A fascinating visual journey, You Next captures the essence of the Black barbershop

For Black men in America, the experience of going to a barbershop extends beyond just getting a haircut. A ritual of self-care, walking into a Black-owned barbershop means entering a haven of complex brotherhood and communal experience. The hum of clippers, lively conversations and a barber saying, “you next” hint that a transformative process is about to take place.

Getting a haircut not only changes a Black man’s physical appearance—it also changes how he interprets the world and what he believes to be true. A sacred space of magic and wellness, Black barbershops are cornerstones of the communities they serve.

You Next: Reflections in Black Barbershops (Chicago Review Press; September 1, 2020), by photographer Antonio Johnson, offers a poignant cultural snapshot of Black barbershops in America. Growing up Johnson always felt his best after getting a haircut at his uncle’s barbershop.

He understood that these were places of feedback, community and self-improvement for Black men. Encouraged by his own positive experience, in June 2018, Johnson traveled to major U.S. cities—Oakland, New Orleans, Los Angeles, Chicago, Philadelphia, Atlanta, Detroit, Brooklyn and more—to capture captivating moments within these spaces. Both old and young, You Next features talented barbers throughout the U.S. opening their doors for Johnson’s camera lens, including former president Obama’s barber in Chicago.

In New Orleans, he photographed a barber who offered aid to displaced residents after Hurricane Katrina and in Atlanta, Johnson ventured into the Fulton County Jail where he photographed incredibly intimate moments in a makeshift barbershop for inmates.

Accompanying the dazzling images, essays from critically acclaimed writers such as Zak Cheney-Rice and Donovan X. Ramseyfurther illustrate the importance of barbershops in Black communities as centers of cultural and economic power. One of the few businesses that can survive in any economy, Black barbershops offer a viable path of entrepreneurship that is often denied to low-income communities. You Next presents Black barbershops as places that are magical, complex and nuanced. One universal language flows throughout all these spaces: love.

As national conversations about Black culture continue, this is a much-needed illustration of how Black men and boys form their identities and seek wellness in their barbershop communities. Both eye-opening and riveting, You Next is invaluable for art enthusiasts, scholars and anyone interested in this important Black experience.

About the Author:

Antonio M. Johnson is an emerging visual artist whose work focuses on concepts of home and healing. His primary medium is photography, and he has earned a reputation for capturing scenes that communicate the complex beauty of urban spaces and everyday people. Johnson was raised in West Philadelphia and educated at Morgan State University, a historically