The ‘Fences’ star just made history.

Viola Davis has become the first black actress to earn three Oscar nominations. After the Academy Award nominees were announced this morning, the actress received a Best Supporting Actress nod for her performance opposite Denzel Washington in Fences, marking the third Oscar nom in her career. She’s previously been nominated for Best Actress for The Help in 2012 and Best Supporting Actress for Doubt in 2009. Whether or not Davis takes home an Oscar on February 26, her nomination alone this year is a major victory in an era of #OscarsSoWhite.

“Thank you to the Academy for recognizing this extraordinary, important film and my work in it. Thank you Denzel for being at the helm!” she said of the nod. Fences was nominated for four Academy Awards this year, including Best Picture, Best Actor (Denzel Washington) and Best Adapted Screenplay. In the Best Supporting Actress category, Davis was nominated alongside Naomie Harris (Moonlight), Nicole Kidman (Lion), Octavia Spencer (Hidden Figures) and Michelle Williams (Manchester by the Sea).

