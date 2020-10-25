What Are the Most Secure Jobs in America Now?
Millions of Americans have filed for unemployment benefits in the past months. Most states have been under stay-at-home orders, which have meant nonessential businesses have shut their doors and laid off workers. Below is a list of the most secure jobs in America now.
Nurses
The median annual wage for registered nurses was $73,300 in May 2019.
Employment of registered nurses is projected to grow 7 percent from 2019 to 2029, faster than the average for all occupations. Growth will occur for a number of reasons, including an increased emphasis on preventive care; increasing rates of chronic conditions, such as diabetes and obesity; and demand for healthcare services from the baby-boom population, as this group leads longer and more active lives.
Physicians & Surgeons
Wages for physicians and surgeons are among the highest of all occupations, with a median wage equal to or greater than $208,000 per year.
Overall employment of physicians and surgeons is projected to grow 4 percent from 2019 to 2029, about as fast as the average for all occupations.
Physician’s Assistant
The median annual wage for physician assistants was $112,260 in May 2019.
Employment of physician assistants is projected to grow 31 percent from 2019 to 2029, much faster than the average for all occupations. As demand for healthcare services grows, physician assistants will be needed to provide care to patients.
Home Health Aide
The median annual wage for home health aides and personal care aides was $25,280 in May 2019.
Overall employment of home health aides and personal care aides is projected to grow 34 percent from 2019 to 2029, much faster than the average for all occupations. As the baby-boom generation ages and the elderly population grows, the demand for the services of home health aides and personal care aides will continue to increase.
Substance Abuse and Behavioral Disorder Counselor
The median annual wage for substance abuse, behavioral disorder, and mental health counselors was $46,240 in May 2019.
Employment of substance abuse, behavioral disorder, and mental health counselors is projected to grow 25 percent from 2019 to 2029, much faster than the average for all occupations. Employment growth is expected as people continue to seek addiction and mental health counseling.
Software Developer
The median annual wage for software developers was $107,510 in May 2019.
Employment of software developers is projected to grow 22 percent from 2019 to 2029, much faster than the average for all occupations. Software developers will be needed to respond to an increased demand for computer software.
Researchers and Scientists
The median annual wage for computer and information research scientists was $122,840 in May 2019.
Employment of computer and information research scientists is projected to grow 15 percent from 2019 to 2029, much faster than the average for all occupations. Job prospects are expected to be excellent.
Teachers
The median annual wage for high school teachers was $61,660 in May 2019. The median annual wage for middle school teachers was $59,660 in May 2019.
Employment of high school and middle school teachers are projected to grow 4 percent from 2019 to 2029.
Veterinarian
The median annual wage for veterinarians was $95,460 in May 2019.
Employment of veterinarians is projected to grow 16 percent from 2019 to 2029, much faster than the average for all occupations. Overall job prospects are expected to be very good.
Lawyer
The median annual wage for lawyers was $122,960 in May 2019.
Employment of lawyers is projected to grow 4 percent from 2019 to 2029, about as fast as the average for all occupations. Competition for jobs over the next 10 years is expected to be strong because more students graduate from law school each year than there are jobs available.
