chef Big Shake’s online store or place an order for national delivery, visit the site: https://shopbigshakes.com/. To learn more about Big Shake’s Hot Chicken & Fish, visit the site: https://www.bigshakeshotchicken.com/.

About Big Shake’s Hot Chicken & Fish

Big Shake’s was named after and founded by Shawn Davis, who worked his way from restaurant dishwasher to chef to entrepreneur. After being passed upon the reality business show “Shark Tank,” he received the funding he needed to take his business national. Today, his product line, which features The Classic Shrimp Burger, is available online, and he owns Big Shake’s Hot Chicken & Fish restaurants. Davis has also been featured on such shows as “Man vs. Food,” “Food Paradise,” “Access Hollywood,” and QVC, among others. To learn more about the restaurant chain, visit the site: https://www.bigshakeshotchicken.com/.

Instagram adds credits to ensure more Black creators are cited for their work

Black Creators Cameryn Boyd and Alexis Michelle Adjei came up with a way for Instagram to address "inequity in the creator ecosystem."

By Randi Richardson, NBC News

Instagram announced Monday that it will introduce a special tag for professional accounts and influencers that ensures they receive credit for their content, an attempt to address complaints that Black users are not credited for starting trends or are shut out from profiting from them.

The tag is available to business and creator accounts, and comes on the heels of nationwide discussions and content strikes by Black content creators who pushed out viral posts saying they do not receive credit for their work.

Alexis Michelle Adjei, a data analyst, and Cameryn Boyd, an engineer, envisioned and created the label with these disparities and Black creators in mind, particularly that creators make a living off producing social media content and that Black creators should share equally in that, too, they said.

Adjei said, “Black creators and addressing that inequity in the creator ecosystem” was top-of-mind when developing the new feature.

Twice as many white influencers are making upward of $100,000 a year as are Black ones who are making similar content to similarly sized audiences, according to a study published in December by MSL, a communications company, and The Influencer League, an educational organization. The report also found a 29 percent pay gap between white creators and all creators of color.

“We want to ensure that as Black creators’ content is being distributed as it already is, they are getting the proper attribution so that they have the opportunity to get all of those growth and monetization and career-starting opportunities like their contemporaries are,” said Boyd, a Spelman College graduate. “It’s really critical, as we’re moving towards this new age where creators are so important and creators are really able to use their craft to support themselves in their lives, that Black creators are getting the same opportunity, as they’re already creating the content.”

Adjei and Boyd joined Meta in August 2020 before landing on the idea the following February. They worked on it with colleague Alexandra Zaoui, building it out together and pitching it across different teams at Instagram’s parent company, Meta, until eventually getting their own team, which prepared the feature to launch this week under the pair’s leadership.

Adjei, a Stanford University graduate, said the need for a formal credit was apparent, and it just took the right set of eyes at Meta to see it.

“I think we were just so close to the need that we were able to see and we kind of had that same situation of like, why doesn’t this exist? And then we went the next step of like, let’s make it exist.”

7 Upcoming Zendaya Projects To Look Out For

Zendaya in a nude dress on the red carpet

By Ben Hathaway, Screen Rant

As one of the biggest rising stars on the planet, Zendaya is a massively talented individual with plenty of upcoming projects for fans to get excited about. From continuing a massive HBO series and dystopian sci-fi franchises to starring in original works, the young actress is widely expanding her repertoire to more and more formidable roles.
While many people’s most anticipated Zendaya role is as MJ in Spider-Man: No Way Home’s sequel, she has some work in the near future that’s possibly even more exciting than her turn as the iconic comic book heroine.

 

 

Challengers

Zendaya will soon be teaming up with director Luca Guadagnino, who inspired wanderlust with his film Call Me By Your Name.

Challengers is a romantic drama that takes place in the world of professional tennis. Zendaya will play Tashi, a player-turned-coach who trains her husband, Art, to become the next great tennis legend. She makes him play a “Challenger” event, which is near to the level of a pro tour tournament. Soon, though, Art is facing his former best friend and Tashi’s ex-boyfriend, Patrick.

Finest Kind

Mel Gibson smoking a cigarette in Payback

Payback director Brian Helgeland is in the midst of directing his first film in quite some time, and it looks to feature Zendaya.

Finest Kind will also star Jake Gyllenhaal and Ansel Elgort, and the plot will follow two brothers who get dragged down into the muck of a Bostonian crime syndicate. It’s unclear what role Zendaya will play, but it stands to reason that she’ll be attached in some way to Elgort’s character, should his casting come to fruition.

Megalopolis

Francis Ford Coppola new movie megalopolis

Despite not having starred in very many movies, Zendaya has worked with some seriously reputable auteurs. Soon, though, she’ll be working with a director even more revered than Spider-Man‘s Jon Watts or Dune‘s Denis Villeneuve: The Godfather‘s Francis Ford Coppola.

The director doesn’t make mistakes, so it stands to reason that Zendaya will be another perfectly cast role in one of Francis Ford Coppola’s movies. The film’s plot follows an architect who wishes to build a future utopia, a place where people do what they want when they want, and how they want to do it.

Euphoria: Season 3

Euphoria Rue Hints At Season 3 Time Jump

As one of Zendaya’s best projects overall, Euphoria has become just as pop-culturally revered as it is critically acclaimed, and given the overall reaction to the recently concluded second season, it’s obvious that the series shows no signs of slowing down anytime soon.

According to Variety, euphoria is now HBO’s second most-watched show of all time, so season 3 is very much on its way. It will continue to follow the same group of high school students, led by Zendaya, Maude Apatow, Sydney Sweeney, and Angus Cloud, as they navigate their way through life’s temptations: love, sex, drugs, alcohol, and toxic relationships.

A White Lie

Kerry Washington and Reese Witherspoon in Little fires everywhere set

Zendaya will be teaming with Hello Sunshine—the media brand founded by Reese Witherspoon—to bring audiences White Lie.

The movie follows Zendaya as a young, light-skinned African-American woman who convinces Vassar College’s tough admissions board that she’s White, all just to be admitted. Not many details are known of the film, but it will both star and be produced by Zendaya. However, this isn’t her first time wearing the producer’s shoes, as she’s also executive produced six episodes of Euphoria as well as her 2021 film Malcolm & Marie.

You Can Now Shop Rihanna’s Entire Fenty Beauty Collection at Ulta

Rihanna holding up an orange ulta shopping back while smiling at the camera in a brown coat

By Jennifer Chan, People

ICYMI, Rihanna is ready to expand. Expand her retail offerings for Fenty Beauty, that is. In a recent Instagram post, the singer posed with a hefty Ulta shopping bag, captioning the post, “bout to be in my Ulta bag! Dats right, I can finally confirm that @fentybeauty is officially joining the @ultabeauty fam! March 6th.”

We love to see it. Everyone knows how accessible shopping at Ulta is, which means the Fenty love is going to hit the masses in a major way, starting today. The big-box beauty retailer will carry the full range of glamorous goodies that have attracted plenty of famous fans (lest we forget that Mary J. Blige wore a face full of Fenty for her iconic Super Bowl LVI performance) since their inception. ICYMI, Rihanna is ready to expand. Expand her retail offerings for Fenty Beauty, that is. In a recent Instagram post, the singer posed with a hefty Ulta shopping bag, captioning the post, “bout to be in my Ulta bag! Dats right, I can finally confirm that @fentybeauty is officially joining the @ultabeauty fam! March 6th.”

“I created Fenty Beauty with a global vision in mind, and that vision transcends everything from our shade ranges and products to where and how people can shop the brand. I want everyone to truly be included and Ulta Beauty’s amazing community shares the same passion for beauty that I do,” Rihanna said in an official press release.

It’s this unwavering commitment to inclusion and diversity that sets the brand apart in an overly saturated market filled with celebrity-backed lines; and if we had to guess, likely why every new product launch of hers is received with instantaneous praise from industry pros, celebrities, and real people everywhere.

Rihanna’s complexion products (namely her best-selling Pro Filt’r Soft Matte Longwear Foundation) feel light as air on the skin, last for hours on end, and come in an impressive 50 gorgeous shades to reach her global audience; while her Gloss Bomb Luminizer is a bona fide hit on and off social media thanks to its indescribable shine and light-reflecting formula. Safe to say that pretty much everything RiRi touches turns to gold, which is why this bold move to offer her goods at Ulta is pure genius.

