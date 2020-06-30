Interview with Marc Morial, Civic Leader and President of the National Urban League

What were your thoughts when you first heard what happened to George Floyd?

Emotion overwhelmed me. Anger, sadness, and a sense of disbelief. Even though we know Black men are disproportionally brutalized by police, it still was a shock to see these officers, fully aware that they were being recorded, to treat a human life with such casual disregard.

Do you feel the protests that followed are different than those in the past? How so?

The protests themselves are very similar to the ones that followed other police shootings and fatal assaults of unarmed Black men such as Michael Brown and Freddie Gray, with one notable exception – the involvement of white protesters. What’s really different about these protests are the way that they have been received by the broader public. Corporations are paying attention. Congress is paying attention. The message finally is breaking though.

What are your thoughts on the policy changes happening. Do you feel they are effecting genuine and lasting change?

I’m very optimistic about the possibility of reform. The National Urban League has been working very closely with Congress on the Justice in Policing Act, which has bipartisan support and has a very realistic chance of becoming the law of the land. Meanwhile, mayors and governors around the country are taking a firm stand on police misconduct in a way we haven’t seen before.

In your opinion, what is the most important contribution of the Black Lives Matter movement?

The movement has mobilized young people, and united people of all races, creeds and background around a common cause in a way we haven’t seen in a generation.

Where do you see us going from here?

As Martin Luther King Jr. was fond of saying, the arc of the moral universe bends toward justice. Sometimes we take one step back, as we have seen with the spike in hate crimes and racially-inspired violence over the last several years. But for every step back, we take two steps forward.

