‘Fundamental Questions Demand Compelling Answers’

Cisco’s Hilton Romanski sees the power of a connected future

“More humans have more access to more information than ever before in the history of the species. It would seem it is now possible to imagine and invent literally anything,” says Cisco’s SVP and Chief Strategy Officer Hilton Romanski. “Cisco built the highways on which this information flows and continues to make these interstates of understanding smoother, faster, safer, and a lot more interesting to be on. Herein lies the power to transform businesses, countries, and the world by turning great ideas that help drive prosperity into reality much more rapidly.”

At Cisco, Romanski is responsible for driving the company’s innovation strategy through acquisitions, strategic partnerships, investments, and co-development, and innovation. He oversees Cisco’s venture capital investment portfolio currently valued at $2 billion with a focus on fostering innovation and leading market transitions.

Since joining Cisco in 2000, Romanski has been responsible for nearly $20 billion in acquisitions across more than 40 deals and was the driving force behind many of the innovative financial structures now represented in Cisco’s technology portfolio.

Here, Romanski shares his views on the future of innovation and Cisco’s role in creating the novel technologies that will help chart the course.

Tell us a little about your journey to Cisco and your current role.

I started my career in the financial services industry at J.P. Morgan’s New York headquarters. I was a mergers and acquisitions investment banker. As a dealmaker, I was exposed to the excitement of engaging with technology companies, large and small, who were creating a whole new future for the world. The technology bug bit me, and I was hooked. While I was in business school, I had an opportunity to intern with Cisco’s M&A team. Though I returned to school to complete my studies, I never left Cisco and returned in 2001 to start full time at the company.

I’ve had a chance to see and work with every part of the company over the last 15 years and feel quite fortunate for the opportunity to now, as Cisco’s Chief Strategy Officer, help chart the direction of where we are going as a company. My role is all about imagining our future and releasing the constraints of what it takes to get there. I have a great team, and I like to think that we have about as much fun as you can have in any tech job out there.

What do you think will be Cisco’s next major step in the fast-paced technology industry?

Central to Cisco’s ongoing transformation will be the ability to help customers securely bridge new ways of directing technology to deliver outcomes. Today, bridging to what has been commonly referred to as Cloud architecture is an example. Tomorrow, it may be something else. What will make Cisco successful is continuing to engender trust among customers and partners that we will be there to identify the next set of transitions in business and technology, seizing upon those transitions, and using our Build, Buy, Partner, Invest, and Co-Develop approach to innovation.

What are your thoughts on our nation’s lack of STEM students and professionals, especially in underrepresented groups?

Education across all disciplines is important. We cannot all be scientists and technologists—just like we cannot all be philosophers and poets. We need a true balance, but balance requires access across all communities. STEM-based education is an important cornerstone in building progress in society, and access to it—and the practice of it—enables society to leverage the unique experience of all communities and turn those into amazing inventions for the future. That’s why it’s so important that all communities have access to great STEM-based education—to unlock the potential that’s out there among so many talented students.

Where do you see technology heading in the next 10 years and how will Cisco be an important player?

Hard to predict, but I do know there are 4 billion people on the planet who haven’t yet been connected, and they will likely get connected by the end of the next decade. This creates a huge opportunity to move society forward as we, in parallel, connect everything around us. In the end, technology and innovation for their own sake are not really that interesting. It is their application to solve the most basic challenges humans face—challenges that have been posed from the beginning of humankind. This is the most compelling use. How do we feed more people than have ever existed at one time on Earth when there is actually less arable land than before? How do we provide access to safe water and good healthcare to every human being? How do we deliver enough prosperity to prevent the violence and suffering that has plagued humans throughout every period of history? How does humankind continue to fulfill its innate need to voyage and explore? These are the fundamental questions that demand compelling answers from technology and innovation—and really every discipline across science and the humanities. In the final analysis, amazing inventions that make our lives more comfortable and easier—as incredible as they are—will appear as

footnotes against these larger challenges and opportunities.

How do diversity and inclusion play into Cisco’s strategies for business?

We need the best people and we need different points of view if we wish to address the complexities of a diverse and ever-changing business and technology landscape. I believe it starts at the top… Diversity and inclusion are not electives here; every leader needs to take this seriously. They need to model and encourage the kind of culture we hope to create.

How will diversity and inclusion factor into future innovation?

The opportunities and challenges that lie before us are more complex than ever. There is no doubt in my mind that teams which incorporate unique, diverse points of view will be best positioned to address them.

Were there any obstacles in your career you have had to overcome?

I think the most significant obstacles I’ve faced were of my own making—in my own mind. It doesn’t mean that I haven’t been up against bias or stereotypes—we all have been to varying degrees. The key is what you take away from these situations that determines whether you are blocked or whether you find a path forward. It is important how you transform something that’s happened to you—the thing that happened itself holds much less importance. It is about what you choose to learn or do about it. This choice is entirely yours and you are the one part of the equation over which you have 100% control.

If you could go back and change something in your career what would it be?

I have a hard time with regrets. There are always things, in retrospect, that I could have done differently—or even different jobs I could have tried. The past is best used as a reflecting pool to help you decide how to approach every moment you have left. You are in a constant state of invention, and your energy is best directed at the future rather than the past which you have no ability to change.

Are you active in any of Cisco’s employee resource groups?

I sponsor the Connected Asian Affinity Network as well as the Connected Black Professionals. These are groups tapping into communities with deep histories and significant contributions; they both have the central goal of making Cisco a place where talent can continue to thrive and contribute.

Do you feel these types of groups are important to a company’s diversity strategy and technology growth?

Absolutely. They make Cisco a great place to work for all employees and encourage dialogue and development that continues to move our company and industry forward.

What advice would you give to someone just starting out in their career that you wish someone would have given to you?

Take risks. Many people, early in their careers, wait too long to take risks and to show what they have. They may miss opportunities to make an impact. Take risks—you will make mistakes; learn from them and take the next risk.

Good leaders will recognize this trait and should encourage it. Encourage this trait in others—whether with your peers or as a leader.

What advice would you give a young professional either at Cisco or in this industry?

Take on different jobs—rotate to other functions or roles if you can. Doing so allows you to better understand the whole business as well as earn new, valuable skills. Moving around also exposes you to different ways of thinking and management styles and helps you determine what you really want to do—the answer may surprise you.

Do you have a personal motto or words that you live by?

Eleanor Roosevelt is known to have said, “Do one thing every day that scares you.” I love this idea. Whether in your professional or personal life, it is the simplest framework I can think of for actually committing to the act of taking risks. Sometimes these risks are large— often they are small. This idea puts you on a steady diet of trying new things and learning from them.

Is there anything else you would like to share with our readers that you think is important?

Whether in technology or any other industry, none of us can afford to be unclear about our values and what we stand for. In whatever you do, day to day, it is important to demonstrate who you are. I like to say bring your “whole self” to work (or anywhere). I believe this is a recipe for success in business, in life and in your own happiness.