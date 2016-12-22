The Success of Famous Drag Queen RuPaul

RuPaul Charles has achieved much with his career, from performing to writing his own books and everything in between

By Syreeta Khan

RuPaul Andres Charles, who was born and raised in San Diego, rose to fame in more ways than one as simply RuPaul. He is known to the world as a singer, actor, model, author, and one of the most famous drag queens in the media. RuPaul fell in love with theater and performing arts at a young age, in addition to acquiring a deep appreciation for fashion from his mother and three sisters. At age 16, RuPaul picked everything up and moved to Atlanta, where he lived in a house with his sister and brother in-law.

In an interview with Vulture, RuPaul said that his time in Atlanta was a period of figuring out his likes and interests in the world. He performed at bars, sang with a band, and eventually studied theater at the North Atlanta School of Performing Arts.

RuPaul continued his career by moving to New York and investing himself in the Manhattan nightclub scene that earned him the title of “Queen of Manhattan 1990.” RuPaul continued his love for acting, appearing in small on-screen roles such as a character in The Brady Bunch Movie, along with a few other well-known TV shows and films.

RuPaul continued to gain attention and has had immense success with his TV show, RuPaul’s Drag Race, which he also hosts. His success is evident with the eight continued seasons of the show. Aside from his own TV show, his success can be measured with the books he’s authored, Workin’ It and Lettin’ It All Hang Out, which both focus on being true to one’s self. RuPaul has also recorded an impressive 13 albums, which have gained the attention of people like Elton John, who once performed a duet of “Don’t Go Breaking My Heart” with the singer.

RuPaul continues to be an activist for his community with his long resume of projects. According to his website, along with producing RuPaul’s Drag Race’s ninth season, he is a permanent judge on Skin Wars; the host of several shows, including Fresh Paint and Gay for Play; as well as being the face of MAC Cosmetics. RuPaul continues to be an advocate for the drag community, and, at age 55, seems not to be slowing down anytime soon.