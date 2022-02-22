Rihanna Tells Us Why The IRL Savage X Fenty Experience “Will Change The Game”

BusinessEntertainment
LinkedIn
Rihanna in the Savage X Fenty shop wearing a red coat

By Venesa Coger, Refinery 29

When news broke that Rihanna had plans to open physical Savage X Fenty stores, many wondered what the shopping experience would be like. Its e-commerce site went live in 2018 and was soon followed by runway shows that exclusively aired on Amazon. The brand has dominated the online lingerie arena for the past four years with badass marketing campaigns (I mean it is Rihanna) that focused on size inclusion. Now, it has its sights set on delivering its consumers an even better experience in real life.
As a former employee of major lingerie brand Victoria’s Secret, I was personally interested in how Savage X would stand out. That’s why I took a trip to the Los Angeles (Westfield Culver City) opening last Saturday, February 12, so you wouldn’t have to. As I arrived at the store, there was a line of excited customers ready to shop that stretched to the middle of the mall. The bold and vibrant colors of each room (Ripple, Logo, Swirl, Video, and Evergreen), which offers interactive features for shoppers to experience, immediately caught my eye.

Before heading into the fitting room, the mannequin wall display stunned me in the best way. It’s not every day you get to see an inclusive range of mannequins representing all sizes and genders. It was clear that everyone was included and could enjoy the experience of shopping not only for their significant other but themselves.
Rihanna also raised the bar on how people can find their bra size. As someone who has worked as a bra specialist, nothing could prepare me for how seamless and sufficient the process of finding the right size for me would be. To optimize this experience, Savage X Fenty partnered with FIT: MATCH, a technology platform to create the “Fit Xperience,” which allows Savage X associates to use LiDAR-powered smartphones to scan a customer’s upper body. It creates a personalized 3D replica of the customer that offers their exact bra size and shape and recommendations for a wide range of Savage X Fenty products. Inside the fitting room, customers are also able to find a kiosk that will allow them to scan items in case they want to browse other styles and check item prices.

Prior to surprising her Savage X Fenty fans at the opening, Rihanna spoke to me about her store openings, how she’s remaining savage as she prepares to be a mom, and where she sees herself in the future. Read on to see what she had to say about Savage X Fenty and how the brand will continue to set itself apart.

R29Unbothered: What is the Savage x Fenty experience IRL vs. URL?
Rihanna: “The whole idea of the retail space is that I wanted women and men to come in and feel represented, to walk away from the experience feeling confident and that they belong. I’ve experienced being a customer and shopping in the lingerie space and have felt as if I didn’t fit the mold of the product. But Savage X Fenty is very inclusive, and I want to continue to expand on that so that our consumers can feel our commitment within the retail space.”

Why was now the perfect time to open up a retail store?
“I’ve always wanted to open a store, but we were doing so well as an e-commerce store. I also felt there would always be a need for an in-person, one-on-one experience for our consumers. Having the “Fit Xperience” is one of those things that makes it really important because people don’t even know their size and we are shopping online. You’re guessing and buying sizes you think would work best. My boobs are growing by the week and I don’t really know my size right now, but having this experience will change the game.”

Why was it important for you to make sure your mannequins are size-inclusive?
“You know, we actually cast all of the mannequins off of real people. I wanted to make sure we included as many different body types as possible because you don’t get to see curvy women and curvy men in this aspect. It was important because everyone wants to feel seen and sexy.”
The butt crack pajamas were the talk of your last collection and the Vol. 3 Savage X Fenty show. What details can share about the vibe and energy Vol. 4 will bring?
“It is definitely too early to tell right now, but we’re definitely pushing the envelope even more and we’re expanding as well. So even saying that is probably too much to say, but you’ll see Savage X doesn’t hold any punches and it’s all gas no breaks.”

How do you remain savage and comfortable?
“Right now I’m really into pushing the idea of sexy. When women get pregnant, society tends to make it feel like you hide, hide your sexy, and that you’re not sexy right now [but] you’ll get back there and I don’t believe in that sh*t. So I’m trying stuff that I might not have even had the confidence to try before I was pregnant. The strappiest, the thinnest, and the more cut-outs the better for me.”

In 2008, you mentioned in an interview that you saw yourself having a fashion and makeup line and starting a family 10 years from then. Where do you see yourself 10 years from now?
“Oh, I gotta be careful with that and what I ask for. Look at me now. I honestly want to be a great mom, I want to be at peace and have true inner bliss. You dream big when you’re really young, and as you grow and life happens to you it really comes down to the simple things. That’s what I want to hold on to. I want to be able to share that and continue it even through charity and Black women’s joy.”

Click here to read the full article on Refinery 29.

Gabrielle Union Wants Us to Love Black Women ‘As They Show Up’

Black HeritageEntertainmentlifestyle
LinkedIn
Gabrielle Union wearing beige in front of a cartoon background of brown squares

By Bella Cacciatore, GLAMOUR

Gabrielle Union couldn’t have a more perfect name. The actor understands that the most important part of her job is not the glitz and glam (though she’s pretty incredible at that part too) but the power of unity. Throughout her career, she’s made it a point to uplift others—especially other Black women—through charity work, her production company I’ll Have Another, and her platform, which she uses to speak out against racism in the industry.

Union’s latest project is participating on panel of Black female founders hosted by Taraji P. Henson and Sally Beauty on February 22. The roundtable will feature not only the two celebrity brand owners, but the founders of smaller hair brands including The Doux, True + Pure Texture, and Mielle Organics. It may seem strange that these women who are technically competitors are coming together, but according to Union, at the end of the day, it’s bigger than selling shampoo and edge control.

“When I started my hair line, one of the first people to reach out was Taraji,” Union tells Glamour. “She was like, ‘Send me products. I’ll promote it.’ And always in the back of your mind, you’re like, But you have a hair line—are you sure?” But then Henson pointed out: Union had been one of the very first people to post Henson’s line when it launched. “That’s what we do because there’s enough space for all of us. And so we’re like, ‘Okay, how do we take what we do for each other, and expand that?’ And so, at Taraji’s behest, we created this roundtable of founders.

“You just wish that you could have done things sooner to make sure that everyone got included in these kinds of projects,” Union continues. “But what I love about how Taraji and I have always moved through Hollywood and the world, is this world is big enough for all of us to thrive. And sometimes when we put ourselves or we get put in little boxes, we can’t always see what the others are doing, or what they’ve demanded and gotten, or what worked, or why something didn’t work. And sharing those resources, sharing that information, being mentors—it just wasn’t always encouraged. But the way it’s always worked with us is we are our brothers’ and sisters’ keepers. And if I have information, you have information. And if I have a platform, you have a platform. How can we expand that? And that’s what we’ve come up with with the founder’s roundtable.”

She continues, “It’s easy to support people as they’re winning an Oscar or winning the Super Bowl or whatever. It’s easier to be a fan and support them. But when people are at their darkest moment, who really shows up?” she asks. “And when it’s time for real solidarity, who really shows up? And, luckily we walk the walk, and that we talk. So hopefully it inspires more people to do the same.”

Ahead of the roundtable—streaming live on February 22 at 7 p.m. C.T.—we caught up with Union for a quick round of Glamour’s Big Beauty Questions. Read on for her beauty essentials, self-care secrets, and thoughts on toxic beauty standards.

Glamour: In addition to Taraji, you’re hosting the roundtable in partnership with Sally’s Beauty. Why is this partnership important to you?

Gabrielle Union: Well, they’re everywhere. That’s first and foremost. And they’re in all communities. There are times when I am in search of specific products, geared toward more melanated folks, and it’s impossible when I’m on the road to find products. But Sally’s is in pretty much every major community; they’re there and they’ve always been there. There’s a respect for their customers. And they truly do embrace diversity and inclusion. It shows in the way that their customers are not demonized or profiled just for screwing off a top, or going to feel the consistency of something, or smell something. That’s encouraged. That was the biggest deciding factor when we were looking for distribution partners.

What’s one beauty trend you are obsessed with right now?

Ooh, those magnetic lashes. Full disclosure, I didn’t get how it was going to stay on. I tried it and it worked. And if you’re like me, somebody who has a hard time putting on fake eyelashes, it’s a lot easier. I can’t remember the brand I use, but the ad popped up—and clearly that kind of stuff works, because my ass bought it! I’m also one of those people who doesn’t normally follow directions, but I followed the directions and it actually worked. Fancy that!

What is the best beauty advice either your mom or someone else in your life has given you?

Make sure to take your makeup off at the end of the night and wash your face. Because what it looks like the next day is that you’re making poor life choices. And of course that is not exactly the words that they used, but that has proven to be true.

Fill in the blank. I love my hair when…

I love my hair when the big, beautiful, luscious curls are just doing what they’re supposed to do on the first try. That’s when I probably love my hair most.

Since you do travel a lot, is there a city or a country that gives you the greatest beauty inspiration?

Oh, there’s so many. Probably the women in Paris, Parisian women of all races. I mean, it’s a different level. We went there this summer, and I just started following a bunch of these women on Instagram. And I go to one account, it leads you to five more, and it leads you to, “Well, if you like this, you’ll love these.” And now I’m just obsessed with these French beauty and fashion influencers. I’m all the way in.

Click here to read the full article on GLAMOUR.

Simone Biles Shares Close-Up of Her Dazzling Engagement Ring from Jonathan Owens

Entertainmentlifestyle
LinkedIn
Simone Biles and fiance holding hands with their new engagement ring (on the right) and the left photo is her fiance proposing to her on one knee

By Greta Bjornson, People

Simone Biles just showed off her spectacular new bling.

The Olympic gymnast, 24, got engaged to boyfriend Jonathan Owens, and celebrated the occasion with a sweet Instagram post Tuesday in which she revealed her stunning engagement ring.

Owens, 26, proposed to Biles with an oval shaped diamond set on a diamond pave band and designed by jewelry designer ZoFrost. Biles flashed her new ring in multiple photos, including a close-up shot that showed the ring on her hand as she clasped Owens’.

In her engagement photos, Biles wore a black minidress and black heeled sandals, while Owens wore a gray suit and black sneakers to get down on one knee.

She also included a video of the ring in her post. The short clip shows the gorgeous sparkler in even more detail as it glistens under a light against a black background.

“THE EASIEST YES,” Biles wrote in the caption of her post. “I can’t wait to spend forever & ever with you, you’re everything I dreamed of and more! let’s get married FIANCÉ 💍🥺🥲🤎 @jowens_3”

After proposing to Biles, Owens — who plays as a safety with the Houston Texans — also shared the same photos to his Instagram account, where he tagged ZoFrost and thanked him for the ring.

Biles also flaunted her beautiful ring on Instagram stories, showing her excitement as she FaceTimed with friends.

“Woke up this morning with a fiancée 💍❤️,” Owens posted on Instagram. “Appreciate my dawg @don_julio314 for helping me set everything up, she really had no clue what was coming 😂 @zofrost you went crazy on this one bro really made the night special 🙌🏽 📸: @medronn”

ZoFrost congratulated the couple on Instagram, where he shared the same clip of Biles’ ring and wrote, “Congratulations @jowens_3 and @simonebiles !! Thank you for letting me part of your big day!!!”

Click here to read the full article on People.

Jasmine Jordan on Creating Her Own Lane at Jordan Brand and WNBA Stars Finding Out She’s Michael Jordan’s Daughter

CareersEntertainmentSports
LinkedIn
Jasmine Jordan and peer holding up a basketball

By Peter Verry, Yahoo! News

Jasmine Jordan has a famous father, but she also works for Jordan Brand as a field rep in its sports marketing division, highlighting future athlete icons — especially female ones.

What’s more, not only is Jordan Brand signing WNBA stars, but the company is committed to providing equal treatment.

“Once we started to expand the roster, [we were] having the conversations of, ‘We say we’re Jordan Family, we’re offering white-glove service to tier 1 athletes. Let’s make sure that is felt when we bring these ladies on board too,’” Jasmine Jordan, the daughter of NBA icon Michael Jordan, told FN.

Although she has a job working for the namesake label of her father, Jasmine Jordan would much rather play the background and make a difference for the better than have a role in the forefront. Below, the basketball field rep for women’s sport marketing shares her thoughts on preserving her father’s legacy and ensuring Jordan Brand is always at the forefront of sneaker culture.

ON BEING A JORDAN WORKING AT THE BRAND:
“It’s powerful, it’s special. To have the name and work for the brand, it doesn’t feel real. People say all the time, ‘That’s your brand.’ I say, ‘No, it’s not,’ [but] yes, it is. I’m aware of it, but I don’t think about it as much as people around me do. I’m blessed with the name and an opportunity, but I don’t take it for granted.”

ESTABLISHING HERSELF AS A PROFESSIONAL:
“Those who have interacted with me even for 5 seconds, they see I don’t own the room. I have no desire to own the room. I am happy to be standing in the back, grabbing water for my athletes, checking on everybody because that’s who I am. I didn’t come in with my last name printed out in an office and taking executive roles. I’m going to work my way to that point. I want to make sure that if a role or an opportunity presents itself down the line, I can say that I did the entry job, worked my way to manager, director, executive. I took my learnings to find my way to the top.”

ROLE IN SIGNING FEMALE ATHLETES:
“I did a lot of research during COVID, had a lot of conversations. I got the green light in mid-2020, saying, ‘Hey, we’re about to expand our roster’ — that’s all I needed. I had a list of ladies we could consider signing, and Anthony [DiCosmo] said, ‘Create the roster how you want it to look.’ I made sure no two players were alike, every player had their own story and they were killing it in their own way on their team.”

WHEN ATHLETES FIND OUT HER DAD IS MJ:
“Some of our ladies know from the jump like, ‘That’s Mike’s daughter.’ But I had an adorable moment with Te’a Cooper. She had no idea. It wasn’t until I posted ‘Happy Father’s Day’ on my Instagram and she texted me right after, ‘You did not tell me he is your dad.’ And I was like, ‘Te’a, I assumed you knew.’”

Click here to read the full article on Yahoo! News.

Merck-Drexel Advanced Leadership Program for Diverse Suppliers

Business
LinkedIn
Merck Supplier Diversity App Promotion

The Merck Drexel Advanced Leadership Program for Diverse Suppliers, or simply ALP, provides an executive development opportunity for diverse business owners to enhance their leadership and business acumen to strengthen and grow their business.

Designed in collaboration with Merck, and Diversity Alliance for Science (DA4S), this experiential development program is supported by evidenced-based research, practitioner industry experience, and focused on application.

Participants have an opportunity to engage with faculty, their peers, and Merck organizational leaders in thought-provoking facilitated discussion enhancing self-reflection and personal development and build relationships across the broader community network. Click for information!

Dennis Rodman’s Daughter, Trinity Rodman, To Be NWSL’s Highest-Paid Player

BusinessCareersEntertainmentSports
LinkedIn
Trinity Rodman on the soccer field

By BET Staff, BET

Trinity Rodman is blazing her own trail. “She has a truly special career ahead of her.”

Trinity Rodman, the National Women’s Soccer League’s 2021 Rookie of the Year and the daughter of NBA legend Dennis Rodman, has made history as the highest paid player in U.S. women’s professional soccer.

After inking a contract extension with the Washington Spirit, reportedly worth $1.1 million, Rodman, who’s just 19, is the highest paid player in the NWSL.

“We’re incredibly excited to have Trin as a part of the Spirit family for at least the next three seasons,” Kris Ward, coach of the Spirit, said. “She has a truly special career ahead of her and makes us a better club on all fronts.”

According to ESPN, Rodman “joined the league last year on a three-year deal that averaged $42,000 in base salary, plus housing and bonuses.” They were able to pay her above the base salary by tapping into allocation money, which allows teams to offer players an amount above the salary cap. After ratifying the league’s collective bargaining agreement — which ups the maximum salary for most players to $75,000 (a 43 percent increase), while increasing the minimum salary to $35,000 — Rodman will reportedly make a $281,000 base annual salary, placing her at a higher salary than NWSL vet and World Cup star, Megan Rapinoe.

After accepting her first call up to the NWSL in January, Rodman led the Spirit to the NWSL 2022 title, cementing her spot as one of the most promising players in the sport today.

“She was one of the most exciting players in the league this past season,” USWNT coach Vlatko Andonovski said, “and she proved that she can be impactful at the professional level in NWSL.”

Click here to read the full article on BET.

16 Black women who shaped history

AdvocatesBusinessEducation
LinkedIn
black women have changed history. Photo is of Maya Angelou
By Madeline Merinuk, Today

One of the best ways to get inspired is to examine the stories of courage and strength of others. As part of Together, We Rise, a 31-day package highlighting amazing Black people, experiences, allies, and communities that shape America and make it what it is today, we’ve compiled a list of Black women who have made historic impacts in our nation and the world as a whole.

The history-making Black women included in this group defied odds, broke boundaries, and left special marks of excellence in their communities, paving the way for other Black women to do the same.

Elizabeth Freeman (unknown-1829)
Freeman, also known as Mum Bett, was a nurse and midwife who successfully sued Massachusetts for her freedom in 1781, becoming the first African-American enslaved woman to win a freedom suit in the state. Her suit helped lead to the permanent abolition of slavery in Massachusetts altogether.

Ona Judge (1773-1848)
Ona Judge, known by the Washingtons as Oney, was a mixed woman born into an enslaved family on Mt. Vernon and brought to Philadelphia to serve at the President’s House. On May 21, 1796, a 22-year-old Ona successfully escaped her enslavement to President George Washington while he and Mrs. Washington ate dinner. She fled to New Hampshire.

Harriet Tubman (unknown-1913)
American abolitionist Harriet Tubman is most known for her efforts to move slaves to liberation in the Underground Railroad, a network of antislavery activists. Her legacy is indelible in the movement to abolish slavery, as she is documented to have made approximately 13 trips through the Underground Railroad to lead dozens of slaves to freedom — and never got caught, despite a $40,000 reward for her capture.

Ida B. Wells (1862-1931)

Ida B. Wells was a prominent Black investigative journalist, educator and activist in the early civil rights movement. She was one of the founders of the NAACP (National Assocation for the Advancement of Colored People), and led a powerful anti-lynching crusade in the U.S. in the 1890s.

Rosa Parks (1913-2005)
Rosa Parks, a trailblazer known for her courageous participation in the Montgomery bus boycott, sparked a movement against racial segregation on public transit. Her defiance to give up her seat led to her arrest on Dec. 1, 1955, but sparked a revolutionary movement. The United States Congress has since honored her as “the first lady of civil rights” and “the mother of the freedom movement.”

Maya Angelou (1928-2014)
Maya Angelou has a distinct voice as a Black writer and activist. She left her legacy with a large collection of memoirs, poems, essays and plays. She rose to fame in 1969 after the publication of “I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings,” one of her autobiographies that details her early years as a young Black woman.

Nina Simone (1933-2003)
Nina Simone possessed a unique raspy voice and had a massive impact on the jazz community, as well as continued involvement in the civil rights movement. In her early years, she changed her name from Eunice Kathleen Waymon, her birth name, to her new alias, Nina Simone, so she could disguise herself from her family while trying to make a career in jazz as a pianist and singer. She rose to fame and recorded more than 40 albums between 1958 and 1974.

Audre Lorde (1934-1992)
Audre Lorde made incredible contributions to feminist literature. In her writings, she highlights her experience being a Black lesbian woman and confronts issues of racism, homophobia, classism and misogyny, giving voice to other Black female writers and activists.

Aretha Franklin (1942-2018)
“Queen of Soul” Aretha Franklin was ranked ninth in Rolling Stone’s “100 Greatest Artists of All Time” twice and it’s said that no one understood soul music better than Aretha. She also was the first female artist to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Marsha P. Johnson (1945-1992)
Marsha P. Johnson, born Malcom Michaels Jr., was the first American self-identified drag queen. She was one of the first gay liberation activists and one of the most prominent figures of the Stonewall riots in 1969. When asked what the “p” in her name stood for, she responded, “pay it no mind,” and continued to use that phrase when asked about her gender identity.

Click here to read the full article on Today.

These Afro-Latina Beauty Influencers Know How to Celebrate the Wonders of Black Beauty

Art and DesignBLMEntertainment
LinkedIn
Black Beauty Influencer smiling at the camera ina. yellow tank top and light blue jeans. Behind her is a calendar on the wall and some post its

By ASHLEY JIMENEZ, PopSugar

Afro-Latinas are very much a part of the Black diaspora, yet there’s still a major lack of representation. Growing up, I rarely saw Afro-Latinas in television series, movies, books, or advertising campaigns. Although I recall seeing Afro-Cuban singers like Celia Cruz and La Lupe in music, there was still a massive part of the media counting us out. Pop culture consciously spoke to Latinas who saw themselves reflected in celebrities like Jennifer Lopez, Shakira, and Mariah Carey. Although these A-listers are glamorous, respectfully, they do not represent the diversity of Black beauty within our community. They cater to Euro-centric beauty standards such as fair skin, light eyes, and straight hair.

Hence Afro-Latinos within the Dominican Republic, Cuba, Honduras, Panama, and Colombia, to name a few, are curating their own spaces. And this is especially true of the hair, makeup, and skin-care industries, where influencers and entrepreneurs are forging a representation path for those who identify with these experiences. Here, we collected the perspectives of Afro-Latinas who turn to Black women for inspiration and are honoring the African diaspora and embracing their Black beauty through their brands and the content they share on social media. Because, as Lulu Cordero points outs, “Our hair, skin, hips, etc., are a part of Black beauty.”

Alexa Dolmo
When Alexa Dolma came to Houston from Honduras, she did not see any representation of herself among the masses. The influencer identifies as Garifuna, a mix of African and Indigenous ancestry, mainly from the Caribbean coast of Honduras, Guatemala, Nicaragua, and Belize. Over the years, Dolma tells POPSUGAR, she’s grown to be more vocal and confident about celebrating her Afro-Latina roots on her page and Garifuna Bosses, the platform she created to represent and highlight other Garifuna women. Dolma has featured Black women like Kalifa Marin and Eunice Suazo, the founders of Tru3 B3llas, a hair-care brand that offers detangler brushes, edge controls, and bonnets. “I felt the need to do this because, as a blogger, I always came across pages that highlighted other bloggers, and I never saw one who did the same thing for my people,” she explains.

As a proud Black Latina, Dolma says she saw herself in the rom-com “Nappily Ever After” featuring Sanaa Lathan. Based on Trisha R. Thomas’s novel of the same name, the film illustrates the relationship between Black women and beauty standards imposed on them by society. “This movie shows that our hair is beautiful whether bald or full of coils,” the beauty influencer says.

Lulu Cordero
Lulu Cordero, the CEO of Bomba Curls, wasn’t always proud of her natural hair. Like many, growing up she heard the word pajón when people referenced her hair, but when she stepped into womanhood, Cordero decided to let go of the relaxer and embrace her natural texture. Being an Afro-Latina from the Dominican Republic, she always knew the beauty benefits of natural ingredients, and that’s how she decided to formulate her line of curly-hair products featuring fundamental formulas such as cafecito, rosemary, and more.

“Our hair, skin, hips, etc., are a part of Black beauty. These are all gifts from our ancestors, and by celebrating said gifts, I honor them,” says Cordero, who remembers watching Dorothy Dandridge in “Carmen Jones” as a pivotal moment in celebrating Black beauty and representation. The 1950s American musical features an all-Black cast and tells the story of a parachute-factory worker and an Army corporal. “I’d never seen anything like it before. Before that, I’d only seen Latino media, which has a history of erasing us.” Seeing the iconic Black actor sport a sultry red lip and epitomize retro glam gave the beauty entrepreneur hope.

Sherly Tavarez
Like many Afro-Latinx women, Sherly Tavarez grew up hearing the phrase pelo malo, which means “bad hair.” After years of chemically treating her gorgeous curls, the fashion stylist decided to design apparel to debunk the notion of “bad hair” once and for all. The Dominican blogger created Hause of Curls and is now known for her shirts and accessories that read “Pelo Malo Where?” and her feed that features diverse women within the natural hair community.

“My first time appreciating the beauty of my Afro-Latinidad was when I watched the Netflix series ‘Celia,'” Tavarez says. “It taught me about my background, roots, what it was like to be an Afro-Latina back in the day, and how much we have had to fight to be seen.” She adds: “Back when I was straightening my hair all of the time and honestly being a slave to my hair, I didn’t feel like my true self. I felt like I was celebrating a version of myself that other people told me to be. I didn’t even know what my natural hair looked like until I stopped applying heat and relaxing my hair. Now I celebrate by sharing my journey to natural hair with others and by building this community we have at Hause of Curls.”

Click here to read the full article on PopSugar.

Rihanna Is Pregnant! Singer and Fashion Icon Expecting First Baby with A$AP Rocky

Entertainment
LinkedIn
Rihanna and ASAP embracing each other in new york city while Rihanna's baby bump peaks out through her pink jacket

By Benjamin VanHoose and Georgia Slater, People

Rihanna has babies on the brain!

The “Diamonds” singer and fashion mogul, 33, is pregnant, expecting her first baby with rapper A$AP Rocky.

The couple was photographed out in New York City over the weekend, where Rihanna debuted her baby bump while wearing a long pink jacket. Her oversized outerwear was unbuttoned at the bottom to reveal her growing bump adorned in a gold cross with colorful jewels.

In one of the sweet photos, which were snapped in Harlem, where A$AP Rocky grew up, the rapper kisses the soon-to-be mom on her forehead as they enjoy a snowy walk outdoors.

Back in May, A$AP Rocky told GQ about his romance with Rihanna, calling her the “love of my life.” When asked what it felt like to be in a relationship, he said, “So much better. So much better when you got ‘the One.’ She amounts to probably, like, a million of the other ones. I think when you know, you know. She’s the One.”

In regards to fatherhood, A$AP Rocky, 33, said starting a family is “in my destiny, absolutely.” As he put it at the time, “I think I’d be an incredible, remarkably overall amazing dad. I would have a very fly child. Very.”

A source confirmed to PEOPLE in November 2020 that Rihanna and A$AP Rocky were dating after years of friendship. The couple had sparked romance rumors since Rihanna split from her boyfriend of three years, billionaire Hassan Jameel, in January 2020. That July, she featured A$AP Rocky in her Fenty Skin campaign, and the duo did several interviews together to promote the collab.

Rihanna previously opened up about family planning, telling British Vogue in March 2020 that she was “realizing life is really short” and found a new no-nonsense approach to living.

Click here to read the full article on People.

This Afro-Latina Never Saw Herself Represented Growing Up — Here’s How She’s Working To Change That

Black HeritageBusinessEntertainment
LinkedIn
Afro Latina - Bianca Kea sitting behind a table of jack and green apples

By Refinery 29

Growing up in the suburbs of Detroit, Bianca Kea was acutely aware that outside of her family, there were no other Afro-Latinxs that looked like her. No one she could relate to or look up to. But that all changed when she moved to New York City.

“Moving to New York City was such an eye-opening experience,” she recalls. “And it was the first time somebody actually identified me as Afro-Latina — I had never heard the term before, and I was able to learn about my heritage, my history as an Afro-Mexicana.” Her experience — the realization and recognition of being Afro-Latina, of being both Black and Mexican, and not feeling like she had to choose one or the other — led to her launching Yo Soy AfroLatina, an online platform and lifestyle brand that celebrates “Afro-Latinidad in the Americas and validates our hermanas’ experience.” It was born out of not seeing herself represented and wanting to create something that would not only make an impact on the culture, but also cultivate a community. “We all have different experiences — we’re not a monolith — and it’s important for people to understand what it means to be at the intersection of two beautiful cultures,” Kea says. “I hope we’re able to break down stereotypes, empower people, and allow them to be Afro-Latina. Just be yourself.”

That’s why Refinery29 is partnering with Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Apple to produce Valiente Y Fuerte — a video campaign designed to amplify the voices of Latinx creatives like Kea who inspire us every day. Watch the video above for more information about Yo Soy AfroLatina — and how Kea is turning her passion into a legacy.

Click here to read the full article on Refinery 29.

Because of Black women, the period drama ‘The Gilded Age’ has a Black story line done right

Black HeritageBLMEntertainment
LinkedIn
scene from "the gildead age"

By Helena Andrews-Dyer, The Washington Post

Fans of high-society high jinks will instantly recognize the dazzling and dizzying characters of “The Gilded Age,” the long-gestating period drama from “Downton Abbey” creator Julian Fellowes that premiered Monday on HBO. But there is one conspicuous exception.

Among the blindingly White milieu of social-climbing “wives of,” acid-tongued grand dames, bored heiresses, buzzing staff and one wide-eyed country cousin is Peggy Scott, an ambitious young Black woman who shines instead of shrinks.

In the first episode, Scott, played by actress Denée Benton, arrives to newly gold-plated Manhattan via train with the show’s fish-out-of-water character Marian Brook (Louisa Jacobson). On-screen, Peggy’s journey is rather quick. Off-screen, it took 10 years, two networks, at least four Black women and exactly one global pandemic for her to get here.

It started with Fellowes, who, while doing research for “Downton,” took an intellectual detour into new moneyed New York and become fascinated with the robber barons of the era. They redefined what it meant to be rich, laying the Italian-marbled foundation for economic inequity as they built their grand palaces across from Central Park.

“How Peggy came around is that the more I researched this period of American history, the more it seemed to me that the whole Black community, they were so substantial a part of the American people at that time,” Fellowes said in an interview before asking his co-writer Sonja Warfield for an assist. “Sonja, what was the name of that period? The rebuilding?”

“The Reconstruction,” answered Warfield, who doubled the number of heads in the “Gilded Age” writer’s room from one to two when she joined Fellowes, famous for writing his expanding canon of British period dramas — including all six seasons of “Downton” — entirely on his own.

“I felt we very much needed a Black story line and principal character,” he said. “The revelation that there was this functioning prosperous Black bourgeois in New York in the second half of the 19th century was kind of new to me. And I was so interested to learn it, then I just felt that other people might be interested, too. It was really as simple as that.”

But is wasn’t quite as simple as that.

Benton, who plays Peggy, said the self-possessed young woman viewers meet in the show’s premiere is not the same woman she met on the page in 2019. That beta version was flatter, lacking a world of her own outside of the venerable van Rhijn household, where she works as a secretary.

Peggy’s broad strokes were a start, said Benton, a stage actress who was nominated for a Tony Award in 2017 for her starring role in “Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812” and played Eliza Hamilton in “Hamilton” on Broadway. The actress knows her 19th-century female characters and saw a clear opportunity for Peggy to stretch — to give her an interior life, her own agency, her own world.

To do that, the character was afforded “little moments of dignity,” Benton said. Peggy doesn’t solely exist in the all-White world of the Gilded Age; she has her own purpose, her own family drama and a secret the audience won’t learn until several episodes in. Later in the series, viewers will see her in a world that is entirely Black and unconcerned with whatever drama is going on in the burgeoning Upper East Side. Peggy’s story also has modern-day relatability: the tension of respectability politics in the Black community, code-switching between racial worlds and the stress of being “the only one” in any given room.

And should viewers get their Googling fingers in a knot looking up the probability of Peggy’s existence, historian Erica Dunbar, who played such an integral role in the production she was eventually promoted to co-executive producer, said you simply can’t do a show about New York without Black people.

“This is about world-making,” Dunbar said. “This is about bringing characters who’ve been relegated to the margins into the center.”

It’s also about correcting the record. Too often, Black American cinematic history focuses on slavery, the Civil War, the Harlem Renaissance and the Civil Rights era. “There is a 40- to 50-year gap that hasn’t been explored in ways that are nuanced and show Black life in the North,” Dunbar explained.

Added Benton, “This is the Peggy that’s doing the ancestors proud.”

Click here to read the full article on The Washington Post.

How to Get Certified as a Minority-Owned Business

Business
LinkedIn
female business owner arms crossed and smiling

How To Become An MBE

Minority-owned businesses are on the move. There are now more than four million minority-owned companies in the U.S., with annual sales totaling close to $700 billion. According to the U.S. Senate Committee on Small Business and Entrepreneurship minority businesses have created 4.7 million jobs in the U.S over the past 10 years.

In a climate of intense awareness for the fair treatment of all minorities, getting your business officially certified as minority-owned can open important contract opportunities.

In the spirit of equalizing opportunities, federal, state and local governments and big corporations reserve a percentage of their contracts exclusively for minority-owned businesses. To get your share of the contract pie, however, your business needs to be officially certified as a minority-owned business. Here’s how you can get certified. 

National Minority Supplier Development Council

The National Minority Supplier Development Council (NMSDC) is a membership organization comprised of small minority-owned businesses and large corporate businesses, both public and privately-owned. With 23 affiliate regional councils nationwide and 1,450 corporate members, the NMSDC’s mission is to promote supplier diversity through education and connect corporate members with minority-owned businesses.

The NMSDC also offers an official certification process for minority-owned businesses.

Does Your Business Qualify?

To qualify for certification, you must meet these qualifications:

  • The business owners must be U.S. citizens
  • The business must be at least 51 percent minority-owned, operated and controlled. (Per the NMSDC, a minority must be at least 25 percent Asian, Black, Hispanic or Native American. Also, minority eligibility is established through screenings, interviews and site visits. For publicly-owned businesses, at least 51 percent of the stock must be owned by one or more minority group members.)
  • The business must be for-profit and physically located in the U. S. or its territories.
  • The minority owners must also participate in the daily management and operations of the business.

Start Locally

Although the organization’s headquarters is located in New York, the NMSDC requires applicants to register and fill out the online application on the website of the regional NMSDC affiliate closest to their business.

Before you start the application, make sure you’ve gathered the required documentation (requirements vary by business type). You’ll need:

  • Your business history
  • Certificate of incorporation
  • Articles of incorporation
  • Stock certificates and stock ledger
  • Minutes to the board of director’s and shareholder meetings
  • Corporation bylaws and amendments
  • Any agreements and documents regarding ownership, operation, and control of the business
  • Identification documents for all principals including business cards, resumes, driver’s licenses and proof of U.S. citizenship (birth certificates or U.S. passports only)
  • Corporate bank resolution agreements and bank signature cards
  • Business lease agreements/security deeds
  • Proof of general liability insurance and bonding if applicable
  • Copies of the businesses’ canceled checks

Don’t worry about completing the online application all in one sitting — you can save your progress along the way and return to the application at your convenience.

When you submit the application, you’ll be asked to pay an application fee, the amount of which varies by region. 

What’s Next?

Once you’ve uploaded the required documentation through the online portal, you’ll be asked to schedule a site visit and interview. Then you can expect an NMSDC Certification Specialist to reach out for confirmation.

Typically, the certification review process can take up to 90 days to complete, although you’ll need to check with your regional office to see how the process time frame has been affected by the pandemic.

Your application will be reviewed by the NMSDC’s Certification Committee and then submitted to the Board for final approval. The Board reviews the Certification Committee’s recommendation and then makes the final decision. Once your application is approved, you’ll be notified via e-mail and postal mail. The certification is then required to be re-certified annually by providing current tax forms and any changes in contact information.

If your application is not approved, you can file an appeal with the Board.

Finding Opportunities

Becoming an official Minority Business Executive (MBE) then allows your business to participate and take advantage of the many networking and educational programs provided by the NMSDC. Check with your regional office about business opportunity fairs, leadership training, and networking opportunities.

For federal and state contracting opportunities, go to the Small Business Administration’s (SBA) contracting website. Here you’ll find a large number of helpful links to procurement opportunities nationally and locally, plus helpful guides on how to bid for them.

The official website for federal contracts is called SAM. You need to register your business there so you can bid and receive contracting notices.

Don’t limit yourself to government and corporate contracts. Once you’re certified, make sure you note your business is minority-owned on all your marketing vehicles, including your website, brochures, email newsletters, etc. You never know who is on the lookout to support your minority-owned company by sending business your way.

Source: Score

The New Trailer for ‘Bel-Air,’ Peacock’s Dramatic Reimagining of ‘Fresh Prince’ Has Arrived

Entertainment
LinkedIn
Will Smith pictured in front of a purple backdrop while smiling away from the camera

Will Smith returns as executive producer on the dramatic reboot of the show that made him a TV star.

Peacock released the first full-length trailer on Monday for “Bel Air,” a drama reboot of “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air,” that will debut on the streaming service Super Bowl Sunday.

“The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” was one of the biggest sitcoms of the 1990s and turned rapper Will Smith into a TV star. In the series, Smith portrayed a street-savvy teen from West Philadelphia, who is sent to live in the luxurious hills of Bel-Air with his aunt and uncle after he got in “one little fight.”

Now, “Bel-Air,” which has Smith as executive producer, gives the story of “Fresh Prince” a dramatic twist and a contemporary setting, with newcomer Jabari Banks playing Will.

“With this dramatic reimagining, we wanted to create a show that stands on its own while honoring the spirit and innovation of the original series,” series director/co-writer Morgan Cooper said.

“Because ‘Bel-Air’ is a drama, we’re able to really peel back the layers of these characters and themes in a way that you simply couldn’t do 30 years ago in the half-hour sitcom format. We’re able to go have tough conversations that challenge perspectives.”

Cooper is an executive producer with Smith and showrunners T.J. Brady and Rasheed Newson, as well as Terence Carter, James Lassiter, Miguel Melendez, Malcolm Spellman, Quincy Jones, Benny Medina, and Andy & Susan Borowitz.

Peacock will release the first three episodes of “Bel-Air” on Super Bowl Sunday, Feb. 13, with new episodes being released weekly.

Read the original article posted on The Wrap.

America's Leading African American Business and Career Magazine

Air Force Civilian Service

AFCS

Leidos

Upcoming Events

  1. City Career Fair
    January 19, 2022 - November 4, 2022
  2. The Small Business Expo–Multiple Event Dates
    February 17, 2022 - December 1, 2022
  3. CSUN Center on Disabilities 2022 Conference
    March 13, 2022 - March 18, 2022
  4. NOBLE 2022 William R. Bracey Winter CEO Symposium
    March 17, 2022 - March 19, 2022
  5. National Society of Black Engineers (NSBE) Convention
    March 23, 2022 - March 27, 2022
  6. 8th Annual Out Women in Business Conference
    March 25, 2022
  7. From Day One
    March 29, 2022
  8. From Day One
    April 12, 2022
  9. ASHHRA22
    April 24, 2022 - April 27, 2022
  10. From Day One
    May 10, 2022

View All Events