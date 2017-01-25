Ava Marie DuVernay: First Best Director at Sundance, First to Receive Oscar and Golden Globe Nominations

At the 2012 Sundance Film Festival, Ava Marie DuVernay became the first African-American woman to win the Best Director Award for her second feature film Middle of Nowhere. She is also the first African-American female director to receive a Golden Globe nomination and the first black female director to have her film nominated for the Academy Award for Best Picture.

An American director, screenwriter, film marketer, and film distributor, she is the filmmaker behind Selma, the 2014 historical drama based on the voting rights marches from Selma to Montgomery in 1963. Duvernay’s new TV series, Queen Sugar, debuted on OWN on September 6. Every episode of the first season is directed by a woman. The drama has been renewed for a second season.

Additionally, DuVernay will be the first African American woman to helm a live-action feature, A Wrinkle in Time, with a budget over $100 million.

Source: biography.com; Wikipedia