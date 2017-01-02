VIEW BLACK EOE JOURNAL’S CURRENT BEST OF THE BEST RESULTS LISTS

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:
Top HBCUs and Colleges & Universities
(Irvine, California) – October 15, 2016 – Black EOE Journal (BEOEJ) today released the results of its review of the nation’s Best of the Best Top HBCUs and Colleges & Universities.
Black EOE Journal, now celebrating its 25th year of diversity, polled hundreds of Fortune 1000 companies for its 2016 Best of the Best evaluations. BEOEJ is one of the nation’s fastest-growing magazines, promoting the advancement of African Americans in all aspects of education, business and employment to ensure equal opportunity. The outstanding efforts toward this promotion make these educational institutions leaders in the quest for true diversity, and we commend them all.
The annual review is an evaluation of the nation’s colleges and HBCUs diversity initiatives. It provides non-biased results that are valuable resources for students, future enrollees, job-seekers, senior management, employment agencies and consumer groups.
This year’s recognitions include the following, in alphabetical order:
Top HBCUs
Alabama Agricultural and Mechanical University
Alabama State University
Albany State University
Alcorn State University
Allen University
Arkansas Baptist College
Bennett College
Bethune-Cookman University
Bluefield State College
Bowie State University
Central State University
Cheyney University of Pennsylvania
Claflin University
Clark Atlanta University
Coppin State University
Dillard University
Elizabeth City State University
Fayetteville State University
Fisk University
Florida A&M University
Fort Valley State University
Hampton University
Howard University
Huston-Tillotson University
Jackson State University
Johnson C. Smith University
Kentucky State University
Langston University
LeMoyne-Owen College
Lincoln University
Livingstone College
Morehouse College
North Carolina A&T State University
Oakwood University
Philander Smith College
South Carolina State University
Spelman College
Tennessee State University
Tougaloo College
Tuskegee University
University of the District of Columbia
Virginia State University
Xavier University of Louisiana
Top Colleges and Universities
Columbia University
Cornell University
Dartmouth College
Delaware State University
Duke University
Emory University
Georgetown University
Harvard University
Morgan State University
North Carolina Central University
Northwestern University
Stanford University
University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
University of Pennsylvania (Wharton)
University of Texas–El Paso
University of Virginia
The goal of the annual evaluations is to not only bring the latest information and guidance to our readers but also encourage active outreach and diversity policies among educational institutions. The lists were compiled from market research, independent research, diversity conference participation and survey responses that were performed by DiversityComm’s agents and/or affiliates. This year, hundreds of institutions participated.
The results are published in the fall issue of Black EOE Journal and available on newsstands mid-October. Published by DiversityComm, Black EOE Journal is dedicated to promoting the advancement of African Americans in all aspects of education, business and employment to ensure equal opportunity. DiversityComm also publishes HISPANIC Network Magazine, Professional Woman’s Magazine, U.S. Veterans Magazine, Diversity in STEAM Magazine and DIVERSEability Magazine.
For more information about the annual Best of the Best survey or Black EOE Journal, please contact the research department at (800) 487-5099 or e-email surveys@diversitycomm.net.
About Black EOE Journal (BEOEJ)
The Black EOE Journal (BEOEJ) is the African American career and business connection. Our mission is to be the epicenter of information utilizing our channels of distribution in print and digital media. As one of the strongest growing African American publications in the nation, our mission is to inform, educate, employ and provide equal opportunity to corporate America in order to create a more diverse workplace.
We provide the latest, most important diversity news, covering virtually every industry, business and profession. This includes up-to-date statistics on workforce diversity as well as business-to-business trends. We offer both recruitment and business opportunities, along with accurate, timely conferences and event calendars. And, just as important, we spotlight inspiring role models and notable mentors. BEOEJ is a WBENC-certified company.
###
BLACK EOE JOURNAL ANNOUNCES ITS 2016 SUMMER BEST OF THE BEST RESULTS LISTS
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:
Top Employers, Supplier Diversity Programs, Disability-Friendly Companies, LGBT-Friendly Companies and MBA Programs
(Irvine, California) – July 15, 2016 – Black EOE Journal (BEOEJ) today released the results of its review of the nation’s Best of the Best Top Employers, Supplier Diversity Programs, Disability-Friendly Companies, LGBT-Friendly Companies and MBA Programs.
Black EOE Journal, now celebrating its 25th year of diversity, polled hundreds of Fortune 1000 companies for its 2016 Best of the Best evaluations. BEOEJ is one of the nation’s fastest-growing magazines, promoting the advancement of African Americans in all aspects of business and employment to ensure equal opportunity. The outstanding efforts toward this promotion make these companies leaders in the quest for true diversity, and we commend them all.
The annual review is an evaluation of the nation’s employers, initiatives and government agencies. It provides non-biased results that are valuable resources for job-seekers, business owners, students, consumers, senior management, business associations, employment agencies and consumer groups.
This year’s winners include the following, in alphabetical order:
Top Employers
Abbott Laboratories
AbbVie
Accenture
ADP
Aetna
ALDI
Allstate Insurance Company
American Airlines
American Express
Anthem
AT&T
Bank of America
BASF
Capital One
Citigroup
Colgate-Palmolive
Comcast-NBCUniversal
Cox Communications
Cummins
CVS Health
Dell
Deloitte
Delta Air Lines, Inc.
Eli Lilly and Company
EY
FCA
Federal Reserve System
Ford Motor Company
General Electric
General Mills
General Motors Corporation
Georgia Pacific
GlaxoSmithKline
Hess Corporation
Hilton Worldwide
HP
HPE
IBM
JLL
JPMorgan Chase
Kaiser Permanente
Kellogg Company
KeyCorp
KPMG LLP
Lockheed Martin
Lowe’s Companies, Inc.
Marriott International
MasterCard Worldwide
Medtronic
Merck
Monsanto
MUFG Union Bank
Nationwide
National Credit Union Administration
New York Life
Nielsen
Northrop Grumman Corporation
Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corporation
Oak Ridge Associated Universities
Oracle
PNC Financial Opportunities
PricewaterhouseCoopers
Procter & Gamble
Prudential Financial
Robert Half
S.C. Johnson & Sons Inc.
Sodexo, USA
Southern Company
State Farm Insurance
State Street
Target
TD Bank
The Walt Disney Company
TIAA-CREF
Toyota Motor North America
Travelers
Verizon Communications
Wellmark
Wells Fargo and Company
Walgreens
Top Supplier Diversity Programs
Abbott Laboratories
Accenture
AT&T
Bank of America
Bristol-Myers Squibb
Comcast NBCUniversal
Comerica
Consolidated Edison Company
CVS Health
Dell
DTE Energy
Ericsson
FCA
Ford Motor Company
Freddie Mac
General Mills
General Motors Corporation
Hilton Worldwide
Honda
JLL
JPMorgan Chase
Lockheed Martin
Lowe’s
Marriott International
Merck
National Grid
Nationwide Insurance
Nielsen
Pacific Gas and Electric Co.
Pepsico
PNC Financial Opportunities
Raytheon
Robert Half
Sempra
State Farm Insurance
The Coca Cola Company
The Kroger Company
Time Warner
Toyota Motor North America
Verizon
Vizient Inc.
Walgreens
Walmart Stores, Inc.
Wells Fargo and Company
Xerox Corporation
Top Disability-Friendly Companies
Aetna
AT&T
Charles Schwab
Colgate
CVS Health
EY
GlaxoSmithKline
HP
HPE
IBM
JPMorgan Chase
Kaiser Permanente
KPMG LLP
Lockheed Martin
Merck
Monsanto
Novartis
Prudential
S.C. Johnson & Sons
Sodexo USA
TD Bank
Verizon
Walgreens
Wellmark
Top LGBT-Friendly Companies
Apple
AT&T
Charles Schwab
Chevron
CVS Health
Dell
EY
Fannie Mae
Ford Motor Company
General Motors Corporation
HP
HPE
JPMorgan Chase
Kellogg Company
KPMG LLP
Marriott International
MUFG Union Bank
Prudential
Target
The Hershey Company
Time Warner
United Health Group
Wellmark
Top MBA Programs
Carnegie Mellon University (Tepper)
Columbia University
Cornell University (Johnson)
Dartmouth College (Tuck)
Duke University ( Fuqua)
Emory University (Goizueta)
Georgetown University (McDonough)
Harvard Business School
Indiana University Bloomington ( Kelley)
Massachusetts Institute of Technology (Sloan)
New York University (Stern)
Northwestern University (Kellogg)
Ohio State University Fisher College of Business
Stanford Graduate School of Business
University of California, Berkeley (Haas)
University of California, Los Angeles ( Anderson)
University of Chicago (Booth)
University of Michigan, Ann Arbor ( Ross)
University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill ( Kenan-Flager)
University of Pennsylvania ( Wharton)
University of Southern California Marshall School of Business
University of Texas, Austin (McCombs)
University of Texas, El Paso School of Business
University of Virginia (Darden)
Yale University
The goal of the annual evaluations is to not only bring the latest information and guidance to our readers but also encourage active outreach and diversity policies among corporations and government agencies. The lists were compiled from market research, independent research, diversity conference participation and survey responses that were performed by DiversityComm’s agents and/or affiliates. This year, hundreds of companies and institutions participated.
The results are published in the summer issue of Black EOE Journal and available on newsstands mid-July. Published by DiversityComm, Black EOE Journal is dedicated to promoting the advancement of African Americans in all aspects of business and employment to ensure equal opportunity. Part 3 of our Best of the Best series, featuring Top Colleges & HBCUs will be published in the fall issue, available mid-October. DiversityComm also publishes HISPANIC Network Magazine, Professional Woman’s Magazine, U.S. Veterans Magazine and Diversity in STEAM Magazine, along with its newest publication, DIVERSEability Magazine.
For more information about the annual Best of the Best survey or Black EOE Journal, please contact the research department at (800) 487-5099 or e-email surveys@diversitycomm.net.
About Black EOE Journal (BEOEJ)
The Black EOE Journal (BEOEJ) is the African American career and business connection. Our mission is to be the epicenter of information utilizing our channels of distribution in print and digital media. As one of the strongest growing African American publications in the nation, our mission is to inform, educate, employ and provide equal opportunity to corporate America in order to create a more diverse workplace.
We provide the latest, most important diversity news, covering virtually every industry, business and profession. This includes up-to-date statistics on workforce diversity as well as business-to-business trends. We offer both recruitment and business opportunities, along with accurate, timely conferences and event calendars. And, just as important, we spotlight inspiring role models and notable mentors. BEOEJ is a WBENC-certified company.
BLACK EOE JOURNAL ANNOUNCES ITS 2016 SPRING BEST OF THE BEST RESULTS LISTS
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:
Top Government and Law Enforcement Agencies; Top Insurance Companies; Top Financial & Banking Companies; Top Healthcare, Pharmaceutical & Biotech Companies and Top Utilities, Energy, Gas & Oil Companies
(Irvine, California) – April 15, 2016 – Black EOE Journal (BEOEJ) today released the results of its review of the nation’s Best of the Best Government and Law Enforcement Agencies; Insurance Companies; Financial & Banking Companies; Healthcare, Pharmaceutical & Biotech Companies and Utilities, Energy, Gas & Oil Companies.
Black EOE Journal, now celebrating its 25th year of diversity, polled hundreds of Fortune 1000 companies for its 2016 Best of the Best evaluations. BEOEJ is one of the nation’s fastest-growing magazines, promoting the advancement of African Americans in all aspects of business and employment to ensure equal opportunity. The outstanding efforts toward this promotion make these companies leaders in the quest for true diversity, and we commend them all.
The annual review is an evaluation of the nation’s employers, initiatives and government agencies. It provides non-biased results that are valuable resources for job-seekers, business owners, students, consumers, senior management, business associations, employment agencies and consumer groups.
This year’s winners include the following, in alphabetical order:
Top Government & Law Enforcement Agencies
Air Force Civilian Service (AFCS)
Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL)
Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA)
Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA)
Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI)
National Security Agency (NSA)
Transportation Security Administration (TSA)
United States Postal Service (USPS)
U.S. Coast Guard and Civilian Careers (USCG)
U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC)
U.S. Secret Service (USSS)
Top Financial & Banking Companies
American Express Company
Bank of America
BMO Harris Bank
Capital One Financial Corporation
Citi
Edward Jones
Federal Reserve
Fidelity
Freddie Mac
Goldman Sachs
JPMorgan Chase
Lincoln Financial
National Credit Union Administration
PNC Financial Services Group
Principal Financial Group
Prudential
PricewaterhouseCoopers
Regions Financial Corporation
SunTrust
TD Bank
Vanguard Group
U.S. Bancorp
Wells Fargo
Top Insurance Companies
Allstate Insurance Company
Aetna
Erie Insurance
MetLife, Inc.
Nationwide
Progressive Insurance
State Farm Insurance Company
Travelers Insurance Company
Top Healthcare, Pharmaceutical & Biotech Companies
Abbott Laboratories
Amgen
Astellas Pharma US, Inc.
AstraZeneca Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Bayer
Biogen Idec Inc.
Boehringer Ingelheim Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Bristol-Myers Squibb Company
Eisai Pharmaceuticals
Eli Lilly & Company
Genentech Inc.
Genzyme Corporation
Gilead
GSK
Highmark Health
Johnson & Johnson
Merck
Mylan
Novartis
Pfizer
Roche
Sanofi
Top Utilities, Energy, Oil & Gas Companies
Amren Corporation
Chevron
Conoco Phillips
Consolidated Edison
Dominion Resources
DTE Energy
Duke Energy
EOG Resources, Inc.
Exelon Corporation
Exxon Mobil Corporation
Hess Corporation
National Grid
Occidental Petroleum
Pacific Gas and Electric Company
Pepco Holdings
Public Service Enterprise Group
Southern Company
Valero energy
The goal of the annual evaluations is to not only bring the latest information and guidance to our readers, but also encourage active outreach and diversity policies among corporations and government agencies. The lists were compiled from market research, independent research, diversity conference participation and survey responses that were performed by DiversityComm’s agents and/or affiliates. This year, hundreds of companies and institutions participated.
The results are published in the spring issue of Black EOE Journal and available on newsstands mid-April. Published by DiversityComm, Black EOE Journal is dedicated to promoting the advancement of multicultural women in all aspects of business and employment to ensure equal opportunity. Part 2 of our Best of the Best series, featuring Top Diversity Employers, Top Supplier Diversity Programs, Top MBA Schools, Top Disability-Friendly Companies and Top LGBT-Friendly Companies will be published in the summer issue, available mid-July. The fall issue will feature its Top HBCUs and Colleges published mid-October. DiversityComm also publishes Hispanic Network Magazine, Professional Woman’s Magazine, U.S. Veterans Magazine and Diversity in STEAM Magazine, along with its newest publication, DIVERSEability Magazine.
For more information about the annual Best of the Best survey or Black EOE Journal, please contact the research department at (800) 487-5099 or e-email surveys@diversitycomm.net .
About Black EOE Journal (BEOEJ)
The Black EOE Journal (BEOEJ) is the African American career and business connection. Our mission is to be the epicenter of information utilizing our channels of distribution in print and digital media. As one of the strongest growing African American publications in the nation, our mission is to inform, educate, employ and provide equal opportunity to corporate America in order to create a more diverse workplace.
We provide the latest, most important diversity news, covering virtually every industry, business and profession. This includes up-to-date statistics on workforce diversity as well as business-to-business trends. We offer both recruitment and business opportunities, along with accurate, timely conferences and event calendars. And, just as important, we spotlight inspiring role models and notable mentors. BEOEJ is a WBENC-certified company.
