Why an MBA?
With a Masters of Business Administration (MBA) degree, you get more than an opportunity to change or advance your career.
You get the leadership skills to last a lifetime. By getting an MBA, you can:
- Increase your earning potential
- Advance within your current industry
- Change your career
- Increase your marketability
- Gain a network of peers, faculty and alumni
- Make an impact in your community
Types of MBA Programs
Today’s business schools offer more opportunities than ever to help you find a program that meets your specific needs. Programs generally fall into the following categories:
Full-time MBA programs are primarily for students who are able to take time off from working full time to concentrate on their studies. These programs are ideal for both “career switchers” and “career enhancers.” Global companies sometimes send employees for a total immersion experience in countries that represent an important business market.
- Programs typically last from 12 to 21 months
- Longer programs often include a three- to four-month internship option
- Core course requirements are completed in the early stage of the program
- Specific concentrations and elective courses finish the latter stage of the program
- The mix of electives and requirements varies among programs
- Students often relocate to attend full-time programs
Part-time MBA programs are designed for working professionals and allow students to work full time during the day and attend classes in the evening or on weekends. Part-time programs are popular among career enhancers—those who have experience and want to further their career in a chosen field. They are also a smart choice if you already have a network in your field to help you find a new position post-graduation.
- Courses are scheduled year-round
- Programs typically lasts 2 to 5 years
- Commuting is more common than relocation
Executive MBA (EMBA) programs enhance the careers of professionals who are already specialists in a field or industry. EMBA programs focus on honing general management skills in core classes, with little or no opportunity for specialization. Many students are company sponsored.
- Students work full time and attend classes on Fridays and Saturdays, usually on alternate weekends, over two academic years
- Offers a full immersion experience, with learning outside the classroom and extensive faculty and student/team interaction
- The shared professional experience and expertise of students becomes part of the curriculum
- EMBAs typically have at least 8–10 years professional experience and hold a leadership role in their organization
Online MBA programs are a good option for those who need or want to work full time and who cannot or do not want to attend classes in person. Most online programs allow students to complete assignments and review lessons when and where it works best for them.
Which Type of Program Is Best for You?
Before you make your decision, you’ll want to consider a variety of factors to determine which type of program will best overall experience to meet your professional and personal goals:
- How do you learn best?
- How much flexibility are you looking for in a program?
- What is your industry or job function goal and how that could affect your choice in program type?
- Do you already have a functional or industry specialty, or do you need an MBA to develop one?
- Will an internship help you make a career transition?
Lifestyle
- Can you handle going to school full-time and working part-time, or vice versa?
- Do you want classmates who share your interests and experience level?
- Are you ready for the responsibilities of an MBA-level position upon graduation?
Family Considerations
- Will your partner need to relocate and/or enter a new job market?
- Does the school offer support for partners and families?
Location/Other
Do you want to study locally, in your home country, or abroad?
Do you prefer to be in a college town or a city?
How will the school’s connections with the local business community help?
Will your current employer support you in a full or part-time program?
Carefully consider your answers to these questions and you’ll have a much better idea of which type of program will be your perfect fit.
