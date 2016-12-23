HBCU Career Development Marketplace Wrap-Up

The HBCU Career Development Marketplace was held at the Omni Shoreham Hotel in Washington, DC from November 9-11, 2016. During this event we were able to host 225 students from 18 Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU). The students arrived to DC from as far west as Grambling, Louisiana, as far south as Atlanta, Georgia and as far north as Cheyney, Pennsylvania. Students arrived from Savannah State University, Grambling State University, Jackson State University, Morehouse College, Virginia State University, Morgan State University and Cheyney University just to name a few schools that were represented.

Mr. Tariq Shane, founder and president kicked off the conference with an inspirational message about his journey to success. He also challenged each student to define perservance as they embark on the next phase of their journey.

Throughout the course of the three days the students attended influential workshops, panel discussions and networking opportunities. The workshop topics ranged from healthcare to technology and human resources to personal finance. On Friday November 11, 2016 there was a career fair with 54 exhibitors that were ready to recruit highly talented HBCU students. Some of the companies present included TEK Systems, Emily’s List, United States Postal Service, Nerd Wallet, American Modern, The Art Institute of Chicago, Fannie Mae and Northwestern Mutual. There were 16 students that were offered on the spot job offers and internship opportunities from the event and a host of other students that will be offered positions once they graduate.

Without our sponsors the event would not have been as successful. Thank you Home Depot for providing a recruiting event at headquarters, gift cards and journals for all students. All of our marketing materials and printing was provided by Ricoh. BAV graciously sponsored all of our audiovisual needs. University of Pittsburg Medical Center ensured all students knew about the opportunities available in health care with their industry sponsorship. Coca Cola ensured that all badges were prominently displayed so students could represent their school through their lanyard sponsorship. WGL (Washington Gas) assisted with getting the students to the conference with a transportation sponsorship. It was a pleasure enjoying the sponsored reception with Christiana Care. The Cheyney Foundation supported their attending students with a sponsorship towards the program. All transportation services were provided by U.S. Coachways. Every exhibitor contributed to the overall success of the event.

The HBCU Career Development Marketplace sincerely thanks everyone that participated in the event and we look forward to having a successful 10th Annual HBCU Career Development Marketplace.

SAVE THE DATE: HBCU Gala & Silent Auction April 8, 2017 — Golf Fundraiser May 2017 –

10th Annual HBCU Career Development Marketplace November 1-3, 2017