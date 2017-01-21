Regina King’s latest ABC deal makes her the new queen of the network’s diversity push

Emmy-winning actress inks 2-year production contract with ABC Studios

In September 2016, veteran actress and director Regina King accepted her second Emmy in a row for outstanding supporting actress in a limited series or movie for her role in the ABC’s American Crime. Just the year before, in her 2015 acceptance speech, she took time out to thank her mother and grandmother “who taught me the power of being a woman,” she said.

King is now joining the ranks of other powerful women of color to develop new ideas and help create fresh content for ABC Studios in a new two-year deal. Her extensive catalog of work as an actor and her proven skills as a producer and director caught the eye of the network.

King is the latest to ink a deal with ABC Studios, under her production company Royal Ties. In 2016, actress Viola Davis earned a deal with ABC for the comedy The ZipCoders under her production company JuVee Productions. Kerry Washington also signed a deal under her Simpson Street Productions to create television ideas for ABC properties. Powerhouse show creator Shonda Rhimes (Grey’s Anatomy, Scandal and How To Get Away With Murder) has worked with all three women.

King labored behind the scenes with Rhimes on the hit show Scandal. She’s also lent her expertise to OWN’s Greenleaf, FOX’s Pitch, and BET’s Being Mary Jane. According the IndieWire, BET Networks debuted King’s feature-length film directorial debut, an adaptation of Let the Church Say Amen, now streaming on Netflix.

Continue onto The Undefeated to read the complete article.