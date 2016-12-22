untitled

22nd Annual Corporate Communications Conference

The Corporate Conference announces its speaker line-up for the Corporate Communications Conference on May 22-23 in New York City. This stellar group of thought leaders will share real world scenarios and best practices for succeeding as a communicator in today’s demanding, faced-paced, and technology-driven work environment.

Confirmed Speaker Line-Up (as of 12.20.16)

  • • Lisa Davis, Corporate Vice President, Communications, Northrup Grumman
  • • Bill Heyman, President and CEO, Heyman Associates
  • • Amy Davis, Division Chair, Communications, Mayo Clinic
  • • Dr. John Wald, Radiologist, Mayo Clinic
  • • Jacqueline Strayer, former CCO, Covidien; Adjunct Professor, NYU
  • • Scott Carlberg, Director, Strategic Communications, Electric Power Research Institute (EPRI)
  • • Mary McCartney, Director, Corporate Communications, Con Edison
  • • Dale E. Heydlauff, Vice President, Corporate Communications, American Electric Power; President, AEP Foundation
  • • Tara Champetier, Global Head of Employee and Executive Communication, JTI
  • • Michelle Goret, Vice President of Corporate Communications, Cintas

Be in on The Conversation. RSVP Today!

Are you ready to feel more confident in your role as a communicator and learn how to produce results fast? Register today and save $400. Offer ends March 4, 2017. Note: The Conference Board member organizations receive a discount on all events. Be sure to sign into your account when registering in order for the discount to be applied. Not sure if your organization is a member? Check here.

