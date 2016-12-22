At the Top of Their Game

Retired pro basketball player Michael Jordan is using his platform to encourage social change in America. He recently donated $1 million to the Institute for Community-Police Relations and $1 million to the NAACP Legal Defense Fund. Jordan made an even larger donation to help support the arts. According to the National Museum of African American History and Culture, Jordan donated a record $5 million to the museum. The museum opened in late September, with a section of its sports gallery will be named after Jordan.

“I am grateful for the opportunity to support this museum,” Jordan said in a statement. “I also am indebted to the historic contributions of community leaders and athletes such as Jesse Owens, whose talent, commitment, and perseverance broke racial barriers and laid the groundwork for the successful careers of so many African Americans in athletics and beyond.”

Jordan has recently joined current NBA stars Carmelo Anthony, LeBron James, Chris Paul, and Dwayne Wade, who have spoken out about the recent police-related shootings and the importance of social change in America, using their celebrity and professional sports platform to do so.

“As a proud American, a father who lost his own dad in a senseless act of violence, and a black man, I have been deeply troubled by the deaths of African-Americans at the hands of law enforcement and angered by the cowardly and hateful targeting and killing of police officers. I grieve with the families who have lost loved ones, as I know their pain all too well.

“I was raised by parents who taught me to love and respect people regardless of their race or background, so I am saddened and frustrated by the divisive rhetoric and racial tensions that seem to be getting worse as of late. I know this country is better than that, and I can no longer stay silent. We need to find solutions that ensure people of color receive fair and equal treatment AND that police officers—who put their lives on the line every day to protect us all—are respected and supported.

“We are privileged to live in the world’s greatest country—a country that has provided my family and me the greatest of opportunities. The problems we face didn’t happen overnight and they won’t be solved tomorrow, but if we all work together, we can foster greater understanding, positive change and create a more peaceful world for ourselves, our children, our families and our communities.”

Source: cbssports.com; usatoday.com

As one of the most respected names in sports journalism, American television ESPN sportscaster Sage Steele hosts the Friday, Saturday & Sunday editions of NBA Countdown on ESPN and ABC. For five years prior to the NBA assignment, Steele was a full-time co-host of SportsCenter, ESPN’s flagship show, and has previously contributed to ESPN First Take, Mike & Mike in the Morning, and SportsNation. Steele hosted SportsCenter‘s daytime coverage of the NBA Finals in 2012 and 2013.

Throughout her life, and, especially on her way to career success, Steele has had to overcome discrimination in various ways. With her biracial background, she was discriminated against for being black, being a woman, having curly hair, for being married to a white man, and for having kids that look white. As a child raised by a white mother (half Irish, half Italian) and a black father, Steele was taught to never look at color.

“I’m from a biracial family, so I just have a lot of everything in my family and I feel fortunate to have that opportunity to have experienced so many different cultures growing up,” Steele has said.

Stuart Scott, the late ESPN anchor, had a huge influence on Steele when she first came to the network. Scott taught her to choose to be happy. Steele now chooses to remain humble and happy throughout it all. She also preaches that lesson to women to “be yourself and be true to who you are.”

Twenty years after graduating from Indiana University Bloomington with a Bachelor of Science degree in sports communication, Steele was the commencement speaker at the 2015 Indiana University undergraduate commencement, which she calls the greatest honor of her career.

After 20 historic seasons with the Los Angeles Lakers, Kobe Bryant retired from his storied basketball career in April 2016. Known as the “Black Mamba” for his accurate shooting prowess, Bryant now devotes most of his time to philanthropic efforts supporting young people.

In 2006, Bryant and his wife Vanessa launched The VIVO Foundation—now known as the Kobe & Vanessa Bryant Family Foundation—to provide young people with life-changing experiences designed to broaden their global perspectives. The Kobe and Vanessa Bryant Family Foundation (KVBFF) is dedicated to improving the lives of youth and families in need, and encouraging young people to stay active through sports. The Foundation provides financial resources, develops unique programs, and raises awareness for relevant issues in order to strengthen communities through educational and cultural enrichment opportunities.

Through this initiative, Kobe and Vanessa have sponsored international enrichment experiences for minority college students and provided domestic and international youth scholarships for the Kobe Bryant Basketball Academy.

Additionally, KVBFF operates Mamba FC, a youth soccer club in Orange County, CA, that teaches young athletes how to become leaders and independent thinkers, while working together as a group to achieve a common goal through health and fitness.

In order to make a measurable impact on the critical issue of youth homelessness, KVBFF partnered with a number of Los Angeles-based organizations including Step Up on Second, My Friend’s Place and United Way. Bryant has served as the honorary chair of United Way of Greater Los Angeles’s annual HomeWalk for three consecutive years.

Bryant volunteers his time to Make-A-Wish Foundation, NBA Cares and The Boys & Girls Clubs of America, and serves as an ambassador for After-School All-Stars.

In 2007, Bryant launched the Kobe Basketball Academy, at which he mentors and trains athletes ages 8 to 18.

Source: kvbff.org

The Harlem Globetrotters began in 1926 as the Savoy Big Five. Now 90 years and 20,000 games later, the team has become one of the most recognizable franchises in sports. Still growing, Harlem Globetrotters have broken over 60 box office records in this year alone.

It started in Chicago in 1926, when 24-year-old businessman Abe Saperstein formed a small basketball team called the Savoy Big Five as a way to promote the nightclub the Savoy Ballroom. In just a few years the team had played over 1000 games around the country and become the Harlem Globetrotters. In 1941, the Globetrotters signed Reece “Goose” Tatum, an all-time great who developed amazing comedy moves and changed the direction of the team.

Twenty years after their inception, the Globetrotters had played 3,000 games and were featured on the cover of Life magazine. Those were remarkable achievements at a time when America was deeply segregated by race.

The team toured the world, breaking cultural and social barriers along with basketball records. They were the first team to play basketball in Europe. In 1950, Globetrotter Nathaniel “Sweetwater” Clifton became the first African-American player to sign an NBA contract.

In 1959, during the Cold War, the Globetrotters went on a sold-out tour of the Soviet Union. They also had an audience with Pope John XXIII and posted their first undefeated season, with an astonishing 441 wins. The team also made history with their Saturday morning cartoon Harlem Globetrotters in the early 1970s—it was the first cartoon to feature a predominately African-American cast. The show featured animated versions of George “Meadowlark” Lemon, Freddie “Curly” Neal, Hubert “Geese” Ausbie, J.C. “Gip” Gipson, Bobby Joe Mason, and Paul “Pablo” Robertson, alongside their fictional bus driver and manager, Granny, and their dog mascot, Dribbles.

The Globetrotters line-up has included some of the greatest players ever, including Wilt Chamberlain, Marques Haynes, Curly Neal, and Connie Hawkins, just to name a few, and, in addition to the cartoon, they have appeared in their own movies and TV shows.

The Harlem Globetrotters and their world-famous tradition of ball handling wizardry, basketball artistry, and one-of-a-kind family entertainment continues to thrill fans of all ages.