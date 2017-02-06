Cover Story Exclusive! Jesse Jackson—An Enduring Voice for Change

At 75, activist Reverend Jesse Jackson continues to advocate for liberty, justice and equality for all

By Jovane Marie

For more than half a century— through hundreds of marches and protests, countless talks and speeches, and causes ranging from civil rights to diversity in STEM—the name Jesse Jackson has been synonymous with the voice of change.

He has been called the “Conscience of the Nation” and is one of America’s foremost civil rights, religious and political figures, having played a pivotal role in virtually every movement for empowerment, peace, civil rights, gender equality, and economic and social justice. Despite a list of accomplishments and merits almost too numerous to mention—including two runs for president, more than 40 honorary doctorate degrees, the Presidential Medal of Freedom, a place on the Gallup List of the Ten Most Respected Americans for more than a dozen years, the prestigious NAACP Spingarn Medal, and the internationally recognized “Global Diversity and Inclusion Award”—Jackson remains a mainstay in the seemingly never ending war on achieving liberty, justice and equality for all. At 75 years old, he is still going strong, with no plans to slow down or let up. There is still work to be done.

A Forked Road

As a young, gifted athlete growing up in segregated Greenville, South Carolina, Jesse Jackson’s life could’ve taken a very different path. He participated and lettered in baseball, football and basketball, and upon graduation in 1959, turned down a contract from a minor league professional baseball team to attend the University of Illinois on a football scholarship. It is plausible to consider that he might have followed in the footsteps of Jackie Robinson, who, just over a decade before in 1947, became the first African American to play in Major League Baseball (MLB).

Also inherent, however, was his ability and charisma as a leader—in addition to sports, he was also elected as his high school’s student body president. It was that experience that set the groundwork for what would become a lifetime of public service. Jackson left Illinois University after his second semester and enrolled at the historically black university North Carolina A&T, where he continued his football career and was eventually elected student body president. In this role, he began participating in local civil rights protests, and the flame of activism was lit. By the time he graduated with a B.S. in sociology in 1964, he had attended and led protests and sit-ins against segregated libraries, restaurants and theaters. The impact of these protests was profound.

Less than a year after earning his degree, Jackson found himself marching alongside the likes of Martin Luther King, Jr. and James Bevel in the Selma to Montgomery marches, making his mark as a fervent activist and earning him a role within the Southern Christian Leadership Conference (SCLC).

A Voice for the Cause

In 1966, Jackson was appointed the Chicago director of Operation Breadbasket, a department of the SCLC devoted to “improving the economic conditions of black communities across the U.S.” In this capacity, he oversaw the expansion of the program from a job placement agency to a consumer watchdog of companies’ treatment of African Americans and platform for organized boycotts demanding fair hiring practices. The program also produced weekly workshops educating the community via speeches by both black and white political and economic leaders, as well as religious services.

In 1967, he was promoted to national director. Following his subsequent split from the SCLC in 1971, Jackson established Operation PUSH (People United to Serve Humanity), an organization dedicated to improving the economic conditions of black communities nationwide. As Jackson’s ambitions and passion expanded, so did the scope of PUSH. With each addition to the overall mission, including action campaigns, a weekly radio broadcast, educational programs for inner city youth and an endless compelling of major corporations to hire more black executives, supervisors, suppliers, wholesalers, and distributors, Jackson further solidified himself as a genuine voice and immovable mainstay in the fight for racial

equality.

A Colorful PUSH for Change

In 1984, Jackson became the second African American (after Shirley Chisholm) to mount a nationwide campaign for president, and despite initial skepticism that he would be little more than a fringe candidate, he went on to win just over 18 percent of the vote. Following his run, Jackson began to focus on securing equal rights for all Americans, regardless of race or creed. This new goal led to the creation of the National Rainbow Coalition, which addressed political empowerment and public policy issues by demanding social programs, voting rights, and affirmative action for all marginalized groups, including racial minorities, the poor, small farmers, working mothers, the unemployed, labor union members, and the gay and lesbian communities. Following a second run for president in 1988 (in which he lost the Democratic nomination to Michael Dukakis, but won 6.9 million votes—more than double his previous attempt—resulting in The New York Times dubbing 1988 “the Year of Jackson”), Jackson was elected as a shadow senator for Washington, D.C. and served from 1991 to 1996. In this unpaid capacity, he lobbied extensively in support of statehood for the District of Columbia.

Upon Jackson’s return to Chicago in 1996, he merged Operation PUSH and the National Rainbow Coalition into the Rainbow PUSH Coalition, with a mission to “protect, defend, and gain civil rights by leveling the economic and educational playing fields, and to promote peace and justice around the world.”

Rainbow PUSH defends and advocates along several key platforms:

• Poverty and Hunger

• Peace and Justice

• Gun Violence

• Home Foreclosure

• Corporate Inclusion

• Voter Registration

Negotiating for Peace

During the 1980s and ’90s, as he explored the political scene and advanced the Rainbow PUSH agenda, Jackson concurrently gained a reputation as a skilled diplomat and respected negotiator on the world stage. In 1984, amid skepticism from the Reagan administration, he secured the release of Navy pilot Robert Goodman after he was shot down and captured in Syria. That same year, he negotiated the release of 48 Cuban and Cuban American prisoners after an invite to the country from then-president Fidel Castro. On the eve of the 1991 Persian Gulf War, he became the first American to bring home American, British, French, and other foreign nationals being held as “human shields” by Saddam Hussein in Kuwait and Iraq. These precarious situations—and many others—were handled expertly by Jackson, whose charismatic demeanor, dogged determination to uphold justice and willingness to stand fast until the job was done slowly built his reputation into one of the most well-known activists of our time.

Many Americans have grown up watching Jackson on the front lines of just about every national and international incident that decries justice. From worker strikes to police brutality to gay rights (and numerous causes in between), he has continued his life’s work as a voice for the voiceless and a fighter for the disadvantaged. Most recently, he stood in solidarity alongside water protectors of the Standing Rock Indian Reservation in North Dakota to protest the building of the Dakota Access pipeline through sacred Native American lands and encourage the progress of renewable energies.

Gaining STEAM: Diversity in Tech

Throughout the span of his decades-long career, Jackson has become a recognizable figure at business events and conferences geared toward minority businesses and entrepreneurs. And while the battle for fully equal opportunities—specifically within the business and STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Math) communities—has yet to be won, some progress is being made. “We had to go through stages to get to see where we are—from slavery to segregation to now,” said Jackson while attending the 2016 National Minority Supplier Development Council (NMSDC) annual conference. “We now are at the stage where we have access to capital, industry, and tech, and this is our stage—it’s a new day. When I attend these conferences, I’m looking to learn, engage, and get these businesses to work together to partner with major corporations. Every business and business owner should have a piece of the American Dream.”

When it comes to STEAM, Jackson has proven himself an ardent ally through his “tech pipeline,” which starts with encouraging youth to gain a love and understanding of the field, and ends at holding top tech companies like Google, Amazon and social media companies accountable for seeking out and employing diverse talent. A branch of his PUSH Excel program (established in 1975), PUSH Excel Tech targets youth from 8 to 18 years old and emphasizes careers in STEAM, allowing them to make informed and instrumental career decisions. The implementation of the PUSHTech 2020 conference, an annual event focusing on topics such as “how technology fuels creativity, innovation and workplace productivity” and “online solutions for economic stability,” and featuring top diversity officers, professors and CEOs, further provides a jumping off point for minorities to make themselves prepared, up to date and competitive within the ever-changing landscape of STEAM professions.

On the heels of these innovative programs, Jackson opened a Rainbow PUSH office in the Bay Area in 2014, and he subsequently began calling on technology companies based there to enhance (or in many cases, establish) methods to attract minority talent and increase their internal diversity. This “boots on the ground” tactic is very necessary, as far as Jackson is concerned—the representation of blacks, Hispanics, and women in most STEM fields is just 40 to 60 percent of what it is in other professions—even as the tech sector grows at triple the rate of the larger economy. “You have companies out here—major players like Apple, Amazon, Ebay or HP—who have little to no representation by blacks, Latinos or women in their Board of Directors or in the upper echelons of leadership, and that simply isn’t right,” said Jackson. “We have to fight for economic justice through research, education, negotiation, and—if need be—confrontation.” “We intend to open up this valley. Because it doesn’t just belong to Silicon … this is America’s Valley. It must look like America,” he adds. Under Jackson’s watchful eye, Google, Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Microsoft, Amazon, and Apple released federal data on the diversity in their workforces, and while the numbers were abysmal—in most cases, less than 10 percent of the companies’ overall employees were black or Latino—the stage has been set for change, with the nation watching.

Tech executives are implementing new diversity initiatives and pledging capital to provide training and scholarships to potential minority employees. Google, for instance, has dispatched its own engineers to historically black colleges and universities to teach introductory computer science courses and help graduating students prep for their job searches. The road ahead in the fight for equality in STEAM will be a long one to traverse, fraught with foreseeable obstacles, challenges and setbacks, but it’s nothing Jackson hasn’t experienced before. As with every cause, every mission, every march, and every call for justice, he is determined to see it through to the end. Because even after 50 years, “throw in the towel” is a phrase unknown to this beacon of strength, fortitude and uncompromising grit. No matter what, he intends to see the work finally done.

For more information on the Rainbow PUSH Coalition, visit rainbowpush.org.

About the Author

Jovane Marie is a U.S. Marine Corps veteran, freelance journalist and mental health advocate. She is also the founder of MUSE enterprises, which provides brand ambassadorship for entrepreneurs, as well as confidence-building workshops for women veterans and teenage girls.

TheMuseEffect.com