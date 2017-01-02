VIEW BLACK EOE JOURNAL’S CURRENT BEST OF THE BEST RESULTS LISTS

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

Top HBCUs and Colleges & Universities

(Irvine, California) – October 15, 2016 – Black EOE Journal (BEOEJ) today released the results of its review of the nation’s Best of the Best Top HBCUs and Colleges & Universities.

Black EOE Journal, now celebrating its 25th year of diversity, polled hundreds of Fortune 1000 companies for its 2016 Best of the Best evaluations. BEOEJ is one of the nation’s fastest-growing magazines, promoting the advancement of African Americans in all aspects of education, business and employment to ensure equal opportunity. The outstanding efforts toward this promotion make these educational institutions leaders in the quest for true diversity, and we commend them all.

The annual review is an evaluation of the nation’s colleges and HBCUs diversity initiatives. It provides non-biased results that are valuable resources for students, future enrollees, job-seekers, senior management, employment agencies and consumer groups.

This year’s recognitions include the following, in alphabetical order:

Top HBCUs

Alabama Agricultural and Mechanical University

Alabama State University

Albany State University

Alcorn State University

Allen University

Arkansas Baptist College

Bennett College

Bethune-Cookman University

Bluefield State College

Bowie State University

Central State University

Cheyney University of Pennsylvania

Claflin University

Clark Atlanta University

Coppin State University

Dillard University

Elizabeth City State University

Fayetteville State University

Fisk University

Florida A&M University

Fort Valley State University

Hampton University

Howard University

Huston-Tillotson University

Jackson State University

Johnson C. Smith University

Kentucky State University

Langston University

LeMoyne-Owen College

Lincoln University

Livingstone College

Morehouse College

North Carolina A&T State University

Oakwood University

Philander Smith College

South Carolina State University

Spelman College

Tennessee State University

Tougaloo College

Tuskegee University

University of the District of Columbia

Virginia State University

Xavier University of Louisiana

Top Colleges and Universities

Columbia University

Cornell University

Dartmouth College

Delaware State University

Duke University

Emory University

Georgetown University

Harvard University

Morgan State University

North Carolina Central University

Northwestern University

Stanford University

University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill

University of Pennsylvania (Wharton)

University of Texas–El Paso

University of Virginia

The goal of the annual evaluations is to not only bring the latest information and guidance to our readers but also encourage active outreach and diversity policies among educational institutions. The lists were compiled from market research, independent research, diversity conference participation and survey responses that were performed by DiversityComm’s agents and/or affiliates. This year, hundreds of institutions participated.

The results are published in the fall issue of Black EOE Journal and available on newsstands mid-October. Published by DiversityComm, Black EOE Journal is dedicated to promoting the advancement of African Americans in all aspects of education, business and employment to ensure equal opportunity. DiversityComm also publishes HISPANIC Network Magazine, Professional Woman’s Magazine, U.S. Veterans Magazine, Diversity in STEAM Magazine and DIVERSEability Magazine.

For more information about the annual Best of the Best survey or Black EOE Journal, please contact the research department at (800) 487-5099 or e-email surveys@diversitycomm.net.

About Black EOE Journal (BEOEJ)

The Black EOE Journal (BEOEJ) is the African American career and business connection. Our mission is to be the epicenter of information utilizing our channels of distribution in print and digital media. As one of the strongest growing African American publications in the nation, our mission is to inform, educate, employ and provide equal opportunity to corporate America in order to create a more diverse workplace.

We provide the latest, most important diversity news, covering virtually every industry, business and profession. This includes up-to-date statistics on workforce diversity as well as business-to-business trends. We offer both recruitment and business opportunities, along with accurate, timely conferences and event calendars. And, just as important, we spotlight inspiring role models and notable mentors. BEOEJ is a WBENC-certified company.

###

BLACK EOE JOURNAL ANNOUNCES ITS 2016 SUMMER BEST OF THE BEST RESULTS LISTS

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

Top Employers, Supplier Diversity Programs, Disability-Friendly Companies, LGBT-Friendly Companies and MBA Programs



(Irvine, California) – July 15, 2016 – Black EOE Journal (BEOEJ) today released the results of its review of the nation’s Best of the Best Top Employers, Supplier Diversity Programs, Disability-Friendly Companies, LGBT-Friendly Companies and MBA Programs.

Black EOE Journal, now celebrating its 25th year of diversity, polled hundreds of Fortune 1000 companies for its 2016 Best of the Best evaluations. BEOEJ is one of the nation’s fastest-growing magazines, promoting the advancement of African Americans in all aspects of business and employment to ensure equal opportunity. The outstanding efforts toward this promotion make these companies leaders in the quest for true diversity, and we commend them all.

The annual review is an evaluation of the nation’s employers, initiatives and government agencies. It provides non-biased results that are valuable resources for job-seekers, business owners, students, consumers, senior management, business associations, employment agencies and consumer groups.

This year’s winners include the following, in alphabetical order:

Top Employers

Abbott Laboratories

AbbVie

Accenture

ADP

Aetna

ALDI

Allstate Insurance Company

American Airlines

American Express

Anthem

AT&T

Bank of America

BASF

Capital One

Citigroup

Colgate-Palmolive

Comcast-NBCUniversal

Cox Communications

Cummins

CVS Health

Dell

Deloitte

Delta Air Lines, Inc.

Eli Lilly and Company

EY

FCA

Federal Reserve System

Ford Motor Company

General Electric

General Mills

General Motors Corporation

Georgia Pacific

GlaxoSmithKline

Hess Corporation

Hilton Worldwide

HP

HPE

IBM

JLL

JPMorgan Chase

Kaiser Permanente

Kellogg Company

KeyCorp

KPMG LLP

Lockheed Martin

Lowe’s Companies, Inc.

Marriott International

MasterCard Worldwide

Medtronic

Merck

Monsanto

MUFG Union Bank

Nationwide

National Credit Union Administration

New York Life

Nielsen

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corporation

Oak Ridge Associated Universities

Oracle

PNC Financial Opportunities

PricewaterhouseCoopers

Procter & Gamble

Prudential Financial

Robert Half

S.C. Johnson & Sons Inc.

Sodexo, USA

Southern Company

State Farm Insurance

State Street

Target

TD Bank

The Walt Disney Company

TIAA-CREF

Toyota Motor North America

Travelers

Verizon Communications

Wellmark

Wells Fargo and Company

Walgreens

Top Supplier Diversity Programs

Abbott Laboratories

Accenture

AT&T

Bank of America

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Comcast NBCUniversal

Comerica

Consolidated Edison Company

CVS Health

Dell

DTE Energy

Ericsson

FCA

Ford Motor Company

Freddie Mac

General Mills

General Motors Corporation

Hilton Worldwide

Honda

JLL

JPMorgan Chase

Lockheed Martin

Lowe’s

Marriott International

Merck

National Grid

Nationwide Insurance

Nielsen

Pacific Gas and Electric Co.

Pepsico

PNC Financial Opportunities

Raytheon

Robert Half

Sempra

State Farm Insurance

The Coca Cola Company

The Kroger Company

Time Warner

Toyota Motor North America

Verizon

Vizient Inc.

Walgreens

Walmart Stores, Inc.

Wells Fargo and Company

Xerox Corporation

Top Disability-Friendly Companies

Aetna

AT&T

Charles Schwab

Colgate

CVS Health

EY

GlaxoSmithKline

HP

HPE

IBM

JPMorgan Chase

Kaiser Permanente

KPMG LLP

Lockheed Martin

Merck

Monsanto

Novartis

Prudential

S.C. Johnson & Sons

Sodexo USA

TD Bank

Verizon

Walgreens

Wellmark

Top LGBT-Friendly Companies

Apple

AT&T

Charles Schwab

Chevron

CVS Health

Dell

EY

Fannie Mae

Ford Motor Company

General Motors Corporation

HP

HPE

JPMorgan Chase

Kellogg Company

KPMG LLP

Marriott International

MUFG Union Bank

Prudential

Target

The Hershey Company

Time Warner

United Health Group

Wellmark

Top MBA Programs

Carnegie Mellon University (Tepper)

Columbia University

Cornell University (Johnson)

Dartmouth College (Tuck)

Duke University ( Fuqua)

Emory University (Goizueta)

Georgetown University (McDonough)

Harvard Business School

Indiana University Bloomington ( Kelley)

Massachusetts Institute of Technology (Sloan)

New York University (Stern)

Northwestern University (Kellogg)

Ohio State University Fisher College of Business

Stanford Graduate School of Business

University of California, Berkeley (Haas)

University of California, Los Angeles ( Anderson)

University of Chicago (Booth)

University of Michigan, Ann Arbor ( Ross)

University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill ( Kenan-Flager)

University of Pennsylvania ( Wharton)

University of Southern California Marshall School of Business

University of Texas, Austin (McCombs)

University of Texas, El Paso School of Business

University of Virginia (Darden)

Yale University

The goal of the annual evaluations is to not only bring the latest information and guidance to our readers but also encourage active outreach and diversity policies among corporations and government agencies. The lists were compiled from market research, independent research, diversity conference participation and survey responses that were performed by DiversityComm’s agents and/or affiliates. This year, hundreds of companies and institutions participated.

The results are published in the summer issue of Black EOE Journal and available on newsstands mid-July. Published by DiversityComm, Black EOE Journal is dedicated to promoting the advancement of African Americans in all aspects of business and employment to ensure equal opportunity. Part 3 of our Best of the Best series, featuring Top Colleges & HBCUs will be published in the fall issue, available mid-October. DiversityComm also publishes HISPANIC Network Magazine, Professional Woman’s Magazine, U.S. Veterans Magazine and Diversity in STEAM Magazine, along with its newest publication, DIVERSEability Magazine.

For more information about the annual Best of the Best survey or Black EOE Journal, please contact the research department at (800) 487-5099 or e-email surveys@diversitycomm.net.

About Black EOE Journal (BEOEJ)

The Black EOE Journal (BEOEJ) is the African American career and business connection. Our mission is to be the epicenter of information utilizing our channels of distribution in print and digital media. As one of the strongest growing African American publications in the nation, our mission is to inform, educate, employ and provide equal opportunity to corporate America in order to create a more diverse workplace.

We provide the latest, most important diversity news, covering virtually every industry, business and profession. This includes up-to-date statistics on workforce diversity as well as business-to-business trends. We offer both recruitment and business opportunities, along with accurate, timely conferences and event calendars. And, just as important, we spotlight inspiring role models and notable mentors. BEOEJ is a WBENC-certified company.

About Black EOE Journal (BEOEJ)

