Nas Launches Black History Month Collection In Support Children’s Development

After the success of his ugly Christmas sweaters in support of prison reform, Nas is back for another good cause.

In honor of Black History Month, Nas is launching an exclusive collection featuring inspirational dashikis with “Black Don’t Crack” writing and “I’m Black And I’m Proud” graphic tees, sweatshirts, as well as Malcolm X-inspired hats by his clothing brand HSTRY.

The special collection will also feature pro-black versions of classic cartoon characters Bart Simpson, Charlie Brown, and the Pink Panther. A portion of proceeds for the line will go to National Black Child Development Institute, which provides various resources to black children through “publications, advocacy and trainings related to early childhood care and education; health and wellness; literacy and family engagement,” according to the organization’s website.

