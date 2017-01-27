Application Period is Open Now; Deadline is Approaching Soon for CATAPULT!

National Minority Supplier Development Council Programs Help Minority Business Enterprises Achieve Higher Objectives

Three programs instituted by the National Minority Supplier Development Council (www.nmsdc.org) are making it possible for owners and management of Minority Business Enterprises (MBEs) to aim for and succeed in growth opportunities. The newest program, Catapult, joins the Minority Business Executive Program (MBEP) and Advanced Management Education Program (AMEP) in providing initiatives for MBE executives.

Catapult, an innovative business development initiative offered by Capital One’s Supplier Diversity team in conjunction with NMSDC, is designed to be an intensive seven-month transformational journey that will assist diverse business owners in developing solutions to a critical business challenge – whether it is solving a complex business problem or creating a new product or service – by leveraging learnings from the program. Limited to 10 companies that will be selected through a competitive application process ( open now ­– applications due by 12 noon EST on January 31 ), Catapult offers instructional courses and culminates with a competition, centered on a 15-minute pitch, with the winner receiving a year of business coaching and a cash grant, among other considerations.

The Minority Business Executive Program (MBEP) is a one-week intensive executive education course for NMSDC-certified MBEs offered in partnership with the Foster School of Business at the University of Washington. The course features an interactive curriculum focused on finance and accounting; human resource management; leadership; marketing and brand strategy; relationship marketing and strategic thinking. In today’s business environment, success in these six functional areas will help position minority suppliers for increased procurement opportunities in the domestic and global supply chain. Applications for MBEP are due no later than August 14.

AMEP, the Advanced Management Education Program, is a custom executive education program created by NMSDC in partnership with the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University to provide certified, established, expansion-oriented MBEs with the skills and tools needed to achieve and sustain accelerated growth. NMSDC corporate members recommend high-potential MBEs with sales greater than $5 million in manufacturing and $3 million in service firms for participation in the four-day program. Through this interactive curriculum and team-based study MBEs learn growth strategies specifically to build capacity and sustainability for the future. Applications are due no later than June 3.

NMSDC is actively seeking participants for each of these programs! For more information, and to apply, please visit our website by clicking on the appropriate links, above.