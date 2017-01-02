Request the 2017 Best of the Best Surveys

Organizations that strive for diversity and incorporate it into their business practices are able to leverage the value that true diversity has to offer: a rich breadth of ideas, a wide range of perspectives, and an ability to attract the very best talent. When diversity pervades your organization, you better understand the demographics of your market and thus are well equipped to attract and meet the needs of that market.

To highlight the organizations who exemplify this level of diversity, DiversityComm, Inc. (DCI) proudly presents its Best of the Best competition. Each year, DCI gathers data to compile our Best of the Best institutions in business, education, industry and suppliers diversity programs. Our annual review is a valuable resource for job-seekers, business owners and management, students and consumers. Our results will be released in our spring, summer and fall publications.

We invite you to nominate your organization to be included on the prestigious DCI Best of the Best lists. Our researchers will compile the lists based on information from survey submissions as well as data from independent research organizations, market research reports, public information, 10-K annual reports, conference participation and any additional information you provide.

2017 Spring Part 1 Deadline-February 28

Top Government and Law Enforcement Agencies

Top Utilities, Energy, Gas & Oil Companies

Top Insurance Companies

Top Financial & Banking Companies

Top Healthcare, Pharmaceutical & Biotech Companies

2017 Summer Part 2 Deadline-May 31

Top Diversity Employers

Top Supplier Diversity Programs

Top LGBT-Friendly Companies

Top MBA Programs

2017 Fall Part 3 Deadline-August 31

Top Colleges, Universities, and HBCUs

The spring results are published in the April issue, summer results are published in July and fall results in October. If you have any further questions or comments, please contact Black EOE Journal 800.487.5099.

