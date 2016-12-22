22nd Annual Corporate Communications Conference

The Corporate Conference announces its speaker line-up for the Corporate Communications Conference on May 22-23 in New York City. This stellar group of thought leaders will share real world scenarios and best practices for succeeding as a communicator in today’s demanding, faced-paced, and technology-driven work environment.

Confirmed Speaker Line-Up (as of 12.20.16)

• Lisa Davis, Corporate Vice President, Communications, Northrup Grumman

• Bill Heyman, President and CEO, Heyman Associates

• Amy Davis, Division Chair, Communications, Mayo Clinic

• Dr. John Wald, Radiologist, Mayo Clinic

• Jacqueline Strayer, former CCO, Covidien; Adjunct Professor, NYU

• Scott Carlberg, Director, Strategic Communications, Electric Power Research Institute (EPRI)

• Mary McCartney, Director, Corporate Communications, Con Edison

• Dale E. Heydlauff, Vice President, Corporate Communications, American Electric Power; President, AEP Foundation

• Tara Champetier, Global Head of Employee and Executive Communication, JTI

• Michelle Goret, Vice President of Corporate Communications, Cintas

