Billy Porter makes peace with himself: ‘I set myself free, honey. No more secrets’

By Terry Gross, NPR

Actor Billy Porter grew up in Pittsburgh, immersed in the Pentecostal church and convinced that he would be damned for being gay. It wasn’t until he was introduced to the world of theater in sixth grade that Porter began to imagine a different future.

Theater, he says, “cracked open a space for me to dream beyond my circumstance.”

Porter’s family didn’t have much money, but he managed to get into a high school for performing arts, and then attended college at Carnegie Mellon, studying theater and voice. After graduation, Porter headed to New York, determined to make it on Broadway.

Theater roles were scarce, Porter says, because he is Black and was often considered too flamboyant — even for characters who were described as flamboyant. But he landed the lead role in the Broadway musical Kinky Boots, and, in 2013, he won a Tony for that performance and then a Grammy for the cast album the following year.

More recently, Porter won an Emmy for his starring role on Pose, an FX series set in the underground gay and trans ball culture of the late ’80s and ’90s. Porter’s character, Pray Tell, is diagnosed with HIV in Season 1 and dies from HIV/AIDS in the third and final season. While that season was airing, Porter also revealed he is HIV-positive. He says being open about his health status felt like a rebirth.

“That has been a very powerful, powerful thing that has come out of the show,” he says. “I set myself free, honey. No more secrets.”

Porter says that while he and his Pose character, Pray Tell, share the same sharp tongue and sharp wit, they have one key difference: “I am always leading with kindness and compassion.”

Porter tells his story in the new memoir, Unprotected.

On realizing as a teenager that he could make a profession out of being in the theater

I happened to be washing dishes in my kitchen … and the Tony Awards came on and Jennifer Holliday sang “And I’m Telling You, I’m Not Going” [from Dreamgirls] and … for some reason, seeing theater on television registered that I could make money doing it. … It was seeing Jennifer. It was seeing that show that helped me understand, “Oh, I can make a living doing this? I’m going to figure out every way that I can to do that.”

