Lupita Nyong’o: First Kenyan and Mexican Actress to Win Academy Award, First to Become Spokesperson for Lancôme

In 2013, Lupita Nyong’o became the first Kenyan and first Mexican actress to win an Academy Award, as Patsey in 12 Years a Slave, for which she won the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress. In 2014, she became the first African-American spokesperson for the international perfume and cosmetics house Lancôme. The company reported that “Lupita is an outstanding example of a natural beauty; confident and simply true to herself.”

Nyong’o began her career in Hollywood as a production assistant. In 2008, she made her acting debut with the short film East River and subsequently returned to Kenya to star in the television series Shuga in 2009. Also in 2009, she wrote, produced and directed the documentary In My Genes. She then pursued a master’s degree in acting from the Yale School of Drama.

