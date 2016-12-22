NBA Player Turned Entrepreneur, Mark Davis

Davis founded one of the nation’s first African American-owned solar panel installation companies

By Syreeta Khan

Mark Davis, a former NBA player, has turned heads with his entrepreneur capabilities. Davis is known as one of the first African Americans in the country to start up a solar panel installation company. As a company enjoying much success, WDC Solar seems to be giving more than taking.

The retired NBA player is known to have played for the Washington Bullets in the early ’80s but that is not the only way he has helped the culture and well-being of his city. Davis’s work in renovating Washington D.C.’s electricity system is well thought out and helps in more ways than one.

WDC Solar’s mission is not only to supply and install solar panels, but to offer new opportunities and start a change in the environment. Davis has shaped the company so that young men and women with interests in engineering and technology can have an opportunity to gain experience in the field. Along with creating jobs and installing panels for paying clients, the company is helping low-income families and communities by installing panels without charge. The installation of these panels significantly cuts down electricity bills and reduces air elements and chemicals that are harmful to the environment.

The company’s success and hard work has not gone unnoticed. Mark Davis was invited to join first lady Michelle Obama in the president’s guest box while President Barack Obama delivered his final State of Union to Congress. He took the opportunity to address issues for the environment and the benefit of solar panel installation. “We have to use more renewable energy to combat climate change,” Davis reported to the Huffington Post. “We want to make D.C. a green city,” was a point that he stressed heavily in the interview.

The business has created jobs for around 60 students, who were trained over the past two summers on the engineering of solar panels. Since then, these students have installed 125 solar panels to several communities all throughout Washington D.C. and will continue to do so.

Davis has no plans of slowing down or backing up the WDC Solar’s mission. Their goal is to continue installing as many solar panels as possible because in Davis’s eyes, every house matters. All those who are involved with WDC Solar give insight to the importance of solar panels and are helping lead the way to a greener future.