Two weeks left to register for the 2017 DEI!

Use a Carrot, Not a Stick

Did you know? As a recognition-focused, non-punitive tool, the DEI is a carrot, not a stick. Companies that receive an 80 or above are deemed DEI top-scoring companies. Companies that receive below an 80 are kept confidential.

The DEI is #MoreThanAScore. It’s about learning. There are learning opportunities for all, regardless of score.

There’s less than 2 weeks left to register for the 2017 DEI! Registration closes on January 13, 2017. Don’t wait – register now on the DEI website. Questions? Contact Jani Willis.

The DEI is a joint initiative of the USBLN and AAPD.

