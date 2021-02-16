Black Dancer Calls Out Racism in ‘Elitist’ European Ballet World

When Vashaad Randolph posted a heartfelt personal ad on Facebook, he was looking for a partner. What he got was a post that went viral and introduced him to the country.

People are intrigued by his straightforward approach and personality. Fans can participate in an interactive segment with him when he is featured on the “Love Rants: Meet Your Match” show hosted by Stacii Jae Johnson. He will be a featured guest on the interactive show on September 23, 2020.

“Like thousands of others, we heard about Vashaad’s story and we knew he’d make a great guest,” explains Alexander Riesenkampff, the chief executive officer of GetVokl, a livestreaming platform. “We look forward to having him on, so he can share his thoughts, ideas, hopes, and get some great matchmaking advice.”

Randolph’s post was shared thousands of times, and it was even covered by several news outlets. In it, he shared that he was a single dad of a great three-year-old, and that he was looking to find someone who would be a great match. He is seeking someone who would make a great friend and wife. He moved to Columbus, Ohio, last December and has been trying to find dates. The pandemic hasn’t made it easy on him, which has further prompted him to take his search online.

As a “girl dad,” Randolph let his personality shine through in his post. He’s a loving and caring father, he has high standards for the woman he wants to settle down with, and he’s looking for someone who is also up to the task of being a business partner and stepmother. As a member of the Army National Guard, he is also an entrepreneur, owning a business making custom neon signs. His post did net him a few virtual dates, but he’s still on the search for the right woman.

“I think that everyone should be honest and open with what they are looking for in a life partner,” explains Randolph. “I’ve learned a lot through this experience, I’ve shared a lot, and so far it’s been a positive thing. I look forward to being featured on Stacii Jae’s show.”

The show he’s referring to, “Love Rants: Meet Your Match,” continues to grow in popularity as so many people are single and stuck at home. They are turning to virtual ways to help make a match, and even hold virtual dates. Every week, singles can tune into the show, where they can participate in live virtual matchmaking and relationship discussions.

Stacii Jae Johnson is an interactive podcaster, author, dating/relationship expert, matchmaker and women’s empowerment advocate and the go-to-girl for all things single who has one of the most popular podcasts in the Connection Zone, which is broadcast from the GetVokl network, allowing her to livestream it across multiple platforms at one time. The network allows podcasters to have an interactive experience with their fans. Her show focuses on matchmaking for black singles. Those who tune in can fill out a short matchmaking form, and then her Matching Machine uses her methods of finding the best possible matches. She uses her platform to help people make a match. She will be trying to help Randolph make the perfect match on her show.

“I met Vashaad only through learning about his story. It touched my heart. His level of vulnerability and transparency was a breath of fresh air,” says Johnson. “I’m excited to help him find the perfect match and to discuss his approach.”

To access “Love Rants: Meet Your Match,” visit the site at: https://getvokl.com/channel/stacii-jae.

GetVokl is an app that allows people to livestream across multiple platforms at one time. It's free to use and ideal for podcasters, coaches, teachers, bloggers, reporters, or others who want their livestream to reach people on multiple platforms.

