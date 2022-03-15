The first Black woman CEO in the Fortune 500 on work-life balance: You don’t have ‘to go to all your kids’ games’

By Jade Scipioni, CNBC

The pressure of “having it all” is still alive and well: Many working mothers bear a heavier burden when it comes to balancing their careers and family. But former Xerox CEO Ursula Burns — who became the first Black CEO of a Fortune 500 company in 2009 — says she never bought into that narrative. Rather, she says, she relied on her late husband Lloyd Bean to help take care of their two children, missing activities for work while scaling the career ladder. And she credits her career success to the strategy.

“I would not be able to be CEO of the company unless I outsourced the caring for my kids,” Burns, 63, tells CNBC Make It. “I was not a believer that you had to go to all your kids’ games. I just don’t understand what that’s all about.”

That mindset, Burns says, sometimes prompted negative feedback from other parents — but it worked for her. Even when she attended a game, she says, she didn’t watch “every second” of it. Instead, she used the time to relax and do a crossword puzzle.

“I [wasn’t] a helicopter mom,” she says. “We did what we had to do.”

Burns led Xerox from 2009 to 2016, when the company split into two corporate entities: Xerox and Conduent. She remained Xerox’s chairman until 2017.

She says that when she started to rise up the corporate ranks, Bean — a research scientist at the same company — retired early to become a stay-at-home dad. Burns’ sister also lived nearby, and sometimes helped out, Burns says.

She credits the collective approach to her ability to lead Xerox while simultaneously having multiple kids in the house. “It takes a village, and we had the village,” she says.

In 2009, Burns was also appointed by President Barack Obama to help lead the White House National STEM program, which encourages students to pursue STEM-related careers. She was later appointed as vice-chair of the President’s Export Council, a role she held from 2015 to 2016.

She has also served on the board of directors of multiple corporations including Uber, American Express and ExxonMobil. In 2014, Forbes rated her the 22nd most powerful woman in the world.

Instagram adds credits to ensure more Black creators are cited for their work

Art and DesignBusinessEntertainmentlifestyle
LinkedIn
Black Creators Cameryn Boyd and Alexis Michelle Adjei came up with a way for Instagram to address "inequity in the creator ecosystem."

By Randi Richardson, NBC News

Instagram announced Monday that it will introduce a special tag for professional accounts and influencers that ensures they receive credit for their content, an attempt to address complaints that Black users are not credited for starting trends or are shut out from profiting from them.

The tag is available to business and creator accounts, and comes on the heels of nationwide discussions and content strikes by Black content creators who pushed out viral posts saying they do not receive credit for their work.

Alexis Michelle Adjei, a data analyst, and Cameryn Boyd, an engineer, envisioned and created the label with these disparities and Black creators in mind, particularly that creators make a living off producing social media content and that Black creators should share equally in that, too, they said.

Adjei said, “Black creators and addressing that inequity in the creator ecosystem” was top-of-mind when developing the new feature.

Twice as many white influencers are making upward of $100,000 a year as are Black ones who are making similar content to similarly sized audiences, according to a study published in December by MSL, a communications company, and The Influencer League, an educational organization. The report also found a 29 percent pay gap between white creators and all creators of color.

“We want to ensure that as Black creators’ content is being distributed as it already is, they are getting the proper attribution so that they have the opportunity to get all of those growth and monetization and career-starting opportunities like their contemporaries are,” said Boyd, a Spelman College graduate. “It’s really critical, as we’re moving towards this new age where creators are so important and creators are really able to use their craft to support themselves in their lives, that Black creators are getting the same opportunity, as they’re already creating the content.”

Adjei and Boyd joined Meta in August 2020 before landing on the idea the following February. They worked on it with colleague Alexandra Zaoui, building it out together and pitching it across different teams at Instagram’s parent company, Meta, until eventually getting their own team, which prepared the feature to launch this week under the pair’s leadership.

Adjei, a Stanford University graduate, said the need for a formal credit was apparent, and it just took the right set of eyes at Meta to see it.

“I think we were just so close to the need that we were able to see and we kind of had that same situation of like, why doesn’t this exist? And then we went the next step of like, let’s make it exist.”

7 Upcoming Zendaya Projects To Look Out For

CareersEntertainment
LinkedIn
Zendaya in a nude dress on the red carpet

By Ben Hathaway, Screen Rant

As one of the biggest rising stars on the planet, Zendaya is a massively talented individual with plenty of upcoming projects for fans to get excited about. From continuing a massive HBO series and dystopian sci-fi franchises to starring in original works, the young actress is widely expanding her repertoire to more and more formidable roles.
While many people’s most anticipated Zendaya role is as MJ in Spider-Man: No Way Home’s sequel, she has some work in the near future that’s possibly even more exciting than her turn as the iconic comic book heroine.

 

 

Challengers

Zendaya will soon be teaming up with director Luca Guadagnino, who inspired wanderlust with his film Call Me By Your Name.

Challengers is a romantic drama that takes place in the world of professional tennis. Zendaya will play Tashi, a player-turned-coach who trains her husband, Art, to become the next great tennis legend. She makes him play a “Challenger” event, which is near to the level of a pro tour tournament. Soon, though, Art is facing his former best friend and Tashi’s ex-boyfriend, Patrick.

Finest Kind

Mel Gibson smoking a cigarette in Payback

Payback director Brian Helgeland is in the midst of directing his first film in quite some time, and it looks to feature Zendaya.

Finest Kind will also star Jake Gyllenhaal and Ansel Elgort, and the plot will follow two brothers who get dragged down into the muck of a Bostonian crime syndicate. It’s unclear what role Zendaya will play, but it stands to reason that she’ll be attached in some way to Elgort’s character, should his casting come to fruition.

Megalopolis

Francis Ford Coppola new movie megalopolis

Despite not having starred in very many movies, Zendaya has worked with some seriously reputable auteurs. Soon, though, she’ll be working with a director even more revered than Spider-Man‘s Jon Watts or Dune‘s Denis Villeneuve: The Godfather‘s Francis Ford Coppola.

The director doesn’t make mistakes, so it stands to reason that Zendaya will be another perfectly cast role in one of Francis Ford Coppola’s movies. The film’s plot follows an architect who wishes to build a future utopia, a place where people do what they want when they want, and how they want to do it.

Euphoria: Season 3

Euphoria Rue Hints At Season 3 Time Jump

As one of Zendaya’s best projects overall, Euphoria has become just as pop-culturally revered as it is critically acclaimed, and given the overall reaction to the recently concluded second season, it’s obvious that the series shows no signs of slowing down anytime soon.

According to Variety, euphoria is now HBO’s second most-watched show of all time, so season 3 is very much on its way. It will continue to follow the same group of high school students, led by Zendaya, Maude Apatow, Sydney Sweeney, and Angus Cloud, as they navigate their way through life’s temptations: love, sex, drugs, alcohol, and toxic relationships.

A White Lie

Kerry Washington and Reese Witherspoon in Little fires everywhere set

Zendaya will be teaming with Hello Sunshine—the media brand founded by Reese Witherspoon—to bring audiences White Lie.

The movie follows Zendaya as a young, light-skinned African-American woman who convinces Vassar College’s tough admissions board that she’s White, all just to be admitted. Not many details are known of the film, but it will both star and be produced by Zendaya. However, this isn’t her first time wearing the producer’s shoes, as she’s also executive produced six episodes of Euphoria as well as her 2021 film Malcolm & Marie.

You Can Now Shop Rihanna’s Entire Fenty Beauty Collection at Ulta

BusinessEntertainmentlifestyle
LinkedIn
Rihanna holding up an orange ulta shopping back while smiling at the camera in a brown coat

By Jennifer Chan, People

ICYMI, Rihanna is ready to expand. Expand her retail offerings for Fenty Beauty, that is. In a recent Instagram post, the singer posed with a hefty Ulta shopping bag, captioning the post, “bout to be in my Ulta bag! Dats right, I can finally confirm that @fentybeauty is officially joining the @ultabeauty fam! March 6th.”

We love to see it. Everyone knows how accessible shopping at Ulta is, which means the Fenty love is going to hit the masses in a major way, starting today. The big-box beauty retailer will carry the full range of glamorous goodies that have attracted plenty of famous fans (lest we forget that Mary J. Blige wore a face full of Fenty for her iconic Super Bowl LVI performance) since their inception.

“I created Fenty Beauty with a global vision in mind, and that vision transcends everything from our shade ranges and products to where and how people can shop the brand. I want everyone to truly be included and Ulta Beauty’s amazing community shares the same passion for beauty that I do,” Rihanna said in an official press release.

It’s this unwavering commitment to inclusion and diversity that sets the brand apart in an overly saturated market filled with celebrity-backed lines; and if we had to guess, likely why every new product launch of hers is received with instantaneous praise from industry pros, celebrities, and real people everywhere.

Rihanna’s complexion products (namely her best-selling Pro Filt’r Soft Matte Longwear Foundation) feel light as air on the skin, last for hours on end, and come in an impressive 50 gorgeous shades to reach her global audience; while her Gloss Bomb Luminizer is a bona fide hit on and off social media thanks to its indescribable shine and light-reflecting formula. Safe to say that pretty much everything RiRi touches turns to gold, which is why this bold move to offer her goods at Ulta is pure genius.

PAMELA CULPEPPER MAKES HISTORY AS FIRST BLACK WOMAN TO SIT ON PRADA’S BOARD

BusinessEntertainmentlifestyle
LinkedIn
pamela culpepper sitting in front of a bookcase wearing glasses

By Because Of Them We Can

She’s the first in the company’s 100+ year history!

Pamela Culpepper is making history as the first Black woman to sit on the board of Prada, Essence reports.

Culpepper is the co-founder of Have Her Back, a woman-owned culture consultancy that takes an authentic and holistic approach to diversity, equity and inclusion. Their mission is equity for all, Culpepper previously leading Human Resources and D&I departments at leading companies across a variety of sectors.

Now, the DEI veteran is taking her talents to Prada, the company’s parent company, S.p.A., recently appointing Culpepper to the board. She makes history as the first Black woman to ever sit on the board of Prada since its founding more than a century ago. Culpepper was hired alongside Anna Maria Rugarli as one of two independent Non-Executive Directors.

Both women were chosen for their backgrounds in Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG), a strong focus for Prada’s next iteration. In her new role, Culpepper will be supporting the Board of Directors in their sustainability assessments and decisions as it pertains to Prada’s ESG strategy of people, environment and culture. Culpepper said joining Prada’s board just made sense given her expertise. She’s excited to help them navigate this new frontier.

“People who know me and know what Prada stands for, quickly see what connects us – status quo is simply not an option. I’m proud to be a part of that challenge. One of Prada’s principles is to go where the risk is. Prada has stepped out front to lead the industry in ESG. It would be easier to fast follow, but that would be counter to both of our instincts. Prada is at the intersection of authentically connecting their values and purpose with the needs and will of their key stakeholders. My role is to help strategically navigate that intersection,” said Culpepper.

Interview Dos and Don’ts: Making a Great First Impression

Careers
LinkedIn
woman sitting in office chair in lobby with legs crossed looking at notebook

Congratulations! You’ve landed a job interview! Now it’s time to make a strong first impression. Because preparing for your interview is essential, we’ve put together a few tips to help you impress your interviewer and avoid some of the most common mistakes we’ve seen candidates make.

The Dos

  • Do learn the name of the interviewer. Your interview may not be with the same person who contacted you to set up the interview. When you schedule your interview, be sure to ask who you’ll be meeting and make a note of their name. When you arrive, be sure to let the receptionist know who you’re meeting. When you meet the interviewer, greet them by name. This shows respect for the job and the individual.
  • Do show interest in the job. Before the interview, re-read the job description and responsibilities. Highlight those duties that match your skills or experience. These are the items you will want to be sure to talk about during the interview. Think about examples to share with the interviewer. For example, if you’re applying for a customer service position, you could talk about volunteer or work experience where you had success communicating with others to solve a problem.
  • Do stay positive about past employers. Even if you had a poor relationship with a previous employer, avoid talking negatively about your experience. If you’re asked why you want to change jobs, consider answers that focus on positive reasons for change. For example, you might be ready to take on new responsibilities, learn new skills or assume a leadership role. Focusing on the positive aspects of new employment tells the interviewer that you want to progress in your career and are eager to learn.
  • Do ask questions. Remember, the interview is a two-way conversation. It’s as important for you to find out if the job is right for you, as it is for the employer to decide if you are right for the job. Asking questions can help you decide. Interviewers often offer candidates the chance to ask questions at the end of the interview so you should be prepared and bring a list of questions with you about the job or the company. However, you can certainly ask questions during the interview if they’re relevant to the topic being discussed.

The Don’ts

  • Don’t be late. Employers want workers who are punctual and reliable. Showing up late to an interview can signal that you have trouble managing your time or aren’t serious about the position. Being on time is another sign of respect. Plan to arrive at least 10 minutes before your interview. Map out your travel directions and timing the day before and try to anticipate possible delays that you could run into along the way.
  • Don’t overshare. While you should be cordial and approachable, sharing too much personal information can appear unprofessional. Stay professional. Most of the conversation should be about workplace activities and your professional accomplishments. If you are asked about your personal interests, you can reference activities you enjoy in a work setting, like planning or participating in work-sponsored volunteer events.
  • Don’t be the first to bring up salary and benefits. Avoid bringing up pay during your interview. Asking questions about salary or benefits too early may give the impression that you’re interested only in the perks of employment and not the job itself. However, be prepared to answer questions such as what was your previous salary or whether you are seeking a particular pay range. Before your interview, consider how much you’d like to make and research the salary range for jobs in your field.

Rihanna Tells Us Why The IRL Savage X Fenty Experience “Will Change The Game”

BusinessEntertainment
LinkedIn
Rihanna in the Savage X Fenty shop wearing a red coat

By Venesa Coger, Refinery 29

When news broke that Rihanna had plans to open physical Savage X Fenty stores, many wondered what the shopping experience would be like. Its e-commerce site went live in 2018 and was soon followed by runway shows that exclusively aired on Amazon. The brand has dominated the online lingerie arena for the past four years with badass marketing campaigns (I mean it is Rihanna) that focused on size inclusion. Now, it has its sights set on delivering its consumers an even better experience in real life.
As a former employee of major lingerie brand Victoria’s Secret, I was personally interested in how Savage X would stand out. That’s why I took a trip to the Los Angeles (Westfield Culver City) opening last Saturday, February 12, so you wouldn’t have to. As I arrived at the store, there was a line of excited customers ready to shop that stretched to the middle of the mall. The bold and vibrant colors of each room (Ripple, Logo, Swirl, Video, and Evergreen), which offers interactive features for shoppers to experience, immediately caught my eye.

Before heading into the fitting room, the mannequin wall display stunned me in the best way. It’s not every day you get to see an inclusive range of mannequins representing all sizes and genders. It was clear that everyone was included and could enjoy the experience of shopping not only for their significant other but themselves.
Rihanna also raised the bar on how people can find their bra size. As someone who has worked as a bra specialist, nothing could prepare me for how seamless and sufficient the process of finding the right size for me would be. To optimize this experience, Savage X Fenty partnered with FIT: MATCH, a technology platform to create the “Fit Xperience,” which allows Savage X associates to use LiDAR-powered smartphones to scan a customer’s upper body. It creates a personalized 3D replica of the customer that offers their exact bra size and shape and recommendations for a wide range of Savage X Fenty products. Inside the fitting room, customers are also able to find a kiosk that will allow them to scan items in case they want to browse other styles and check item prices.

Prior to surprising her Savage X Fenty fans at the opening, Rihanna spoke to me about her store openings, how she’s remaining savage as she prepares to be a mom, and where she sees herself in the future. Read on to see what she had to say about Savage X Fenty and how the brand will continue to set itself apart.

R29Unbothered: What is the Savage x Fenty experience IRL vs. URL?
Rihanna: “The whole idea of the retail space is that I wanted women and men to come in and feel represented, to walk away from the experience feeling confident and that they belong. I’ve experienced being a customer and shopping in the lingerie space and have felt as if I didn’t fit the mold of the product. But Savage X Fenty is very inclusive, and I want to continue to expand on that so that our consumers can feel our commitment within the retail space.”

Why was now the perfect time to open up a retail store?
“I’ve always wanted to open a store, but we were doing so well as an e-commerce store. I also felt there would always be a need for an in-person, one-on-one experience for our consumers. Having the “Fit Xperience” is one of those things that makes it really important because people don’t even know their size and we are shopping online. You’re guessing and buying sizes you think would work best. My boobs are growing by the week and I don’t really know my size right now, but having this experience will change the game.”

Why was it important for you to make sure your mannequins are size-inclusive?
“You know, we actually cast all of the mannequins off of real people. I wanted to make sure we included as many different body types as possible because you don’t get to see curvy women and curvy men in this aspect. It was important because everyone wants to feel seen and sexy.”
The butt crack pajamas were the talk of your last collection and the Vol. 3 Savage X Fenty show. What details can share about the vibe and energy Vol. 4 will bring?
“It is definitely too early to tell right now, but we’re definitely pushing the envelope even more and we’re expanding as well. So even saying that is probably too much to say, but you’ll see Savage X doesn’t hold any punches and it’s all gas no breaks.”

How do you remain savage and comfortable?
“Right now I’m really into pushing the idea of sexy. When women get pregnant, society tends to make it feel like you hide, hide your sexy, and that you’re not sexy right now [but] you’ll get back there and I don’t believe in that sh*t. So I’m trying stuff that I might not have even had the confidence to try before I was pregnant. The strappiest, the thinnest, and the more cut-outs the better for me.”

In 2008, you mentioned in an interview that you saw yourself having a fashion and makeup line and starting a family 10 years from then. Where do you see yourself 10 years from now?
“Oh, I gotta be careful with that and what I ask for. Look at me now. I honestly want to be a great mom, I want to be at peace and have true inner bliss. You dream big when you’re really young, and as you grow and life happens to you it really comes down to the simple things. That’s what I want to hold on to. I want to be able to share that and continue it even through charity and Black women’s joy.”

Jasmine Jordan on Creating Her Own Lane at Jordan Brand and WNBA Stars Finding Out She’s Michael Jordan’s Daughter

CareersEntertainmentSports
LinkedIn
Jasmine Jordan and peer holding up a basketball

By Peter Verry, Yahoo! News

Jasmine Jordan has a famous father, but she also works for Jordan Brand as a field rep in its sports marketing division, highlighting future athlete icons — especially female ones.

What’s more, not only is Jordan Brand signing WNBA stars, but the company is committed to providing equal treatment.

“Once we started to expand the roster, [we were] having the conversations of, ‘We say we’re Jordan Family, we’re offering white-glove service to tier 1 athletes. Let’s make sure that is felt when we bring these ladies on board too,’” Jasmine Jordan, the daughter of NBA icon Michael Jordan, told FN.

Although she has a job working for the namesake label of her father, Jasmine Jordan would much rather play the background and make a difference for the better than have a role in the forefront. Below, the basketball field rep for women’s sport marketing shares her thoughts on preserving her father’s legacy and ensuring Jordan Brand is always at the forefront of sneaker culture.

ON BEING A JORDAN WORKING AT THE BRAND:
“It’s powerful, it’s special. To have the name and work for the brand, it doesn’t feel real. People say all the time, ‘That’s your brand.’ I say, ‘No, it’s not,’ [but] yes, it is. I’m aware of it, but I don’t think about it as much as people around me do. I’m blessed with the name and an opportunity, but I don’t take it for granted.”

ESTABLISHING HERSELF AS A PROFESSIONAL:
“Those who have interacted with me even for 5 seconds, they see I don’t own the room. I have no desire to own the room. I am happy to be standing in the back, grabbing water for my athletes, checking on everybody because that’s who I am. I didn’t come in with my last name printed out in an office and taking executive roles. I’m going to work my way to that point. I want to make sure that if a role or an opportunity presents itself down the line, I can say that I did the entry job, worked my way to manager, director, executive. I took my learnings to find my way to the top.”

ROLE IN SIGNING FEMALE ATHLETES:
“I did a lot of research during COVID, had a lot of conversations. I got the green light in mid-2020, saying, ‘Hey, we’re about to expand our roster’ — that’s all I needed. I had a list of ladies we could consider signing, and Anthony [DiCosmo] said, ‘Create the roster how you want it to look.’ I made sure no two players were alike, every player had their own story and they were killing it in their own way on their team.”

WHEN ATHLETES FIND OUT HER DAD IS MJ:
“Some of our ladies know from the jump like, ‘That’s Mike’s daughter.’ But I had an adorable moment with Te’a Cooper. She had no idea. It wasn’t until I posted ‘Happy Father’s Day’ on my Instagram and she texted me right after, ‘You did not tell me he is your dad.’ And I was like, ‘Te’a, I assumed you knew.’”

Merck-Drexel Advanced Leadership Program for Diverse Suppliers

Business
LinkedIn
Merck Supplier Diversity App Promotion

The Merck Drexel Advanced Leadership Program for Diverse Suppliers, or simply ALP, provides an executive development opportunity for diverse business owners to enhance their leadership and business acumen to strengthen and grow their business.

Designed in collaboration with Merck, and Diversity Alliance for Science (DA4S), this experiential development program is supported by evidenced-based research, practitioner industry experience, and focused on application.

Participants have an opportunity to engage with faculty, their peers, and Merck organizational leaders in thought-provoking facilitated discussion enhancing self-reflection and personal development and build relationships across the broader community network. Click for information!

Dennis Rodman’s Daughter, Trinity Rodman, To Be NWSL’s Highest-Paid Player

BusinessCareersEntertainmentSports
LinkedIn
Trinity Rodman on the soccer field

By BET Staff, BET

Trinity Rodman is blazing her own trail. “She has a truly special career ahead of her.”

Trinity Rodman, the National Women’s Soccer League’s 2021 Rookie of the Year and the daughter of NBA legend Dennis Rodman, has made history as the highest paid player in U.S. women’s professional soccer.

After inking a contract extension with the Washington Spirit, reportedly worth $1.1 million, Rodman, who’s just 19, is the highest paid player in the NWSL.

“We’re incredibly excited to have Trin as a part of the Spirit family for at least the next three seasons,” Kris Ward, coach of the Spirit, said. “She has a truly special career ahead of her and makes us a better club on all fronts.”

According to ESPN, Rodman “joined the league last year on a three-year deal that averaged $42,000 in base salary, plus housing and bonuses.” They were able to pay her above the base salary by tapping into allocation money, which allows teams to offer players an amount above the salary cap. After ratifying the league’s collective bargaining agreement — which ups the maximum salary for most players to $75,000 (a 43 percent increase), while increasing the minimum salary to $35,000 — Rodman will reportedly make a $281,000 base annual salary, placing her at a higher salary than NWSL vet and World Cup star, Megan Rapinoe.

After accepting her first call up to the NWSL in January, Rodman led the Spirit to the NWSL 2022 title, cementing her spot as one of the most promising players in the sport today.

“She was one of the most exciting players in the league this past season,” USWNT coach Vlatko Andonovski said, “and she proved that she can be impactful at the professional level in NWSL.”

16 Black women who shaped history

AdvocatesBusinessEducation
LinkedIn
black women have changed history. Photo is of Maya Angelou
By Madeline Merinuk, Today

One of the best ways to get inspired is to examine the stories of courage and strength of others. As part of Together, We Rise, a 31-day package highlighting amazing Black people, experiences, allies, and communities that shape America and make it what it is today, we’ve compiled a list of Black women who have made historic impacts in our nation and the world as a whole.

The history-making Black women included in this group defied odds, broke boundaries, and left special marks of excellence in their communities, paving the way for other Black women to do the same.

Elizabeth Freeman (unknown-1829)
Freeman, also known as Mum Bett, was a nurse and midwife who successfully sued Massachusetts for her freedom in 1781, becoming the first African-American enslaved woman to win a freedom suit in the state. Her suit helped lead to the permanent abolition of slavery in Massachusetts altogether.

Ona Judge (1773-1848)
Ona Judge, known by the Washingtons as Oney, was a mixed woman born into an enslaved family on Mt. Vernon and brought to Philadelphia to serve at the President’s House. On May 21, 1796, a 22-year-old Ona successfully escaped her enslavement to President George Washington while he and Mrs. Washington ate dinner. She fled to New Hampshire.

Harriet Tubman (unknown-1913)
American abolitionist Harriet Tubman is most known for her efforts to move slaves to liberation in the Underground Railroad, a network of antislavery activists. Her legacy is indelible in the movement to abolish slavery, as she is documented to have made approximately 13 trips through the Underground Railroad to lead dozens of slaves to freedom — and never got caught, despite a $40,000 reward for her capture.

Ida B. Wells (1862-1931)

Ida B. Wells was a prominent Black investigative journalist, educator and activist in the early civil rights movement. She was one of the founders of the NAACP (National Assocation for the Advancement of Colored People), and led a powerful anti-lynching crusade in the U.S. in the 1890s.

Rosa Parks (1913-2005)
Rosa Parks, a trailblazer known for her courageous participation in the Montgomery bus boycott, sparked a movement against racial segregation on public transit. Her defiance to give up her seat led to her arrest on Dec. 1, 1955, but sparked a revolutionary movement. The United States Congress has since honored her as “the first lady of civil rights” and “the mother of the freedom movement.”

Maya Angelou (1928-2014)
Maya Angelou has a distinct voice as a Black writer and activist. She left her legacy with a large collection of memoirs, poems, essays and plays. She rose to fame in 1969 after the publication of “I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings,” one of her autobiographies that details her early years as a young Black woman.

Nina Simone (1933-2003)
Nina Simone possessed a unique raspy voice and had a massive impact on the jazz community, as well as continued involvement in the civil rights movement. In her early years, she changed her name from Eunice Kathleen Waymon, her birth name, to her new alias, Nina Simone, so she could disguise herself from her family while trying to make a career in jazz as a pianist and singer. She rose to fame and recorded more than 40 albums between 1958 and 1974.

Audre Lorde (1934-1992)
Audre Lorde made incredible contributions to feminist literature. In her writings, she highlights her experience being a Black lesbian woman and confronts issues of racism, homophobia, classism and misogyny, giving voice to other Black female writers and activists.

Aretha Franklin (1942-2018)
“Queen of Soul” Aretha Franklin was ranked ninth in Rolling Stone’s “100 Greatest Artists of All Time” twice and it’s said that no one understood soul music better than Aretha. She also was the first female artist to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Marsha P. Johnson (1945-1992)
Marsha P. Johnson, born Malcom Michaels Jr., was the first American self-identified drag queen. She was one of the first gay liberation activists and one of the most prominent figures of the Stonewall riots in 1969. When asked what the “p” in her name stood for, she responded, “pay it no mind,” and continued to use that phrase when asked about her gender identity.

Job Skills to List on Your Resume (And What to Exclude)

Careers
LinkedIn
women reviewing resume on a clip board holding a pen

By Robin Reshwan U.S. News & World Report

Striving to maximize your career options this year? Showcasing your capabilities is critical to professional success, especially during a job search.

Have you been able to stay productive during continuous change? A key soft skill to show in your resume is your ability to adapt and thrive.

Describe how you evolved your way of working during periods of change.

The first step of almost every job application process is to submit a resume. With so much riding on that first impression, reflecting desired job skills in your resume is key.

Here are some in-demand skills to list on your resume.

  • Self-starter.
  • Adaptability.
  • Problem-solving skills.
  • Growth mindset.
  • Time management.
  • Virtual communication skills.
  • Succinct writing.
  • Impact.
  • Collaboration.
  • Deadline-driven.
  • Ability to thrive in chaotic environments.
  • Analysis and insight.
  • Accountability.
  • Trustworthiness.
  • Investment.
  • What to exclude from your resume.

Capture how you have identified and acted on opportunities to improve quality or speed, boost morale, increase productivity or minimize risks.

Problem-Solving Skills

Rapidly changing technology and evolving work environments have led many teams and companies into unchartered territories. Professionals that have an ability to solve problems in new or difficult situations are better equipped to tackle future challenges that may not have a best practice or rule book to follow. Outline how you approached and resolved problems.

How have you challenged yourself or motivated others around you to learn something new or expand thinking? The ability to learn is a learned skill in itself that improves the more you do it. It is why recent students are often better equipped to acquire and apply knowledge more quickly than peers who have not been in a learning environment recently. Capture how you have added new hard skills and sought to challenge yourself with new approaches.

Time Management

Balancing never-ending emails, Slack messages, Zoom meetings and projects is tricky. Managers want to be able to gauge productivity. Be sure to capture how you manage time, efficiency and results when writing your resume.

Virtual Communication Skills

It is challenging to build effective relationships without in-person interaction. Show evidence of how you have expanded or strengthened relationships in and outside of your company using virtual communication tools. This can be as simple as listing the digital tools you use – such as Teams, Slack and Zoom. You can also write more descriptive impact statements. For example, explain how you created an online presentation template implemented by the sales team which resulted in 10 new deals. You can also explain how you increased engagement in virtual all-hands meetings by creating polls and encouraging the use of Q&A features.

Succinct Writing

With the rise in video meetings and enterprise messaging tools came the rise in Q&A and chat responses. Success with these platforms requires mastery of the art of getting to the point – succinct and well-written questions and responses are key. How you write your resume (and cover letter) are evidence of this competency. Don’t overlook the importance of concise and relevant content in your resume.

Impact

An effective resume shows – not tells – how you add value. Yes, you need to list your responsibilities, but you also need to show what happened because you were there. In other words, call out your impact. For example, if you are responsible for recruiting and hiring and you would say it is one of your key strengths, include how many people you hired, how quickly you made those hires and how many of your hires have outlasted the average tenure of your firm or your industry.

Every job description asks for “cross-functional collaboration.” This means you need to know how to play well in the sandbox with other people who aren’t your immediate co-workers. To illustrate your collegial approach, describe any “enterprise-wide taskforces” you were invited to join. For example, communicate how your team was able to move through financial planning and analysis approval process two times faster than other managers because of your track record of quality work. In short, show what was accomplished when you partnered across the company.

Deadline-Driven

In a competitive, technology-infused environment, even results with a 24-hour turnaround can seem 25 hours past due. The most productive employees get stuff done fast and have tactics for setting and exceeding deadline-driven expectations. Give evidence of your ability to work under pressure.

Ability to Thrive in Chaotic Environments

When speed is king, many organizations act before all options are assessed. Employees who can survive and even thrive in cultures where priorities shift, variables change and goals are moving targets are in greater demand than those looking for stable and fixed roles. Most growing companies are in flux and they want employees who can function even without a fully developed structure.

This Afro-Latina Never Saw Herself Represented Growing Up — Here’s How She’s Working To Change That

Black HeritageBusinessEntertainment
LinkedIn
Afro Latina - Bianca Kea sitting behind a table of jack and green apples

By Refinery 29

Growing up in the suburbs of Detroit, Bianca Kea was acutely aware that outside of her family, there were no other Afro-Latinxs that looked like her. No one she could relate to or look up to. But that all changed when she moved to New York City.

“Moving to New York City was such an eye-opening experience,” she recalls. “And it was the first time somebody actually identified me as Afro-Latina — I had never heard the term before, and I was able to learn about my heritage, my history as an Afro-Mexicana.” Her experience — the realization and recognition of being Afro-Latina, of being both Black and Mexican, and not feeling like she had to choose one or the other — led to her launching Yo Soy AfroLatina, an online platform and lifestyle brand that celebrates “Afro-Latinidad in the Americas and validates our hermanas’ experience.” It was born out of not seeing herself represented and wanting to create something that would not only make an impact on the culture, but also cultivate a community. “We all have different experiences — we’re not a monolith — and it’s important for people to understand what it means to be at the intersection of two beautiful cultures,” Kea says. “I hope we’re able to break down stereotypes, empower people, and allow them to be Afro-Latina. Just be yourself.”

That’s why Refinery29 is partnering with Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Apple to produce Valiente Y Fuerte — a video campaign designed to amplify the voices of Latinx creatives like Kea who inspire us every day. Watch the video above for more information about Yo Soy AfroLatina — and how Kea is turning her passion into a legacy.

View All Events