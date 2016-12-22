Out Women in Business Conference Announced!

In 2017 we’ll once again create a space to unite LBTQ women in all industries of business and all career stages to connect and create a strong, visible community.

2017 Out Women in Business Conference (#OWIB2017)

will be Friday, March 31st in New York City at the Skirball Center for the Performing Arts!

Registration is now open for professional or non-profit professional or student attendees.

As a previous registrant you can use the code PastOWIB now through Dec 31st to receive an early bird 50% off!

We seek to put together a diverse mix of speakers, industries, types of content. Do you have an idea for a presentation? Think you’d be a great panelist? Have a short form TED-Style talk you’d like to deliver? Let us know!

Apply to Speak at #OWIB2017

For more information please visit: outwomeninbusiness.com