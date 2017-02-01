Several black women pros are on the rise, but the recreational ranks are dwindling

As the Australian Open enters its final weekend, the first Grand Slam of the year brings with it a frustrating and perennial question in American tennis circles: Where’s the next great American player?

The decades-long brilliance of the Williams sisters, on full display at this Australian Open, continues to inspire awe. But discounting Venus and Serena (owners of 29 Grand Slam singles titles between them), no active American female player has made it past a Grand Slam semifinal (Alexandra Stevenson at the 1999 Wimbledon; Sloane Stephens at the 2013 Australian Open; Madison Keys at the 2015 Australian Open; and now Coco Vandeweghe in a surprise run). And no American man has advanced beyond a major quarterfinal (John Isner at the 2011 U.S. Open).

This fact is not lost on U.S. Tennis Association (USTA) president Katrina Adams, a former professional player who once ranked as high as No. 8 in the world in doubles. Adams recently began an unprecedented second two-year term as the head of American tennis. Her mandate, however, is not only to help produce the next great American champion, but to grow the sport at all levels.

And as the USTA’s first black president, Adams has a unique and personal link to the rich history of African-American achievement in the sport. “I look at myself going from the public courts to the boardroom, and I think every child needs to understand that no matter where you start, you can rise to the highest levels,” Adams told The Undefeated in an exclusive interview shortly before the Australian Open.

At the professional level, the prospects for young African-Americans are encouraging. On the women’s side, five of the six active Americans to reach a Grand Slam semifinal are African-American. And Stephens, 23, and Keys, 21, presumably have their best tennis ahead of them — though both skipped the Australian Open with injuries. (Stevenson, whose father is basketball legend Julius Erving, is 36, has battled injuries, and now sits outside the top 500.) On the men’s side, the tennis cognoscenti have pegged 18-year-old Francis Tiafoe, ranked 107 coming into the Australian Open, where he fell in the second round, as a potential champion, and 19-year-old Michael Mmoh, ranked 195, is also likely to rise quickly.

But at the grassroots level, the picture isn’t as rosy. For more than 25 years, the USTA has sought to diversify the sport. Still, “white adolescents are almost twice as likely to participate in tennis … as African American or Latino/a youth,” wrote sociologists Douglas Hartmann and Alex Manning in a 2016 collection of academic essays. They noted that “77 percent of participants in youth tennis are white (compared with 9 and 14 percent African American and Latino/a).”

And it appears that African-American interest in the sport is dwindling. According to the latest data from the Tennis Industry Association, overall American participation in tennis grew slightly in 2015 from the previous year, including a 12.2 percent jump in Hispanic participation — an underserved community that Adams targeted in one of her first acts as USTA president. But African-American participation fell by almost 2 percent that same year. African-Americans, acknowledges the USTA’s African-American Engagement Guide, “are much less likely to play than many other groups, and their participation numbers are on the decline.”

Continue onto The Undefeated to read the complete article.