Breaking Barriers in 2016: A Year of Firsts Among African Americans

The first black U.S. president might be on the way out, but the year also saw several African American firsts in literature, entertainment, politics and sports.

For example, in 2016, the long-awaited National Museum of African American History and Culture in Washington, D.C. opened — a mecca housing artifacts and art chronicling the struggles and triumphs of blacks in the U.S.

NBCBLK presents a year of firsts.

ENTERTAINMENT

Ava DuVernay

Ava Duvernay made history in 2012 as the first black woman to win the Best Director award at Sundance Film Festival and is making history again. This summer, it was announced that she will be the first African-American woman to lead a $100 million, live-action feature film “A Wrinkle in Time”.

Channing Dungey

After helping develop some of ABC’s most successful shows including many of the network’s successful dramas, including “Scandal,” “Quantico,” and “How to Get Away With Murder,” Channing Dungey was named entertainment president, becoming the first African American to lead programming at a major broadcast network.

GOVERNMENT

Carla Hayden

As the head librarian of Baltimore’s public libraries during some of the toughest and most tumultuous times the city has seen, Carla Hayden not only provided a place for people to read, but also find solace and peace in areas of unrest. President Obama this year appointed Hayden, the first woman and African American to lead the Library of Congress.

Delrish Moss

The town of Ferguson, Missouri appointed their first black police chief Delrish Moss, a move that followed increased federal and national scrutiny after the killing of Michael Brown at the hands of a former Ferguson Police Officer Darren Wilson. According to the investigations, Ferguson has not had diversity in the city’s top city positions and has had a history of racism.

