Black Women-Owned Businesses Skyrocket

In less than two decades, black women-owned businesses have grown by 322%.

African-American women are the fastest growing group of entrepreneurs in America.

The 2015 State of Women-Owned Businesses Report released found that the number of women-owned businesses grew by 74 percent between 1997 and 2015. That’s 1.5 times the national average of business growth to be exact.

The number of black women-owned businesses has grown by a whopping 322 percent since 1997. Today, black women own roughly 14 percent of all businesses in the country owned by women, which tallies to around 1.3 million businesses, according to the report.

“While nationally African American women comprise 14 percent of all women-owned firms, African American women comprise a greater than average share of all women-owned firms in Georgia (35 percent), Maryland (33 percent), and Illinois (22 percent),” the report says.

Statistics show that throughout these 1.3 million companies, nearly 300,000 workers are employed and the businesses generate an estimated $52.6 billion in revenue. When digging into the number of black-owned businesses overall, 49 percent are owned by women.

Source: huffingtonpost.com & Amex Open State of WOBs