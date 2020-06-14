14 ways to support Black Lives Matter protests if you can’t be there in person

Black Lives Matter protests are being held in cities and suburbs across the country and world in response to the death of George Floyd. At the same time, thousands of new cases of COVID-19 are reported daily in the US, showing the battle against the virus is far from over.

While plenty of protesters are taking to the street, if you are unable to attend in person, there are still ways to support the cause from home.

You can donate supplies, sign petitions, and email local government officials, while also educating yourself and supporting Black-owned businesses.

Protests in support of the Black Lives Matter movement have now made their way into every corner of the United States, and they’ve even erupted across the world. The consecutive deaths of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, and Breonna Taylor have sparked protests against police brutality and systemic racism.

While the protests continue, the US is still battling COVID-19. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the head of the National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said that while people have a right to demonstrate, close-proximity gatherings, shouting, and crowd-controlling irritants that lead to coughing and rubbing of the eyes may increase the spread of the virus.

Some Black Lives Matter advocates do not feel comfortable protesting. Ines Aguerre, a New York resident who works at Columbia Presbyterian Hospital, told Insider, “I’m making the conscious decision not to [protest] because I work with patients with autoimmune diseases who are at a higher risk for coronavirus, and I don’t want to risk infecting them.” Instead, Aguerre said she is using her time after work to educate herself and her family, while also donating to organizations that support Black Lives Matter.

Here are 14 impactful ways to support the movement from home.

Providing essential supplies for protesters can go a long way. Amnesty International has a list of recommended essentials for protesters, including masks, shatter-resistant eye protection, other personal protective equipment, water, energy snacks, and first aid kits.

From home, you can sew masks, make posters, gather first aid kits, and purchase snacks and water. Some protests have supply drop-off stations, and if not clearly stated, you can contact the protest organizer or an attendee to collect the supplies.

If you know members of your community are heading out to a protest, offer to be their emergency contact. As support, you carry the responsibility of ensuring your team gets home safely, and should check in every couple of hours.

Using apps like 5-0 Radio, Broadcastify Pro, and Police Scanner Radio & Fire 4+ you can also monitor police presence to update protesters. According to Vice, “The number of users of an app which lets people listen in to police radio broadcasts across the country is nearly doubling every day during the protests.”

In response to arrests at protests, people are donating to bail funds, which “help protesters stay out of police custody while they await trial.

When someone is held in jail for being unable to pay, the impact can be detrimental. As Business Insider previously reported, “people detained pretrial can lose their jobs, fall behind in school, be unable to take care of family, and are more likely to be convicted.” Plus, black and Latino individuals typically face fines that are “35% and 19% higher, respectively, than whites who have been accused of similar crimes, while simply being black increases someone’s odds of being held in jail pretrial by 25%, according to the Pretrial Justice Institute.”

The National Bail Fund Network has compiled over 60 community bail and bond funds across the country and regularly updates the list. Other lists of bail funds and related resources include Resistance Map, Bail Out NetworkNational Bail Fund Network, and The Bail Project.

How Elmo, Big Bird and the Residents of Sesame Street are Fighting for Racial Equality

On June 6, in response to the Black Lives Matter protests, children’s television show of fifty years Sesame Street held a “Town Meeting” to discuss the importance of racial equality.

The program entitled “Standing Up to Racism” was geared toward children and their families to discuss the Black Lives Matter Movement, the importance of racial equality, and how they can better support and stand up for their friends being bullied or treated unfairly.

The meeting, done in collaboration with CNN, was hosted by news anchors Van Jones and Erica Hill. Jones and Hill led many of the conversations and transitions of the many guests that appeared to speak at the meeting, varying from field professionals to Sesame Street’s favorite furry faces. Familiar faces – Elmo, Big Bird, Abby Cadabby, Gabrielle, and Rosita – were present, as well as Atlanta’s mayor, Keisha Lance Bottoms, psychiatrist Beverly Daniel Tatum, religion professor Jennifer Harvey, and former police commissioner Charles Ramsey.

The meeting began with Elmo asking his father to define words, such as “protest” and “racism,” in terms that were easy for children to understand. The meeting continued to feature stories from Big Bird, Rosita, Gabrielle and Abby Cadabby as they asked their own questions and shared their experiences of racism to the panel of experts who appeared on the show. Additionally, children of varying races and ages submitted their own questions to ask the experts the why’s and how’s of the day’s events, as well as ask for advice on how to better stand up for themselves and their friends.

If you missed the Sesame Street special or wish to watch the meeting again, the entire video can be found here

Find out how LA Pride is Stepping Up in the Black Lives Matter Movement

For the last several years, June has been recognized as Pride month, giving the LGBTQ+ community the spotlight in activism, education and celebration of their community. However, after the tragic death of George Floyd that occurred during the last week of May, many people have gone to the streets in support of the Black community and the Black Lives Matter movement.

The nonprofit organization that runs LA Pride, Christopher Street West (CSW), announced that they will be holding a peaceful protest on June 14 in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement.

The president of the CSW, Estevan Montemayor, stated it was the organization’s “moral imperative to honor the legacy of Marsha P. Johnson and Silvia Rivera, who bravely led the Stonewall uprising, by standing in solidarity with the Black community against systemic racism and joining the fight for meaningful and long-lasting reform.”

The June 14 march will begin at 10:00am (PST) at the intersection of Hollywood Blvd and Highland Avenue in Hollywood, and will march to San Vicente Blvd. and Santa Monica Blvd over a three-mile stretch.

For more information visit, https://lapride.org/

Ava DuVernay Launches ‘When They See Us’ Online Education Initiative

Ava DuVernay’s When They See Us educated many people on the story of the Exonerated Five, the young men wrongly convicted in the attack on a Central Park jogger in 1989.

Now, the award-winning director and writer is using the groundbreaking miniseries for a new online education initiative.

Via ARRAY, her multi platform media company and arts collective, DuVernay is launching ARRAY 101.

On May 28, the Oscar nominee revealed on Instagram, “Today, I’m so, so proud to launch a project that my comrades at @ARRAYNow and I have been working on for over a year. Today, we launch #ARRAY101: dynamic learning companions for all our film/TV projects.

Top Organizations to Receive Diversity and Inclusion Honors Award At Annual Conference

The Association of ERGs & Councils (a practice group of PRISM International, Inc.) released their annual list of the Top 25 US Employee Resource Groups (ERGs), Business Resource Groups (BRGs) and Diversity Councils set to receive the tenth annual 2019 ERG & Council Honors Award™ at an award ceremony during the 2019 ERG & Council Conference in Orlando May 3rd.

The 2019 ERG & Council Honors Award™ is the only annual national award that recognizes and honors the outstanding contributions and achievements of ERGs, BRGs and Diversity Councils. It was established in 2008 by the Association of ERGs & Councils, a practice group of diversity and inclusion consulting and training firm PRISM International, Inc.

The 2019 ERG & Council Honors Award™ recipients are a diverse combination of US organizations representing most sectors, geographies and sizes. “This year we had a diverse pool of highly qualified applications representing 1,079 ERGs, BRGs, Diversity Councils and their chapters,” states Fernando Serpa, Executive Director of the Association of ERGs & Councils. “We also had several non-Top 25 groups demonstrate best practices and results that deserve to be recognized and they will be receiving the Spotlight Impact Award™ that highlights the achievements of these select groups in the categories of Organizational Impact, Talent Management and Culture of Inclusion.”

This year, for the first time, the Association of ERGs and Councils will bestow the honor of Top Executive Sponsor of the Year. “We wanted to recognize and call out the important role executive sponsors play in developing, supporting and enabling their ERGs and Councils to succeed,” Serpa said.

The 2019 ERG & Council Honors Award™ Top 25 recipient rankings will be revealed at the May 3 award ceremony at the Disney Yacht & Beach Club Resort in Orlando, Florida. The Award Ceremony and Conference is open to all diversity and inclusion professionals involved with ERGs,  BRGs and Councils.  This is a great opportunity for individuals to learn and share best practices, network, grow and celebrate, to become inspired and be renewed…all for the purpose of increasing their impact on key organizational and business objectives. Learn more by visiting ErgCouncilConference.com.

The 2019 ERG & Council Honors Award™ recipients in alphabetical order include:

  • American Airlines – American Airlines Diversity Advisory Council
  • Atrium Health – Atrium Health Divisional Diversity Councils
  • Bank of America – Military Support & Assistance Group ( MSAG)
  • Cleveland Clinic – ClinicPride Employee Resource Group (ClinicPride ERG)
  • Cleveland Clinic – Military/Veterans Employee Resource Group
  • Cleveland Clinic – SALUD
  • Davenport University – Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Council
  • Entergy Corporation – Entergy Employee Resource Group
  • Erie Insurance – Diversity & Inclusion Leadership Council
  • Froedtert Health – Froedtert Health Diversity Council
  • General Motors – General Motors Employee Resource Group Council
  • KeyBank – Key Business Impact and Networking Groups
  • Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals – Mallinckrodt Inclusion & Diversity Council
  • Mount Sinai Queens, part of the Mount Sinai Health System – Mount Sinai Queens Diversity Council
  • Mount Sinai St. Luke’s, part of the Mount Sinai Health System – Mount Sinai St. Luke’s Diversity Council
  • National Guard – Joint Diversity Executive Council
  • Northern Trust Corporation – Advancing Professionals Resource Council (APRC)
  • Northern Trust Corporation – Women In Leadership Business Resource Council (WIL BRC)
  • Northwestern Mutual – Asian ERG
  • Northwestern Mutual – Northwestern Mutual Women’s Employee Resource Group
  • Novant Health – Asian Business Resource Group
  • PNC Financial Services Group – Corporate Diversity Council
  • State Street Corporation – Professional Women’s Network – Massachusetts Chapter (PWN-MA)
  • Texas Instruments – Texas Instruments Diversity Network (TIDN)
  • Turner, Inc. – Turner Business Resource Groups
  • U.S. Bank – Spectrum LGBTQ Business Resource Group
  • U.S. Bank – U.S. Bank Proud to Serve

The 2019 Spotlight Impact Award™ recipients in alphabetical order include:

  • Dominion Energy – Dominion Energy Executive Diversity Council (EDC)
  • FedEx Services – Diversity and Inclusion BRT Council
  • Food Lion – Diversity and Inclusion
  • MUFG Union Bank, N.A. – Women’s Initiative Network (WIN)
  • Summa Health – Diversity and Advisory Council

The 2019 Executive Sponsor of the Year recipients in alphabetical order:

  • FedEx Services Diversity and Inclusion BRT Council – Rebecca Huling
  • Perdue Farms Inclusion Council – Randy Day
  • Southern California Edison Company (SCE) Women’s Roundtable (WR) – Maria Rigatti
  • U.S. Bank Proud to Serve – Mike Ott

About the ERG & Council Honors Award™
The ERG & Council Honors Award™ is the only annual national award that recognizes, honors and celebrates the outstanding contributions and achievements of ERGs, BRGs and Diversity Councils that lead the diversity and inclusion process in their organizations and demonstrate results in their workforce, workplace and marketplace. Learn more by visiting ERG & Council Honors Award™.

About the ERG & Council Conference™
ERGs and Diversity Councils are vital links for improving organizational results. However, to remain impactful and effective, they need opportunities to increase their skills and knowledge and to learn and share best practices. They need opportunities to network, celebrate and grow. This is the purpose of the only annual conference designed specifically for ERGs, BRGs and Diversity Councils. Learn more by visiting ERGCouncilConference.com.

About the Association of ERGs & Councils
The Association of ERGs & Councils is a practice group of PRISM International Inc. and the premier resource for transforming Employee Resource Groups, Diversity Councils and Employee Network Groups to impact key organizational and business objectives. Learn more by visiting the ErgCouncil.com.

About PRISM International, Inc.
PRISM International Inc., a Talent Dimensions company, is a WBENC-certified, full-service provider of innovative and proven consulting, training and products for leveraging diversity and inclusion, addressing unconscious bias, increasing cross-cultural competencies and creating more effective ERGs and Diversity Councils. Learn more by visiting PrismDiversity.com

10 Amazing Places to Shop for Black Owned, Black Love for Valentine’s Day

With Valentine’s Day around the corner, I am sure you are searching for the perfect gift to give the one you love. I love buying presents, but Valentine’s Day is one holiday that often leaves me feeling stumped.

Searching for the perfect gift that says “I love me some you” can be tough. I never know what to get my husband, and I think he struggles with figuring out what I want as well.

Well, worry no more. We are here to help. And not only do we have a list of great gift ideas, but all of the gifts are from black-owned businesses. Talk about a win-win. And this list doesn’t just include great gifts for the ladies. I have a couple of great options for the men as well. I want everyone to go to bed feeling happy on the 14th.

So think about your Boo, take a look at these gifts, and make this the year that you knock it out of the park with the gift you get your special someone.

For the complete article, continue on to Black and Married with Kids.

National Black MBA Association® Members Travel to Ghana and Liberia for Trade and Education Mission

Members and leaders of the National Black MBA Association® will soon have the opportunity to travel to Ghana and Liberia for the Association’s second annual trade and education mission, taking place from Saturday, February 16, through Sunday, February 24, 2019. An initiative centered on educating members on the countries’ immense business opportunities and sharing the experience of their welcoming societies, attendees will discover potential business and investment opportunities and be immersed in the cultures and traditions.

The goal of the 2019 education and trade mission is to share the numerous investment opportunities across the continent, in an effort to allow the opportunity to diversify and grow their investment portfolios. Throughout the trip, participants will be exposed to the culture and life in both countries through guided activities, along with an opportunity for participants to give back and donate items during a lecture at the University in Liberia.

In 2018’s trip to Accra, Ghana, members had the honor of attending the durbar and wreath laying ceremony honoring the 150th birthday of Dr. W.E.B. Du Bois, the first African American to earn a Ph.D. from Harvard University and co-founded the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People in 1909. During the ceremony, members heard remarks from the U.S. Ambassador to Ghana, Robert P. Jackson, and Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Vice President of the Republic of Ghana. The trip included presentations from top investment firms such as The Jospong Group of Companies and The Ghana Free Zones Board, along with a tour the Niche Cocoa Industry LTD factory and learn more about the culture of Ghana through the Cocoa Industry. Members spent their last days visiting the House of Parliament, The University of Ghana and participating in the Black History Program at the U.S. Embassy. To top off the trip, the group made the three-hour journey on the last day to the Cape Coast Castle to visit the “Door of No Return.” This castle served as the final holding place for Ghanaians before they were taken from their homelands in slavery. Members could see the small caves with little air and light where men and women were dehumanized before exiting through the door leading to a life of slavery. This emotional and thoughtful journey was followed by an evening at the home of the week’s host, the Honorable Dr. Alfred Vanderpuije, where the members enjoyed networking, great food and dancing.

Limited spots are available, with initial deposits due by Saturday, December 15th. For more information on the 2019 Education and Trade Mission to Ghana and Liberia, visit www.nbmbaa.org/ghana-mission-about/.

About NBMBAA:

NBMBAA® is a non-profit, 501(c)(3) professional member-based organization which leads in the creation of educational and career opportunities for black professionals. Representing over 14,000 members within 40 professional chapters, 33 Leaders of Tomorrow® chapters and 300+ corporate and university partners, the organization is dedicated to developing partnerships that create intellectual and economic wealth in the Black community through its five channels of engagement: career, education, entrepreneurship, leadership and lifestyle. For more information, visit www.nbmbaa.org.

National Organization of Gay and Lesbian Scientists and Technical Professionals Announces Out to Innovate™ Scholarship Winners

Today, the National Organization of Gay and Lesbian Scientists and Technical Professionals (NOGLSTP) is proud to announce the winners for the 2018 NOGLSTP Out To Innovate™ Scholarships, made possible by an Innovation Generation grant from the Motorola Solutions Foundation.

The winner of the 2018 Out to Innovate™ $5000 Undergraduate Scholarship is Thomas Frietag. Thomas is a junior at the University of Pittsburgh double majoring in Neuroscience and Psychology with minors in Chemistry and Social Work. After graduation, Thomas intends to pursue a medical degree as well as a master’s in public health. He intends to work in psychiatry and public health policy focused on LGBTQIA issues and conducting research on health disparities among under privileged communities

The winner of the 2018 Out to Innovate™ $2500 Undergraduate Scholarship is Christian Zimmerman. Christian was a full time student at Towson University and was recently accepted into the A. James Clark School of Engineering at the University of Maryland where he will be studying for a dual degree in physics and mechanical engineering.

The winner of the 2018 Out to Innovate™ $5000 Graduate Scholarship is Patrick Martin-Tuite. Patrick is studying medicine at the University of California, Berkeley/ UCSF Joint medical Program.

The winner of the 2018 Out to Innovate™ $2500 Graduate Scholarship is Noelle Fries. Noelle is studying for a master’s degree of Public Health in Community Heatlh with a specialization in Maternal, Child Reproductive, and Sexual Health at the CUNY Graduate School of Public Health and Health Policy.

These scholarships are intended for undergraduate and graduate students pursuing degrees in science, technology, engineering or mathematics (STEM) programs who are either lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender (LGBT) or an active ally of the LGBT community.  The scholarships are designed to promote academic excellence and increased visibility of talented LGBT students in STEM careers.

Funded at $5,000 and $2500 each, the scholarships will be for the 2018 fall academic year.  As the embodiment of pride in LGBT and STEM communities, all scholarship applicants will receive a complimentary student membership in NOGLSTP. The scholarship winners will be honored at Out to Innovate™ 2019, a two-day summit for LGBT students, faculty and professionals in science, technology, engineering and mathematics held March 16-17 in Los Angeles.

This NOGLSTP program is marking its 8th year as a source of educational support.  Contact scholarships@noglstp.org for more information on Out to Innovate Scholarships. For information  about NOGLSTP, contact Rochelle Diamond, NOGLSTP at chair@NOGLSTP.org.

About NOGLSTP
NOGLSTP was established in 1980, incorporated in the state of California in 1991, and was granted IRS 501 (c) 3 nonprofit status in 1992.  NOGLSTP is a professional society that educates and advocates for LGBTQ people in STEM.  NOGLSTP presents educational symposia and workshops nationwide and fosters dialog with other professional societies, academia, and industry to facilitate diversity and inclusion in the workplace. NOGLSTP is an affiliate of the American Association for the Advancement of Science, is a participating professional society member of MentorNet®, a sustaining member of the National Postdoctoral Association, a partner with the Higher Education Recruitment Consortium, and a founding member of the E-Week Diversity Council. For more information, visit the website at www.noglstp.org or contact scholarships@noglstp.org.

About Motorola Solutions Foundation
The Motorola Solutions Foundation is the charitable and philanthropic arm of Motorola Solutions. With employees located around the globe, Motorola Solutions seeks to benefit the communities where it operates. The company achieves this by making strategic grants, forging strong community partnerships and fostering innovation. The Motorola Solutions Foundation focuses its funding on public safety, disaster relief, employee programs and education, especially science, technology, engineering and math programming. For more information on Motorola Solutions corporate and foundation giving, visit www.motorolasolutions.com/foundation.

City Career Fair Announces 2019 Dates!

Diversity Employment Day Career Fairs provide recruiters access to the United States’ largest pool of diverse, multi-cultural, and qualified professionals. It is the only career fair that targets and delivers candidates from ALL classes covered under the TitleVII Civil Rights Act of 1964*. This includes Women, People of Color, Seniors, LGBTQ and People with Disabilities. Our award-winning staff has over 15 years experience in diversity recruitment. The Diversity Career Fairs are held Annually in most major cities where the Mayor and/or Governor proclaim “Diversity Employment Day”. We have over 1,000 satisfied corporate, government and non-profit clients. The Federal Government selected us as a preferred vendor to host its largest Diversity Career Fair ever!

Our Mission/Vision Statement:

To be the world’s best career fair producer offering the highest value, most efficient means for recruiting quality candidates while offering the most passionate customer satisfaction guaranteed.

To read more about these dates in detail, please visit: citycareerfair.com

 

The Best of Small Business Awards

The Best of Small Business Awards ™ is America’s most prestigious honor that recognizes and celebrates the BEST Small to Mid-Sized Business Visionaries. With over twenty-five notable “Best of Small Business” categories to choose from, The Best of Small Business Awards ™ is the largest Annual Business Recognition Program in the US.

The Best of Small Business Awards ™ is presented by Small Business Expo (celebrating its 10 Year Anniversary with nearly 100 Successful Business Shows Produced), the Nation’s BIGGEST and most attended Business-to-Business Networking Event, Trade Show & Conference, hosted in 15 major US cities.  Small Business Owners and Entrepreneurs attend our nation-wide events to attend cutting-edge business-critical workshops, shop for vendors that can help their business grow & network with thousands of attendees.
See below for the benefits of winning an award and to find out more information about the small business expos.
Benefits of Winning an Award Category:

  • National Recognition as one of the TOP Small Businesses in the US.
  • This Award is a great differentiator for your Product or Service
  • Instant credibility for new and existing clients
  • Give your sales a boost and show your new & old customers your company’s achievements
  • Great positive exposure for your business
  • Leverage your award recognition to gain more media exposure for your company

For more information and/or to make a nomination, visit: thesmallbusinessexpo.com/small-business-award

Talent Dimensions Expands Strategic Retention Solutions with Acquisition of D&I Firm PRISM International, Inc.

Talent Dimensions is pleased to announce the acquisition of the diversity and inclusion firm PRISM International, Inc. Headquartered in Sanford, FL, PRISM is a global provider of systemic diversity and inclusion (D&I) performance solutions focusing on optimizing the opportunities and complexities of the workforce, workplace and marketplace.

“We know the retention of talent is complex and requires a dynamic set of strategies to engage individual contributors who are critical to the success of any organization,” said Cile Johnson, Chief Business Officer for Talent Dimensions. “By expanding our portfolio of offerings to include diversity and inclusion, Talent Dimensions is poised to help organizations propel to new levels of performance through all their people.”

PRISM, founded by D&I thought leader Linda Stokes, offers training and consulting in the areas of Leveraging Diversity and Inclusion; Addressing Unconscious Bias; Managing Talent; Increasing Cultural Competencies; Preventing Harassing and Discriminatory Behaviors; and Creating More Effective Employee Resource Groups (ERGs) and Diversity Councils. PRISM is also the parent organization of the Association of ERGs & Councils and the innovator of the annual ERG & Council Conference and Honors Award.

In support of the transition, co-author of Leading in Black and White and Dear White Boss Ancella Livers has joined the team as President of PRISM. Previously, Livers managed the African American and Women’s Leadership Programs at the Center for Creative Leadership® Also during her tenure at CCL, she led their largest global business unit and later consulted and developed tailored solutions for their Fortune 500 client base. In addition, Livers led the Institute for Leadership Development and Research at the Executive Leadership Council.

“We see this partnership as an opportunity to align Talent Dimension’s engagement, retention and career development efforts with PRISM’s work for the powerful outcome of strategic retention and ultimate workforce, workplace and marketplace satisfaction,” shared Lynn Cowart, Chief Operating Officer for Talent Dimensions. “There is already great synergy between our organizations and we look forward to bringing expanded offerings to all our clients.”

About Talent Dimensions Talent Dimensions is a global provider of innovative, practical and application-rich solutions in the areas of employee engagement, career development, leadership development, diversity and inclusion, and the identification and development of key roles inside organizations for the strategic retention of its most critical talent. www.talent-dimensions.com and www.prismdiversity.com

National Minority Supplier Development Council Honors Leaders in Supply Chain Diversity

The 2018 National Minority Supplier Development Council Leadership Awards recently recognized the dynamic corporate executives, minority business owners and NMSDC affiliate council presidents for outstanding leadership that has a positive impact on their companies and resonates throughout the NMSDC network. Chuck Nice, television host and comedian, was Master of Ceremonies. The NMSDC advances business opportunities for certified MBEs and connects them to corporate members. To meet the growing need for supplier diversity, NMSDC matches its more than 12,000 certified minority-owned businesses to our network of more than 1,750 corporate members who wish to purchase their products, services and solutions. NMSDC, a unique and specialized player in the field of minority business enterprise, is proud of its unwavering commitment to advance Asian, Black, Hispanic and Native American suppliers in a globalized corporate supply chain.

Said President Louis Green of NMSDC, “NMSDC and its 23 affiliate councils around the nation look to vigorous, visionary leaders within our membership and our network. The Leadership Awards identify and recognize those who have set the bar high for our collaborative efforts on behalf of MBEs and corporate partners. We are most grateful to our honorees, who by their example show the way forward, as we advocate for robust minority business enterprises and for greater diversity and richer inclusiveness in corporations — not only in their supply chains, but in their board rooms and executive offices as well.”

This year, the Supplier Diversity Professional of the Year Award winner is Mr. Alex Alvarez, Jr., of Apple Inc., where he is Global Supply Manager, Apple Global Supplier Diversity in Corporate Procurement. The award honors a national corporate member with at least 2 years of experience in a corporate supplier diversity role. The seasoned recipient demonstrates exceptional action, engagement and leadership in supplier diversity and in support of NMSDC’s mission. Mr. Alvarez is a recognized thought leader and expert in Supply Chain in areas such as procurement and supplier diversity. He co-led Apple to Best in Class, Billion Dollar Roundtable, and several top awards, including NMSDC Corporation of the Year for Innovation.

The MBE of the Year Award was presented to Leon C. Richardson, Founder, President & CEO of The Chemico Group, one of the largest minority-owned chemical management and distribution companies in the United States. The award goes to the owner of a NMSDC-certified MBE who has been actively engaged within the NMSDC network for a minimum of 2 years. The recipient is a change agent, who has demonstrated exceptional leadership in guiding their company to success and has shared their knowledge and wisdom with peers as a mentor.

The CPO of the Year Award was presented to Mr. Arnold Sowa, Senior Vice President & Chief Procurement Officer, MetLife, Inc. The award goes to an outstanding leader whose vision, passion and integrity have proven impactful within the CPO’s corporation as well as the larger supplier diversity community. Mr. Sowa is responsible for overseeing MetLife’s global procurement, travel, third-party risk management, and supply chain social responsibility programs.

In addition to the above awards, the Vanguard Award was presented to an NMSDC affiliate council president who has exhibited leadership in driving the value proposition for minority supplier development among corporate and MBE constituents throughout the NMSDC network. This year’s recipient is Michelle Sourie Robinson, President and CEO of the Michigan Minority Supplier Development Council (MMSDC), one of NMSDC’s most influential affiliate councils.

The Corporate Co-Chair for the evening was Toyota, and MBE Co-Chair is Rose International.

About NMSDC

The NMSDC advances business opportunities for certified minority business enterprises and connects them to corporate members. One of the country’s leading corporate membership organizations, NMSDC was chartered in 1972 to provide increased procurement and business opportunities for minority businesses of all sizes. The NMSDC Network includes a National Office in New York and 23 affiliate regional councils across the country. The network also includes five international partner organizations located in the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, China and South Africa.

To meet the growing need for supplier diversity, NMSDC matches its more than 12,000 certified minority-owned businesses to our network of more than 1,750 corporate members who wish to purchase their products, services and solutions. NMSDC, a unique and specialized player in the field of minority business enterprise, is proud of its unwavering commitment to advance Asian, Black, Hispanic and Native American suppliers in a globalized corporate supply chain. For more information, visit www.NMSDC.org.

HBCU- Career Student Marketplace

HBCU- Career Student Marketplace presents the HBCU CDM portal where employers and HBCU students can connect. Create your profile today to have opportunities to get hired by a diverse mix of employers for career opportunities and internships.

All majors and GPA’s welcome. HBCU Alumni welcome. If you have attended the conference previously you will be tagged as HBCU CDM Certified.

Create your profile today!

America's Leading African American Business and Career Magazine

Upcoming Events

  1. NOBLE’s 44th Annual Training Conference & Exhibit
    July 24, 2020 - July 29, 2020
  2. Women in Federal Law Enforcement Leadership Training
    August 3, 2020 - August 6, 2020
  3. National Society of Black Engineers 46th Annual Convention
    August 19, 2020 - August 23, 2020
  4. 2020 American Society for Health Care Human Resources Association Event
    August 22, 2020 - August 25, 2020
  5. Blacks in Government (BIG) 42nd Annual National Training Institute
    August 24, 2020 - August 27, 2020
  6. NFBPA: A Construct for Change Forum 2020
    October 8, 2020 - October 13, 2020
  7. HBCU Career Development Marketplace
    November 10, 2020 - November 12, 2020

