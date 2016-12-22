Yes, You Can Avoid Family Fights Over Money

How families put wealth into perspective

Three-quarters of wealthy families fail to discuss money and inheritance in ways that avoid misunderstandings and unintended consequences.

“Is There Love in Money? How Families Put Wealth Into Perspective” is a new report, commissioned by Merrill Lynch that includes an in-depth analysis and discussion of the study findings, as well as examples of common conflicts over money and best practices among families that communicate effectively.

The survey of 609 high net worth households, each with more than $3 million in investable assets, found differing generational perspectives in the way families communicate, understand and make decisions involving family money. Conflicts can arise when individual perspectives are dismissed, ignored or never communicated, and when core values are not discussed.

The survey found:

In 52 percent of families, information about money flows in only one direction. Among those, rather than having a conversation, 38 percent say family members are typically told about money, gifts or financial decisions affecting them. The other 14 percent say money decisions are simply made for family members, usually out of a paternalistic desire to be protective or helpful.

Nearly one-quarter of families avoid conversations about wealth, typically because they don’t know how to start the conversation or who should initiate it.

Only 22 percent of families have open, collaborative dialogue about money issues that affect them, which the study found is an important step toward mutual understanding and more productive wealth conversations.

Merrill Lynch found that family relationships and communications often break down between parents and children, spouses, siblings and in-laws over differing viewpoints on topics such as the division of estate assets, conditions and expectations attached to monetary gifts, the reason for signing a prenuptial agreement, and the distribution or use of trust funds in an estate.

“The real source of these conflicts, and the greatest opportunity, begins with the way families shape different perspectives about the value and purpose of wealth,” said Michael Liersch, head of behavioral finance and goals-based consulting at Merrill Lynch Wealth Management.

Where’s the Love?

A topic the report covers in detail is the perceived connection between love and money, and the relationship stress that can occur when family members have different interpretations about the meaning and motivation for financial gifts. The survey found:

More than two-thirds of wealth holders, including 69 percent of baby boomers and 78 percent of family members over 70 years old, consider monetary gifts to family members primarily an expression of their love. For these generations, it seems there is quite a bit of love in money.

Meanwhile, only 50 percent of millennials recognize the love in money. Nearly two in five millennials see gifting of family assets as a tax optimization strategy on the part of the giver or a means to exert influence on others (30 percent). They therefore may not understand the spirit with which gifts are given and, in some cases, may even reject or misuse whatever they receive.

Given the connection between love and money, it’s understandable that many wealth holders would want to divide assets from their estate in a way that shows equal love for family members. Thus, fairness is an important consideration in estate planning decisions, but not everyone agrees on what’s fair.

Fifty-nine percent of baby boomers and 68 percent of those over 70 years old believe the fairest way to divide wealth is in equal shares among their heirs.

However, only one-third of millennials consider equal shares as “most fair.” Instead they believe the amount given to each person should be based on individual factors, including who has the greatest financial need, who put more time, energy and resources into the family and each person’s age, values, behavior and readiness to handle wealth responsibly.

Initiating Family Wealth Dialogue

The study found that families often avoid conversations about wealth because they don’t know where to begin or who should start the discussion. About one-third of millennials say they feel it’s none of their business to ask, and 42 percent think only people interested in inheriting money would bring up the subject. These viewpoints can contribute to a communication roadblock.

Wealth holders often hold information about their estate plans close to the vest, sharing it primarily with their spouse and then, maybe with an advisor or executor. Only 52 percent think adult beneficiaries are entitled to information about a wealth holder’s plans. When family conversations do take place, the person most likely to be excluded is the spouse or other person related to the recipient, or beneficiary, of family money, even if discussions and decisions involve them.

Families agree a productive, collaborative conversation about money should begin with discussions about how to make the most of family wealth rather than talking about the money itself.

Sixty-two percent of families agree education about good financial decision-making is the best place to start a family wealth conversation. This is followed closely by reviewing options and considerations for planning (58%) and discussing values or the reasons behind decisions (53%).

Source: Bank of America Corporation