National Society of Black Engineers and Boeing to Host ‘Hidden Figures’ Event at Stanford University

Discussion and Mixer Will Continue NSBE’s #BlackSTEMLikeMe Campaign, Spotlighting African Americans’ Contributions to Science, Technology, Engineering and Math

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — Leveraging the immense popularity of the hit movie “Hidden Figures,” the National Society of Black Engineers (NSBE) and The Boeing Company will present a “Hidden Figures Mixer and Power Panel Discussion” at Stanford University’s CEMEX Auditorium, 655 Knight Way, Stanford, Calif., on Friday, Feb. 3, 2017, 6:30–9:30 p.m. Tony Prophet, chief equality officer for Salesforce.com, will be the keynote speaker. The by-invitation-only event is part of NSBE’s nationwide campaign titled #BlackSTEMLikeMe. This unique multimedia initiative is aiming to encourage black students and professionals in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) to share their stories and passions; bring visibility to the important work they are doing; show black boys and girls that a future in STEM is an incredible and attainable career path; demonstrate the value of NSBE membership and celebrate the unique, wonderful and life-changing aspects of the African-American community — past and present. The campaign is designed to move NSBE toward the main goal of its 10-year strategic plan, which is to lead the U.S. to produce 10,000 African-American bachelor’s degree recipients in engineering annually by 2025, up from 3,501 graduates in 2014.

“Hidden Figures,” released in theaters nationwide on Jan. 6, tells the story of how three African-American women — Katherine Johnson, Dorothy Vaughan and Mary Jackson — contributed critical math, engineering and computer science work to the early missions of the U.S. space program. The movie has received great reviews and was the No. 1 film at the box office in its first two weekends.

The #BlackSTEMLikeMe panel discussion at Stanford will maintain the focus that “Hidden Figures” has brought to the often overlooked contributions of the black STEM community. Confirmed panelists include Prophet; “Hidden Figures” cast member Karan Kendrick; Regina Wallace-Jones, former chief security operations officer for Facebook; Lakecia Gunter, chief of staff for Intel Corporation CEO Brian Krzanich; and Nia Jetter, technical fellow, The Boeing Company. The panel discussion will begin at 7:45 p.m.

#BlackSTEMLikeMe also provides many avenues for STEM students and professionals to participate in the campaign through social media:

By sharing STEM stories on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat or via the nsbe.org website using the #BlackSTEMLikeMe hashtag. The best stories will be entered in NSBE’s national social media webisode series;

By tweeting STEM stories, including visuals, using the #BlackSTEMLikeMe hashtag;

By posting STEM stories to personal Facebook pages, tagging the NSBE Facebook page using the #BlackSTEMLikeMe hashtag;

By posting STEM photos or videos to Instagram, tagging @NSBE and using the #BlackSTEMLikeMe hashtag; and

By emailing text and video for blog posts to BlackSTEMLikeMe@nsbe.org for posting on the nsbe.org website.

Learn more about the #BlackSTEMLikeMe campaign, including upcoming events and other ways to get involved, at BlackSTEMLikeMe.nsbe.org.

About NSBE

With 278 chapters and nearly 16,000 active members in the U.S. and abroad, the National Society of Black Engineers (NSBE) is one of the largest student-governed organizations based in the United States. NSBE, founded in 1975, supports and promotes the aspirations of collegiate and pre-collegiate students and technical professionals in engineering and technology. NSBE’s mission is “to increase the number of culturally responsible black engineers who excel academically, succeed professionally and positively impact the community.” For more information, visit www.nsbe.org.

Read about NSBE’s “Be 1 of 10,000” Campaign at Graduate10K.NSBE.org.