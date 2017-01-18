Octavia Spencer Bought Out A Screening Of ‘Hidden Figures’ For Low-Income Families



“Hidden Figures” star Octavia Spencer knows firsthand that many families won’t have the opportunity to see the movie while it continues its reign at the box office.

“My mom would not have been able to afford to take me and my siblings,” the actor said in a message posted to her Instagram account. So in honor of her mom and other single parents, Spencer invited low-income families to see the film for free over Martin Luther King weekend. The star bought out Friday’s 8 p.m. showing of “Hidden Figures” at the Rave movie theater in Los Angeles, and she told people to spread the word.

“If you know a family in need that would like to see our movie but can’t afford it have them come,” Spencer added. “It’s first come first served.”

The critically acclaimed film tells the story of three black female scientists and mathematicians who helped NASA send a man into orbit. The movie has been praised for its portrayal of women of color and women in science ― people are even setting up GoFundMe campaigns to help girls see the film.

