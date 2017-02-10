Engineer and automotive technician educates and empowers women through their cars

Girls Auto Clinic’s Patrice Banks

Girls Auto Clinic (GAC) is a woman-owned and operated business run by Patrice Banks, engineer and automotive technician. A mechanic that caters to women, Patrice started GAC to educate and empower women through their cars.

It’s no secret that women generally do not understand vehicles—how they operate or how to maintain them. Most women hate the automotive buying and repair process because they feel misunderstood/taken advantage of, and/or mistreated. To make things worse, the automotive industry has not done much to ease concerns, anxiety, and fear despite the fact more than half their customers are women and spend $200 billion a year on buying and repairing their cars.

Girls Auto Clinic wants women to be confident drivers and smart consumers. We strive to be a visionary leader in the automotive industry by changing the way the industry views and markets to women while also changing the beliefs women have towards the industry through education and niche marketing.

GAC offers trustworthy, open, and down-to-earth dialogue about the workings of vehicles and how to service and maintain them through female auto repair garages, car care workshops, books, an apparel line and more. GAC offers automotive buying and repair resources, products, and services based on trust, education, inclusion and empowerment.

Owner: Patrice Banks

Website: girlsautoclinic.com

Headquarters: 7425 W. Chester Pike, Upper Darby, PA 19082

Previous career: Failure Analysis Engineer

Industry/Service: Automotive

Founded: 2013

Startup: It didn’t cost me anything but filing fees to start the business in 2013. The shop, which opened this past fall, cost $830,000 to launch.

Biggest obstacle: Finding the right people to work for your company who complement your leaderships skills and work ethic.

Goal: Become a billion dollar company!

Biggest lesson you’ve learned: Trust the process. Nothing happens as fast as you hope or expect it. It happens when it’s supposed to happen.

Motto: “The future belongs to those who prepare for it today.” —Malcolm X