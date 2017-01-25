Asia Newson has a business that’s literally lit

This 13-year-old entrepreneur from Detroit is the co-founder and CEO of Super Business Girl

Asia Newson was just 5 years old when she watched her father Michael sell candles door to door in Detroit. She decided she wanted to learn the trade. She learned, she trained and she conquered and developed a sales pitch that people just couldn’t resist.

“Hi, my name is Asia Newson, and I’m known as Detroit’s youngest entrepreneur.” That’s her sales pitch. In 2014, she told ABC News’20/20 that sometimes she can be a little scripted but she’s learned to put her own personality into her pitch and approach. As a young entrepreneur, she has a great understanding of business concepts. Her goal was to have stores all over the country.

Eight years later, Asia makes and sells her candles, and she’s expanded her business into a training model — Super Business Girl. The company, of which she is co-founder and CEO, teaches children how to become entrepreneurs and make money for themselves. With the proceeds from sales, she buys clothes and food for needy children, as well as her own school and business supplies.

Asia runs the business with her parents. Her mother, LaTasha Thomas, is president of Super Business Girl and her father is director of sales. Her signature candle is a three-layered pink, yellow and light blue candle in a jar that sells for $14.99. She has four other candles (white tea, southern apple, sweet mango and cotton candy) that are sold on her website for $9.99 each. Her online store includes T-shirts, mugs, bags, jewelry and more.

Asia said she realizes that youth fades and her cute sales pitch may not withstand the passage of time, but she’s working hard to teach other young children to follow in her footsteps and live their dreams.

Super Business Girl Youth entrepreneurship workshops are geared toward middle- and high school students with a goal of encouraging entrepreneurship to those who have ever thought about starting their own business or cultivating a business idea. The workshop is a hands-on class with a curriculum that includes business techniques, entrepreneurship, merchandising, candle-making and innovation. The purpose of the class is to “empower students with tools to create their own opportunities, manage their finances and have funds for college while having fun.”

